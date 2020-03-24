VIRGINIA SCHOOLS

Va. Gov. Ralph Northam speaks a press conference in Richmond, Va. on Monday, March 23, 2020. 

 Dean Hoffmeyer/ Richmond Times-Dispatch

The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Tuesday that 290 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 36 cases from the 254 reported at noon on Monday.

The VDH also said that 4470 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 45 people have been hospitalized.

There have been seven coronavirus deaths in the state.

Five deaths have been reported in the Peninsula Health District, which serves Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County. One death was reported by the Fairfax County Health Department. The most recent death was reported in the Virginia Beach Health District.

There are coronavirus cases in 42 Virginia cities and counties.

On Thursday, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the VDH website might not be the same as numbers reported by individual localities or local health districts. The state has a 5 p.m. cutoff for tabulating daily numbers, so the numbers reported on the website each day are 19 hours old.

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

46 - Fairfax County

37 - James City County

36 - Arlington County

23 - Prince William County

18 - Loudoun County

17 - Virginia Beach

14 - Henrico County

11 - Richmond

10 - Chesterfield County

8 - Alexandria

6 - Stafford County

6 - York County

5 - Charlottesville

5 - Norfolk

5 - Williamsburg

3 - Goochland County

3 - Newport News

3 - Portsmouth

3 - Rockingham County

2 - Albemarle County

2 - Culpeper County

2 - Gloucester County

2 - Isle of Wight County

2 - Lee County

2 - Louisa County

2 - Mecklenburg County

2 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Accomack County

1 - Amherst County

1 - Bedford County

1 - Botetourt

1 - Charles City County

1 - Chesapeake

1 - Danville

1 - Fluvanna County

1 - Franklin County

1 - Halifax

1 - Hanover County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - Prince Edward County

1 - Rockbridge County

1 - Suffolk

