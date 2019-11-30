Property transfers
Amherst County
Janice R. Meek to Deroy M. Tardy. Part of parcel D, Va. 677, Elon District, $142,600
David A. Pritchett to Cody R. Taylor. Lots 11-14, Town of Amherst, $120,000
Michael Aloisi to Tori L. and Zachary K. Garris. Lot 113, 3.4 of an acre know as Pea Ridge, Elon District, $75,000
David E. and Patricia S. Emmert to Tammy Thompson Barnett and Mary Ellen Thompson. Lot 19A, 358 North Main St., $157,000
Cynthia M. Morse to Jamie A. Braxton. Lot 2, 0.55 acres, Morgan Road, Elon District, $127,500
Carrie E. Crist to Matthew N. Buck Jr. Lot 5, Monacan Run, Elon District, $96,900
Gerald David Turpin to Helen and Thurman Campbell Jr. Parcel, 5 acres, near Coolwell, $29,500
Adam H. and Melissa D. Bryant to Kenneth Lee and Sandra Taylor Turby Fill. Lot 1, block 3, section A, Lynmoor Subdivision, $190,000
Eduardo Torres-Lopez and Krystal Leanne Torres to Keith and Sandra Hudson and Sheila M. Roper, trustee. Parcel 77.883 acres, Keith Tract, on the Buffalo River, Courthouse District, $170,000
Shelby M. Ferguson to Karlin J. and Susan E. Schrock. Lot 3, 3.15 acres, $130,500
Appomattox County
Bobby A. Waddell to Jerry Lee and Pamela Hubbard Woods. Parcel, 0.819 acres, Va. 691, $60,000
Richard Charles and Michelle Brianna Mitchell to Blake Thomas Phillips. Lot 6, Hidden Spring Subdivision, $189,900
Kenny D. Wilder to Paul M. and Laura S. Mitchell. Lot 3E, 5.01 acres, Cloverhill District, $11,500
Everette Wayne Phelps JR. and Karen Stevens Phelps to Paul and Celeste Manning. Parcel, 8.23 acres, Va. 613, Stonewall District, $190,000
Gregory H. McGee to Lofton Leasing LLC. Parcel, fronting U.S. 460 West, 3.88 acres, Cloverhill District, $105,000
Bedford County
Dale H. Williams to Scott E. Martin, Chad Martin, Nicholas L. Dodson and Jamie N. Dodson. Parcels, Va. 24, Cotton Run, Lakes District, $311,122.52
Dorothy J. Judd to Davor and Biljana Vrljic. Lot 5, Emmaus Church Road, Blue Ridge District, $45,000
David Michael Chodrow to Anthony D. and Rhonda Willoughby-Nunley. Lot 2, 1.026 acres, Lakes District, $76,000
Gregory A. and Ruby G. Law to Ronald and Kimberly Wheeler. Lot 1B, Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $403,000
Dixie Living Holding Company LLC to NIRSCHL SML LLC. Lot 53, Dixie Acres Subdivision, Lakes District, $820,000
Barry C. Compton to David L. Gillespie and Lori A. Gillespie. Lot 17, section 1, Village East, Lakes District, $199,000
Jessica Lawhorn to Robert L. Ayers and Opal Ayers Crowell. Parcel, Va. 701, Blue Ridge District, $5,000
John H. and Kay W. Chalmers to Michael Scott and Tricia Marie Carr Peny. Lot 8, Park Shores Circle, Lakes District, $765,000
Glenn E. Gunnufsen and Judy C. Gunnufsen to Randal W. and Connie B. Mays. Parcel 43, section II, block B, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $15,000
Jackie and Barbara F. Thompson to Mark D. and Tammy R. Banta. Lot 15 and 16, section A, Smuggler’s Neck Subdivision, Lakes District, $545,000
James M. and Judith A. Patronagio to Shawn N. Williams. Lot 11, Spring Oaks, Lakes District, $335,000
Walter M. Curt to Wilson R. Bounds. Lot 9, Lakes Estates, Lakes District, $549,500
Tammy Britt to Jacob C. and Shirelle K. Flowers. Unit 304, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $221,000
Ivy Trace LLC to Davis Built Inc. Lot 2, Pilgrim Place, Center District, $34,000
Thomas R. Stoneamn to Ryan King. Lot 30, Town and Country Subdivsion, section IV, $134,900
James R. Moorman, Donald L. Bays, Jeffrey A. Bays to AISECRETT LLC. Parcel, 114.027 acres, 2/3 interest, Mob Creek Road, $180,000
Gary R. and Ina M. Moffat to Mary Ann Elvin. Lot 20, section 2, Hunters Creek, Jefferson District, $257,000
Richard F. and Kathleen A. King to Julie Page and Ronnel Stephen Parker Jr. Parcel, Va. 761, Tanner Lane, Jefferson District, $645,000
Ronny L. Eagle to Warren A. and Leann R. Wood. Parcel, Holcomb Rock Road, Jefferson District, $105,000
Brandon R. and Christina L. Accordino to Katherine Burks and Brian Donovan McNeely. Parcel Town of Bedford, $310,000
MJD Builders Inc. to Harold C. Shaffer III and Rachel S. Shaffer. Lot 54, Summerfield, Jefferson District, $289,900
Irish Enterprises LLC to Collin W. Irby and Taylor Quill. Lot 45A, section 13, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $194,900
Steven T. and Laura M. Smith to Marc J. Degroat and Ingrid A. Vargas. Lot 23, block 3, section 2, Ivy Hill, $334,500
Nicolae A. and Roxandra Bobolea to James E. and Erin F. Rochow. Lot 22, section 5, Forest Lakes, Jefferson District, $369,900
