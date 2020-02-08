Property transfers
Amherst County
Lula L. Hill to Carlton T. Wingfield Jr. and Phillip M. Wingfield. Lot 14, section 1, Forest Park, Elon District, $57,000
Winthrop K. and Joann B. Holmes to Priscilla McIver. Parcel, fronting Va. 677, 0.284 acres, Elon District, $125,000
J. Mark and Pamela L. Huffins to Jared H. and Danielle R. Roeber. Parcel, Wild Rose Lane, $286,500
Blake E. Isley III to Larry Glenn Sexton Jr. Va. 739, 1.652 acres, Temperance District, $10,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Four Fifty-Five LLC. 2464 Richmond Highway, $62,000
Lucille Nuckles to David G. and Angelina B. Austin. Parcel, 12.145 acres, fronting Kentmore Road, Courthouse District, $72,500
AZ Homes LLC to Annett N. Hughes. Lot 30, section 2, Foreston Manor, Elon District, $175,000
Blue Sky-Coffey Partnership to Robert A. and Penelope S. Jurick. Lot 7, Blue Sky Court, Naola Springs, Pedlar District, $31,900
Branch Banking and Trust Company to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Lot 24, section II, Pine Ridge, Elon District, $71,199
Samuel and Virginia Higuchi to Ella J. and Frank P. Deane III. Lot 1, block 1, phase V, unit 101, Royal Gardens, Elon District, $132,500
Appomattox County
Sharon K. Bryant and Sheila M. Roper to Joshua Gunn and Kayleigh Alexis Mast. Lots 2 and 3, Babcock Farm Road, $212,000
D & D Land Holdings LLC to Wilfredo and Maureen Bobe. Lot 3, Columbus Road, $232,900
Myrna Doss to Michael Stephen and Krystal Dawn Binder. Lot 3, Town of Appomattox, Confederate Blvd., $189,000
Delbert Beasely to County Waste Southwest Virginia LLC. Lot 23, Bryant Concord Subdivision, Stonewall District, $141,900
BDI Properties LLC to County Waste Southwest Virginia LLC. U.S. 460, near Stage Road, 5.98 acres, Stonewall District, $288,100
Bedford County
Thomas L. Wiley II and Kimberly S. Wiley to Tammy Britt Rental Properties. Lot 4, Coveside Circle, Lakes District, $375,000
Bruce A. Owens and Patty M. Owens to Jason Brent Ream and Kimberly Ann Ream. 2 parcels, Fescue Circle, Lakes District, $279,000
Mark A. Bird and Kimberly C. Bird to David J. and Sheila C. Tindall. Unit 31, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $219,000
Countryside Land Company LC to Robert D. and Kara L. Dickinson. Parcel, Trails End Road, 20.363 acres, Lakes District, $121,800
Naomi B. Johnson to Douglas E. Wyatt and Joyce L. Wyatt. Parcel, Spradlin Road, Blue Ridge District, $108,577
Lowell P. and Annie B. Stovall to Gregory M. Hess and Betty S. Noell. Parcel, Va. 699 on Bore Auger Creek, Blue Ridge District, $102,000
Nathan J. Meadows and Rachel M.W. Cook to Sandy K. Bolt. Parcel, Glove Creek Road, Blue Ridge District, $90,000
Helen L. Bramlett to Roberto A. Machado Lemus. Lot 16, Harvey Creek Acres, Lakes District, $40,000
Matthew E. Kimberly Townley to Thomas E. and Jacquelyn S. Newll. Parcel, Mountain View Acres, Blue Ridge District, $7,235
Thomas E. and Jacquelyn S. Newell to Matthew E. and Kimberly Townley. Lot 14, Mountain View Acres, Blue Ridge District, $7,235
Koren Delpoplol and Gail J. Rysinski to Kaleb E. Bailey. Parcel, Quarles Road, Peaks District, $127,000
Clarence James and Paula McCarthy Cyrus to Joseph Q. and Samantha C. Dwyer. Amended lot 214, section VI, Terrance View, Jefferson District, $499,900
Darlene E. Gardner to William M. Kirn. Lot 27, Dogwood Haven, Jefferson District, $435,530
Bank of the James to Robert L. and Jann M. Sloper. 3 parcels, Big Island Highway, Peaks District, $160,000
Great Oaks Partners LLC to Pragmatic Infrastructure USA LLC Lot 11, section 3, Great Oaks Subdivision, Jefferson District, $55,000
