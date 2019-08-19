Property transfers
Amherst County
Annette B. and S. Todd Pettyjohn to Charles W. and Karen Kurz Cox. Lot 19, section III, Pleasant Ridge, Elon District, $235,900
Tomas R. Mantiply, Charles R. Mantiply, James R. Mantiply and Thomas M. Mantiply to Bonnie C. Gannon and Dylan R. Stevens. Parcel 1, 0.939 acres, near Village of Giddsville and parcel 2, Va. 625, 1 acre, Temperance District, $195,700
Hilltop Dr. Trust to Angela E. Richeson. Lot 11C, block C, Lakeview Subdivision, Elon District, $134,200
Robert and Pamela Hilty to Kenneth P. and Racheal-Sarah J. Wooten. Parcel, 7.362 acres, approximately 0.2 miles southeasterly from Va. 636, $184,900
Kristen M. Johnson to Amanda Michelle Minnick. Lot 3, 0.738 acres, Elon District, $144,900
Cuyler Leonard Wentz II and Shannon M. Wentz to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 55, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $565,000
Cynthia Elliott Freeman to Susan Clark Harvey. Lots 22-26, Ridge View Terrace, $92,500
Mark A. and Rebecca H. Rossier to MC & 2C LLC. Lots 19-26, block C, Madison Heights, $166,500
Sherry Ogden Humphreys to Carl Ray Gunter. Lot 7, on the northwesterly side of Brook St. between “B” and “C” Streets, $70,000
Appomattox County
Albert F. and Dianne J. Nagy to Ethan O. Woltz and Ashley P. Watts. Lot 13, Robertson Tract Subdivision, $231,400
Joyce Paige Eggleston to Stucker LLC. Lot 23, Meadow Lark Subdivision, $47,000
Kyle A. and Melissa D. Edwards to Jacob I. Page. Lot 64, Jonesfield Subdivision, section II, Southside District, $196,000
Jessica M. Brooks to Shana M. Washington. Lot 2, Carsyns Woods Subdivision, Southside District, $179,900
Richard James Purcell Sr. and Joy Lynn Purcell to Booth Properties LLC. 2 parcels, near U.S. 460 and Norfolk and Western Railway Main Line, $290,000
Bedford County
Bridgewater Villa LLC to Happy Ours LLC. Villas 2, phase III, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $525,000
Elmer L. and Lynn S. Frazier to Justin Charles and Alicia Lee Kolaya. Lot 2, section 1, Lakefield, Lakes District, $524,000
Argabright Contractors Inc. to Douglas A. Gatze, Amanda Paige Gatze and Brian C. Kane. Lot 25, Virginia Ridge, Blue Ridge District, $284,950
W. Kent Martin and Shelli A. Martin to Ruby W. Leighton, Brian M. Leighton and Donna G. Leighton. Unit 12, building 1, phase 1, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $215,000
Rachel S. Goldman to David T. Batts and Jennifer Carr Batts. 9625 Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $185,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Eric R. and Chelsea A. Richardson. Tract 1A, 4.726 acres, Eanes Estate, Lakes District, $156,220.98
Manning Properties Inc. to Matthew W. Hawley. Lot 3, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $132,500
Scott K. Mutter to Michel L. Smith, Lot 3, section 4, Woodlake Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $22,000
Daniel C. Sochor to David J. and Sandra L. McCabe. Shiloh Church Road, $55,000
Joshua W. and Anita Dawn Fullmer to Barrick Inc. Lot 55, Forest Edge Subdivision, $240,000
Paul K. Roderique to Noel M. and Roger Ward Jr. Lot 4, Westview Ave., Town of Bedford, $209,000
Deborah C. Key and Linda C. Hubbard to Steven W. and Gretchen T. Croft. 2 parcels, Jopling Road, $180,000
Michael W. and Kimberly A. Mullins to Gabriel Andrew and Tiffany Rae Novilla. Lot 18, Majestic Oaks, Jefferson District, $349,500
Charles Randall Dye to Gerald R. and Alma Jpan Nolt. Lot 1, section 3, Brook Ridge Place, Jefferson District, $280,000
Rosalyne J. Hunter to F. Dale Hull and Willie E. Mitchell. Lot 1, 1.154 acres, Peaks District, $62,739.05
Rebecca Aragon to Cody S. Pickeral. Lot 58A, section 2, Forest Edge Subdivision, $194,000
Campbell County
Carolyn Irby Cunningham to 5258 Campbell Investment Trust by Adam Karol, trustee. Parcel 2 and 3, 0.816 acres, Cherokee Lake, Long Mountain District, $65,000
Andrew and Christine Aylett to Jesus Arellano. Lot 55, section 1, Braxton Park, $187,000
Michelle Baer Gray to Kenneth M. Chesser. Lot 39, Troublesome Creek, $470,500
Sharon D. and William L. Cothran Jr. to BCC Squared Real Estate Holdings LLC. Tract A, John W. Traylor Land, $212,402
Ronald C. and Helen P. Frank to Robert and Rebecca Bonser. Lot 108, section 2, Poplar Forest, $252,650
