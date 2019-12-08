A snafu that took center stage in a recent federal gang trial could lead to more problems for the Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, some legal experts said.
When Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman’s office failed to provide key state grand jury transcripts to defense attorneys in the trial, which stretched through October and November, it might have opened the door for state cases touching upon violence or gangs in the city.
In the federal racketeering and murder case, the failure led to seven of the eight co-defendants accepting favorable plea deals and admitting to being members or associates of the Rollin’ 60s Crips street gang in Danville.
Newman petitioned for these special state and multi-jurisdictional grand juries starting in 2012, he said in a recent email, to gather information about violence in the Danville area. Some of this touched on the Rollin’ 60s case, but much of it was regarding other instances of violence in the area.
In a filing to the federal court, Newman stated his office did not transcribe all of the testimony that was given to these state grand juries.
Aaron Cook, a Harrisonburg defense attorney who represented Kevin Trent Jr. in the Rollin’ 60s case, said this failure to keep records could cause more trouble for Newman’s office. If he were a Danville-area lawyer, Cook said in a recent interview, he would “absolutely” be interested in seeing if the newly-found special grand jury transcripts affected his past or current clients.
“I would be very eager,” Cook said, “if I were one of those guys to go back to an old case or certainly my pending cases to say, ‘Does this cause any problems for the commonwealth?’”
As far as the Rollin’ 60s case goes, the defendants who took plea deals cannot appeal. Two defendants were sentenced with probation and the others face as much as 15 years in prison. The one defendant who went to trial — Marcus Jay Davis — was found guilty of racketeering crimes and faces a possible life sentence.
Cook said he believed Chief Judge Michael Urbanski handled the trial well, and he believes it’s unlikely Davis will have much of a case for an appeal.
Darryl Brown, the O.M. Vicars Professor of Law at the University of Virginia School of Law, said he doesn’t believe many appeals from the city’s already-completed circuit court cases are likely or possible in the wake of this. He said there are two main reasons he doubts there will be many appeals.
First, Brown said, many defendants probably have either already tried an appeal or time has run out for them to appeal. Second, Urbanski ruled that while Newman’s office violated the judge’s orders, the information in question was not exculpatory (in other words, didn’t offer evidence that a defendant didn’t do the crime). Withholding exculpatory evidence is unconstitutional, which easily would open the door to appeal, Brown said, but this does not appear to be that egregious.
“The problem in the federal case was mostly failure to turn over other kinds of relevant material, which was a violation of the federal judge’s orders in that case but not a constitutional violation,” Brown wrote in an email.
Brown said the best chance for an appeal in state court would be a petition for habeas corpus — essentially to raise issues that could not have been raised on direct appeal. In this case, attorneys would allege their client’s constitutional rights were violated.
Brown said while this is possible, it doesn’t seem likely.
Cook said the root of this problem is that in state court in Virginia, prosecutors are not required to provide much of anything to defense attorneys. In federal court, prosecutors are required to share much more. That’s why Cook believes Newman wasn’t acting maliciously in this case — he just didn’t know any better.
“I think he’s so used to being part of a system where they didn’t have to give us anything,” Cook said.
Many other states have laws in place requiring state prosecutors to provide more information to defense attorneys, but Cook said Virginia is behind the curve on that front.
Newman also is serving as special counsel with federal prosecutors in an upcoming parallel trial where defendants accused of belonging to another Danville gang — the MILLA Bloods — face similar racketeering and murder charges. In a court filing, Newman stated he intended to withdraw as special counsel, just as he did in the Rollin’ 60s case.
But defense attorney Jacqueline Reiner pushed back in her own motion, arguing that Newman can’t just withdraw. She wrote that Urbanski can make that ruling, but requested that attorneys make oral arguments first about whether Newman’s request should be granted.
Those oral arguments could take place in mid-January. The trial was recently moved from January to August because prosecutors are appealing Urbanski’s dismissal of certain charges in the case.
Cook said the original plan was to sentence his client and others in the Rollin’ 60s case after the end of the MILLA Bloods case. After the delay, however, it’s possible that those sentences could be handed before to Bloods trial even begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.