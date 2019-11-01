About four hours after Nelson County officials decided to close government offices because of a power outage, power is still out for more than 1,500 Nelson County Appalachian Power Company residents.
A handful of APCo customers -- on Lonesome Pines and James River roads -- lost power Thursday night but the majority lost power Friday morning.
APCo spokesperson Teresa Hamilton Hall said "the outages are linked to a transmission line that has large trees laying across the wire in multiple locations."
"It’s my understanding that the trees were large and caused a lot of damage," Hamilton Hall said in an email Friday afternoon.
Hall said APCo has "had employees, contractors and tree crews working there all day, and the goal is to have the majority of the affected customers back on by late tonight. Anyone else who is still out there should have their power restored tomorrow."
As of 5 p.m. on Friday more than 17,500 APCo customers were without power following Thursday's storms.
For more information customers can call APCo at 1-800-956-4237
