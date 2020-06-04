Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

NBS Real Estate LLC to Harry Gearheart. 523 Possum Island Road, $110,000

Frank A. Burns IV to Patrick A. and Dana C. Wood. Lot 17, block C, Lakeview Subdivision, $173,000

Evelyn G. Brown to Ronald Collins. 207 Matohe Road, $47,900

Phillip R. Keys to Amber Stinnett. Lot 19, Abee Manor Subdivision, $229,000

Phillip R. Keys to Brett A. Wood and Emily T. Ames. Lot 31, Abee Manor Subdivision, $197,900

Sweet Briar Institute to Erin H. Mahler. 1150 Old Stage Road, $260,000

Kenneth E. Wavell III to Victoria E. Bartholomew. 803 Burgess Road, $277,500

Stucker LLC to Dorothy King Shelton. Parcel, Va. 604, Elon District, $128,000

Profits LLC to Rachel A. Peterson. 117 Woody’s Lane, $139,900

Burford and Callands L.L.C. to Jerry Lee Yancey. 3648 S. Amherst Highway, $175,000

Paul R. and Melanie C. Schmisek to Kevin John Hart and Sashanna D. Caldwell. Tract 7, section 10, Amherst Plantation, $359,900

Appomattox County

Bonnie D. Burks and Bruce S. Drinkard to Jacob Scott Almond and Kasey Burks Almond. Parcel 2, Va. 616, 12.25 acres, Cloverhill District, $200,000

Gene Autry Doss Jr., Gwendolyn Marie Doss Simpson, and Wanda Ann Doss McCormick to Jacob V. Burchett. 594 Country Estates Road, $122,500

Robert F. Ritchie IV to Nathan W. Carter. 536 Routon Farm Lane, $258,000

Colen E. and Teresa A. Davidson to Maple Ridge Estates LLC. Parcels, Salem Road, $230,000

Scarlet M. Foxwell, Joseph Neale Foxwell, John Stafford Foxwell, and Kia L. Scott to Joseph S. and Lois M. Foxwell. 114 Charles Dr., $174,900

Amanda P. Marsh to Cameron P. Gilliam. 293 Richwood Estates Road and additional parcel, $147,500

Bedford County

Jerry Adam Austin to Arthur Richardson and Teresa Anne Denning. Lot 9, Angel Place, Lakes District, $207,000

Ann Y. Hubert to David L. and Lynne M. High. Lot 1, block 1, section 1, Jumping Run Farms, Blue Ridge District, $45,000

Bruce James and Stephanie B. Ransom to Tiffani A. and Dallas D. Yopp. 1104 Curby Branch Dr., Blue Ridge District, $145,000

Thomas Bruce and Cheryl Lee Purtle to Christopher R. and Tamalea W. Weekley. Lot 23, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $250,000

Mabel M. Willis to Linda K. Bookout and Oral W. Robinson. Lot 23, section 2, Cascade Forest, Blue Ridge District, $225,250

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Charles D. and Kathie A. Davenport. 1271 Flint Hill Road, Lakes District, $164,900

Thomas E. and Jacquelin A. McKeown to Thomas G. and Linda J. Sweet. Lot 10, section 4 Galway Bay, Lakes District, $270,000

Brams Inc. to Arnes Kovacevic. Parcel, Horseshoe Bend Road, Lakes District, $4,000

Laura Elizabeth Bachmann to Alexus M. Smith to Pedro Lee Michael Burrows. Lot 41, Village Green, Blue Ridge District, $139,300

Patricia G. Spangler to Thomas A. Capretta. Lot 1, block 2, section 2, Haven Heights, $179,900

James E. Shearer to Thomas L. and Samantha N Coleman. Lot 7, section 2, Stonegate Subdivision, Jefferson District, $237,200

Michael C. Moldenhauer and Teresa J. Moldenhauer to Thomas E. and Monica L. Strohm. Two parcels, Westview Ave. and additional parcel, $470,000

Rebekah Bonnie Chapman to Wendy J. Shields. 1416 Helmsdale Dr., $237,500

Jefferson Meadows LLC to M.J.D. Builders Inc. Lot 9, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $65,900

H. Leon and Patricia S. Thomas to Mark Thomas and Laura Bridgett Miner. Lot 7 section 3, Poplar Forest, Jefferson District, $264,000

Jennings L. Craghead, James B. Craghead, Tracy Neal Craghead, Tonya C. Gordon and R. Neal Corporation to Town of Bedford, Virginia. Parcel, Town of Bedford and Center District, 8.712 acres, $125,000

Nathan M. and Tina M. Boyer to Andrew J. and Lauren E. Akers. Parcel, 1.754 acres off of Va. 622, Jefferson District, $182,500

Juan B. and Rachel J. Ramos to Robert D. Clements II. Lot 55, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $249,900

James C. Wolk to Zachary Tolley. Lot 4, section IV, Town and Country, $165,900

Bomar Plumbing LLC to Andrew T. Weaver. Lot 3, section II, Governors Hill, $212,900

Campbell County

Imperial Oil Co. Inc. to MJS Enterprises VA, LLC. 316 Village Highway and four additional parcels Village Highway, $55,000

Maddox & Son Construction Inc. to Patrick and Rachel Gallagher Litz. Lot 8, Robertson Village, $339,000

Chaseton-22 FRAI LLC to Lucas Wendell and Sarah Katheryn Jones Peed. 222 Frazier Road, $140,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 46, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000

