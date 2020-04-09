Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Karen M. Hamlett to Bryce A. Morcom. Lot 28, section 1, Stratford Place, $179,900

Jenny Elizabeth Reeves to Tyler E. and Skylar N. Goins. Lot 18, section II, Pleasant Ridge, $185,000

Kim Williams Morrison, trustee to Emmett L. and Jennifer M. Fielder. 121 Bryant Road, $150,000

Edwin Vincent Howell to Katherine M. Cummings. Lot 3, block 1, phase IV, unit 103, Royal Gardens, $143,650

Helen S. Taylor to Donna Stratton. Lot 3, section 3, The Meadows, $155,000

Jacqueline W. Beidler to JMC Rentals LLC. 190 S. Main St., $85,000

Christopher A. and Tara L. Webb to Robert Beach and Erik A. Cranney. Lot 28, Sweet Briar Hills, $330,000

Lorrie A. Padgett to Francis X. Storm and Charlotte J. Summer. Lot 7, Wesley Dr., $25,000

Jody M. and Carrie F. Sprinkle to Brandon E. and Kylie B. Vaughan. Lot 32, section 1, West Briar, $162,500

Helen P. Witt to Brenda Annette Sandidge and Timothy Turner. 189 Crennel Dr., $154,500

Robert Lee Tinsley to Charles C. Riggleman Jr. Parcel, Samuetta Lane., $64,000

Appomattox County

Independence Mall of Madison Heights Inc. to Richard and Carrie Kuehne. Lot 8, fronting 686, 6.40 acre, Stonewall District, $16,000

Rhonda Lee Jordan and Etta W. Wilson to Robert C. Stephens Jr. Parcel, Yankee Crossing Sub., # 2, Cloverhill District, $7,500

John L. Lewis and Marie S. Lewis to Mark L. Lewis. Parcel, 1.558 acres, Southside District, $53,000

James A. Moore Sr. to Alfred K. Moore. Parcel, 0.45 acres, Va. 605, Stonewall District, $45,000

David A. Johnson to James M. and Tia H. Andrews. Lot 5, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, $221,500

James M. Andrews to Pamela C. Bland. Lot 1, section 1, Gordon Estates, $145,000

Bedford County

Michael H. Foster to Robert M. Hall and Kimberly L. Paumen. Lot 19, Pine Ridge, Lakes District, $505,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Evan K. and Heather Nicole McGhee. Lot 10, section 1, Southwood Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $222,362.49

Robert S. Brown and Nancy J. Brown to Donald G. Lynn Jr. and Nicole L. Lynn. Unit 39, phase 4, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $211,000

Robert MacDonald and Heather MacDonald to James M. Guster. Lot 40, The Oaks, Peaks District, $207,537

Courtney E. and Daniel Jack Forst Jr. to Emilee M. Humphries. Parcel, Moose Creek Valley Road, Blue Ridge District, $206,000

104 Shore Drive LLC to Charles T. Mallory Jr. Lot 16A and potion of lot 17, Craddock Shores, Lakes District, $182,000

Pensco Trust Company to Mark W. Eli and Judy A. Houck-Eli. Lot 5, Tolers Ferry Road, Lakes District, $16,500

James P. Taylor to CMH Homes Inc. Lot 58, Map of Village Green, Blue Ridge District, $10,000

Karen K. Blancher to Douglas L. Sharpe. Lot 141, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $6,500

Norman Edwin and Ruth O. Smith to Cindy L. Seller. 1318 Songbird Ave., $60,000

Pattie D. Graham to Michael Arrington and Brooks Arrington. 2699 Peaks Road, Center District, $175,000

Joseph D. and Mollye L. Hayes to Maynard J. Reynolds and Jacqueline V. Reynolds. 408 Ramblewood Road, $185,000

Irish Enterprises LLC to Matthew P. Young. Lot 52, section 13, Farmington on Forest, Jefferson District, $199,900

Terry L. Brooks, Vivian Wilkerson, Steven Brooks, Karyn Rutoskey and Joselyn Jill Busch to Nancy K. Payne. 3190 Jopling Road, Peaks District, $139,000

Campbell County

Allkes LLC to Melody and Curtis Wayne Eggleston Jr. Lot 6, Emberly Way Subdivision, $295,000

Emberly Way LLC to Allkes LLC. Lot 6, Emberly Way Subdivision, $55,000

Kay Seulki Roh and Ayoung Shin to Kevin M. and Amber M. Andrews. Lot 3, section 7, Russell Springs, $233,000

John M. and Cheryl V. Claybrook to Nathan B. and Tina M. Boyer. Lot 2, section III, Ivy Knoll Subdivision, $209,000

Charles P. Brame to Michael J. and Amy E. Morrison. Lot 12, London Forest, $260,000

In Good Company LLC to R. Carl and Sandy B. Brewer. Parcel, Va. 855, section III, Long Mountain Farm Subdivision, $39,900

MJD Builders Inc. to Harry P. Cabell Sr. and Michelle K. Campbell. Lot 42, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $365,000

Donna Sue Witt and Daniel Neil Witt, co-trustees to Travis Lee Howell. 370 Sunburst Road, $360,000

