Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Stephanie F. Duff to Ryan J. R. and Kaitlyn E. Dorr. Lot 15, section 2, Windy Hills, $149,900

Thurman B. Davis, trustee to J. Wayne and Annette F. Middleton. Residue of lot 3, Courthouse District, $35,000

Michael D. and Caroline C. Malott and Elizabeth M. and William A. Davis Jr. to Lisa A. and William E. Mays Jr. Lot 13, section 1, Riverside, Elon District, $225,000

Forest Investments LLC to Samantha N. George. Lot 21 and part of lot 22, Pine Crest Addition, $139,900

Brian and Helen Butler to PineyCamp LLC. Parcel, 57.1 acres, Temperance District, $210,000

Lash Layne Pugh to Alexis Trenel Rose. Lot 8, Riviera Townhomes, Madison District, $111,500

Randall S. and Diane M. Thompson to Aaron G. and Kelsey M. LaFleur. Lot 20, section III, Forest Oaks, $193,000

Bryan Thomas Herward to Timothy James Russon. 271 Main St., $79,400

Appomattox County

Marian M. and Albert N. Anundsen III to Alma D. Estada-Carrillo and Eduardo Estrada Jimenez. Lot C, off of Va. 24, 21.86 acres, Cloverhill District, $46,000

Jerry S. Barnes and Angeline H. Barnes, trustees to Daniel G. and Lauren N. Crocker and Stephen W. and Elizabeth T. Lester. Lot 1, fronting Walnut Hill Road, 29.21 acres, Stonewall District, $93,500

Mae Riggleman Surber to Ryan W. and Veronica McNamara. Parcel, 1 acre, near Va. 667, $170,000

Michael K. Depuy and Sheri L. Felipe to James S. and Ann P. Gardner. Parcel, 26.23 acres, fronting Va. 26, Stonewall District, $92,000

First Properties Inc. to H. Curtis Pearson Jr. Parcel, 101.84 acres, Va. 617, Cloverhill District, $125,000

Bedford County

William Franklin Baker Sr. and Amanda Barnett Baker, trustees to Christopher and Shelley Kaye Byrd. 6914 Goose Creek Valley Road, Blue Ridge District, $465,000

Dina G. Crowder to Mark James and Mary Diann Luthy. 1458 Old Plantation Road, Blue Ridge District, $330,000

Jonathan David Jenkins to William A. and Taylor E. Kohls. 103 Craddock Lane, Lakes District, $273,000

Graham, Nolen and Underwood Contractors Inc. to Breann L. Fitzgerald. Parcel, Bee Hollow Road, Blue Ridge District, $170,000

Philip C. Basile and Elizabeth Basile to Scott A. Heath Jr. and Scott A. Heath Sr. Lot 12, phase II, Harbour Heights, Lakes District, $165,000

F. Moorman Robertson to Meletha D. Adkins and Rusty Tyler Adkins. Portion of parcel, Stony Fork Road, 32.177 acres, Lakes District, $152,230

Deborah H. Lee to Hospitality and Housing LLC. 1065 Cain Dr., $135,000

William W. and Deborah A. Calloway to Corey D. and Autumn L. Myers. 1272 Radford Church Road, Lakes District, $85,000

Bruce L. Nickerson, Susan M. Segel, Donald L. Morgan and Susan H. Morgan to Carl R. Powers. Two parcels, Halesford Road and additional parcel, $39,000

Tony Hurt to Wiley P. Hurt, John Hurt and David Hurt. 1411 Waverly Dr., Lakes District, $25,000

Ted R. and Bobbie J. Cline to Christopher L. Duncan. 1087 Fisherman Cove Road, Blue Ridge District, $9,000

Brian M. Santiago to Jarrod Boyd Cox. Lot 12, Ashwood Townhomes, $138,000

Michelle Antonette Ferguson and James Edward Ferguson to Christopher Stage. Lot 27, section 2, Otterburn Estate, Center District, $35,000

Otterville Associates LLC to James H. Boniface and M. Camille Alexander. Parcel, Otterville Road, $38,784.38

Nathaniel L. and Sarah C. Wade to Lee M. and Amanda R. Martin. Lot 5, section 1, Hooper Woods, Jefferson District, $370,000

David A. Carter and Teresa W. Carter to Christopher W. and Audrey A. Johnson. Lot 20, Forest View Subdivision, Jefferson District, $312,000

