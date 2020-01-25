Property transfers

Amherst County

John E. Ashbrook and Magdalena Markovinovic to Frank E. and Phyllis F. Mitchell. Parcel 1, lot 19, Grandview Dr. and Parcel 2, “Parcel B”, 0.27 acres, Courthouse District, $206,000

Gloria J. Drake to Elizabeth L. Aul. Parcel, 0.167 acres, Courthouse District, $85,000

Aurelia Jewell Faulconer to Reese C. Baker. Parcel, Area “A”, 8 acres, Elon District, $32,000

James Kenneth Shumaker and Gloria Jean Shumaker, trustees to Stephen A. Baker and Lindsay Gatlin. Three parcels, Thomas Road, Elon District, $32,000

Equity Trust Custodian to Erica L. and Makeya L. Miller. Tract 4, Possum Island Road, $243,500

Ronald Scott Thacker to Adam H. and Melissa Bryant. Lots 5 and 6, section 1, Bear Mountain Estates, Courthouse District, $34,500

John T. Cook to Raymond Burford. 226-231 Dellwood Dr., Elon District, $13,500

J. Coleman, LTD. to James L. and Valerie N. Coleman. Parcel, near Crawford’s Store to the B.L. Ambler Home Place, 98.06 acres, Courthouse District, $100,000

John T. Cook, executor to John T. Cook. Lots 95 and 96, Town of Madison, $1,000

Appomattox County

Michelle Bevelock to Robert M. Kolich Jr. and Robert M. Kolich III and Shelly Elaine Kolich. Tract 4, 1.57 acres, Va. 727, Southside District, $85,000

Faren K. and Dennis P. Labbe Sr. to Michelle Bevelock. Tract 4, Va. 727, 1.57 acres, Southside District, $90,000

Jennifer W. Rickman to Jesse T. Boyer and Maggie J. Boyer. Parcel, Va. 669, 0.631 acres, Stonewall District, $80,000

Kenneth McClenny and Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Michael D. and Carol A. Briggs. Lot 31, Combine Hills, section II, Southside District, $251,000

Bedford County

Susan L. and Kenneth F. Porter Jr. to Lisa W. and Robert H. Forsyth Sr. Unit 135, phase I, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $375,000

R. Neal Corporation to James J. McKelvey. New parcel 52G, Moneta Road, 0.964 acres, Lakes District, $270,000

Ernestine S. Cundiff to Jeremy A. and Christina N. Woznik. Lot 10, section 1, Ramblewoods, Blue Ridge District, $256,950

Terry L. and Bonnie M. Hubbard to James Gary and Ann Marie Fleming. Lot 7, Ryan Estates Lane, Lakes District, $240,000

Lynne Lorraine O’Bleness Philbin, trustee to Joanne K. Gildea. Lot 42, block II, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $230,000

Kenneth W. and Nanette A. Palmer to Laura E. Owen. Parcel, Gosling Dr., 10 acres, Lakes District, $195,000

Cynthia Marie and Kenneth R. Sledd Jr. to Ebony L. Conner. Lot 4, section 3, The Highlands, Blue Ridge District, $132,000

Kenneth Wayne Denison to Jonathan E .Campbell. Parcel, Porter’s Mountain, 102 acres, Blue Ridge District, $112,200

Mark Steven and Jane E. Lovings to Better Land Company LLC. Parcel 24, section IV, block B, Lakewood Subdivision, $27,500

Richard Norris McDaniel, Tracy McDaniel Price, Dakota Storm McDaniel and Aaron McCarter to Esmeralda Torres. Lot 64, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $25,000

Scott A. Heath Jr. and Hannah E. Heath to Kevin T. Malick. Lot 1, Skyview Properties Subdivision, Lakes District, $25,000

Southeast Property Holdings LLC to Robert Burkholder and Nancy Louise Stouffer. Lot 5, section 1, Sunset Cay, Lakes District, $20,000

Steven Smyth and Melissa Smyth to Keith W. and Dawn Hopkins. Lot 7, section 1, West Crossing Subdivision, Jefferson District, $458,000

