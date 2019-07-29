Property transfers

Amherst County

Deeds recorded:

Gary N. Shaw to Jordan M. Bailey. Lot 75, Brandywine, Elon District, $178,000

Sandra C. Mann to Carl Junior Bane. Parcel 1, 2.65 acres near Monroe and part of the Fannie Tate Farm and additional parcel, 0.5 acres, Elon District, $48,000

Alan M. Boyette to Janet L. Mays and Brittany J. Brown. Parcels 1 and 2, 1.042 acres, George T. Harris Subdivision, Sanitary District, $119,900

Jonathan C. Brown and Joshua C. Brown to Kevin R. Potter. Lot 3, James H. Casey Subdivision, Elon District, $82,200

Appomattox County

Deeds recorded:

James H. Womack to Michael and Htwe Chembars. Lot 10, Old Telegraph Road Subdivision, $209,900

Cyrus Rockwell Eyster and Phillip Lucas Radcliffe to Linda P. and Mark A. Saunder Sr. Parcel 1, lot 20, 50.38 acres, near Va. 623. Parcel 2, lot 21, 46.845 acres, Stonewall District, $353,000

Beverly H. Franklin to Jonathan K. McCormick and Brittany M. Williams. Lot 2, 50 acres, Stonewall District, $62,500

PH2 Properties LLC to Pamela D. Goodman. Parcel, Va. 677, Stonewall District, $137,500

Bedford County

Deeds recorded:

George Lindenberg to Savannah Grace and Charles Edward Wedler Jr. Lot 9, Kasey Subdivision, Lakes District, $450,000

Jeffrey Thrane, Austin Thrane and Ariel Berry to John R. Layton and Martha H. Layton, trustees. Unit D, building C-11, phase 20, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $315,000

Michael D. and Dawn M. Shreeve to Kevin L. and Laura H. Allen. 2416 McDaniel Road, Lakes District, $269,000

Oscar L. Bolt and Judy D. Bolt to Malcolm Hurley Cooper. Parcel, Audrey Lane, Blue Ridge District, $143,500

Daniel M. Brennan, trustee to Roger D. and Jennifer Lynn Foutz. Lot 59, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $100,700

John P. and Della A. O’Kane to Dean W. and Ellene A. Hunt. Lot 11, Sandpiper Bay, Lakes District, $45,000

Bank of Botetourt to Thomas E. and Jacquelyn S. Newell. New lot 14, Mountain View Acres, Blue Ridge District, $20,000

Threshold of a Dream LLC to John M. Schramm. 4217 Wheatland Road, Center District, $305,000

Kevin W. Wilmouth and Alethea Keefer Lindauer to Kyle A. and Melissa D. Edwards. Belmont, section 11, Jefferson District, $214,000

Dayton W. Lawman Jr., Cathy L. Knight, Mary L. Bowling and Susan Lawman Speeney to Kevin W. Wilmouth. Lot 3, Waterview Circle, Jefferson District, $334,000

Thomas G. Faust to Sarah H. Hewlett. Lots 56-63, plan A, Boonsboro Place, Jefferson District, $50,000

Walter T. Gross to Glenda D. Hutchinson and John Hutchinson. Lot 86, North Hills Subdivision, Center District, $228,500

Kristin M. Shores to Christen J. Brunstetter. Lot 50, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, Jefferson District, $268,000

Craig P. Tiller to Jeremiah D. and Emily M. Haymore. Lot 24, block 2, section 1, Ivy Hill, Jefferson District, $309,900

Jeremiah D. and Emily M. Haymore to Ronald E. and Brenda K. Anderson. Lot 25, Forest Edge Subdivision, $254,900

Campbell County

Deeds recorded:

Rania I. Challan to Joseph L. Short. Lot 14, block 51, 10th St., Altavistsa, $107,500

Matthew H. and Rebekah J. Carwile to John E. McGrath IV. Lot 2, block F, section 4, Sherwood Forest, $216,000

S & S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to Matthew H. and Rebekah J. Carwile. Lot 1 and part of lot 2, section 1C, Wildwood, $287,000