Stephen P. Nelms to James S. and Kellie C. Woyner. Parcel, Forest Oaks, lot 10A, Jefferson District, $467,000
Scott M. Hawkins and Gregory S. Hudson to Leslie and Caesar Gonzales II. Elk Valley Road, Jefferson District, $65,000
Jedi Construction LLC to William G. and Gloria A. Pulkowski. Lot 43, section II, Governor’s Hills, $212,000
Campbell County
Eleanor Overstreet to Rebecca C. Clay. Remainder of 2.5 acres and 39.39 acres, 27 Three C Place and additional parcel, $215,000
Boxwood Investments LLC to Steven M. and Annemarie G. Hovis. Lot 9, Robertson Village, $67,000
Richard W. and Patricia S. Lewis to 4D Construction Inc. Lot 11, section L, Powhatan Cox Tract, $30,000
Joyce L. Adkins to Tyler L. Adkins. Lot 29, section 1, Sunny Meade Acres, $125,000
Airy Mont Farm LLC to Havenwoods Farm LLC. Parcels near Brookneal Highway, 198.80 acres, portion of 1429 Covered Bridge Road, and additional parcels, Havenwoods Farm, $1,285,000
Altavista Area/Campbell County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Gloria Jean Moon. Lot 2, Riverview Dr., Altatvista, $110,000
Altavista Area/Campbell County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Karen Irene Dalton. Lot 1, Riverview Dr., Altatvista, $110,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC to American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc. Lot 1, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $49,900
ECP LLC to Dawn A. Arthur. Lot 6, phase 1, section 2, Lighthouse Townhouses, $107,900
RJS Holdings LLC, Central VA Flooring LLC and Premier Investments Group LLC to Mark Andrew and Cammie Lynn Atwater. 660 Bethany Road, $399,900
Catherine M. Ayers to Glenn W. and Frances M. Gilliam. Parcel, Pilot View Road, $48,000
City of Lynchburg
Mark Leafty to Appalachian Management LLC. Parcel, Florida Ave., $2,650
Alicia Antoneete Atkins to Henry Garcia and Olga Beleno. 1713 Fillmore St., $19,000
WBG 1 LLC to Thomas Less Atkins and Carrie Lynn Grabowski. Part of lot 638, Daniel’s Hills Subdivision, $152,500
John M. and Ashley A. Scholer to Brian N. and Jessica M. Butala. 4620 Locksview Road, $302,000
Thornsbury Properties LLC to Daniel J. and Denise R. Castagna. Part of lots 23-24, block E, Fairmont Addition, $96,900
Concept Design and Development (International) LLC to Ian H. Smith. Parcel, Sedgewick Dr., $18,300
Riverviews to Cynthia Naff Walraven. Unit G5, Riverviews Artspace Condominium, $16,000
Ann A. Hatfield to Nina Davenport. Part of lots 7 and 8, Battery Park Subdivision, $38,000
Carmen R. Pino to HG Properties OI LLC. Lot 4, block 6A, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $62,000
Siegfried Anthony Schoffer, Siegfried Schoffer and Blanca Schoffer to Thomas W. Seaman and Louise P. Gregory. Lot 40, Heritage at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $221,000
Jeremy L. and Kalee S. Gustafson to PG Investments2 LLC. Lot 44, section III, Willow Bend Subdivision, $209,000
H.T. Guthrie Jr. to Stehen S. and Theresa T. Wilson. 2597 and 2599 Fort Ave., $156,900
Michael L. Mason to Stephen A. and Jessica Joy Zarriello. Lot 2, block 3, section 5, Sandusky Hills Subdivision, $236,000
Storage Equipment Company LLC to Mayflower Oz Fund. LLC. 3301 Mayflower Dr., $1,025,000
Sharon Ruth Oglesby to WBW Investments LLC. 1196 Wards Ferry Road, $86,000
Ashkor Real Estate LLC to Cierra Fowler. 1108 Buchanan St., $70,000
MDJJ LLC to 2210 12th ST. LLC. Lots 10-13, section F, Park Avenue Addition, 2208 and 2212 12th St., $300,000
Gerard and Adeline Auguste to Malcolm L. Thomas. Lot 52, block N, phase II, Cornerstone Subdivision, $255,000