Constantine Rosko to Seven Hills Enterprises LLC and N.V. Custom Living Inv. Revised lot 11, Bellevue Terrace, Jefferson District, $55,000

Jacob E. Thomas and Teresa K. Thomas to George and Phyllis Williams. Lot 5, section 2, The Meadows, Jefferson District, $220,000

John E. and Suzette J. Markland to Shawn M. and Crystal D. Robinson. Lot 3, section 2, Homestead Haven, Jefferson District, $215,000

Linda L. and Robert B. Quick Jr. to LTB Holdings Company LLC. Lot 1, U.S. 501, section 3, Evergreen Lake, Jefferson District, $276,450

Sherry R. and David G. Cox Jr. to Cassell Properties LLC. Lot 202, section 8, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $40,000

Foster Construction Inc. to Matthew E. and Elizabeth Blankenship. Lot 10, section 19, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $259,000

Chase Copeland Fritschle to John Parker and Lindsay McKoy. Lot 5, Silvercreek Subdivision, Jefferson District, $255,000

Kimberly I. Marine and Vera C. Marine to Geoffrey Frank Purvis and Lisa Purvis. Lot 13, Autumn Run West, $378,500

Kimberly Ann Kirsch to Jessica Lamb Smith. Parcel, Lee St., Town of Bedford, $210,000

Campbell County

Joyce P. Mays to Michelle J. and Donald W. Henley Sr. Tract 2, section 9, Wildwood, $312,900

Glen E. and Rachel J. Zehr to Havenwoods Farm LLC. Lot 6A, 1 acre, $170,000

Gloria C. Metz to HBC LLC. Lots 146-150, section 2, Thomas Terrace, $125,000

Thomas E. Martin Jr., Thomas Edgar Smith, John Samuel Trent and Aleacea Hamlett to Jason and Jessica Spinner. Parcel, Va. 836, Long Mountain District, $177,000

H. Marshall Hamilton to Peakland Crossing LLC. Parcel, 3757 Waterlick Road, $300,000

Roger A. Vassar, Grady W. Pugh and Pamela P. Hall to Pamela P. Hall. Lot 2, parcel B, Swan Creek, 116 acres, $70,000

C. Matthew Fariss to Nathan I. and Elizabeth A. Swarey. Lot 4, Buck Branch Road, $24,000

ECP LLC to Gregory Sabastian Iles. Lot 17, phase I, section I, Lighthouse Townhouses, $120,000

Patsy C. Davis to Timothy Warthan ad Kasey Warthan. Lot 36, Bob Hill Subdivision, $219,000

Cheryl F. and A. David Hawkins to Scott P. and Dawn H. Davis. 572 Campbell Highway, $427,500

City of Lynchburg

Guy and Susan Ventre to Edward Daryl Duff. Lot 7, Brookville Village Subdivision, $213,000

Luxor Enterprises LLC to Gregory P. Dunda. Lot 5, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates Subdivision, $140,100

Charles M. and Natashia C. Lowry to Georgiek Dunkley. 1622 Buchanan St., $42,492.75

Veronica Evettea Ford to Next Chapter Homes LLC. Parcel, Monroe St., $27,500

Robert O’Neil Franklin, Latonya F. Lee, Robert Roger Franklin and Cora M. Franklin to John E. Jefferson. Lot 165, Dearington Subdivision, $90,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Julia Irene Newsome. 1703 Fillmore St., $130,000

Ashby Kendall Sydnor Jr., Granville Sydnor Hill and Judith Sydnor to Scott H. Schlenk and Anne M. Miller-Schlenk. 2505 Link Road, $219,000

Ronald and Andrea C. Lagos to Joanne E. Howard. Lot 13, block 64, Fairview Heights Subdivision, $84,000

KLM Properties Inc. to Cynthia L.A. Spinner. Parcel, Seventh St., $9,000

Ben J. and Janice A. Wright to Jason Lemmon. 1000 Buchanan St., $17,500

Ben J. and Janice A. Wright to Jason Lemmon. 1002 Buchanan St., $17,500

June Webster-Lepski and Ryan M. Somers to Lynchburg Renting LLC. Lot 46, phase III, Preserve at Oakwood, $475,000

