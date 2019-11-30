Property transfers

Amherst County

Janice R. Meek to Deroy M. Tardy. Part of parcel D, Va. 677, Elon District, $142,600

David A. Pritchett to Cody R. Taylor. Lots 11-14, Town of Amherst, $120,000

Michael Aloisi to Tori L. and Zachary K. Garris. Lot 113, 3.4 of an acre know as Pea Ridge, Elon District, $75,000

David E. and Patricia S. Emmert to Tammy Thompson Barnett and Mary Ellen Thompson. Lot 19A, 358 North Main St., $157,000

Cynthia M. Morse to Jamie A. Braxton. Lot 2, 0.55 acres, Morgan Road, Elon District, $127,500

Carrie E. Crist to Matthew N. Buck Jr. Lot 5, Monacan Run, Elon District, $96,900

Gerald David Turpin to Helen and Thurman Campbell Jr. Parcel, 5 acres, near Coolwell, $29,500

Adam H. and Melissa D. Bryant to Kenneth Lee and Sandra Taylor Turby Fill. Lot 1, block 3, section A, Lynmoor Subdivision, $190,000

Eduardo Torres-Lopez and Krystal Leanne Torres to Keith and Sandra Hudson and Sheila M. Roper, trustee. Parcel 77.883 acres, Keith Tract, on the Buffalo River, Courthouse District, $170,000

Shelby M. Ferguson to Karlin J. and Susan E. Schrock. Lot 3, 3.15 acres, $130,500

Appomattox County

Bobby A. Waddell to Jerry Lee and Pamela Hubbard Woods. Parcel, 0.819 acres, Va. 691, $60,000

Richard Charles and Michelle Brianna Mitchell to Blake Thomas Phillips. Lot 6, Hidden Spring Subdivision, $189,900

Kenny D. Wilder to Paul M. and Laura S. Mitchell. Lot 3E, 5.01 acres, Cloverhill District, $11,500

Everette Wayne Phelps JR. and Karen Stevens Phelps to Paul and Celeste Manning. Parcel, 8.23 acres, Va. 613, Stonewall District, $190,000

Gregory H. McGee to Lofton Leasing LLC. Parcel, fronting U.S. 460 West, 3.88 acres, Cloverhill District, $105,000

Bedford County

Dale H. Williams to Scott E. Martin, Chad Martin, Nicholas L. Dodson and Jamie N. Dodson. Parcels, Va. 24, Cotton Run, Lakes District, $311,122.52

Dorothy J. Judd to Davor and Biljana Vrljic. Lot 5, Emmaus Church Road, Blue Ridge District, $45,000

David Michael Chodrow to Anthony D. and Rhonda Willoughby-Nunley. Lot 2, 1.026 acres, Lakes District, $76,000

Gregory A. and Ruby G. Law to Ronald and Kimberly Wheeler. Lot 1B, Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $403,000

Dixie Living Holding Company LLC to NIRSCHL SML LLC. Lot 53, Dixie Acres Subdivision, Lakes District, $820,000

Barry C. Compton to David L. Gillespie and Lori A. Gillespie. Lot 17, section 1, Village East, Lakes District, $199,000

Jessica Lawhorn to Robert L. Ayers and Opal Ayers Crowell. Parcel, Va. 701, Blue Ridge District, $5,000

John H. and Kay W. Chalmers to Michael Scott and Tricia Marie Carr Peny. Lot 8, Park Shores Circle, Lakes District, $765,000

Glenn E. Gunnufsen and Judy C. Gunnufsen to Randal W. and Connie B. Mays. Parcel 43, section II, block B, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $15,000

Jackie and Barbara F. Thompson to Mark D. and Tammy R. Banta. Lot 15 and 16, section A, Smuggler’s Neck Subdivision, Lakes District, $545,000

James M. and Judith A. Patronagio to Shawn N. Williams. Lot 11, Spring Oaks, Lakes District, $335,000

Walter M. Curt to Wilson R. Bounds. Lot 9, Lakes Estates, Lakes District, $549,500

Tammy Britt to Jacob C. and Shirelle K. Flowers. Unit 304, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $221,000

Ivy Trace LLC to Davis Built Inc. Lot 2, Pilgrim Place, Center District, $34,000

Thomas R. Stoneamn to Ryan King. Lot 30, Town and Country Subdivsion, section IV, $134,900

James R. Moorman, Donald L. Bays, Jeffrey A. Bays to AISECRETT LLC. Parcel, 114.027 acres, 2/3 interest, Mob Creek Road, $180,000

Gary R. and Ina M. Moffat to Mary Ann Elvin. Lot 20, section 2, Hunters Creek, Jefferson District, $257,000

Richard F. and Kathleen A. King to Julie Page and Ronnel Stephen Parker Jr. Parcel, Va. 761, Tanner Lane, Jefferson District, $645,000

Ronny L. Eagle to Warren A. and Leann R. Wood. Parcel, Holcomb Rock Road, Jefferson District, $105,000

Brandon R. and Christina L. Accordino to Katherine Burks and Brian Donovan McNeely. Parcel Town of Bedford, $310,000

MJD Builders Inc. to Harold C. Shaffer III and Rachel S. Shaffer. Lot 54, Summerfield, Jefferson District, $289,900

Irish Enterprises LLC to Collin W. Irby and Taylor Quill. Lot 45A, section 13, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $194,900

Steven T. and Laura M. Smith to Marc J. Degroat and Ingrid A. Vargas. Lot 23, block 3, section 2, Ivy Hill, $334,500

Nicolae A. and Roxandra Bobolea to James E. and Erin F. Rochow. Lot 22, section 5, Forest Lakes, Jefferson District, $369,900