Edward C. and Shirley M. Bove, trustees to Wooldridge Landscaping LLC. Parcel, near Leesville Road, $105,000
Andrea L. Miller to Joseph Travis and Ashley Conner Branch. Lot 27, Lake Court Ave., $142,900
Justin E. and Samone J. Brown to Zachary Alexander and Emily Ruth Horsley. Lot 54, section 5, Moss Creek Village, $177,500
Jane W. Glass to Paul and Elizabeth Worten. Parcel, Va. 776, Rustburg District, $268,000
City of Lynchburg
James H .Callands to Kenneth R. Mann. 1014 16th St., $20,000
Gregg L. and Holly A. MacPherson to Thomas F. Bourne. Lot 57, Stuart Heights Subdivision, $90,000
Chelsey M. Lacks to Williams Tyler Doer. Lot 69, Indigo Run Townhomes Subdivision, $119,000
Carl. Wildman and Shannon Helton to Sherry L. Fowler. Lot 26, block 16, Westover Heights Addition, $110,000
Tamara P. Bolling, David C. Fulcher and John M. Fulcher to Maria Candicia Rodriguez. Lot 5, lock M, section 9, Vista Acres Subdivision, $90,000
Wei Wang to Darryl D. Cheatham Sr. Lot 11, bock G, section 4, Vista Acres Subdivision, $176,900
Greystone Builders LLC to Tyler and Allison France. Lot 3, Brenleigh Grove Subdivision, $220,100
Leslie S. Salmon to Daniel B. and Sara L. Valente. Lot 4 and part of lot 5, section 1, Running Cedar Hills, $482,000
Gary P. Austin and Noelle M. Austin to Christopher J. and Alison F. Rousell. Lot 4, block C, Woodland Avenue Subdivision, $464,500
Robert J. Woods to Rebecca Lynn Bell. 116 Seven Oaks Dr., $224,900
Amanda Sue Bieri to Impact Living Services. Lot 5, Wyndham at Wyndhurst Place Subdivision, $158,000
Debra J. and William B. Bilek and Brennan R. Bilek to Terrie D. Donovan. 4908 Old Boonsboro Road, $179,900
George E. Goodwin Revocable Trust to Susan H. Hasson, Nabila M. Hassan and Christine M. Sarandopolis. Lot 6, block 2, section 3, Sandusky Hills Subdivision, $195,000
Christopher S. and Kristi D. Jennings to Larissa Cristina Lee. Lot 21, block 34, Westover Heights Subdivision, $89,900
Robert K. and Barbara J. Stanley to Alston C. Smith and Shamika L. Johnson-Smith. Lto 17, section 1, Maple Hills Subdivision, $186,900
David A . and Vicky L Stevens to Marc E. and Heather L. Luley. Lot 23, Beacon Hills Subdivision, $765,000
John and Martha Talbert to Roger and Ruth T. Murphy. Lot P24, block P, Cornerstone Subdivision, $264,900
Building permits
Bedford County
Roscoe Saunders, Blue Ridge District, addition, $10,000
Dennis Brown, Blue Ridge District, garage, $25,000
Jason Cohen, Blue Ridge District, new dwelling, $120,000
George Ferrell, Blue Ridge District, new dwelling, $250,000
Priscilla Martin, Blue Ridge District, alteration, $15,000
Rebecca Nininger, Blue Ridge District, garage, $30,000
Tyler Tharpe, Center District, new dwelling, $295,000
Stephen Lloyd Jr., Center District, addition, $70,000
Ion Finaru, Center District, alteration, $9,500
David Watkins Jr., Center District, addition, $10,000
Dan Russell, Center District, alteration, $9,557
Jeremy Helfin, Center District, new dwelling, $175,000
Cottontown Investments LLC, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $1,800,000
Danny Weeks, Jefferson District, pool, $12,000
James Cocklin, Jefferson District, alteration, $5,626
Elliott Mechanical Services LLC, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $190,000
Elliott Mechanical Services LLC, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $190,000
Liberty University, Jefferson District, storage building, $49,687
Ronald Payne, Jefferson District, alteration, $20,000
Ryan French, Jefferson District, alteration, $1,500
Spencer Bobbitt, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $150,000
Daniel Klein, Jefferson District, alteration, $1,500
Sarah Morel, Lakes District, new dwelling, $112,800
John Evers, Lakes District, new dwelling, $850,000
Dwight Layman, Lakes District, garage, $34,000
Ricky Wagner, Lakes District, addition, $20,000
James Toups, Lakes District, addition, $23,000
James Cuveluer, Lakes District, alteration, $10,000
William Pecoraro, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $120,000
Mandeville Theresa, Lakes District, alteration, $15,202
Lionel Harrison, Lakes District, garage, $90,000
James Madelle Jr., Lakes District, new dwelling, $150,000
Jeffrey Steinson, Lakes District, garage, $28,000
Craig Bailey, Lakes District, farm building, $2,000
Kevin Ogden, Lakes District, pool, $8,000
Ray Garland, Peaks District, new dwelling, $249,000
Rodney Mayhew, Peaks District, addition, $30,000