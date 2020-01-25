Property transfers
Amherst County
John E. Ashbrook and Magdalena Markovinovic to Frank E. and Phyllis F. Mitchell. Parcel 1, lot 19, Grandview Dr. and Parcel 2, “Parcel B”, 0.27 acres, Courthouse District, $206,000
Gloria J. Drake to Elizabeth L. Aul. Parcel, 0.167 acres, Courthouse District, $85,000
Aurelia Jewell Faulconer to Reese C. Baker. Parcel, Area “A”, 8 acres, Elon District, $32,000
James Kenneth Shumaker and Gloria Jean Shumaker, trustees to Stephen A. Baker and Lindsay Gatlin. Three parcels, Thomas Road, Elon District, $32,000
Equity Trust Custodian to Erica L. and Makeya L. Miller. Tract 4, Possum Island Road, $243,500
Ronald Scott Thacker to Adam H. and Melissa Bryant. Lots 5 and 6, section 1, Bear Mountain Estates, Courthouse District, $34,500
John T. Cook to Raymond Burford. 226-231 Dellwood Dr., Elon District, $13,500
J. Coleman, LTD. to James L. and Valerie N. Coleman. Parcel, near Crawford’s Store to the B.L. Ambler Home Place, 98.06 acres, Courthouse District, $100,000
John T. Cook, executor to John T. Cook. Lots 95 and 96, Town of Madison, $1,000
Appomattox County
Michelle Bevelock to Robert M. Kolich Jr. and Robert M. Kolich III and Shelly Elaine Kolich. Tract 4, 1.57 acres, Va. 727, Southside District, $85,000
Faren K. and Dennis P. Labbe Sr. to Michelle Bevelock. Tract 4, Va. 727, 1.57 acres, Southside District, $90,000
Jennifer W. Rickman to Jesse T. Boyer and Maggie J. Boyer. Parcel, Va. 669, 0.631 acres, Stonewall District, $80,000
Kenneth McClenny and Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Michael D. and Carol A. Briggs. Lot 31, Combine Hills, section II, Southside District, $251,000
Bedford County
Susan L. and Kenneth F. Porter Jr. to Lisa W. and Robert H. Forsyth Sr. Unit 135, phase I, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $375,000
R. Neal Corporation to James J. McKelvey. New parcel 52G, Moneta Road, 0.964 acres, Lakes District, $270,000
Ernestine S. Cundiff to Jeremy A. and Christina N. Woznik. Lot 10, section 1, Ramblewoods, Blue Ridge District, $256,950
Terry L. and Bonnie M. Hubbard to James Gary and Ann Marie Fleming. Lot 7, Ryan Estates Lane, Lakes District, $240,000
Lynne Lorraine O’Bleness Philbin, trustee to Joanne K. Gildea. Lot 42, block II, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $230,000
Kenneth W. and Nanette A. Palmer to Laura E. Owen. Parcel, Gosling Dr., 10 acres, Lakes District, $195,000
Cynthia Marie and Kenneth R. Sledd Jr. to Ebony L. Conner. Lot 4, section 3, The Highlands, Blue Ridge District, $132,000
Kenneth Wayne Denison to Jonathan E .Campbell. Parcel, Porter’s Mountain, 102 acres, Blue Ridge District, $112,200
Mark Steven and Jane E. Lovings to Better Land Company LLC. Parcel 24, section IV, block B, Lakewood Subdivision, $27,500
Richard Norris McDaniel, Tracy McDaniel Price, Dakota Storm McDaniel and Aaron McCarter to Esmeralda Torres. Lot 64, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $25,000
Scott A. Heath Jr. and Hannah E. Heath to Kevin T. Malick. Lot 1, Skyview Properties Subdivision, Lakes District, $25,000
Southeast Property Holdings LLC to Robert Burkholder and Nancy Louise Stouffer. Lot 5, section 1, Sunset Cay, Lakes District, $20,000