Mary M. Arthur, trustee to 1501 WW LLC. Parcel, Westview Ave., Town of Bedford, $125,000
Lewis D. Brown and Cynthia B. Brown to John Austin Porter and Carol Anne Porter. Tracts A and C, 1.078 acres, Peaks District, $139,950
Campbell County
Tyler D. Sommer to Nicole N. Dow. Lot 7, section IV, Kings Grant Subdivision, $128,500
Witt Building & Electric Inc. to Kaleb Scott and Jonni Witt Firkins. Lot 162, West Quadrant, Timberlake, $237,000
Charlene E. Peery St. John to Jennifer M. Fitzgerald and Eugene K. McGann. Lot 16, section 6, Cresthaven, $195,000
Curtis Lee and Electra E. Frankling to Dianna Marie Yancey. Parcel D, 1.581 acres, $34,000
Thomas S. Gordon and Carol E. Gordon to Ronald S. and Jennifer A. Kennedy. Lot 21, Timber Ridge Townhomes, section II, $112,000
K & J Real Estate Investors LLC to Jeremy E. and Karley Mayhew-Potts. Lot 2, section G, Powhatan Cox Tract, $230,000
Danny R. Leonard and Allen Dale Leonard to Glenn Cooper Shaeff. Lot 2, section 2, Pin Oak Estates, $89,900
Ellen L. Maxey to John Russell Toler. Tract 8, Long Mountain Estates, 5.57 acres, $33,500
Timothy and Tonya Pafford to Casey and Krystal Tyree. Lot 11, Poplar Ridge, $395,500
Todd A. and Rachel A. Patulski to Mark A. and Hilary K. Scott. Parcel, 48.69 acres, $157,900
Vernon A. and Donna R. Wright to Tyler D. Sommers and Keith A. Sommers. Lot 2, Pocahontas Grove, $189,000
Anne Trice Thompson Akers, Vernon S. Thompson, Marshall Alan Thompson and Mary Thompson Garner to Marshall A. and Susana L. Thompson. Parcel B-1, 3.001 acres, Flat Creek District, $100,000
City of Lynchburg
Christopher J. and Allison L. Misiano to John Bailey. Lot 26, block H, section 5, Blue Ridge Farms Subdivision, $135,000
Zachary Jovan Cruz and Andreina Baez to Tanner L. Hutchins. Part of lots 4-5, block 17, Sunset Heights Addition, $133,900
Brooks & Noegel LLC to Hyperion Properties LLC. Lot 7, block C, Town Center at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $225,000
Alan D. Brooks, Carolyn B. Edmondson and Freddie L. Millner to F.L. Showalter Incorporated. Lots 7 and 8, block 5, Pleasant View Addition, $20,000
Kenneth C. Brown to Maricela Chavez Duarte, Arissa Ibanez Chavez and Rene Ibanez to Gertrude M. Warrick. Lots 66-69, Bryant Subdivision, $139,900
Hugh H. Bugg to Westward Investment Properties LLC. 505 Alleghany Ave., $149,000
Glen Christopher Dewitt and Kristina L. Callihan-Dewitt to Brandon L. and Catherine C. Oliver. Lot 20, section 5, Oakwood Club Estates Subdivision, $309,000
Charles R. Clopper to Christopher L. and Leanne R. Young. 228 Ivy Dr., $284,900
Court Street LLC to Gish Flats LLC. 317 Fifth St., 410 Court St., and 340 Court St., $7,050,000
Gary E. Cushman to Timothy M. and Marion A. Patterson. Lot 149, phase 1, section 3, Three Fountains Subdivision, $60,000
D & J Investment Properties LLC to Yaclin K. Tokgozoglu and Laura J. Tokgozoglu. Lot 89, Northwynd Village and Towers Subdivision, $175,050
Richard C. Weeks to Ronnie Duayne and Deborah M. Davis. Lot 21, block A, Morey Hills Subdivision, $154,900
Glenwood C. Desmond to Richard Charles Mitchell and Michelle Brianna Mitchell. Lot 13, City Place and Wyndham at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $169,900
Nigel C. and Kaitlyn L. Doerfler to Brett Lewis Watson. Lots 3 and 4, block 14, Radcliffe Subdivision, $115,000
Dawn S.N. Griffin Stone and Stephen W. Newman to Debra Ann Sillman. Lot 22, unit 130, Village Park Court Subdivision, $167,000
K & C Real Estate LLC to Janice Merchant. Lot 3, block L, Forest Townhouses, $96,000
L.H. & W.M. Johnson LLC to Victoria’s Inventory LLC. Lots 3-5, block H, plan A, Rivermont Co. Subdivision, $12,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Wilmer Jones, 2101 Salem Road, ground mount solar system, $18,000
Dustin Foley, 621 Cedar Tree Road, steel tube garage, $8,000
Ronald Nash, 211 Golfers Circle, storage shed, $7,000
Paul Lisa, Rough Creek Road, new dwelling, $185,000
Liberty Baptist Church, 1709 Church St., parking lot lights, $6,500
Dorothy Solliday, 5341 Elon Road, deck and alteration, $5,000
Raymond Walker, Old Evergreen Road, new dwelling, $70,000
James Fraser III, 4302 Horseshoe Road, metal garage, $50,000
Falling River Country Club Inc., shed for pump station, $15,000
Elon Baptist Church, 164 Ralph St., stairs and deck, $3,500
Michael Henderson, 1098 Oakville Road, enclose section of shed, $7,500
David Mason, 7631 Old Evergreen Road, shop/storage building, $45,000
Brian Beagle, 1447 Church St., enclose deck, $1,800
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.