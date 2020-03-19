Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Thomas W. Simms and Susan Grover Simms to Darrell and Karen Sue Green. Lot 21, section 4, Map of Lamont Acres, $215,500

Laura A. Gray to John H. Powell. Parcel, Hanger Road, $270,000

Rivers Realty LLC to ECAA Properties LLC. Lot 32, Abee Manor, Madison District, $25,250

William Lee Johnson Jr. to Fully Loaded LLC. Lots 1 and 2, block A, Lakeview Subdivision, Elon District, $125,000

Janet D. Foster to Jason Scott Stecker. Parcel, 1.445 acres near Glasgow, Temperance District, $100,000

Appomattox County

K & A Homes LLC to Nathaniel Z. and Ashley S. Irby. Lot 15, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, Stonewall District, $225,000

Eric D. and Cole R. Gilliam to Amie Kennedy and Daniel Morse. Lot 1A, Burnett Place, section A, Stonewall District, $29,000

Foster Ridge LLC to Daniel R. and Karoline M. McPeake. Lot 41, Sunset Ridge, section 11B, Stonewall District, $65,706

William Rogers Ellis Jr. to Walter Martin Jastrebsky Jr. Parcel 1, Horseshoe Meadow, Cloverhill District, $93,000

Bedford County

Neal Anthony Askew and Anita Louise Askew, trustees to Susan M. North. Unit 165, phase I, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $450,000

Roger L. and Barbara A. Hatcher to Philip Viesca. Lot 49, Virginia Ridge, Blue Ridge District, $317,950

Kim A. and Judy A. McLaughlin to Levi Lester and Sadie Lynne Dooley. Lots 18 and 19 and a combination of lot 20, Parkway View Acres, Blue Ridge District, $240,000

Herbert M. and Lori J. Spangler to Gary K. and Karon V. Beam. 1408 Wooldridge Road, Blue Ridge District, $218,000

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Julie Y. Aliff. Lot 2-A, Flint Hill Road, Lakes District, $173,000

Countryside Land Company LC to Darin X. Lee. Parcel, Goodview Road, Lakes District, $80,000

Amherst Forty-Six LC to Christi W. Garrett. Parcel, Lipscomb Road, Lakes District, $39,900

Huddleston Community Church Inc. to Blue Ridge Custom Decks LLC. Lot 16, Smith Mountain Lakes Parkway, Lakes District, $29,000

Craig A. Bailey to Michael D. Wood and Caleb M. Wood. Parcel A, section II, block A, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $10,000

RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 13, Forest Edge Development, $40,000

Mikala K. Cheatham to Jason Barry and Stephanie Marie Hinton. Lot 12, section A, Lynnhaven, $164,950

Dorothy C. Huggins to Betsy K. and Marshall O. Mabry Jr. Parcel, Oslin Circle and tract B, Oslin Circle, $80,000

Brent W. Lilly Inc. to John H. and Helen F. Perry. Lot 3, section III, Governor’s Hill, Town of Bedford, $190,900

William Scott and Shannon Rudelis to Tamara Michelle Lonas and Billy Nathan King. Lot 4, section 1, Tow Woods on Wiggington, $239,900

BKC Properties Inc. to Sarah and Aemen LLC. Lot 7, Va. 679, Pony Acres Subdivision, Center District, $65,000

Daniel J. and Victoria F. Yeager to Kamin Zheng and Weijuan Li. Lot 4, section 2, Evergreen Lake, Jefferson District, $765,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Anthony Graziano and Cheryl Shupe. Lot 13, Forest Edge Subdivision, $267,000

Rodney L. and Marsha Marie Johnson to Tamara Earnist and Robert Algie Lemon Jr. Lot 18, section 11, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $475,000

Matthew J. Bower to Mary Thompson Garner. 4687 Thomas Jefferson Road, $216,500

Matthew Meservy and Joanna Meservy to Luke Brown and Alexa Brown. 1636 Pine Bluff Dr., $212,400

Manacore LLC to Steven J. and Joyce F. Gourley. Lot 91, Woods at Wiggington, section IV, Jefferson District, $224,900

Troy D. Overstreet to Allan Smith Thornton. Lot 15, section III, Steeplechase Estates, Jefferson District, $301,000

Foster Construction Inc. to Lucas L. and Natsue K. Kasper. Lot 12, section 19, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $262,000

Lee M. Martin and Amanda R. Martin to Curtis M. Martin. Lot 48, section C, Bedford Hills, Town of Bedford, $220,000

Patricia A. and Joseph H. Lizio to Derrick Alan Dehart. 1174 Powell Lane, $226,500

Campbell County

Larry J. Wood to Cooper D. and Brianne K. White. Parcel, Cabin Field Road, $219,995

Wheeler Estates LLC to TNT Group LLC. Lots 20 and 21, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $60,000