Liberty University Inc. to Markham V. Lewis Jr. Lot 11, block D, Evergreen Subdivision, $174,000

Carolyn B. Edmondson, Freddie L. Milner and Alan D. Brooks to Marian C. Rothgeb. Lot 4, block 3, Pleasant View Addition, $95,000

Tammy J. Cardwell to Jeffrey D. Grey. Lots 1-4, block 1, Gorman Subdivision, $172,600

Barry E. and Patricia L. Brookman to Paul J. and Karen J. Dudley. 2015 Mimosa Dr., $150,000

Paula L. Mehaffey to Judy Lynn Massie. Lot 14, block 1, Oaklawn Addition, $136,900

Oaklink LLC to Brian J. Mcavoy. Lot 71, phase IV, Preserve at Oakwood Subdivision, $99,000

Joseph T. and Cheryl M. Liberatore to Moss Creek Properties LLC. Lot 11, section 5, New Towne Subdivision, $185,000

RPG Property LLC to Moss Creel Properties LLC. Lot 3, section 1, Dogwood Gardens Subdivision, $193,500

Joshua D. Newman to Nicholas Matthew Pierce. 509 Stuart St., $128,900

Sellari Enterprises Inc. to Erik R. and Jenna E. Rolfs. Lot 41, phase III, Preserve at Oakwood Subdivision, $96,500

Collison J. Corner to Matthew M. and Mary E. Lafrenjere. 608 Sixth St., $85,000

Jeff Crickenberger to Peggy K. Dillon. Lot 1, phase IV, Dogwood Court, $215,000

David M. Ferguson and Sarah F. McQuire to Sandra Smith. Lot 5, section 3, Keystone Forest Subdivision, $158,000

Bobby Jay Spencer and Freda M. Spencer to Ronald Gregory Imboden. Lot 6, block D, section 2, Woodbine Village Subdivision, $105,000

Settle Apartments LLC to Jebediah Mayberry. Lot 4, Fort Ave. and Wadsworth St., $1,000

Betty L. Shotton to Kay P. and Benjamin F. Moomaw III. 250 Irvington Springs Road, $38,800

New Vision Investment Properties LLC to Ronald Peter Aiosa III and Ronald Peter Aiosa Sr. Lots 1 and 2 and lot 4, block 7, Highland Park Subdivision, $84,500

Rebecca L. Aragon to Yvette R. Gentry. Lot 21, block A, Fairmont Addition, $77,500

Ashkor Real Estate LLC to Edward Hall. Parcel, Garfield Ave., $37,000

Kenneth D. and Gabrielle M.R. Crawford to Jose J. Barrera. Lot 42, Brookville Village Subdivision, $175,000

Building Permits

Campbell County

Lori Watkins, 404 Westwood Dr., addition, $100,000

Michael Swain, 90 Mount Vista Dr., deck and roof, $12,000

D &D Land Holdings LLC, 6012 Bear Creek Road, new dwelling, $100,000

D &D Land Holdings LLC, 114 Columbus Road, new dwelling, $120,000

Robert Finch III, Marysville Road, new dwelling, $625,000

Baldridge Properties LLC, 19203 Leesville Road, storage building, $60,000

Michael George, 129 George St., garage, $10,000

Central Property Solutions LLC, storage building, $10,000

Town of Altavista, 400 Broad St., roof, $30,000

Town of Altavista, 1510 Main St., alterations, $250,000

Walter Bass Jr., Deport Road lot 72, triplex, $300,000

David Leonard, East Ferry Road lot 7, new dwelling, $324,000

D &D Land Holdings LLC, 423 Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $150,000

Larry Roach, 483 Bedford Highway, garage addition, $140,000

Gerald Carroll, 305 Howards Manor Dr., finish portion of basement, $10,000

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., Bear Creek Road lot 16A, new dwelling, $215,000

Ricky Trent, Colonial Highway lot 8, new dwelling, $240,000

Christopher Oliver, 66 Mallard Lane, renovation, $15,000

 

