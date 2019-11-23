Property transfers
Amherst County
Charles S. Hudson to Edgar F. Fitzgerald. Parcel, 2.35 acres, Bailey’s Sawmill Toad, Courthouse District, $16,000
Naomi M. Toler, Marian M. Hartless, Jane M. Tomlin and Maureen Minter Puckett and Nichole Minter Dowdy, co-administrators to Vladimir M. Jiron-Rivera and Rosa L. Guadado-Jiron. Parcel B, Va. 682, 1.282 acres, Elon District, $116,900
Yogesh NV Reddy to Kurtis J. Hamm. Parcel, 1.50 acres, Richmond Highway, Courthouse District, $139,900
Trinetta Sandidge and Felicia Ann Massie to Josephine and Lloyd Haynes Jr. Parcel “A”, 1 acre, Pedlar District, $15,000
Jason L. and Jennifer S. Tyree to Alicia C. and Joseph E. Herndon III. Lot 7, 0.754 acres, Stoney Creek Subdivision, $233,938.25
Jared S. Martin to Marc Leland Tweedy. Lot 7, block G, W.M. Gannaway Subdivision, Courthouse District, $143,250
Ruth V. and Howard Randolph Jr. to Velicia L. Martin. Parcel “A”, 10.307 acres, Elon District, $215,000
Joseph E. Herndon III to Preston O. and Alyssa May. Parcel “A” west side of Mundy’s Hill Road, $121,000
Nicholas J. Sweet to Michael L. Napier. Tract 12, 5.02 acres, section 4, Amherst Plantation, $134,900
Matthew Komoroski and Fran Paul to Gwendolyn Marjorie Stinger and Steven Stinger. Parcel, 2 miles off of U.S. 60, VA. Temperance District, $189,750
Appomattox County
Charles T. Blackwell and Cathy G. Blanks to Stephen Slevinski. Parcel A, 1.20 acres, Va. 691, Southside District, $60,000
Thomas J and Michelle R. Bevelock to Clayton C. Bryant Jr. Parcel, 73.34 acres, Southside District, $320,000
Chad M. and Amy C. Pugh to Shania R. Bryant and Eric C. Cking. Lot 1, 5.40 acres, Reedy Springs Road, Southside District, $139,900
Southern Comfort LLC to Ernest S. and Sharon T. Campbell and John Austin Coleman. Lot 7, Va. 601, 2.61 acres, Cloverhill District, $80,000
Bedford County
Delauire Self-Hutcheson, Gregory Hutcheson and Jeffrey Michael Hutchen to Jason C. Holland. Lot 60, section 2, Chestnut Creek, $265,000
Robert E. Hartman and Robin Ann Hartman to Darren R. Thomas and 104 Shore Drive LLC. Revised lot 1, Ascend Lane, Lakes District, $975,000
James and Gerry Cosgrove to Valerie A. Lavra. Lot 9, Lakeridge Subdivision, $50,000
David Kyle Fitzgerald to Michael D. and Jody M. Veatch. Lot 78, section B, Beechwood West, $375,000
James Henry Nichols to Helen N. Jolley and Teresa Marie Pulliman. Parcel, 1.517 acres, Lakes District, $15,000
GSA Properties LLC to Joshua J. Floyd. Lot 18, section II, Governors Hill, $192,900
Peter Cheney to Big Bamboo Marketing. Lot 5, section 5, Scenic Acres, $3,067.93
RMH Construction LLC to Brandi L. and Rodney A. Lankford Jr. Unit G-5, Belview Bay Condominium, $85,000
Brent W. Lilly Inc. to Suzanne M. Schiefer. Lot 37, section II, Governors Hills, 197,900
Mary H. Flippen to Suzanne Dustin. Lot 4, Mineral Springs Subdivision, $75,887
Tit for Tat Corporation to WFE LLC. Tract 8, Diamond Hills, $130,000
Anderson, Desimone and Green, PC, trustee to Brian D. Hale. Parcel, Va. 618, $8,000
Penny M. Crawley to Ronnie H. and Michaela Elizabeth West. Parcel, Colby Dr., Jefferson District, $450,000
West Crossing LLC to John K. and Tracie A. Gallahan. Lot 54, section 4, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $15,000
Michael E. Gardner, Monica Fitzgerald and Michael A. Gardner to Caleb S. Knight. Parcel, Va. 43, 3.97 acres, Center District, $84,600
