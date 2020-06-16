Beginning this week, a portion of U.S. 460 East has had its speed limit reduced to 45 mph for the next three years because of construction in the area of Falwell Airport.
According to Paula Jones, Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson for the Lynchburg-area District, the speed reduction will affect the areas between Campbell Avenue and Concord Turnpike.
The reduction coincides with the anticipated July 2023 completion of the construction of the two bridges on the eastbound and westbound sides of the roadway.
The purpose of the construction, the VDOT website states, is to replace the bridges and the approaches on U.S. 29 and U.S. 460. The East structure is in "'fair' condition" while the West structure is in "'poor' condition and classified as structurally deficient."
The speed reduction only affects the eastbound side, as that is where construction will be focused, but it will move over to the westbound side as well once construction shifts, Jones said.
Jones said traffic will be maintained at two lanes for a majority of the time, with lane restrictions occurring as needed on a temporary basis.
The Lynchburg Police Department said via its Facebook page the speed reduction will not affect the current 45 mph zone in the area of Concord Turnpike and the 460 Bypass to Amherst.
