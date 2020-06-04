Property transfers
Amherst County
NBS Real Estate LLC to Harry Gearheart. 523 Possum Island Road, $110,000
Frank A. Burns IV to Patrick A. and Dana C. Wood. Lot 17, block C, Lakeview Subdivision, $173,000
Evelyn G. Brown to Ronald Collins. 207 Matohe Road, $47,900
Phillip R. Keys to Amber Stinnett. Lot 19, Abee Manor Subdivision, $229,000
Phillip R. Keys to Brett A. Wood and Emily T. Ames. Lot 31, Abee Manor Subdivision, $197,900
Sweet Briar Institute to Erin H. Mahler. 1150 Old Stage Road, $260,000
Kenneth E. Wavell III to Victoria E. Bartholomew. 803 Burgess Road, $277,500
Stucker LLC to Dorothy King Shelton. Parcel, Va. 604, Elon District, $128,000
Profits LLC to Rachel A. Peterson. 117 Woody’s Lane, $139,900
Burford and Callands L.L.C. to Jerry Lee Yancey. 3648 S. Amherst Highway, $175,000
Paul R. and Melanie C. Schmisek to Kevin John Hart and Sashanna D. Caldwell. Tract 7, section 10, Amherst Plantation, $359,900
Appomattox County
Bonnie D. Burks and Bruce S. Drinkard to Jacob Scott Almond and Kasey Burks Almond. Parcel 2, Va. 616, 12.25 acres, Cloverhill District, $200,000
Gene Autry Doss Jr., Gwendolyn Marie Doss Simpson, and Wanda Ann Doss McCormick to Jacob V. Burchett. 594 Country Estates Road, $122,500
Robert F. Ritchie IV to Nathan W. Carter. 536 Routon Farm Lane, $258,000
Colen E. and Teresa A. Davidson to Maple Ridge Estates LLC. Parcels, Salem Road, $230,000
Scarlet M. Foxwell, Joseph Neale Foxwell, John Stafford Foxwell, and Kia L. Scott to Joseph S. and Lois M. Foxwell. 114 Charles Dr., $174,900
Amanda P. Marsh to Cameron P. Gilliam. 293 Richwood Estates Road and additional parcel, $147,500
Bedford County
Jerry Adam Austin to Arthur Richardson and Teresa Anne Denning. Lot 9, Angel Place, Lakes District, $207,000
Ann Y. Hubert to David L. and Lynne M. High. Lot 1, block 1, section 1, Jumping Run Farms, Blue Ridge District, $45,000
Bruce James and Stephanie B. Ransom to Tiffani A. and Dallas D. Yopp. 1104 Curby Branch Dr., Blue Ridge District, $145,000
Thomas Bruce and Cheryl Lee Purtle to Christopher R. and Tamalea W. Weekley. Lot 23, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $250,000
Mabel M. Willis to Linda K. Bookout and Oral W. Robinson. Lot 23, section 2, Cascade Forest, Blue Ridge District, $225,250
Summit Investors Group Inc. to Charles D. and Kathie A. Davenport. 1271 Flint Hill Road, Lakes District, $164,900
Thomas E. and Jacquelin A. McKeown to Thomas G. and Linda J. Sweet. Lot 10, section 4 Galway Bay, Lakes District, $270,000
Brams Inc. to Arnes Kovacevic. Parcel, Horseshoe Bend Road, Lakes District, $4,000
Laura Elizabeth Bachmann to Alexus M. Smith to Pedro Lee Michael Burrows. Lot 41, Village Green, Blue Ridge District, $139,300
Patricia G. Spangler to Thomas A. Capretta. Lot 1, block 2, section 2, Haven Heights, $179,900
James E. Shearer to Thomas L. and Samantha N Coleman. Lot 7, section 2, Stonegate Subdivision, Jefferson District, $237,200
Michael C. Moldenhauer and Teresa J. Moldenhauer to Thomas E. and Monica L. Strohm. Two parcels, Westview Ave. and additional parcel, $470,000
Rebekah Bonnie Chapman to Wendy J. Shields. 1416 Helmsdale Dr., $237,500
Jefferson Meadows LLC to M.J.D. Builders Inc. Lot 9, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $65,900
H. Leon and Patricia S. Thomas to Mark Thomas and Laura Bridgett Miner. Lot 7 section 3, Poplar Forest, Jefferson District, $264,000
Jennings L. Craghead, James B. Craghead, Tracy Neal Craghead, Tonya C. Gordon and R. Neal Corporation to Town of Bedford, Virginia. Parcel, Town of Bedford and Center District, 8.712 acres, $125,000
Nathan M. and Tina M. Boyer to Andrew J. and Lauren E. Akers. Parcel, 1.754 acres off of Va. 622, Jefferson District, $182,500
Juan B. and Rachel J. Ramos to Robert D. Clements II. Lot 55, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $249,900
James C. Wolk to Zachary Tolley. Lot 4, section IV, Town and Country, $165,900
Bomar Plumbing LLC to Andrew T. Weaver. Lot 3, section II, Governors Hill, $212,900
Campbell County
Imperial Oil Co. Inc. to MJS Enterprises VA, LLC. 316 Village Highway and four additional parcels Village Highway, $55,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc. to Patrick and Rachel Gallagher Litz. Lot 8, Robertson Village, $339,000
