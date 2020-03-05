Gretna shooting

Witnesses say that the two sheriff’s deputies who quickly arrived on the scene retrieved a gun and the unharmed baby boy from the vehicle that had crashed through a road sign and landed in the driveway of a house Wednesday along West Gretna Road.

The fatal shooting of a man and woman in Gretna on Wednesday afternoon has been ruled a murder-suicide, reports the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The couple found inside the car, which witnesses said rolled backward off of West Gretna Road and into a yard, has been identified as Patricia Harris Towler, 43, and Dane Clark Towler, 50, both of Tightsqueeze.

An autopsy combined with witness accounts concluded that she died from a single gunshot and that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the sheriff department reports.

Sheriff's deputies at the scene pulled an infant boy from the car, who was not harmed in the incident.

"After being examined for any injuries and notifying Social Services the infant was released to a family member," the sheriff department reports.

Investigators are still interviewing friends and family in an attempt to piece together a motive.