Kishore Thakurwani and Jennifer Thakurwani to Jason D. and Rachel L. Jones. 1024 Mountain Water Drive, $310,000

Robert Whitley and Sharon Whitley to Blake J. Levin and Gail Lynn Levin. Lot 15, section 3, Hooper Woods, Jefferson District, $335,000

Audrey Deborah Anderson and Deamus N. Anderson to Marcus D. Anderson. Lot 5, Fulton Subdivision, Town of Bedford, $149,900

Michael M. Shelton and Linda Edith Smith to William G. Shelton. 1969 Bethany Church Circle and two additional parcels, Bethany Church Circle, $91,000

Diane H. Buscher to Heather Burns Macdonald. Lots 50-53, Va. 43, Center District, $135,000

Kevin Michael Elder and Mark Byron Elder to Gwen Elizabeth Watson and Margo Morris Floyd. 3104 Spinnaker Point, $140,000

Highland Oaks Partners LLC to Jonathan Mark and Karen Joann Philebaum. Lot 19, Highland Oaks, Jefferson District, $429,900

Elliot Mechanical Service LLC to Lym J. Chang. Lot 9, Tyler Lee Subdivision, Jefferson District, $262,000

Mary E. Felix and Steve Felix to Patricia L. Kimball. Unit 212, building 1, phase I, Walnut Ridge Country Townhomes, $115,000

Juddwin LLC to Aldridge Investments LLC. 15173 Forest Road, $750,000

Campbell County

Erica R. Ricketts and Dennis W. Burks to Pearls Immanuel Raj. Lot 171, section 3, Braxton Park, $197,000

Joshuhua M. Barnes to M. Blake Shorter. Lot 3, section 1, Plantation Acres, $14,000

RJS Holdings LLC to Michael Erice and Lucy Renee Bennett. Lot 217, section VI, Tavern Grove, $151,000

WBH Inc. to Joe White. Lot 1, block 3, Oakdale Subdivision, Brookneal, $8,000

Robert J. Smawley and Kristin H. Smawley to Brian C. Summers and Amanda J. Summers. Lot 27, section 1, Hickory Hill Subdivision, $483,000

Jack R. and Jo B. Roten to Ramona and Albert C. White III. Lot 7, London Forest, $321,900

Charles R. Stewart and Michelle White to Michael Edward and Lorie Lee Peebles. 200 West Rd., $282,200

Karen Hicks Norman to Warmstone Properties LLC. 1237 Austin Mill Road, $125,875

Charlie A. Watts II to Kevin L. and Lynn Mays. Lot 5, Oak Ridge Subdivision, $26,300

Wildwood Road Trust to Damon R. and Aimee R. Parsons. Lot 63, section 1A, Wildwood, $289,900

Alisha Nichole Smith and Cody Wayne Smith to Michael D. Monroe. 4838 Three Creeks Road, $52,000

Samuel E. King to Kathy Lynn Provo and Troy Lee Wood. Lot 1 and 3, Googin Tract, $290,000

City of Lynchburg

Daniel P. and Jean H. Myers to Thomas Crider Jr. Lot 8, section 5, block J, Sherwood Forest Subdivision, $179,900

Dwight D. Faught to Brian Santiago. 857 Belmont St., $164,900

Omega Drive Trust to Zachary Patrick Riley. Lot 6, section 3, Maple Hills Subdivision, $179,900

Jose R. and Carrie C. Gomez to Colin M. and Jamie A. Plank. Lot 5, block 1, Panorama Hills Subdivision, $256,000

Rachel Amelia Llanes to Oaktop LLC. Lot 3, block D, section 2, Woodbine Village West Subdivision, $110,000

John R. and Virginia P. Van Gurp to Jesse Everett and Kimberly Karabin Van Gurp. 2112 Woodcrest Dr., $225,000

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 85A, block Q, Mountain View Addition, $36,000

Lloyd Peterson Jr. and Sandra H. Peterson to Lydia C. Tokgozoglu. Lots 15-16, block H-K, Mountain View Addition, $121,500

John L. Wynne and James B. Wynne to US2 Investments LLC. 1650 Graves Mill Road, $145,000

Aleksandar Bijelic and Carol Adams-Bijelic to Jared and Tracie Wayne. Lot 59, block N, phase 1A and II, Cornerstone Subdivision, $275,000

B.J.E. LLC to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. Lots 1-3, plan B, block 90, Rivermont Subdivision, $82,000

Kathy B. Bibb to John T. Cros. Lot 24, section 1, block 1, Sandusky Hills Subdivision, $179,950