Eugene L. and Wander A. Reed to Robert C. and Joan M. Hudson. Unit 10, phase III, Dogwood Court, $245,000
N-J Enterprises LLC to Brian J. and Whitney Marie Davis. Lot 4, Elk View, Jefferson District, $36,500
Stephen R. Sorrells to Maurizio Vitale. Lot 34, section 3, Hooper Woods, Jefferson District, $340,000
Wanda J. Akers to Teresa R. Maass. Unit 3323, Spinnaker Point Condominium, Jefferson District, $145,000
Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Dianne T. Hammock and Delia J. Thacker. Lot 21, section 16, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $308,450
Lake Manor Developers LLC to William B. and April Likins. Revised lot 30, Lake Manor Estates, Jefferson District, $983,064
Kathleen A. Margeson to Lawrence O. and Faye S. Wells. Amended lot 11, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $302,548
W. Thomas Duncan to Carin J. and Raymond A. Crouse Jr. Lots 261-264, plan A, Boonsboro Place, $309,900
Jacob G. Beisser to Sylvia J. Mattison. Parcel, Vine St., Town of Bedford, $124,000
Campbell County
Rosa L. Alexander to Oban Land & Realty LLC. Parcel, Va. 690, 1 acre, Flat Creek District, $29,000
Colby E. Booth and Demario L. Booth to Jacob M. Underwood. Lot 22, section 2, Happy Valley Subdivision, $138,900
Commaboyz LLC to Keyona Michelle Donigan Apata. Lot 5, section 6, Northwoods, $125,000
Mark Daulton to Donald D. and Silver L. Baker. Unit 371, Lighthouse Condominiums, $106,500
Neil Davidson White to Jeffrey R. Barbour. Lot 5, Hickory Hill, $75,000
Mark B. Lewis to Johnna W. Barksdale. Lot 26, block 4, section 2, Rainbow Forest, $187,500
Jonathan Witt and Heidi Stalling-Perry to Somer D. Brashear. Parcel, Va. 715, Subdivision # 1, City View Addition, $68,000
Georgia B. tucker to Mallory Leah Bryant. Lot 2, The Estate of Georgianna and William Napier, Long Mountain District, $70,000
CGC LLC to Ricky V. and Brenda L. Simons. Lot 3C, Va. 646, Doss Road, $240,000
Wade H. and Kimberly W. Brown to David L. Taylor and Elizabeth Zivick Taylor. Lot 26, Hickory Hill Subdivision, section 1, $479,900
Krystal Tyree to Quinton M. Cox. Lot 3, section 1, Carriage Grove, $235,000
City of Lynchburg
Lloyd R. Coburn Jr. to Brent Lee Griffith. Lots 12-14 and part of lot 11, block 1, South Lynchburg Land Co., $24,900
Goshen Living LLC to Louis C. Davis and Amy Joy Dietrich. Lot 13, block B, section 1, Vista Acres Subdivision, $173,000
Christopher D. and Elizabeth R. Steiner to Anthony DiPietro. Lots 13-15, block 12, Edgewood Subdivision, $96,000
Formula Properties LLC to Virtus Investments LLC. Lot 40, section 1, Golden Pond Subdivision, $60,000
Victor Gary Irby to Ryan L. and Christy M. Reynolds. Lot 1, block 1, section A, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $150,000
Loper Property LLC to JGK Investment Club LLC. 1816 Grace St., $50,000
James River Point LLC to Daniel J. Stinnette. Lots 38-39 and part of lot 40, block 5, Golf Park Subdivision, $155,500
Gary James Mann, Ricky Russell Mann, Wanda Elaine Mann Paris, and Emma J. Mann to Rapid Home Solutions LLC. Lots 64-66, block 4, Moseley Dr., $80,000
Rise Up Properties LLC to Jonathan D. Moquin. Part of lot 639, Daniels Hills Subdivision, $191,450
Jessica R. Tucker to Cody James Peretiatko. Lot 11, block 11, Craddock Addition, $119,900
Winton Investments LLC to Wesmel LLC. Lots 1-6, Link Court Subdivision, $1,175,000
Betty J. Donald, Barbara A. Hubbard, Carolyn H. Davis and Brenda K. Reynolds to Danny W. Clay. Lot 1, block C, section 1, Vista Acres Subdivision, $134,000