James B. and Sara J. Peterson to Clara Ann Brown. Lot 3, section 1, Russell Springs, $180,000

Carol J. Bowers to Zachary Hayes, Robert Hayes and Mary Hayes. Lot 100, Braxton Park, section 2, $172,000

Ann Edith Jeffery and Denise J. Jones to Ava Y. Barger. Lot 1, section 1, The Crossings, $162,500

Teddi F. Cash to Patrick L. and Jena C. Monetti. Lot 40, Lexington East, $74,900

Freddie L. Melton Sr. and Dawn M. Melton to Dorothy K. Baggerly. Lot 6, block 39, Seventh St., Altavista, $95,000

Phyllis D. and Clive Neil Rickwood to Benjamin J .and Nicholette R. Antoniuk. Lot 27, section B, Woodhaven Drive, $177,500

Brett Lee Phelps, trustee to Rita D. McAlister and Kate M. Briggs. Lot B1, Lakewalk Villas, $191,000

David J. and Kiana Michon to SDRR1 Properties LLC. Lot 56, section 1, Braxton Park, $162,000

Rose H. Wiseman to K & J Real Estate Investors LLC. Lot 2, section C, Powhatan Cox Tract, $120,000

City of Lynchburg

Deeds recorded:

Phillip T. and Colleen M. Miller to Larke W. Riordan. Lot 6, section 10, Irvington Park Subdivision, $439,000

Massie R. Viar to Michael Allen and Amy Jo Matthews. Lot 12, block J, section 5, Sherwood Forest Subdivision, $176,900

David Warden to Andrea and Rebecca Suzanne LaGala. 201 and 207 Schothum St. and 1032 Wiggington Road, $357,000

JRF Rentals to Thomas P. and Lori D. Lamartina. Lot 58, section 1, Golden Pond Subdivision, $65,500

Dawn E. Everton to Allen W. and Marcia S. Harless. Lot 19, section 4, Wexford Townhomes Subdivision, $144,900

Adam Karol, trustee to Ryan L. and Lauren Helfenbein. 601 Hayes Dr., $229,400

Latonya M. Harris to John L. and Spencer and Ashley R. Spencer. Lot H, block 11, Edgewood Subdivision, $158,000

Renna A. Fleshman to Tiffany Rice. Lots 149-156, Wiggington Heights Subdivision, $104,000

Terence and Susan Foley to Angela Genevieve Palmer. Lot 1, Windsor Hills Subdivision, $149,000

Linda Marie Gentry to Ethan Properties LLC. 1924 Gaymoor Terrace, $110,300

Shaun P. Foody and Paul L. Foody to Aoife R. and George W. Knoth Jr. Lot 6, block A, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $132,000

Gary C. Gillispie to Daniel S. and Alyssa D. Scholfield. Lot 3, block 15, Westover Heights Subdivision, $119,000

Pioneer Craft Contracting LLC to Michael D. Suto and Megan Elizabeth MacDougall. 246 Belvedere St., $129,000

Andrew and Tracey Martin to Brooke Anne Montalbano. Lot 10, section 1, Maple Hills Subdivision, $161,500

Phillip W. McNeish and Glennis S. McNeish to Eron C. Reid Jr. Lot 9, block 3, Panotama Hills Subdivision, $269,000

Christopher J. and Ellen Steed to Adam R. and Tracina M. Penrose. Lot 79, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $398,000

Travis J. Sandvig to Alexandra Valdez. Lot 53, section 1, Golden Pond Subdivision, $72,000

Trents Meadow LLC to Patrick J. and Alyssa E. Wolfgang. 2142 Rivermont Ave., $465,000

Claudia A. and Richard S. White IV to 100 Aaron Place LLC. Lot 1, phase 1, block A, Aaron Commons Townhomes, $146,000

Joel A. Morgan to Cheryl Camarillo. Lot 15, Oakwood Court, Rivermont Subdivision, $289,900