Phillip Lowell Brown, trustee to Andrii Kytsenko. Lot 33, section 1, Windsor Hills Addition, $205,000

David V. Brown and Melinda M. Smith-Brown to Drew A. and Elisa R. Hester. Lot 9, section 2, Windows Hills Addition, $195,500

Frances P. Imge to Arthur L. Burton. Lot 9, block 3, section 1, Long Meadows Subdivision, $124,090

Wooldridge Landscaping LLC to Michael Byrd. Lot 11, section 3, Cedar Ridge Subdivision, $227,500

William L. Huffman to Courtney S. Camden. Lot 1, block P, Tomahawk Subdivision, $74,900

D & G Construction Inc. to Jennifer Eileen and Kellen Jones. Lot 14, section 4, Wexford Townhomes Subdivision, $180,000

Christopher S. and Kerensa E. Dunfree to Bradley Charles Hasselbach. Lots 1 and 2 and part of lot 3, block 9, Golf Park Subdivision, $139,900

Tawanda Johnson to Joseph Fitzgerald. Lots 12-13 and lot 14, block 9, Golf Park Subdivision, $119,300

Margaret Lee Hill to Stephanie Joanna Korn and Marshall Jeremiah Davidson. 1403 Filmore St., $95,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc. to Megan Gezen. Lot 7, block 4, section 2, Keystone Forest, $212,000

Mark Harrison and Davina M. Brown to Christopher E. and Priscilla S. Sonne. 239 Westmoreland St., $169,900

TNT MGMT LLC to Iron Orchid LLC. 308 Monroe St., $59,900

Building Permits

City of Lynchburg

1101 Jefferson LLC, 1101 Jefferson St. 100, renovation, $75,000

Cardinal Oil CO. Inc., 4012 Wards Road, new construction, $1,375,000

Lowes Home Centers, 8216 Timberlake Road, sprinkler, $192,809.40

Riverfront Warehouse II LLC, 406 Fifth St., renovation, $5,000

725 Church LLC, 725 Church St., renovation, $5,100,000

LU Wards Road Center Holdings, 2315 Wards Road, renovation, $1,400,000

Scott Lying, 1501 Campbell Ave., addition, $3,500

843 Church LLC, 863 Church St., renovation $3,120,000

TCM Properties Inc., 7423 Timberlake Road, renovation, $6,000

Swift Creek Capitol LLC, 3901 Wards Road, renovation, $35,000

T & C Enterprises LLC, 3731 Old Forest Road, renovation, $40,000

Graves Mill Associates, 1030 McConville Road 7, renovation, $50,000

Lynchburg (Wards Crossing) LLC, 4026 Wards Road, renovation, $27,903

Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $92,392.87

Centra Health Inc., 1901 Tate Springs Road, renovation, $146,795

Winton Investments LLC, 3311 Old Forest Road 103, renovation, $50,000

1300 Main LLC, 1300 Main St., renovation, $340,416

Swift Creek Capitol LLC, 3901 Wards Road, renovation, $200,000

Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $175,000

Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $360,000

Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $185,000

Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $25,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 127 Brunswick Dr., addition, $40,000

Centra Health Inc., 1331 Oak Lane, renovation, $240,000

Centra Health Inc., 3300 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $135,000

Centra Health Inc., 1701 Thomson Dr., renovation, $133,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 7906 Timberlake Road Building 1, foundation only, $2,000,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 7906 Timberlake Road Building 2, foundation only, $2,000,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 7906 Timberlake Road Building 3, foundation only, $2,000,000

Kenneth Carson, 424 Woodland Circle, renovation, $14,510

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 713 Winston Ridge Road, repair, $47,623

Esther Stine, 1515 Floyd St., renovation, $14,080

WBW Investments LLC, 1196 Wards Ferry Road, renovation, $20,000

Christen Ramsey, 4430 Gorman Dr., addition, $5,900

Sellari Enterprises Inc., 150 Craftsman Way, new construction, $325,000

Colin Anderson, 148 Coffee Road, addition, $23,100

Lewis Watson III, 735 Hayes Dr., new construction, $7,794.60

Joseph Lamagna III, 3615 Plymouth Place, new construction, $400,000

R. Moorefield Construction Co., 210 Two Creek Dr., new construction, $490,000

Kevin Barringer, 633 Custer Dr., renovation, $2,500

Mary Cox, trustee, 207 VES Road, repair, $12,000

 