Chaseton-22 FRAI LLC to Lucas Wendell and Sarah Katheryn Jones Peed. 222 Frazier Road, $140,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 46, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000
Robert G. and Gwendolyn B. Gentry to Joshua Rosene. 28 Preston Place, $275,000
Devin G. Daniel to Robert G. Daniel. Parcel, 1.11 acres, Wards Road, $5,000
Michael Stewart Barney to Kylian Harrison and Theodore Peter Nijakowski. Lots 27 and 28, section II, Nash Subdivision, $207,500
Andrew D. and June Thompson Overstreet to Robert S. and Mary A. Johnson. Lot 4, section I, Hickory Hills, $525,000
Winlove Properties LLC to Dalton Thompson. 85 Jeter Court, $265,000
Russell Meadows LLC to Winlove Properties LLC. 85 Jeter Court, $35,000
Chad M. and Jennifer G. Duncan to Alejandro and Maria Sanchez. Lot 69, Leesville Road Estates, phase I, $255,000
Electronics To Go LLC to Christine M. and E. Allen Armistead Jr. 370 Barbour Dr., $99,500
Samuel E. King to Kathy Lynn Provo and Troy Lee Wood. Lot 4, Goggin Tract, $50,000
Linda O. Burchette to Tate D. Craun and Sheri T. Craun. Lot 4, block C, section 1, Sherwood Forest, $87,500
City of Lynchburg
Tailormade Properties LLC to Henry Garcia and Olga Beleno. Lot 91, Tyree Addition, $9,000
William Z. Burnette to Joshua B. and Kristen M. West. 210 Forest Dale Dr., $223,150
FOF LLC to Vincent Paul Brown. 1810 Broadway St. 206, $133,900
Michael D. Kountz to Haley Whitten. 4607 Fairmont Ave., $117,000
Kendall S. Craft to Michael W. and Elizabeth M. Freeman. 124 Alydar Place, $75,000
John H. Thompson and William D. Hall to Stephen T. and Christina R. Hills. 113 Wayne Dr., $119,000
Richard W. Shield to Matthew S. Martin and Ali Martin. 2101 and 2105 Royal Oak Circle, $269,000
Robert Satterfield, Stephen Michael Satterfield, Christine White and Kevin Satterfield to Sylvain Vincent-Jules Christophe and Rebekah Bonnie Chapman. 305 Hunterdale Dr., $305,000
April L. Deshano to Joshua Paul Ivins, Julie E. Ivins and Edward F. Ivins. Lot 1, block G, Cornerstone, $190,000
Mary K. Flint to Spencer G. and Carrie R. Dungan. Lot 32, Downing Woods, $239,900
Hoss Properties LLC to Joel Hartzler and Corey Hartzler. 1500 Radcliff Ave., $168,500
Frederick R. and Jenna K. Vilushis to Kylee McCraw. Lots 35 and 36, block C, Royal Court, $183,000
Gail R. Clark, Debbie Beasley Reynolds, Cheryl Beasley Abedzadeh, Brian S. Beasley and Delbert R. Beasley to BDI Properties LLC. 7204 Richland Dr. and 120 Dreaming Creek Dr., $250,000
Jonathan Jenkins to Scott A. and Tedra J. Flanders. 112 Frederick Dr., $239,000
Josh Standevn to Luke D. and Crystal Rae Rettstatt. 915 Eleventh St., $149,900
Calvin E. Kee to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. Lot 9, Settlement Estates, $135,000
Nancy Forsyth Sykes to Wayne C. and Melissa W. Johnson. Lot 1, section 3B, Bennington Luxury Townhome Village, $321,400
JABB Associates to Elevation LLC. Lot 1, section 3, Kenwood Hills, $5,000
VWJP LLC to NRB Investments LLC. 1009 Westview Dr., $95,000
Burkhart Property Management LLC to JYJ Properties LLC. Lot 5, block A, amended phase one, Aaron Commons Townhomes, $150,000
Building Permits
Bedford County
Robert Malandra, 1104 Benni Court, garage addition, $80,000
Terence Akers, 303 Springhill Circle, garage, $38,000
Charles Horn, lot 10, section 1, Bass Cove, covered pile dock, $44,000
Bryan Lincoln, new parcel ‘B’, Sunset Cay, picnic shelter, $2,000
Molly Bristol, 1712 Planter Dr., dock modification, $40,000
Larry Dodd, 206 Crestbourne Dr., deck/porch $5,000
Lisa Hobbs, 1041 Pierpoint Court, garage, $97,320
Gerald Jones, 311 Pine Dr., deck, $10,000
Hunter Dawson, lot 1, Jameson Court, new dwelling, $484,763
Glenn Norton, 204 Craddock Lane, new dwelling, $200,000
Beth Dudley, 309 Pine Dr., deck, $60,000
Sam Shamaa, 14807 Moneta Road, Suite H, commercial alteration, $5,000
Jennifer Tinoosh, 1462 Smartview Lane, finish basement, $20,000
Robert Lowe, 2990 Goode Road, replace deck boards and handrails, $20,000
Brian Lampl, 102 Preston Dr., add dormer, $10,000
Michelle Hoover, Turner Cr., new dwelling, $258, 302.57
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 31, Lochwood Hill Dr., new dwelling, $167,244
Tommy Kent, 1849 Otter Hill Road, deck around pool, $2,500
Donald Shire, new parcel F, near Sharp’s Mountain Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Richard Foster, 155 Big Bear Run, garage, $40,000
