A remote Virginia valley, flooded by prescription opioids

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT AND HUMIDITY ON FRIDAY... .HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD ACROSS THE REGION FRIDAY BRINGING SOME OF THE HOTTEST AIR OF THE SEASON. HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S WILL COMBINE WITH HIGH HUMIDITY TO RESULT IN HEAT INDEX VALUES OF AROUND 105 DEGREES OR SLIGHTLY HIGHER FRIDAY AFTERNOON. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY. * HEAT INDEX VALUES...105 TO 108 DEGREES. * TIMING...FRIDAY AFTERNOON ESPECIALLY BETWEEN 2 AND 5 PM. * IMPACTS...PROLONGED EXPOSURE OR ANY STRENUOUS ACTIVITY MAY LEAD TO HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES THAT REQUIRE IMMEDIATE MEDICAL ATTENTION. * LOCATIONS...PARTS OF THE PIEDMONT AND FOOTHILLS. * HAZARDS...HIGH HEAT INDICES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS HIGH HUMIDITIES ARE EXPECTED TO COMBINE WITH HOT TEMPERATURES TO MAKE IT FEEL LIKE IT IS 105 DEGREES OR GREATER. THIS COMBINATION WILL INCREASE THE LIKELIHOOD OF HEAT ILLNESSES. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...CHECK ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS... AND PROVIDE SHADE AND FRESH WATER FOR OUTDOOR ANIMALS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK...THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1. &&