Ceasor and Rosie Johnson to Victoria E. Bartholomew. 1302 Madison St., $119,500
Bradley/Thornhill LLC to English Construction Company, Incorporated. Lot 7B, First Lynchburg Industrial Park Subdivision, $445,000
Fred Lloyd and Dolores Diggs Fauber to Vanessa E. Yuille. Lots 30-31, block A, Westhaven Subdivision, $169,000
Jeffrey Summerville and Katelyn Sandy to Natalie Moyer and Joseph Gross. Lot 2 and part of lot 1, block K, section 6, Blue Ridge Farms Subdivision, $149,000
Building Permits
Campbell County
Kenneth Bean Jr., 2232 Toll Gate Road, addition for bedroom, $30,000
Larry Roach, 483 Bedford Highway, additions/alterations $70,000
Henry Rowland, 297 Old Pocket Road, accessory building, $60,000
American Lebanese Syrian Associated, 25 Arbor Place, new dwelling, $425,000
Lynchburg Partners LLC, 3412 Waterlick Road, signs, $2,850
Kevin Moorman, 45 Wood Duck Court, additions/alterations, $25,000
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 42, Traverse Dr., new dwelling, $168,429
Dale Campbell, lot 6, Holiday Lane, new dwelling, $130,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia, Carriage Parkway, new dwelling, $169,282
City of Lynchburg, 982 Airport Road, aviation fueling tanks and dispensers, $220,911
Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 25, Carriage Parkway, new dwelling, $179,004
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, 29 Crystal Lane, new dwelling, $167,244
Dianne Saucedo, 247 Mountain Peak Dr., solar Panels, $12,780
21934 Timberlake LLC, 43 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 37 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 33 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 28 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 25 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 21 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 17 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 26 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
Charles Nausbaum Jr., 184 Arrowhead Dr., renovation, $30,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 30 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 36 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 40 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 44 Zags Lane, new dwelling/townhouse, $190,000
H & S Holding Properties LLC, 1152 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $240,000
Daniel Cunningham, 5856 Dearborn Road, pole barn $40,000
William Hall Jr., 6254 Dearborn Road, pole barn, $32,000
David Halfill, 1119 Eighth St., roof solar, $17,000
Moose Lodge #1433, 3463 Lynch Mill Road, ramp/deck, $15,000
Town of Altavista, 1311 Third St., chemical storage building, $289,000
Town of Altavista, 1200 Lane Access Road, accessory building, $472,000
Central Property Colutions LLC, Leesville Road, new dwelling, $400,000
Britney Williams, 3761 Oxford Furnace Road, pole barn, $20,000
H & S Holding Properties LLC, 1184 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $239,000
Jay Shree Dutt Properties LLC, 14339 Wards Road, additions/alterations, $90,000
Peter Crabtree, 205 Beechwood Dr., renovations, $18,000
Eric Hershberger, Browns Mill Road, new dwelling, $280,000
Timothy Pafford, Langdon Road, new dwelling, $120,000
Tammy Sage, 496 Woodridge Dr., garage, $40,000
Jeffrey Hannell, 1236 Holiday Lane, garage, $30,000
Aaron Dooley, 909 Wheeler Toad, storage building, $10,000
Mark Anthony, 15828 Leesville Road, deck/roof, $24,000
Mark Hall, 3192 Lawyers Road, enclose carport, $5,000
Charles Arthur III, 835 Old Pocket Road, renovations, $65,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.