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 38, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $40,000

Christopher M. and Amanda G. O’Brien to Robert and Angela Way. Lot 2, Cox Subdivision, $170,000

Jaymie T. Turner to Christopher M. and Amanda G. O’Brien. Lot 15, section 1-F, Wildwood Subdivision, $210,000

John L. and Linda C. Wright to Liberty University Inc. Parcel, Mountain Lake Court, $450,000

In Good Company LLC to Eleanor C. and Richard L. Somazze Sr. Lot 17, Long Mountain Farm Subdivision, $24,500

Gretchen Haushalter-Hardy to Myron D. and Heidi R. Yoder. Parcel, 60.553 acres, Perley Lovelace Property, Patrick Henry District, $90,000

Wheeler Estates LLC to H &S Holding Properties LLC. Lot 22, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $31,800

Wheeler Estates LLC to H &S Holding Properties LLC. Lot 12, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $31,000

Wheeler Estates LLC to H &S Holding Properties LLC. Lot 13, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $31,200

City of Lynchburg

Kathy Elizabeth Arrowwood Oates to Caleb David and Hannah Irish. 1212 Radcliffe Ave., $176,500

Bryan C. Laughlin and Michael A. and Jodi K. Gillette, trustees to Jason E. Laughlin. Lots 33-35, block A, Fairview Park Subdivision, $64,500

James P. Steffens, Victoria B. Shackelford and Donald Blakenship to Leslie A. Firestone. Lot 9, Ivylink Subdivision, $255,000

Stephen L. and Candice L. Hirshman to Gabrielle N.K. Bateman. Lot 17, block 4, section 2, Long Meadows Subdivision, $152,000

Larry E. Cluff and Matthew K. Haney to Herman A. Richardson. 1501 Church St., $135,000

Richard L. Comar to Powell Property Network LLC. 1209 15th St., $35,000

Oak Link LLC to David Wayne Mcaden Revocable Trust and Jennifer Topper Mcaden Revocable Trust. Lot 59, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood Subdivision, $115,500

JCS Properties & Management LLC to Charles R. Grant and Emily P. Donovan. Lot 6, block 12, Panorama Hills Subdivision, $207,000

Brandon Hughes to Forest Views LLC. Parcel, Taylor St., $13,750

Edward J. Friar to Seth and Hannah Mertz. Lot 17, block 4, section C, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $161,500

Daniel L. and Deborah R. Gibson to Hunter Gibson. Lot 15, block 7, Central Park Addition, $75,000

David H. and Kelli W. Goins to Derek J. Hamlett. Lots 21-22, block 6, Radcliff Subdivision, $155,900

Steve and Christina Hillis to LREI LLC. Lot 9, block 10, Central Park Addition, $80,000

Steve and Christina Hillis to LREI LLC. Lot 77, Stuart Heights Subdivision, $70,000

Steve and Christina Hillis to LREI LLC. Lot 9, block 7, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Company, $105,000

Steve and Christina Hillis to LREI LLC. Lot 11, block 6, Roseland Park Addition, $55,000

Hudson Builders Inc. to Kristina B. Holloway. Lot 4, Wood Road Subdivision, $284,000

Building Permits

Campbell County

MJD Builders Inc., 219 Timber Ridge Dr., new dwelling, $190,000

McFishin LLC, 207 Timber Ridge Dr., new dwelling, $190,000

Ashley Harris, 1365 Crews Shope Road, new dwelling, $289,500

Simons Run Hospitality LLC, 650 Simons Run, elevators, $214,000

Johnny Smith, 267 Bridge Tree Court, screened-in porch, $16,000

Charles Chauvin, 5915 Bethany Road, new dwelling, $382,000

Phillip West, 285 Saddle Road, addition, $38,000

Emberly Way LLC, lot 11, Emberly Way, new dwelling, $250,000

Jamie Adams, 1578 Railview Road, solar panels, $44,948

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, 139 Traverse Dr., finish basement $8,000

Emberly Way LLC, 86 Emberly Court, new dwelling, $300,000

George Carlin, 6276 Village Highway, new dwelling, $174,895

Richard Singleton Jr., 182 Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $300,000

Steven Hovis, 277 Timber Ridge Dr., new dwelling, $379,500

Lawrence Gagnon, 1223 Caperton Way, screen-in porch, $17,000

Edward Walker, 1309 Fifth St., renovate, $18,000

R&P LR ALZ LLC, 107 Monica Blvd., deck, $14,846

Kathryn Chase, 1825 Sugar Hill Road, solar panels, $58,214

Jordan Miller, 335 Quail Road, solar panels, $40,020

Frank Lukanich III, 45 Caleb Court, pool, $34,000

Watts Brothers LLC, 2294 Colonial Highway, finish partial basement, $10,000

 

