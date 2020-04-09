Property transfers
Amherst County
Karen M. Hamlett to Bryce A. Morcom. Lot 28, section 1, Stratford Place, $179,900
Jenny Elizabeth Reeves to Tyler E. and Skylar N. Goins. Lot 18, section II, Pleasant Ridge, $185,000
Kim Williams Morrison, trustee to Emmett L. and Jennifer M. Fielder. 121 Bryant Road, $150,000
Edwin Vincent Howell to Katherine M. Cummings. Lot 3, block 1, phase IV, unit 103, Royal Gardens, $143,650
Helen S. Taylor to Donna Stratton. Lot 3, section 3, The Meadows, $155,000
Jacqueline W. Beidler to JMC Rentals LLC. 190 S. Main St., $85,000
Christopher A. and Tara L. Webb to Robert Beach and Erik A. Cranney. Lot 28, Sweet Briar Hills, $330,000
Lorrie A. Padgett to Francis X. Storm and Charlotte J. Summer. Lot 7, Wesley Dr., $25,000
Jody M. and Carrie F. Sprinkle to Brandon E. and Kylie B. Vaughan. Lot 32, section 1, West Briar, $162,500
Helen P. Witt to Brenda Annette Sandidge and Timothy Turner. 189 Crennel Dr., $154,500
Robert Lee Tinsley to Charles C. Riggleman Jr. Parcel, Samuetta Lane., $64,000
Appomattox County
Independence Mall of Madison Heights Inc. to Richard and Carrie Kuehne. Lot 8, fronting 686, 6.40 acre, Stonewall District, $16,000
Rhonda Lee Jordan and Etta W. Wilson to Robert C. Stephens Jr. Parcel, Yankee Crossing Sub., # 2, Cloverhill District, $7,500
John L. Lewis and Marie S. Lewis to Mark L. Lewis. Parcel, 1.558 acres, Southside District, $53,000
James A. Moore Sr. to Alfred K. Moore. Parcel, 0.45 acres, Va. 605, Stonewall District, $45,000
David A. Johnson to James M. and Tia H. Andrews. Lot 5, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, $221,500
James M. Andrews to Pamela C. Bland. Lot 1, section 1, Gordon Estates, $145,000
Bedford County
Michael H. Foster to Robert M. Hall and Kimberly L. Paumen. Lot 19, Pine Ridge, Lakes District, $505,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Evan K. and Heather Nicole McGhee. Lot 10, section 1, Southwood Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $222,362.49
Robert S. Brown and Nancy J. Brown to Donald G. Lynn Jr. and Nicole L. Lynn. Unit 39, phase 4, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $211,000
Robert MacDonald and Heather MacDonald to James M. Guster. Lot 40, The Oaks, Peaks District, $207,537
Courtney E. and Daniel Jack Forst Jr. to Emilee M. Humphries. Parcel, Moose Creek Valley Road, Blue Ridge District, $206,000
104 Shore Drive LLC to Charles T. Mallory Jr. Lot 16A and potion of lot 17, Craddock Shores, Lakes District, $182,000
Pensco Trust Company to Mark W. Eli and Judy A. Houck-Eli. Lot 5, Tolers Ferry Road, Lakes District, $16,500
James P. Taylor to CMH Homes Inc. Lot 58, Map of Village Green, Blue Ridge District, $10,000
Karen K. Blancher to Douglas L. Sharpe. Lot 141, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $6,500
Norman Edwin and Ruth O. Smith to Cindy L. Seller. 1318 Songbird Ave., $60,000
Pattie D. Graham to Michael Arrington and Brooks Arrington. 2699 Peaks Road, Center District, $175,000
Joseph D. and Mollye L. Hayes to Maynard J. Reynolds and Jacqueline V. Reynolds. 408 Ramblewood Road, $185,000
Irish Enterprises LLC to Matthew P. Young. Lot 52, section 13, Farmington on Forest, Jefferson District, $199,900
Terry L. Brooks, Vivian Wilkerson, Steven Brooks, Karyn Rutoskey and Joselyn Jill Busch to Nancy K. Payne. 3190 Jopling Road, Peaks District, $139,000
Campbell County
Allkes LLC to Melody and Curtis Wayne Eggleston Jr. Lot 6, Emberly Way Subdivision, $295,000
Emberly Way LLC to Allkes LLC. Lot 6, Emberly Way Subdivision, $55,000
Kay Seulki Roh and Ayoung Shin to Kevin M. and Amber M. Andrews. Lot 3, section 7, Russell Springs, $233,000
John M. and Cheryl V. Claybrook to Nathan B. and Tina M. Boyer. Lot 2, section III, Ivy Knoll Subdivision, $209,000
Charles P. Brame to Michael J. and Amy E. Morrison. Lot 12, London Forest, $260,000
In Good Company LLC to R. Carl and Sandy B. Brewer. Parcel, Va. 855, section III, Long Mountain Farm Subdivision, $39,900
MJD Builders Inc. to Harry P. Cabell Sr. and Michelle K. Campbell. Lot 42, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $365,000
Donna Sue Witt and Daniel Neil Witt, co-trustees to Travis Lee Howell. 370 Sunburst Road, $360,000