Steven Smyth and Melissa Smyth to Keith W. and Dawn Hopkins. Lot 7, section 1, West Crossing Subdivision, Jefferson District, $458,000
Constantine Rosko to Seven Hills Enterprises LLC and N.V. Custom Living Inv. Revised lot 11, Bellevue Terrace, Jefferson District, $55,000
Jacob E. Thomas and Teresa K. Thomas to George and Phyllis Williams. Lot 5, section 2, The Meadows, Jefferson District, $220,000
John E. and Suzette J. Markland to Shawn M. and Crystal D. Robinson. Lot 3, section 2, Homestead Haven, Jefferson District, $215,000
Linda L. and Robert B. Quick Jr. to LTB Holdings Company LLC. Lot 1, U.S. 501, section 3, Evergreen Lake, Jefferson District, $276,450
Sherry R. and David G. Cox Jr. to Cassell Properties LLC. Lot 202, section 8, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $40,000
Foster Construction Inc. to Matthew E. and Elizabeth Blankenship. Lot 10, section 19, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $259,000
Chase Copeland Fritschle to John Parker and Lindsay McKoy. Lot 5, Silvercreek Subdivision, Jefferson District, $255,000
Kimberly I. Marine and Vera C. Marine to Geoffrey Frank Purvis and Lisa Purvis. Lot 13, Autumn Run West, $378,500
Kimberly Ann Kirsch to Jessica Lamb Smith. Parcel, Lee St., Town of Bedford, $210,000
Campbell County
Joyce P. Mays to Michelle J. and Donald W. Henley Sr. Tract 2, section 9, Wildwood, $312,900
Glen E. and Rachel J. Zehr to Havenwoods Farm LLC. Lot 6A, 1 acre, $170,000
Gloria C. Metz to HBC LLC. Lots 146-150, section 2, Thomas Terrace, $125,000
Thomas E. Martin Jr., Thomas Edgar Smith, John Samuel Trent and Aleacea Hamlett to Jason and Jessica Spinner. Parcel, Va. 836, Long Mountain District, $177,000
H. Marshall Hamilton to Peakland Crossing LLC. Parcel, 3757 Waterlick Road, $300,000
Roger A. Vassar, Grady W. Pugh and Pamela P. Hall to Pamela P. Hall. Lot 2, parcel B, Swan Creek, 116 acres, $70,000
C. Matthew Fariss to Nathan I. and Elizabeth A. Swarey. Lot 4, Buck Branch Road, $24,000
ECP LLC to Gregory Sabastian Iles. Lot 17, phase I, section I, Lighthouse Townhouses, $120,000
Patsy C. Davis to Timothy Warthan ad Kasey Warthan. Lot 36, Bob Hill Subdivision, $219,000
Cheryl F. and A. David Hawkins to Scott P. and Dawn H. Davis. 572 Campbell Highway, $427,500
City of Lynchburg
Guy and Susan Ventre to Edward Daryl Duff. Lot 7, Brookville Village Subdivision, $213,000
Luxor Enterprises LLC to Gregory P. Dunda. Lot 5, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates Subdivision, $140,100
Charles M. and Natashia C. Lowry to Georgiek Dunkley. 1622 Buchanan St., $42,492.75
Veronica Evettea Ford to Next Chapter Homes LLC. Parcel, Monroe St., $27,500
Robert O’Neil Franklin, Latonya F. Lee, Robert Roger Franklin and Cora M. Franklin to John E. Jefferson. Lot 165, Dearington Subdivision, $90,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Julia Irene Newsome. 1703 Fillmore St., $130,000
Ashby Kendall Sydnor Jr., Granville Sydnor Hill and Judith Sydnor to Scott H. Schlenk and Anne M. Miller-Schlenk. 2505 Link Road, $219,000
Ronald and Andrea C. Lagos to Joanne E. Howard. Lot 13, block 64, Fairview Heights Subdivision, $84,000
KLM Properties Inc. to Cynthia L.A. Spinner. Parcel, Seventh St., $9,000
Ben J. and Janice A. Wright to Jason Lemmon. 1000 Buchanan St., $17,500
