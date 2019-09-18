Seventy-one years ago, a group of Lynchburg boys weighing in at under 100 pounds got their 15 minutes of fame by winning the 1948 Pop Warner National Championship. Wednesday evening, they got to relive the experience via a videotape most had not ever seen.
The Jones Memorial Library was filled with more than 50 individuals ready to travel back to 1948 when the Lynchburg Mighty Mites football team, led by coach Happy Lee, won the Pop Warner Santa Claus Bowl National Championship game in Philadelphia.
Four teams were invited to compete for a shot at the title. The 20-strong Mighty Mites, all around 12 years old, played a team from Omaha and beat them 27-6. The Lynchburg team then went on to play the Philadelphia Clickets and, after a risky maneuver called the Lynchburg Play, won the game and claimed the championship title.
Flash forward almost 70 years. Lynchburg resident Billy Hansen was working on writing an article about J.P. Vaughan and his real estate empire. However, each time Vaughan’s name came up, mention of the 1948 Pop Warner National Championship team would come with it.
Vaughan told Hansen about the team he was on when he was younger and how he always had wondered what happened to the film taken during the series of title games. Hansen took it upon himself this past April - when he just couldn't get the idea of a long-lost tape of his head - to track it down. Three months later, Hansen was successful. Hansen first showed Vaughan before planning Wednesday's public event at the library.
"My wife says I was terrible and I didn't react enough. I was so shocked and so overwhelmed, I didn't know whether to laugh or cry," Vaughan said, remembering when Hansen first showed him the film.
Vaughan said he gets emotional when thinking about his team because it means so much for them all and, sadly, many are no longer living. Of the 20 players on the roster, five were present Wednesday to see the video of their younger, triumphant selves. Along with J.P Vaughan, Clayton Torrance, Dick "Dickie" Crews, Franklin Whitten and Ronnie Vaughan watched themselves play Omaha, some traveling from Washington state and Georgia to see the film. Torrance got to see his young self score as audience members in the library clapped and patted him on the back.
"I was surprised, but my problem is I don't remember playing the game!" Ronnie Vaughan laughed.
Crews said there is a lot more about that trip to Philadelphia than just the games the boys got to play.
"We carried on in that hotel. In fact, we had pillow fights and climbed out onto the roof," Crews recalled.
As the men thought about the team, the Pop Warner Santa Claus Bowl, and the time they had playing with each other and for coach Happy Lee in Lynchburg, they smiled and brought other memories to light. Crews remembers seeing All-American Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Chuck Bednarik strolling through the hotel during the trip.
"I played linebacker, too," Crews said.
Throughout the presentation, the audience laughed and cheered as Hansen regaled them with the tale of working to find the tape; he ultimately discovered a copy with an Omaha player Hansen had tracked down. After three months of sorting through old newspaper articles, finding names, and making random calls out to Omaha, it was obvious Hansen's detective work had paid off.
Wednesday evening, players and newfound fans shared a bittersweet moment of remembering a team and game that put Lynchburg on the map in the late 1940s.
"I was thrilled," J.P. Vaughan said.
