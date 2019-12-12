Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. * WHERE...THE PIEDMONT OF VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS. BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, AND LESSER USED SECONDARY ROADS WILL BE SLIPPERY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&