Jacqueline H. Cook, Joseph L. Morgan, Jerome Lovelace, Carmen Lovelace, Fannetta L. Younger, Linda Reaves, Pamela Gilbert, Jonathan Morgan, Jason Morgan, Sharon Brown, David Harrell, Belinda Watson and Julie Morgan to Terry L. Charlton. Remainder of 5 acres, Va. 761, $59,000

Craig Vaughn Harris to Cory M. Deaton. Lot 20, section 4, Moss Creek Village, $203,000

Katherine Ann Fariss and Christine S. Dunaway to George L. Jones and Joyce J. Jones. Remainder of 84.8 acres, near Ball Park Road, $184,301

City of Lynchburg

Edith B. Wilkins to Ogden Pond LLC. 3845 Boonsboro Road, $122,433.57

Volk LLC and Rivermont Holdings LLC to Paul A. Waggener. Lots 23-24, Tyreeana Farm Subdivision, $16,000

Brian M. Woodiel and Carrie Shepheard to Yazen and Melanie Sleem. Lot 8, block 1, section 3, plan C, Oakwood Farm Subdivision, $330,000

V. Lowery LLC to Laura J. and Norman B. Walton Jr. Lot 1, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $119,500

Bank of the James to Centre 11 Enterprise LLC. 1402 Jackson St., $15,000

David J. and Katrina L. Marple to Karina P. Blayer. Lots 4-5, block A, plan A, Lands of Rivermont Company Subdivision, $124,900

Anna P. Warren and Kappa M. Peddy, trustees to Victor E.D.S. Moitinho and Elias S.L. Mointinho. Unit 104, Boonsboro Falls Condominium, $120,000

Sean A. Campbell to Abigail R. Sturgis. Lot 19 and part of lot 20, block B, Westwood Addition, $130,000

Thelma Barlow Rasberry to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 6, block H, section 4, Blue Ridge Farms Subdivision, $63,000

Rachael L. Krouse to Richard and Margaret Eagen. Lot 19, section 1, New Towne Subdivision, $239,900

Flint & Brooke Ferris to Jason William and Kimberly Lauren Price. Lot 600 Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $128,400

Kenneth L. and Susan M. Rice to Rachael L. Krouse and Matthew Wade Heuple. Lots 34-39, Sandusky Subdivision, $179,900

Troy B. Saunders to Mason Alexander Kiffmeyer. Lots 18-20, block IK, Mountain View Addition, $110,000

Melany A. Pearl to Armand G. and Amanda G. McGibbon. Lot 2, Crenshaw Court Subdivision, $192,000

Lisa S. Humphrey and Daniel B. Sweeney, co-executors to Carter Builders Inc. 115 and 117 Victor Dr., $15,000

Irvin A. Payne Jr. and Brian H. Payne, co-executors to Kieven A. Claros and Mary N. Claros. Lot 6, block A, section 1, Vista Acres Subdivision, $115,000

Faith A. Dasgupta to Richard Neil Wilson. Lot D, section 2, Woodbine Village West, $105,000

Believabuild LLC to Richard A. and Heather Grabowski. 802 Norwood St., $98,000

Joshua D. Mezzano and Dominic F. Mezzano to Zachary J. Cameron and Jacqulyn R. Robertson. 217 Yeardley Ave., $160,000

Melanie Lynn Hyman to Benjamin J. Giustiniani and Chloe E. Fisher. 129 North Princeton Circle, $178,800

Jefferson D. and Charlotte Freed to John M. Boyles Jr. and Ellen B. Boyles. 4924 Sycamore Place, $115,000

Heather S. Erb to Taylor Nicole Hardin. 509 Edgar St. and 508 Sussex St., $129,900

George Clifton Eaton IV and Jennifer Eaton, trustees to John H. Craddock and Rena M. Thompson. Lot 27, section 1, Willow Bend, $247,500

Audrey L. Alexander to Vernon T. Davis. 68 Federal St., $8,000

MYG Real Estate Investments LLC to Preston B. Hundley Jr. 1805 Floyd St., $6,000

Robert W. and Sherma J. Pratt to Michial C. and Laura Sue Neal. 420 Wiggington Road, $214,900

Eleanor S. Pillow to James M. and Mackenzie C. Hurt. 2926 Ravenwood Dr., $222,000

Building Permits

City of Lynchburg

Lighthouse Enterprises LLC, 1609 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $7,500

Steven Chriest, 415 Cornerstone St., addition, $7,000

James Norwood, 144 Marguerite Dr., renovation, $8,600

Karen Fostel, 809 Byrd St., repair, $2,000

Richard White IV, 1032 Ardmore Dr., addition, $16,100

Geoffrey Chapman, 917 Rockbridge Ave., addition, $6,000

Mary Maule, 911 Westview Dr., addition, $1,500

Modern Oak Construction LLC, 2139 Woodcrest Dr., renovation, $40,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity, 315 McCorkle St., new construction, $77,616

Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, 111 Westminster Way, repair, $7,400

Skyler McCurley, 115 Country Club Dr., renovation, $8,300

Lynchburg Renting LLC, 405 Preserve Dr., renovation, $31,000

Herbert Winegard, 106 Wheatland Court, renovation, $9,550

Richard Kuk, 5218 Inglewood Road, renovation, $211,000

JGK Investment Club LLC, 1816 Grace St., renovation, $3,000

John Austin Basten, 3328 Woodridge Place, renovation, $30,000

William Perdue, 309 Chambersville St., renovation, $2,500

 

