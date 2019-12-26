The Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Jan 14 to discuss possible gun control legislation, according to a news release from the city.
The public hearing will be held in the Council Chamber located on the first floor of City Hall at 900 Church Street.
According to the news release, the public hearing will be held to receive citizen comments on whether or not the city should take a position regarding any additional gun control legislation that might be considered by the General Assembly during the 2020 Legislative Session.
If the Council Chamber reaches capacity, overflow seating will be available in the second floor conference room in City Hall and at the Lynchburg Business Alliance, at 300 Lucado Place to view the Council meeting on LTV, Comcast Channel 15. The meeting will be televised on LTV and streamed live on Facebook.
Speakers who wish to address council regarding this matter will need to sign up to speak before the beginning of the meeting, the release said. A sign-up sheet will be available beginning at 6 p.m. in the lobby of City Hall and citizens who sign up will need to provide name, address, locality of residency, and whether they are speaking as an individual or representing a group.
For additional information, contact the Clerk of Council at (434) 455-3990.