Robert G. and Gwendolyn B. Gentry to Joshua Rosene. 28 Preston Place, $275,000

Devin G. Daniel to Robert G. Daniel. Parcel, 1.11 acres, Wards Road, $5,000

Michael Stewart Barney to Kylian Harrison and Theodore Peter Nijakowski. Lots 27 and 28, section II, Nash Subdivision, $207,500

Andrew D. and June Thompson Overstreet to Robert S. and Mary A. Johnson. Lot 4, section I, Hickory Hills, $525,000

Winlove Properties LLC to Dalton Thompson. 85 Jeter Court, $265,000

Russell Meadows LLC to Winlove Properties LLC. 85 Jeter Court, $35,000

Chad M. and Jennifer G. Duncan to Alejandro and Maria Sanchez. Lot 69, Leesville Road Estates, phase I, $255,000

Electronics To Go LLC to Christine M. and E. Allen Armistead Jr. 370 Barbour Dr., $99,500

Samuel E. King to Kathy Lynn Provo and Troy Lee Wood. Lot 4, Goggin Tract, $50,000

Linda O. Burchette to Tate D. Craun and Sheri T. Craun. Lot 4, block C, section 1, Sherwood Forest, $87,500

City of Lynchburg

Tailormade Properties LLC to Henry Garcia and Olga Beleno. Lot 91, Tyree Addition, $9,000

William Z. Burnette to Joshua B. and Kristen M. West. 210 Forest Dale Dr., $223,150

FOF LLC to Vincent Paul Brown. 1810 Broadway St. 206, $133,900

Michael D. Kountz to Haley Whitten. 4607 Fairmont Ave., $117,000

Kendall S. Craft to Michael W. and Elizabeth M. Freeman. 124 Alydar Place, $75,000

John H. Thompson and William D. Hall to Stephen T. and Christina R. Hills. 113 Wayne Dr., $119,000

Richard W. Shield to Matthew S. Martin and Ali Martin. 2101 and 2105 Royal Oak Circle, $269,000

Robert Satterfield, Stephen Michael Satterfield, Christine White and Kevin Satterfield to Sylvain Vincent-Jules Christophe and Rebekah Bonnie Chapman. 305 Hunterdale Dr., $305,000

April L. Deshano to Joshua Paul Ivins, Julie E. Ivins and Edward F. Ivins. Lot 1, block G, Cornerstone, $190,000

Mary K. Flint to Spencer G. and Carrie R. Dungan. Lot 32, Downing Woods, $239,900

Hoss Properties LLC to Joel Hartzler and Corey Hartzler. 1500 Radcliff Ave., $168,500

Frederick R. and Jenna K. Vilushis to Kylee McCraw. Lots 35 and 36, block C, Royal Court, $183,000

Gail R. Clark, Debbie Beasley Reynolds, Cheryl Beasley Abedzadeh, Brian S. Beasley and Delbert R. Beasley to BDI Properties LLC. 7204 Richland Dr. and 120 Dreaming Creek Dr., $250,000

Jonathan Jenkins to Scott A. and Tedra J. Flanders. 112 Frederick Dr., $239,000

Josh Standevn to Luke D. and Crystal Rae Rettstatt. 915 Eleventh St., $149,900

Calvin E. Kee to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. Lot 9, Settlement Estates, $135,000

Nancy Forsyth Sykes to Wayne C. and Melissa W. Johnson. Lot 1, section 3B, Bennington Luxury Townhome Village, $321,400

JABB Associates to Elevation LLC. Lot 1, section 3, Kenwood Hills, $5,000

VWJP LLC to NRB Investments LLC. 1009 Westview Dr., $95,000

Burkhart Property Management LLC to JYJ Properties LLC. Lot 5, block A, amended phase one, Aaron Commons Townhomes, $150,000

Building Permits

Bedford County

Robert Malandra, 1104 Benni Court, garage addition, $80,000

Terence Akers, 303 Springhill Circle, garage, $38,000

Charles Horn, lot 10, section 1, Bass Cove, covered pile dock, $44,000

Bryan Lincoln, new parcel ‘B’, Sunset Cay, picnic shelter, $2,000

Molly Bristol, 1712 Planter Dr., dock modification, $40,000

Larry Dodd, 206 Crestbourne Dr., deck/porch $5,000

Lisa Hobbs, 1041 Pierpoint Court, garage, $97,320

Gerald Jones, 311 Pine Dr., deck, $10,000

Hunter Dawson, lot 1, Jameson Court, new dwelling, $484,763

Glenn Norton, 204 Craddock Lane, new dwelling, $200,000

Beth Dudley, 309 Pine Dr., deck, $60,000

Sam Shamaa, 14807 Moneta Road, Suite H, commercial alteration, $5,000

Jennifer Tinoosh, 1462 Smartview Lane, finish basement, $20,000

Robert Lowe, 2990 Goode Road, replace deck boards and handrails, $20,000

Brian Lampl, 102 Preston Dr., add dormer, $10,000

Michelle Hoover, Turner Cr., new dwelling, $258, 302.57

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 31, Lochwood Hill Dr., new dwelling, $167,244

Tommy Kent, 1849 Otter Hill Road, deck around pool, $2,500

Donald Shire, new parcel F, near Sharp’s Mountain Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Richard Foster, 155 Big Bear Run, garage, $40,000

 