Talesha T. Moon to Jason Dean and Kimberly Dawn Hartman. Lot 8, Forest Brook Hills Townhouses, $104,000
Michelle E. Quarantotto to Angela W. Lafon. Lot 2, block 18, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Co., $135,900
Christine A. Kellum and Douglas B. Golien to Paul T. Baldwin. Lot 10, block D, Warwick Addition, $170,000
Robert J. and Beverly O. Carlson to Benjamin Guy and Cynthia Bolton Linn. Lot 17C, Bellview Subdivision, $340,000
Commaboyz LLC to Dalton Hodges and Courtney Everett.407 and 409 Smyth St., $106,000
Curtis W. and Francis Ann Young to Marc Weldon Woodell. 4905 Carver St., $155,000
Building Permits
Bedford County
Michael King, Blue Ridge District, garage, $35,000
John Byles, Blue Ridge District, new dwelling, $310,000
Joseph Wall, Blue Ridge District, addition, $5,000
Robert Holden, Blue Ridge District, addition, $25,000
Barnhardt Baptist Church, Blue Ridge District, commercial alteration, $29,500
Ronny Hick, Blue Ridge District, farm building, $16,000
James Mathews, Blue Ridge District, pool, $67,000
William Howard, Center District, garage, $30,000
Reynold D’Amato, Center District, new dwelling, $762,640
Gene Wood, Center District, alteration, $9,000
Edward Harrmann, Center District, farm building, $23,000
Bedford County School Board, Center District, miscellaneous/other, $16,000
Bedford County School Board, Center District, storage building, $27,000
Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc., Jefferson District, new dwelling, $375,000
Maddox & Son Construction Inc., Jefferson District, new dwelling, $275,000
Abbey Glen LLC, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $160,000
Abbey Glen LLC, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $175,000
George Harris Jr., Jefferson District, new dwelling, $300,000
Robert Warren, Jefferson District, addition, $15,500
Leroy Cofield, Jefferson District, addition, $56,744
Susan Uglow, Jefferson District, pool, $44,300
Chadwick Sawyer, Jefferson District, alteration, $1,200
Craig Zipperer, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $400,000
D & G Construction Inc., Jefferson District, new dwelling, $475,000
Shannon Sawyer, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $1,130,965
Joseph Lima V, Jefferson District, pavilion, $20,000
Michael Gehl, Jefferson District, alteration, $9,000
Bobby Spencer, Jefferson District, garage, $60,000
Hair Therapy ByThe Lake LLC, Lakes District, commercial alteration, $8,500
Donald Skice, Lakes District, alteration, $104,700
Meredith Bennett, Lakes District, addition, $28,000
Matthew Morando, Lakes District, addition, $160,000
Shannon Simmons, Lakes District, garage, $20,000
James Seymour, Lakes District, new dwelling, $578,000
Jill Jaran, Lakes District, addition, $66,846
Bonnie Crouch, Lakes District, storage building, $7,500
Verizon Wireless, Lakes District, tower antenna, $6,000
Kyle Charlton, Lakes District, addition, $9,500
Robert Ryen, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $14,700
Keith Maupin, Lakes District, alteration, $32,000
Halesford Harbour Marine and RV, Lakes District, miscellaneous/other, $8,000
William Nemachamkin, Lakes District, addition, $71,000
Blue Ridge Towers and Bedford County Broadband, Lakes District, tower antenna, $179,000
Frank Marshall, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $85,000
Darryl Johnson, Peaks District, new dwelling, $225,593
Wayne Witt, Peaks District, miscellaneous/other, $3,000
