Property transfers
Amherst County
Stephanie F. Duff to Ryan J. R. and Kaitlyn E. Dorr. Lot 15, section 2, Windy Hills, $149,900
Thurman B. Davis, trustee to J. Wayne and Annette F. Middleton. Residue of lot 3, Courthouse District, $35,000
Michael D. and Caroline C. Malott and Elizabeth M. and William A. Davis Jr. to Lisa A. and William E. Mays Jr. Lot 13, section 1, Riverside, Elon District, $225,000
Forest Investments LLC to Samantha N. George. Lot 21 and part of lot 22, Pine Crest Addition, $139,900
Brian and Helen Butler to PineyCamp LLC. Parcel, 57.1 acres, Temperance District, $210,000
Lash Layne Pugh to Alexis Trenel Rose. Lot 8, Riviera Townhomes, Madison District, $111,500
Randall S. and Diane M. Thompson to Aaron G. and Kelsey M. LaFleur. Lot 20, section III, Forest Oaks, $193,000
Bryan Thomas Herward to Timothy James Russon. 271 Main St., $79,400
Appomattox County
Marian M. and Albert N. Anundsen III to Alma D. Estada-Carrillo and Eduardo Estrada Jimenez. Lot C, off of Va. 24, 21.86 acres, Cloverhill District, $46,000
Jerry S. Barnes and Angeline H. Barnes, trustees to Daniel G. and Lauren N. Crocker and Stephen W. and Elizabeth T. Lester. Lot 1, fronting Walnut Hill Road, 29.21 acres, Stonewall District, $93,500
Mae Riggleman Surber to Ryan W. and Veronica McNamara. Parcel, 1 acre, near Va. 667, $170,000
Michael K. Depuy and Sheri L. Felipe to James S. and Ann P. Gardner. Parcel, 26.23 acres, fronting Va. 26, Stonewall District, $92,000
First Properties Inc. to H. Curtis Pearson Jr. Parcel, 101.84 acres, Va. 617, Cloverhill District, $125,000
Bedford County
William Franklin Baker Sr. and Amanda Barnett Baker, trustees to Christopher and Shelley Kaye Byrd. 6914 Goose Creek Valley Road, Blue Ridge District, $465,000
Dina G. Crowder to Mark James and Mary Diann Luthy. 1458 Old Plantation Road, Blue Ridge District, $330,000
Jonathan David Jenkins to William A. and Taylor E. Kohls. 103 Craddock Lane, Lakes District, $273,000
Graham, Nolen and Underwood Contractors Inc. to Breann L. Fitzgerald. Parcel, Bee Hollow Road, Blue Ridge District, $170,000
Philip C. Basile and Elizabeth Basile to Scott A. Heath Jr. and Scott A. Heath Sr. Lot 12, phase II, Harbour Heights, Lakes District, $165,000
F. Moorman Robertson to Meletha D. Adkins and Rusty Tyler Adkins. Portion of parcel, Stony Fork Road, 32.177 acres, Lakes District, $152,230
Deborah H. Lee to Hospitality and Housing LLC. 1065 Cain Dr., $135,000
William W. and Deborah A. Calloway to Corey D. and Autumn L. Myers. 1272 Radford Church Road, Lakes District, $85,000
Bruce L. Nickerson, Susan M. Segel, Donald L. Morgan and Susan H. Morgan to Carl R. Powers. Two parcels, Halesford Road and additional parcel, $39,000
Tony Hurt to Wiley P. Hurt, John Hurt and David Hurt. 1411 Waverly Dr., Lakes District, $25,000
Ted R. and Bobbie J. Cline to Christopher L. Duncan. 1087 Fisherman Cove Road, Blue Ridge District, $9,000
Brian M. Santiago to Jarrod Boyd Cox. Lot 12, Ashwood Townhomes, $138,000
Michelle Antonette Ferguson and James Edward Ferguson to Christopher Stage. Lot 27, section 2, Otterburn Estate, Center District, $35,000
Otterville Associates LLC to James H. Boniface and M. Camille Alexander. Parcel, Otterville Road, $38,784.38
Nathaniel L. and Sarah C. Wade to Lee M. and Amanda R. Martin. Lot 5, section 1, Hooper Woods, Jefferson District, $370,000
David A. Carter and Teresa W. Carter to Christopher W. and Audrey A. Johnson. Lot 20, Forest View Subdivision, Jefferson District, $312,000
Kishore Thakurwani and Jennifer Thakurwani to Jason D. and Rachel L. Jones. 1024 Mountain Water Drive, $310,000
Robert Whitley and Sharon Whitley to Blake J. Levin and Gail Lynn Levin. Lot 15, section 3, Hooper Woods, Jefferson District, $335,000
