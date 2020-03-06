BEDFORD — Another defendant charged in the shooting death of a Forest man in September 2018 was sentenced Friday to 48 years in prison.
Tevante Deshaun Pannell, 25, of Evington, is the second defendant to plead guilty to first-degree murder, robbery and possessing a firearm as a violent felon from the Sept. 8 death of 22-year-old Aaron Brumfield.
Trevor James McIntosh pleaded guilty to the same charges at the end of January and received the same sentence.
Pannell, McIntosh and Robert Du’rille Goodman invaded the River Oak Drive home where Brumfield lived with a roommate, having bought dark clothes, masks and ammunition earlier in the day from area stores, according to evidence read in court Friday by Bedford Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney.
Along with Nadia La-Sha McDaniel, the men drove to Brumfield's house that night planning to take marijuana from him, knowing him to be a small-time dealer, Stickney said.
Scoping out the house, the three men waited outside in masks with guns while McDaniel stayed with the car, she said. They broke in through the kitchen window and held Brumfield’s roommate at gunpoint, mistaking the roommate for Brumfield and demanding he hand over everything he had. The roommate, who was unharmed, told them he didn’t know what they were talking about.
Stickney said Pannell was the first to shoot into Brumfield’s room, then shot several times as he ran down the hallway. During McIntosh’s hearing, she said McIntosh also shot into Brumfield’s room, and the third defendant, Goodman, left a shoe at the scene, which law enforcement later used to identify the suspects.
Brumfield’s roommate called 911 shortly before midnight, according to Stickney, and despite a quick response Brumfield died at the scene from a gunshot wound to his chest. Another bullet hit his right arm.
In agreeing to plead to some of his charges, Pannell evaded conviction on charges of burglary and using a firearm in a felony. Besides the 48 years in prison, he was ordered to have no contact with Brumfield's family or his roommate.
When given the chance to speak, Pannell apologized.
“I learned my lesson — this [will] take me away from my kids,” he said.