Candlewood LLC to William H. Clark. Lot 25, Candlewood Court Villas Subdivision, $266,500

Joyce M. Crews to Glenn A. Hanson and Leonard A. Hanson. Part of lot 9 and lot 10, block C, Fairmont Addition, $89,900

D & R Business Development LLC to Shenandoah Cable Television LLC. 6901 Richland Dr., $65,000

DRV Construction LLC to Jonah B. and Hannah M. Guelzo. 123 Wayne Dr., $113,000

Doris T. Scruggs to Dallas D. and Gwen B. Davis. Lot 1-1, building 1, Stonegate Villas Condominium, $193,000

Joshua Redmond to Mark Deshano and April L. Deshano. Lot 6, block 1, Melwood Addition Subdivision, $118,000

John L. Wynne to Andrew M. and Megan E. East. 880 VES Road, $103,000

Ginger W. Tucker to English Construction Company Incorporated. 3005 Odd Fellows Road and 2612 Mayflower Dr., $154,900

Thomas A. Harless to Anthony E. and Laura S. Erskine. 1103 Wise St., $288,600

Building permits

Campbell County

Timothy Cannon, 3372 Johnson Creek, pool, $13,000

Johnnie West Jr., 203 Kimball Road, deck, $2,200

Roger Francis, Bent Creek Road, new dwelling, $375,000

Phoenix1Investments LLC, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $380,000

Sterling Monroe, 47 Shelly Court, deck, $6,000

James Harmon, 334 Riviera Dr., porch, $10,000

Stephen Dudley, 550 Lake Court Ave., porch, $12,000

Michael Webster, 267 Viewmont Circle, addition, $20,000

Large & Phat LLC, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $240,000

Laarge & Phat LLC, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $240,000

James Mosley, Heather Dr., new dwelling, $160,000

Brookneal Life Care Corp., 633 Cook Ave., replace shingles, $31,000

James Puckett, 454 Swinging Bridge Road, carport, $1,700

Stephen Dobler, 335 Hunters Mill Lane, deck, $5,000

Lewis Dejarnette, 3122 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $115,000

Living Waters Ministries, Waterlick Road, foundation, $1,040,000

Brian Mahoney, 300 Acres Court, finish basement, $22,000

Duane Morgan, 645 Clearview Circle, deck, $4,900

McDonald’s Real Estate Company, 21047 Timberlake Road, install exterior menu boards, $4,500

Bank of the James, Village Highway, new branch bank, $500,000

Stephen Young, 91 Browns Dr., addition, $200,000

Maybrook Investments LLC, Oxford Furnace Road, construct split foyer, $235,000

Equity Trust Company, Oxford Furnace Road, construct split foyer, $235,000

Brendan Kent, 2476 Swinging Bridge Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Timothy Cash, Benchmark Dr., new dwelling, $260,000

Jonathan Gardner, 73 Cresthaven Terrace, garage, $20,000

Michael Mattox, 2181 Lynch Mill Road, storage units, $110,000

Emberly Way LLC, Emberly Way, new dwelling, $330,000

Stephen Sheetz, 14480 Wards Road, electric vehicle charging station, $130,000

James Clinton, 1517 Masons Mill Road, pool, $38,000

Eric Spangler, 400 Churchill Dr., deck, $7,500

Lillian Andrew, 371 Dearing Ford Road, porch roof, $8,000

Scott Wade, 639 Nickland Dr., addition, $10,000

Phoenix1Investment LLC, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

Robert Lee Jr., 394 Riverbend Road, addition, $15,000

Roger Lightfood, 19 Mystic Road, accessory building, $1,000

James Holofchak, 304 Woodhaven Dr., deck, $8,000

Dana Stillman, 105 Cresthaven Terrace, deck, $12,000

 

Correction

Paul W. Glover Jr. and Pamela R. Nappier are the names on a recent building permit for lot 2, Summerhill Road, in Amherst County. That information was incorrect in an earlier version of these property transfers and building permits listings. Additionally, Bobby G. Clark’s first name was misspelled in a property transfer listing.

