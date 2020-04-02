In this March 31, 2020, file photo, City of Dallas code compliance officer Eldho Babu checks on businesses amid concerns of COVID-19 spreading in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas. Resident snitches are emerging as enthusiastic allies as cities, states and countries work to enforce directives meant to limit person-to-person contact amid the virus pandemic that already has claimed tens of thousands of lives worldwide. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)