Mary M. Arthur, trustee to 1501 WW LLC. Parcel, Westview Ave., Town of Bedford, $125,000

Lewis D. Brown and Cynthia B. Brown to John Austin Porter and Carol Anne Porter. Tracts A and C, 1.078 acres, Peaks District, $139,950

Campbell County

Tyler D. Sommer to Nicole N. Dow. Lot 7, section IV, Kings Grant Subdivision, $128,500

Witt Building & Electric Inc. to Kaleb Scott and Jonni Witt Firkins. Lot 162, West Quadrant, Timberlake, $237,000

Charlene E. Peery St. John to Jennifer M. Fitzgerald and Eugene K. McGann. Lot 16, section 6, Cresthaven, $195,000

Curtis Lee and Electra E. Frankling to Dianna Marie Yancey. Parcel D, 1.581 acres, $34,000

Thomas S. Gordon and Carol E. Gordon to Ronald S. and Jennifer A. Kennedy. Lot 21, Timber Ridge Townhomes, section II, $112,000

K & J Real Estate Investors LLC to Jeremy E. and Karley Mayhew-Potts. Lot 2, section G, Powhatan Cox Tract, $230,000

Danny R. Leonard and Allen Dale Leonard to Glenn Cooper Shaeff. Lot 2, section 2, Pin Oak Estates, $89,900

Ellen L. Maxey to John Russell Toler. Tract 8, Long Mountain Estates, 5.57 acres, $33,500

Timothy and Tonya Pafford to Casey and Krystal Tyree. Lot 11, Poplar Ridge, $395,500

Todd A. and Rachel A. Patulski to Mark A. and Hilary K. Scott. Parcel, 48.69 acres, $157,900

Vernon A. and Donna R. Wright to Tyler D. Sommers and Keith A. Sommers. Lot 2, Pocahontas Grove, $189,000

Anne Trice Thompson Akers, Vernon S. Thompson, Marshall Alan Thompson and Mary Thompson Garner to Marshall A. and Susana L. Thompson. Parcel B-1, 3.001 acres, Flat Creek District, $100,000

City of Lynchburg

Christopher J. and Allison L. Misiano to John Bailey. Lot 26, block H, section 5, Blue Ridge Farms Subdivision, $135,000

Zachary Jovan Cruz and Andreina Baez to Tanner L. Hutchins. Part of lots 4-5, block 17, Sunset Heights Addition, $133,900

Brooks & Noegel LLC to Hyperion Properties LLC. Lot 7, block C, Town Center at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $225,000

Alan D. Brooks, Carolyn B. Edmondson and Freddie L. Millner to F.L. Showalter Incorporated. Lots 7 and 8, block 5, Pleasant View Addition, $20,000

Kenneth C. Brown to Maricela Chavez Duarte, Arissa Ibanez Chavez and Rene Ibanez to Gertrude M. Warrick. Lots 66-69, Bryant Subdivision, $139,900

Hugh H. Bugg to Westward Investment Properties LLC. 505 Alleghany Ave., $149,000

Glen Christopher Dewitt and Kristina L. Callihan-Dewitt to Brandon L. and Catherine C. Oliver. Lot 20, section 5, Oakwood Club Estates Subdivision, $309,000

Charles R. Clopper to Christopher L. and Leanne R. Young. 228 Ivy Dr., $284,900

Court Street LLC to Gish Flats LLC. 317 Fifth St., 410 Court St., and 340 Court St., $7,050,000

Gary E. Cushman to Timothy M. and Marion A. Patterson. Lot 149, phase 1, section 3, Three Fountains Subdivision, $60,000

D & J Investment Properties LLC to Yaclin K. Tokgozoglu and Laura J. Tokgozoglu. Lot 89, Northwynd Village and Towers Subdivision, $175,050

Richard C. Weeks to Ronnie Duayne and Deborah M. Davis. Lot 21, block A, Morey Hills Subdivision, $154,900

Glenwood C. Desmond to Richard Charles Mitchell and Michelle Brianna Mitchell. Lot 13, City Place and Wyndham at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $169,900

Nigel C. and Kaitlyn L. Doerfler to Brett Lewis Watson. Lots 3 and 4, block 14, Radcliffe Subdivision, $115,000

Dawn S.N. Griffin Stone and Stephen W. Newman to Debra Ann Sillman. Lot 22, unit 130, Village Park Court Subdivision, $167,000

K & C Real Estate LLC to Janice Merchant. Lot 3, block L, Forest Townhouses, $96,000

L.H. & W.M. Johnson LLC to Victoria’s Inventory LLC. Lots 3-5, block H, plan A, Rivermont Co. Subdivision, $12,000

Building permits

Appomattox County

Wilmer Jones, 2101 Salem Road, ground mount solar system, $18,000

Dustin Foley, 621 Cedar Tree Road, steel tube garage, $8,000

Ronald Nash, 211 Golfers Circle, storage shed, $7,000

Paul Lisa, Rough Creek Road, new dwelling, $185,000

Liberty Baptist Church, 1709 Church St., parking lot lights, $6,500

Dorothy Solliday, 5341 Elon Road, deck and alteration, $5,000

Raymond Walker, Old Evergreen Road, new dwelling, $70,000

James Fraser III, 4302 Horseshoe Road, metal garage, $50,000

Falling River Country Club Inc., shed for pump station, $15,000

Elon Baptist Church, 164 Ralph St., stairs and deck, $3,500

Michael Henderson, 1098 Oakville Road, enclose section of shed, $7,500

David Mason, 7631 Old Evergreen Road, shop/storage building, $45,000

Brian Beagle, 1447 Church St., enclose deck, $1,800

 

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments