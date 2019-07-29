Property transfers
Amherst County
Deeds recorded:
Gary N. Shaw to Jordan M. Bailey. Lot 75, Brandywine, Elon District, $178,000
Sandra C. Mann to Carl Junior Bane. Parcel 1, 2.65 acres near Monroe and part of the Fannie Tate Farm and additional parcel, 0.5 acres, Elon District, $48,000
Alan M. Boyette to Janet L. Mays and Brittany J. Brown. Parcels 1 and 2, 1.042 acres, George T. Harris Subdivision, Sanitary District, $119,900
Jonathan C. Brown and Joshua C. Brown to Kevin R. Potter. Lot 3, James H. Casey Subdivision, Elon District, $82,200
Appomattox County
Deeds recorded:
James H. Womack to Michael and Htwe Chembars. Lot 10, Old Telegraph Road Subdivision, $209,900
Cyrus Rockwell Eyster and Phillip Lucas Radcliffe to Linda P. and Mark A. Saunder Sr. Parcel 1, lot 20, 50.38 acres, near Va. 623. Parcel 2, lot 21, 46.845 acres, Stonewall District, $353,000
Beverly H. Franklin to Jonathan K. McCormick and Brittany M. Williams. Lot 2, 50 acres, Stonewall District, $62,500
PH2 Properties LLC to Pamela D. Goodman. Parcel, Va. 677, Stonewall District, $137,500
Bedford County
Deeds recorded:
George Lindenberg to Savannah Grace and Charles Edward Wedler Jr. Lot 9, Kasey Subdivision, Lakes District, $450,000
Jeffrey Thrane, Austin Thrane and Ariel Berry to John R. Layton and Martha H. Layton, trustees. Unit D, building C-11, phase 20, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $315,000
Michael D. and Dawn M. Shreeve to Kevin L. and Laura H. Allen. 2416 McDaniel Road, Lakes District, $269,000
Oscar L. Bolt and Judy D. Bolt to Malcolm Hurley Cooper. Parcel, Audrey Lane, Blue Ridge District, $143,500
Daniel M. Brennan, trustee to Roger D. and Jennifer Lynn Foutz. Lot 59, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $100,700
John P. and Della A. O’Kane to Dean W. and Ellene A. Hunt. Lot 11, Sandpiper Bay, Lakes District, $45,000
Bank of Botetourt to Thomas E. and Jacquelyn S. Newell. New lot 14, Mountain View Acres, Blue Ridge District, $20,000
Threshold of a Dream LLC to John M. Schramm. 4217 Wheatland Road, Center District, $305,000
Kevin W. Wilmouth and Alethea Keefer Lindauer to Kyle A. and Melissa D. Edwards. Belmont, section 11, Jefferson District, $214,000
Dayton W. Lawman Jr., Cathy L. Knight, Mary L. Bowling and Susan Lawman Speeney to Kevin W. Wilmouth. Lot 3, Waterview Circle, Jefferson District, $334,000
Thomas G. Faust to Sarah H. Hewlett. Lots 56-63, plan A, Boonsboro Place, Jefferson District, $50,000
Walter T. Gross to Glenda D. Hutchinson and John Hutchinson. Lot 86, North Hills Subdivision, Center District, $228,500
Kristin M. Shores to Christen J. Brunstetter. Lot 50, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, Jefferson District, $268,000
Craig P. Tiller to Jeremiah D. and Emily M. Haymore. Lot 24, block 2, section 1, Ivy Hill, Jefferson District, $309,900
Jeremiah D. and Emily M. Haymore to Ronald E. and Brenda K. Anderson. Lot 25, Forest Edge Subdivision, $254,900
Campbell County
Deeds recorded:
Rania I. Challan to Joseph L. Short. Lot 14, block 51, 10th St., Altavistsa, $107,500
