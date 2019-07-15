Property transfers
Amherst County
Deeds recorded:
Liberty University Inc. to Crossroads Investments LLC. Parcel, 1.5 acres, near Va. 685, Elon District, $60,500
Timothy J. and Jessica N. Dechant to Garrett P. Lee and Monica L. Thompson. Tract 11-A, 5 acres, 5 acres, Little Gun Mountain Subdivision, $192,800
Arthur F. Engels to Samuel G. and Nancy H. Massie. Lot 1, 28.71 acres, Va. 666, Temperance District, $110,000
Judy S. Wills and Jean G. Scruggs to Riley William Ethier and Briana Wagner. Parcel 1, lot 13, Wells Road. Parcel 2, additional parcel off of Wells Road, Madison District, $100,000
Appomattox County
Deeds recorded:
Almosta Farms LLC to Mary Stanley Hinds. Lot 2, 28.44 acres, near Va. 617, $44,995
Branch Banking and Trust Company to Margaret G. Fleshman. Parcel, Va. 659, 2.19 acres, Stonewall District, $115,000
Marcus D. Clements and Charnita R. Clements to Dennis P. Napier Jr. Lot 19, Jonesfield Subdivision, Southside District, $177,000
Christopher Loving Kidd to Tracy L. Gallier. Lot 31, section B, Paradise Hill, Stonewall District, $94,400
Bedford County
Deeds recorded:
Matthew T. and Angela R. Jameson to Amanda and Kent McIlhaney II. Lot 42, Virginia Ridge, Blue Ridge District, $268,000
Richard V. and Patricia A. Fadse to David M. Neese. 1280 Crowder Road, Lakes District, $240,000
Lori F. and Danny R. Law II to John G. and Pamela O. Whittaker. Lot 11, Pine Ridge Subdivision, Lakes District, $187,000
Travis K. Lane and Dawn Pugh-Lane to Astor Gibson. Lot 55, section VI, Virginia Woods, Lakes District, $176,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Phillip Bartkiewicz. Two parcels, Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $142,500
Roger L. Thomas Construction Inc. to Chase Lawrence Vuchetich. 1236 Breezy Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $139,500
Timothy W. Byers to Eastlake Property Holdings LLC. Revised parcel B, Sunset Cay, Lakes District, $138,000
Letishya R. Goad to Wendy S. Hoke. 1158 Penicks Mill Road, Lakes District, $85,000
William C. Maxwell to Larry Chattin & Sons Inc. Parcel, 3.759 acres, Blue Ridge District, $30,000
Annette M. and James E. Florence to Alastair J. Bate and Anita R. Bate. Lot 4, Waterview Circle, Lake Vista, Jefferson District, $343,000
Douglas Drew Sherwood and Ashley Ann Sherwood to David A. Culp and Megan L. Culp. Lot 100, section IX, Blumont Estates, $261,000
Stephen R. and Angela N. Wheeler and Debra A. Loughnot to Scott Larmer and Lisa B. Larmer. Parcel, 6 acres, U.S. 221 and Va. 670, Center District, $300,000
Beth Wortman to James Y. Simms and Kay R. Young. Lot 33, Haines Point, Jefferson District, $588,500
Michael W. McKezie and Erin M. McKenzie to Christopher A. Harris and Valerie K. Harris. Lot 15, block 1, section 1, Ivy Woods Jefferson District, $254,900
Kendall S. and Tammi Moore to Paula Ann Wines. Lot 2, section 1, block 3, phase 4, Valleywood Townhomes, Jefferson District, $157,000
Campbell County
Deeds recorded:
Mary Ogle Taylor Cudd to Jack E. Barnhouse. Lot 101, section 2, Braxton Park, $183,500
Boxwood Investments LLC to Eleven Construction LLC. Lot 11, Robertson Village, $50,000
Boxwood Investments LLC to Eleven Construction LLC. Lot 12, Robertson Village, $50,000
Michele D. Short to Eli W. Boyles. Lot A and B, 0.46 acres, Vista District, $151,000
Elaine A. De Monte to Galen Robert Casey and Shelby Lynn Wambold. Parcel, 4.815 acres, Flat Creek District, $205,000
Christina K. Clark-McGregor to Lisa P. McCray and Alicia McCray. Lot 2, Bob Hill Subdivision, $206,000
Leslie H. Cohen to Robert C. Foster and Katelyn Ramsey Hyman. Lot 37, Bob Hill Subdivision, $207,000
Thomas S. Copes and Naomi N. Copes to Wendy Copes Proco and Tobie Copes Owen. Parcel, Kingston Road, $150,000
Dana Rae Charles Kidd to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 5, section 1, Hancock Subdivision, $60,000
John W. Elliott to Timothy A. and Megan A. Nicolson. Lot 7, Bonanza Subdivision, $93,000
Ruth Thurston Ferrell and Giles Anderson Thurston to Donna J. Rawlings. Lots 7 and 8, block 2, Hughes Addition, Altavista, $70,000
City of Lynchburg
Deeds recorded:
Richard and Susan W. Chewning to Scott B. Scott, Crystal B. Chewning and Deborah L. Weaver. Lots 298-302, Lakeland Subdivision, $180,000
Mark G. Cockran to Patrick and Marisela Goode. 1112 Hollins St., $20,500
Cabin Lake Estates LLC to Number Three LLC. Lot 2, Overstreet Est. Subdivision, $300,000
Joshua Daniel Sorah to Tina Collins-Coleman. Lot 5, block 6, section C, Bedford Hills Subdivision, $252,500
Karen Morgan Irby to Robert W. and Elizabeth C. Dawson. Lot 15, block B, Fort Hill Manor Subdivision, $106,000
Dillar’s Rental Properties LLC to Katherine M. Gerber. Parcel, Polk St., $47,500
Louise P. Johnson to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 3 parcels, Monroe St., $3,000