Audrey Deborah Anderson and Deamus N. Anderson to Marcus D. Anderson. Lot 5, Fulton Subdivision, Town of Bedford, $149,900
Michael M. Shelton and Linda Edith Smith to William G. Shelton. 1969 Bethany Church Circle and two additional parcels, Bethany Church Circle, $91,000
Diane H. Buscher to Heather Burns Macdonald. Lots 50-53, Va. 43, Center District, $135,000
Kevin Michael Elder and Mark Byron Elder to Gwen Elizabeth Watson and Margo Morris Floyd. 3104 Spinnaker Point, $140,000
Highland Oaks Partners LLC to Jonathan Mark and Karen Joann Philebaum. Lot 19, Highland Oaks, Jefferson District, $429,900
Elliot Mechanical Service LLC to Lym J. Chang. Lot 9, Tyler Lee Subdivision, Jefferson District, $262,000
Mary E. Felix and Steve Felix to Patricia L. Kimball. Unit 212, building 1, phase I, Walnut Ridge Country Townhomes, $115,000
Juddwin LLC to Aldridge Investments LLC. 15173 Forest Road, $750,000
Campbell County
Erica R. Ricketts and Dennis W. Burks to Pearls Immanuel Raj. Lot 171, section 3, Braxton Park, $197,000
Joshuhua M. Barnes to M. Blake Shorter. Lot 3, section 1, Plantation Acres, $14,000
RJS Holdings LLC to Michael Erice and Lucy Renee Bennett. Lot 217, section VI, Tavern Grove, $151,000
WBH Inc. to Joe White. Lot 1, block 3, Oakdale Subdivision, Brookneal, $8,000
Robert J. Smawley and Kristin H. Smawley to Brian C. Summers and Amanda J. Summers. Lot 27, section 1, Hickory Hill Subdivision, $483,000
Jack R. and Jo B. Roten to Ramona and Albert C. White III. Lot 7, London Forest, $321,900
Charles R. Stewart and Michelle White to Michael Edward and Lorie Lee Peebles. 200 West Rd., $282,200
Karen Hicks Norman to Warmstone Properties LLC. 1237 Austin Mill Road, $125,875
Charlie A. Watts II to Kevin L. and Lynn Mays. Lot 5, Oak Ridge Subdivision, $26,300
Wildwood Road Trust to Damon R. and Aimee R. Parsons. Lot 63, section 1A, Wildwood, $289,900
Alisha Nichole Smith and Cody Wayne Smith to Michael D. Monroe. 4838 Three Creeks Road, $52,000
Samuel E. King to Kathy Lynn Provo and Troy Lee Wood. Lot 1 and 3, Googin Tract, $290,000
City of Lynchburg
Daniel P. and Jean H. Myers to Thomas Crider Jr. Lot 8, section 5, block J, Sherwood Forest Subdivision, $179,900
Dwight D. Faught to Brian Santiago. 857 Belmont St., $164,900
Omega Drive Trust to Zachary Patrick Riley. Lot 6, section 3, Maple Hills Subdivision, $179,900
Jose R. and Carrie C. Gomez to Colin M. and Jamie A. Plank. Lot 5, block 1, Panorama Hills Subdivision, $256,000
Rachel Amelia Llanes to Oaktop LLC. Lot 3, block D, section 2, Woodbine Village West Subdivision, $110,000
John R. and Virginia P. Van Gurp to Jesse Everett and Kimberly Karabin Van Gurp. 2112 Woodcrest Dr., $225,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 85A, block Q, Mountain View Addition, $36,000
Lloyd Peterson Jr. and Sandra H. Peterson to Lydia C. Tokgozoglu. Lots 15-16, block H-K, Mountain View Addition, $121,500
John L. Wynne and James B. Wynne to US2 Investments LLC. 1650 Graves Mill Road, $145,000
Aleksandar Bijelic and Carol Adams-Bijelic to Jared and Tracie Wayne. Lot 59, block N, phase 1A and II, Cornerstone Subdivision, $275,000
B.J.E. LLC to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. Lots 1-3, plan B, block 90, Rivermont Subdivision, $82,000
Kathy B. Bibb to John T. Cros. Lot 24, section 1, block 1, Sandusky Hills Subdivision, $179,950
Phillip Lowell Brown, trustee to Andrii Kytsenko. Lot 33, section 1, Windsor Hills Addition, $205,000
David V. Brown and Melinda M. Smith-Brown to Drew A. and Elisa R. Hester. Lot 9, section 2, Windows Hills Addition, $195,500
Frances P. Imge to Arthur L. Burton. Lot 9, block 3, section 1, Long Meadows Subdivision, $124,090