Matthew H. and Rebekah J. Carwile to John E. McGrath IV. Lot 2, block F, section 4, Sherwood Forest, $216,000
S & S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to Matthew H. and Rebekah J. Carwile. Lot 1 and part of lot 2, section 1C, Wildwood, $287,000
James B. and Sara J. Peterson to Clara Ann Brown. Lot 3, section 1, Russell Springs, $180,000
Carol J. Bowers to Zachary Hayes, Robert Hayes and Mary Hayes. Lot 100, Braxton Park, section 2, $172,000
Ann Edith Jeffery and Denise J. Jones to Ava Y. Barger. Lot 1, section 1, The Crossings, $162,500
Teddi F. Cash to Patrick L. and Jena C. Monetti. Lot 40, Lexington East, $74,900
Freddie L. Melton Sr. and Dawn M. Melton to Dorothy K. Baggerly. Lot 6, block 39, Seventh St., Altavista, $95,000
Phyllis D. and Clive Neil Rickwood to Benjamin J .and Nicholette R. Antoniuk. Lot 27, section B, Woodhaven Drive, $177,500
Brett Lee Phelps, trustee to Rita D. McAlister and Kate M. Briggs. Lot B1, Lakewalk Villas, $191,000
David J. and Kiana Michon to SDRR1 Properties LLC. Lot 56, section 1, Braxton Park, $162,000
Rose H. Wiseman to K & J Real Estate Investors LLC. Lot 2, section C, Powhatan Cox Tract, $120,000
City of Lynchburg
Deeds recorded:
Phillip T. and Colleen M. Miller to Larke W. Riordan. Lot 6, section 10, Irvington Park Subdivision, $439,000
Massie R. Viar to Michael Allen and Amy Jo Matthews. Lot 12, block J, section 5, Sherwood Forest Subdivision, $176,900
David Warden to Andrea and Rebecca Suzanne LaGala. 201 and 207 Schothum St. and 1032 Wiggington Road, $357,000
JRF Rentals to Thomas P. and Lori D. Lamartina. Lot 58, section 1, Golden Pond Subdivision, $65,500
Dawn E. Everton to Allen W. and Marcia S. Harless. Lot 19, section 4, Wexford Townhomes Subdivision, $144,900
Adam Karol, trustee to Ryan L. and Lauren Helfenbein. 601 Hayes Dr., $229,400
Latonya M. Harris to John L. and Spencer and Ashley R. Spencer. Lot H, block 11, Edgewood Subdivision, $158,000
Renna A. Fleshman to Tiffany Rice. Lots 149-156, Wiggington Heights Subdivision, $104,000
Terence and Susan Foley to Angela Genevieve Palmer. Lot 1, Windsor Hills Subdivision, $149,000
Linda Marie Gentry to Ethan Properties LLC. 1924 Gaymoor Terrace, $110,300
Shaun P. Foody and Paul L. Foody to Aoife R. and George W. Knoth Jr. Lot 6, block A, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $132,000
Gary C. Gillispie to Daniel S. and Alyssa D. Scholfield. Lot 3, block 15, Westover Heights Subdivision, $119,000
Pioneer Craft Contracting LLC to Michael D. Suto and Megan Elizabeth MacDougall. 246 Belvedere St., $129,000
Andrew and Tracey Martin to Brooke Anne Montalbano. Lot 10, section 1, Maple Hills Subdivision, $161,500
Phillip W. McNeish and Glennis S. McNeish to Eron C. Reid Jr. Lot 9, block 3, Panotama Hills Subdivision, $269,000
Christopher J. and Ellen Steed to Adam R. and Tracina M. Penrose. Lot 79, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $398,000
Travis J. Sandvig to Alexandra Valdez. Lot 53, section 1, Golden Pond Subdivision, $72,000
Trents Meadow LLC to Patrick J. and Alyssa E. Wolfgang. 2142 Rivermont Ave., $465,000
Claudia A. and Richard S. White IV to 100 Aaron Place LLC. Lot 1, phase 1, block A, Aaron Commons Townhomes, $146,000
Joel A. Morgan to Cheryl Camarillo. Lot 15, Oakwood Court, Rivermont Subdivision, $289,900