Jacqueline H. Cook, Joseph L. Morgan, Jerome Lovelace, Carmen Lovelace, Fannetta L. Younger, Linda Reaves, Pamela Gilbert, Jonathan Morgan, Jason Morgan, Sharon Brown, David Harrell, Belinda Watson and Julie Morgan to Terry L. Charlton. Remainder of 5 acres, Va. 761, $59,000
Craig Vaughn Harris to Cory M. Deaton. Lot 20, section 4, Moss Creek Village, $203,000
Katherine Ann Fariss and Christine S. Dunaway to George L. Jones and Joyce J. Jones. Remainder of 84.8 acres, near Ball Park Road, $184,301
City of Lynchburg
Edith B. Wilkins to Ogden Pond LLC. 3845 Boonsboro Road, $122,433.57
Volk LLC and Rivermont Holdings LLC to Paul A. Waggener. Lots 23-24, Tyreeana Farm Subdivision, $16,000
Brian M. Woodiel and Carrie Shepheard to Yazen and Melanie Sleem. Lot 8, block 1, section 3, plan C, Oakwood Farm Subdivision, $330,000
V. Lowery LLC to Laura J. and Norman B. Walton Jr. Lot 1, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $119,500
Bank of the James to Centre 11 Enterprise LLC. 1402 Jackson St., $15,000
David J. and Katrina L. Marple to Karina P. Blayer. Lots 4-5, block A, plan A, Lands of Rivermont Company Subdivision, $124,900
Anna P. Warren and Kappa M. Peddy, trustees to Victor E.D.S. Moitinho and Elias S.L. Mointinho. Unit 104, Boonsboro Falls Condominium, $120,000
Sean A. Campbell to Abigail R. Sturgis. Lot 19 and part of lot 20, block B, Westwood Addition, $130,000
Thelma Barlow Rasberry to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 6, block H, section 4, Blue Ridge Farms Subdivision, $63,000
Rachael L. Krouse to Richard and Margaret Eagen. Lot 19, section 1, New Towne Subdivision, $239,900
Flint & Brooke Ferris to Jason William and Kimberly Lauren Price. Lot 600 Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $128,400
Kenneth L. and Susan M. Rice to Rachael L. Krouse and Matthew Wade Heuple. Lots 34-39, Sandusky Subdivision, $179,900
Troy B. Saunders to Mason Alexander Kiffmeyer. Lots 18-20, block IK, Mountain View Addition, $110,000
Melany A. Pearl to Armand G. and Amanda G. McGibbon. Lot 2, Crenshaw Court Subdivision, $192,000
Lisa S. Humphrey and Daniel B. Sweeney, co-executors to Carter Builders Inc. 115 and 117 Victor Dr., $15,000
Irvin A. Payne Jr. and Brian H. Payne, co-executors to Kieven A. Claros and Mary N. Claros. Lot 6, block A, section 1, Vista Acres Subdivision, $115,000
Faith A. Dasgupta to Richard Neil Wilson. Lot D, section 2, Woodbine Village West, $105,000
Believabuild LLC to Richard A. and Heather Grabowski. 802 Norwood St., $98,000
Joshua D. Mezzano and Dominic F. Mezzano to Zachary J. Cameron and Jacqulyn R. Robertson. 217 Yeardley Ave., $160,000
Melanie Lynn Hyman to Benjamin J. Giustiniani and Chloe E. Fisher. 129 North Princeton Circle, $178,800
Jefferson D. and Charlotte Freed to John M. Boyles Jr. and Ellen B. Boyles. 4924 Sycamore Place, $115,000
Heather S. Erb to Taylor Nicole Hardin. 509 Edgar St. and 508 Sussex St., $129,900
George Clifton Eaton IV and Jennifer Eaton, trustees to John H. Craddock and Rena M. Thompson. Lot 27, section 1, Willow Bend, $247,500
Audrey L. Alexander to Vernon T. Davis. 68 Federal St., $8,000
MYG Real Estate Investments LLC to Preston B. Hundley Jr. 1805 Floyd St., $6,000
Robert W. and Sherma J. Pratt to Michial C. and Laura Sue Neal. 420 Wiggington Road, $214,900
Eleanor S. Pillow to James M. and Mackenzie C. Hurt. 2926 Ravenwood Dr., $222,000
Building Permits
City of Lynchburg
Lighthouse Enterprises LLC, 1609 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $7,500
Steven Chriest, 415 Cornerstone St., addition, $7,000
James Norwood, 144 Marguerite Dr., renovation, $8,600
Karen Fostel, 809 Byrd St., repair, $2,000
Richard White IV, 1032 Ardmore Dr., addition, $16,100
Geoffrey Chapman, 917 Rockbridge Ave., addition, $6,000
Mary Maule, 911 Westview Dr., addition, $1,500
Modern Oak Construction LLC, 2139 Woodcrest Dr., renovation, $40,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity, 315 McCorkle St., new construction, $77,616
Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, 111 Westminster Way, repair, $7,400
Skyler McCurley, 115 Country Club Dr., renovation, $8,300
Lynchburg Renting LLC, 405 Preserve Dr., renovation, $31,000
Herbert Winegard, 106 Wheatland Court, renovation, $9,550
Richard Kuk, 5218 Inglewood Road, renovation, $211,000
JGK Investment Club LLC, 1816 Grace St., renovation, $3,000
John Austin Basten, 3328 Woodridge Place, renovation, $30,000
William Perdue, 309 Chambersville St., renovation, $2,500