Wooldridge Landscaping LLC to Michael Byrd. Lot 11, section 3, Cedar Ridge Subdivision, $227,500
William L. Huffman to Courtney S. Camden. Lot 1, block P, Tomahawk Subdivision, $74,900
D & G Construction Inc. to Jennifer Eileen and Kellen Jones. Lot 14, section 4, Wexford Townhomes Subdivision, $180,000
Christopher S. and Kerensa E. Dunfree to Bradley Charles Hasselbach. Lots 1 and 2 and part of lot 3, block 9, Golf Park Subdivision, $139,900
Tawanda Johnson to Joseph Fitzgerald. Lots 12-13 and lot 14, block 9, Golf Park Subdivision, $119,300
Margaret Lee Hill to Stephanie Joanna Korn and Marshall Jeremiah Davidson. 1403 Filmore St., $95,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc. to Megan Gezen. Lot 7, block 4, section 2, Keystone Forest, $212,000
Mark Harrison and Davina M. Brown to Christopher E. and Priscilla S. Sonne. 239 Westmoreland St., $169,900
TNT MGMT LLC to Iron Orchid LLC. 308 Monroe St., $59,900
Building Permits
City of Lynchburg
1101 Jefferson LLC, 1101 Jefferson St. 100, renovation, $75,000
Cardinal Oil CO. Inc., 4012 Wards Road, new construction, $1,375,000
Lowes Home Centers, 8216 Timberlake Road, sprinkler, $192,809.40
Riverfront Warehouse II LLC, 406 Fifth St., renovation, $5,000
725 Church LLC, 725 Church St., renovation, $5,100,000
LU Wards Road Center Holdings, 2315 Wards Road, renovation, $1,400,000
Scott Lying, 1501 Campbell Ave., addition, $3,500
843 Church LLC, 863 Church St., renovation $3,120,000
TCM Properties Inc., 7423 Timberlake Road, renovation, $6,000
Swift Creek Capitol LLC, 3901 Wards Road, renovation, $35,000
T & C Enterprises LLC, 3731 Old Forest Road, renovation, $40,000
Graves Mill Associates, 1030 McConville Road 7, renovation, $50,000
Lynchburg (Wards Crossing) LLC, 4026 Wards Road, renovation, $27,903
Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $92,392.87
Centra Health Inc., 1901 Tate Springs Road, renovation, $146,795
Winton Investments LLC, 3311 Old Forest Road 103, renovation, $50,000
1300 Main LLC, 1300 Main St., renovation, $340,416
Swift Creek Capitol LLC, 3901 Wards Road, renovation, $200,000
Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $175,000
Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $360,000
Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $185,000
Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $25,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 127 Brunswick Dr., addition, $40,000
Centra Health Inc., 1331 Oak Lane, renovation, $240,000
Centra Health Inc., 3300 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $135,000
Centra Health Inc., 1701 Thomson Dr., renovation, $133,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 7906 Timberlake Road Building 1, foundation only, $2,000,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 7906 Timberlake Road Building 2, foundation only, $2,000,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 7906 Timberlake Road Building 3, foundation only, $2,000,000
Kenneth Carson, 424 Woodland Circle, renovation, $14,510
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 713 Winston Ridge Road, repair, $47,623
Esther Stine, 1515 Floyd St., renovation, $14,080
WBW Investments LLC, 1196 Wards Ferry Road, renovation, $20,000
Christen Ramsey, 4430 Gorman Dr., addition, $5,900
Sellari Enterprises Inc., 150 Craftsman Way, new construction, $325,000
Colin Anderson, 148 Coffee Road, addition, $23,100
Lewis Watson III, 735 Hayes Dr., new construction, $7,794.60
Joseph Lamagna III, 3615 Plymouth Place, new construction, $400,000
R. Moorefield Construction Co., 210 Two Creek Dr., new construction, $490,000
Kevin Barringer, 633 Custer Dr., renovation, $2,500
Mary Cox, trustee, 207 VES Road, repair, $12,000