Candlewood LLC to William H. Clark. Lot 25, Candlewood Court Villas Subdivision, $266,500
Joyce M. Crews to Glenn A. Hanson and Leonard A. Hanson. Part of lot 9 and lot 10, block C, Fairmont Addition, $89,900
D & R Business Development LLC to Shenandoah Cable Television LLC. 6901 Richland Dr., $65,000
DRV Construction LLC to Jonah B. and Hannah M. Guelzo. 123 Wayne Dr., $113,000
Doris T. Scruggs to Dallas D. and Gwen B. Davis. Lot 1-1, building 1, Stonegate Villas Condominium, $193,000
Joshua Redmond to Mark Deshano and April L. Deshano. Lot 6, block 1, Melwood Addition Subdivision, $118,000
John L. Wynne to Andrew M. and Megan E. East. 880 VES Road, $103,000
Ginger W. Tucker to English Construction Company Incorporated. 3005 Odd Fellows Road and 2612 Mayflower Dr., $154,900
Thomas A. Harless to Anthony E. and Laura S. Erskine. 1103 Wise St., $288,600
Building permits
Campbell County
Timothy Cannon, 3372 Johnson Creek, pool, $13,000
Johnnie West Jr., 203 Kimball Road, deck, $2,200
Roger Francis, Bent Creek Road, new dwelling, $375,000
Phoenix1Investments LLC, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $380,000
Sterling Monroe, 47 Shelly Court, deck, $6,000
James Harmon, 334 Riviera Dr., porch, $10,000
Stephen Dudley, 550 Lake Court Ave., porch, $12,000
Michael Webster, 267 Viewmont Circle, addition, $20,000
Large & Phat LLC, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $240,000
Laarge & Phat LLC, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $240,000
James Mosley, Heather Dr., new dwelling, $160,000
Brookneal Life Care Corp., 633 Cook Ave., replace shingles, $31,000
James Puckett, 454 Swinging Bridge Road, carport, $1,700
Stephen Dobler, 335 Hunters Mill Lane, deck, $5,000
Lewis Dejarnette, 3122 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $115,000
Living Waters Ministries, Waterlick Road, foundation, $1,040,000
Brian Mahoney, 300 Acres Court, finish basement, $22,000
Duane Morgan, 645 Clearview Circle, deck, $4,900
McDonald’s Real Estate Company, 21047 Timberlake Road, install exterior menu boards, $4,500
Bank of the James, Village Highway, new branch bank, $500,000
Stephen Young, 91 Browns Dr., addition, $200,000
Maybrook Investments LLC, Oxford Furnace Road, construct split foyer, $235,000
Equity Trust Company, Oxford Furnace Road, construct split foyer, $235,000
Brendan Kent, 2476 Swinging Bridge Road, new dwelling, $300,000
Timothy Cash, Benchmark Dr., new dwelling, $260,000
Jonathan Gardner, 73 Cresthaven Terrace, garage, $20,000
Michael Mattox, 2181 Lynch Mill Road, storage units, $110,000
Emberly Way LLC, Emberly Way, new dwelling, $330,000
Stephen Sheetz, 14480 Wards Road, electric vehicle charging station, $130,000
James Clinton, 1517 Masons Mill Road, pool, $38,000
Eric Spangler, 400 Churchill Dr., deck, $7,500
Lillian Andrew, 371 Dearing Ford Road, porch roof, $8,000
Scott Wade, 639 Nickland Dr., addition, $10,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $400,000
Robert Lee Jr., 394 Riverbend Road, addition, $15,000
Roger Lightfood, 19 Mystic Road, accessory building, $1,000
James Holofchak, 304 Woodhaven Dr., deck, $8,000
Dana Stillman, 105 Cresthaven Terrace, deck, $12,000