Louise P. Johnson to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 1012 Third St., $72,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Catherine M. Jefferson. Lot 6, block 38A, Westover Heights Subdivision, $140,000
Jason D. Hudson to Angela D. Rigglmen. Lot 1 and part of lot 2, block 13, Fort Hill New Addition, $165,500
Isabel C. and Preston B. Hundley Jr. to NBS Holdings LLC. 1113 16th St., $38,500
Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Mann Custom Builders Inc. Lot 14, Jamerson Real Estate Subdivision, $30,000
James G. and Sandra B. Kiger to Raymond Jones. Lot 62, section 3, Windsor Hills Addition, $230,000
Catherine G. Miller, trustee to Kolby and Anna Matson. Lot 40, section 2, Heritage Hills Subdivision, $140,000
Susan W. May to Mary Susan Nance. Lot 8, section 3, Maple Hills Subdivision, $164,900
Emmett L. Sprouse to Patrick L. and Jena C. Monetti. Lot 12, Rutherford Townhouses Subdivision, $83,000
Richard T. and Megan D. Okimoto to Brian S. Murphy and Rebecca E. Raynor. Lots 19-21, block B, Oakmont Park Subdivision, $161,000
SRME Properties LLC, Alison Pettit and John D. Pettit Jr. to Thomas Buck and Alissa A. Romaro. Lot 9, block 3, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $219,000
Thomas T. Brown and Francy L. Rubin to Brian Mitchell Pieklik and Jordan Rae Allen. Lot 12, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates Subdivision, $205,000
Doyle B. Allen to Tony Curtis Davis. Lot 34, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $477,881.42
Larry E. Grant to Amherst Home Buyers LLC. Part lot 14 and lot 15, block 7, Glenwood Addition, $32,000
Ashkor Real Estate LLC to KW Realty LLC. 809 Wise St., $61,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Jonathan Blizzard, Blue Ridge District, garage, $113,000
David Hughes, Blue Ridge District, miscellaneous/other, $1,000
Jack Lauderdale, Blue Ridge District, alteration, $41,229
Normanda Miles, Blue Ridge District, storage building, $8,600
Brenda Pleasanton, Blue Ridge District, new dwelling, $180,000
Robin LaPrade, Blue Ridge District, addition, $3,447
James Gianopoulos, Blue Ridge District, pool, $25,000
Blaine Creasy, Center District, farm building, $6,000
Thomas Maguire, Center District, addition, $24,500
Chad Breeden, Center District, new dwelling, $200,000
Ryan Polachek, Center District, new dwelling, $165,000
Timothy Heck, Center District, pool, $14,000
Dana Bergen, Center District, garage, $36,000
Ralph Beck, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $500,000
Boonsboro Country Club, Jefferson District, commercial addition, $35,000
Ralph Beck. Jefferson District, garage, $30,000
Benjamin Yaffe, Jefferson District, pool, $30,600
Kindercare Learning Centers, Jefferson District, sign, $2,000
T Mobile, Jefferson District, tower antenna, $55,000
Cary Moseley, Jefferson District, alteration, $2,500
Christy West, Jefferson District, garage, $25,000
David Slade, Jefferson District, garage, $39,600
RFC 2017 Land LLC, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $167,744
Andrew Vest, Jefferson District, garage, $89,910
Mike Bell, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $425,000
Robert Lowe, Jefferson District, farm building, $12,560
Long Meadows Inc., Jefferson District, new dwelling, $515,000
Todd Morris & Sons Construction Co. Inc., Jefferson District, new dwelling, $325,000
Lake Manor Developers LLC, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $325,000
Lake Manor Developers LLC, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $325,000
Lake Manor Developers LLC, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $325,000
Loyde Lescanec, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $265,000
Bryan Conklin, Jefferson District, alteration, $106,700
Joseph Williamson, Jefferson District, addition, $11,500
Erskine Proffitt, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $3,500
Jack Blankenship, Lakes District, garage, $7,600
Timothy Ballard, Lakes District, pool, $12,500
William Rykaceski, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $60,000
Donald Fowler Jr., Lakes District, miscellaneous/other, $1,800
Chris Brown, Lakes District, garage, $20,000
Vincent May, Lakes District, addition, $47,046
Grayson Sheets, Lakes District, new dwelling, $250,000
David Pritchard, Lakes District, alteration, $5,000
Kelly Testoni, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $110,000
Donald Deboer, Lakes District, alteration, $1,000
Paul Davidson, Lakes District, new dwelling, $191,276
Jacqueline Worrell, Lakes District, addition, $5,000
Joseph Fournier, Lakes District, addition, $3,500
Steven Bailey, Lakes District, alteration, $15,000
Timothy Nash, Peaks District, garage, $15,000
Ashley Goodwin, Peaks District, pool, $37,000
Craig Gunnoe, Peaks District, new dwelling, $400,000
Curtis Hatcher, Peaks District, addition, $1,500
Glen Perks Jr., Peaks District, addition, $20,000
Tammie Rawlings, Peaks District, addition, $57,000
Timothy Bobbitt, Peaks District, addition, $1,000
Richard Fennell, Peaks District, addition, $132,710