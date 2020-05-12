In recognition of Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week, Nelson County Public Schools announced the four winners of the Teacher of the Year on May 1. 

A winner was chosen from each of the four schools in Nelson County.

The four winners include Shelli Beeler, a librarian at Nelson Middle School; Leah Mullins, an English teacher at Nelson County High School; Caroline Parr, a Bright Start Pre-K teacher at Tye River Elementary School; and Wendy Lane, a resource language arts and math teacher at Rockfish River Elementary School.

Each of the four teachers are being recognized for their efforts in supporting education and engaging with students at a time when schools are closed and little face-to-face interaction happens because of COVID-19.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