Ben J. and Janice A. Wright to Jason Lemmon. 1002 Buchanan St., $17,500
June Webster-Lepski and Ryan M. Somers to Lynchburg Renting LLC. Lot 46, phase III, Preserve at Oakwood, $475,000
Liberty University Inc. to Markham V. Lewis Jr. Lot 11, block D, Evergreen Subdivision, $174,000
Carolyn B. Edmondson, Freddie L. Milner and Alan D. Brooks to Marian C. Rothgeb. Lot 4, block 3, Pleasant View Addition, $95,000
Tammy J. Cardwell to Jeffrey D. Grey. Lots 1-4, block 1, Gorman Subdivision, $172,600
Barry E. and Patricia L. Brookman to Paul J. and Karen J. Dudley. 2015 Mimosa Dr., $150,000
Paula L. Mehaffey to Judy Lynn Massie. Lot 14, block 1, Oaklawn Addition, $136,900
Oaklink LLC to Brian J. Mcavoy. Lot 71, phase IV, Preserve at Oakwood Subdivision, $99,000
Joseph T. and Cheryl M. Liberatore to Moss Creek Properties LLC. Lot 11, section 5, New Towne Subdivision, $185,000
RPG Property LLC to Moss Creel Properties LLC. Lot 3, section 1, Dogwood Gardens Subdivision, $193,500
Joshua D. Newman to Nicholas Matthew Pierce. 509 Stuart St., $128,900
Sellari Enterprises Inc. to Erik R. and Jenna E. Rolfs. Lot 41, phase III, Preserve at Oakwood Subdivision, $96,500
Collison J. Corner to Matthew M. and Mary E. Lafrenjere. 608 Sixth St., $85,000
Jeff Crickenberger to Peggy K. Dillon. Lot 1, phase IV, Dogwood Court, $215,000
David M. Ferguson and Sarah F. McQuire to Sandra Smith. Lot 5, section 3, Keystone Forest Subdivision, $158,000
Bobby Jay Spencer and Freda M. Spencer to Ronald Gregory Imboden. Lot 6, block D, section 2, Woodbine Village Subdivision, $105,000
Settle Apartments LLC to Jebediah Mayberry. Lot 4, Fort Ave. and Wadsworth St., $1,000
Betty L. Shotton to Kay P. and Benjamin F. Moomaw III. 250 Irvington Springs Road, $38,800
New Vision Investment Properties LLC to Ronald Peter Aiosa III and Ronald Peter Aiosa Sr. Lots 1 and 2 and lot 4, block 7, Highland Park Subdivision, $84,500
Rebecca L. Aragon to Yvette R. Gentry. Lot 21, block A, Fairmont Addition, $77,500
Ashkor Real Estate LLC to Edward Hall. Parcel, Garfield Ave., $37,000
Kenneth D. and Gabrielle M.R. Crawford to Jose J. Barrera. Lot 42, Brookville Village Subdivision, $175,000
Building Permits
Campbell County
Lori Watkins, 404 Westwood Dr., addition, $100,000
Michael Swain, 90 Mount Vista Dr., deck and roof, $12,000
D &D Land Holdings LLC, 6012 Bear Creek Road, new dwelling, $100,000
D &D Land Holdings LLC, 114 Columbus Road, new dwelling, $120,000
Robert Finch III, Marysville Road, new dwelling, $625,000
Baldridge Properties LLC, 19203 Leesville Road, storage building, $60,000
Michael George, 129 George St., garage, $10,000
Central Property Solutions LLC, storage building, $10,000
Town of Altavista, 400 Broad St., roof, $30,000
Town of Altavista, 1510 Main St., alterations, $250,000
Walter Bass Jr., Deport Road lot 72, triplex, $300,000
David Leonard, East Ferry Road lot 7, new dwelling, $324,000
D &D Land Holdings LLC, 423 Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $150,000
Larry Roach, 483 Bedford Highway, garage addition, $140,000
Gerald Carroll, 305 Howards Manor Dr., finish portion of basement, $10,000
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., Bear Creek Road lot 16A, new dwelling, $215,000
Ricky Trent, Colonial Highway lot 8, new dwelling, $240,000
Christopher Oliver, 66 Mallard Lane, renovation, $15,000
