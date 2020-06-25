Property transfers
Amherst County
Douglas C. Rogers, Terrance J. and Julie L. Glover to Lori A. Miller. 249 Mathoe Road, $85,000
Stephen Douglas Robinson and Mary Williams Robinson, trustees to Casey Joe and Megan Knight Bowling. Lot 1, 1.999 acres, Subdivision of Christian Springs Farm, $45,000
Barry H. Jamison Jr. to Brian Keith Escher and Savannah Brooke Benoit. 1765 Cedar Gate Road, $227,500
Robin A. Jenkins to Charles C. and Dolores D. Early. Parcel U.S. 60 and Old Route 13, 1 acre, $9,000
Patricia A. Hunicutt, trustee to Charlene D. Copeland Patterson. Lot 10, Riviera Townhomes, $112,000
Brian K. Escher to Blake Andrew Dalton. Lot 14, section 1, Pleasant Ridge, $185,000
Bill L. Jamerson, trustee to Clayton C. Bryant Jr. Parcel, 128 acres, Stapleton Road, $220,000
Ronald Dale Tyree Jr. to Nicholas S. Rankins. Lot 11, section 1, Pleasant Ridge, $196,500
Sharon F. Curtain and Sterling F. Peters and James P. Faulconer to Craig S. and Lindsay M. Terwilliger. Parcel, 8 acres, Elon District, $28,000
Virginia A. and Lawrence W. Hall Jr. to Kiara C. Morris. Lot 1, block 3, phase III, unit 301, Royal Gardens, $144,000
Eric Casey and Cathy Gutierrez to Stevie L. Angus. Lot 55, 1.114 acres, subdivision map of the T.M. Kent Farm, $200,000
R.B. Brooks Properties LLC to Stephen and Angela G. Wheeler. Parcel, village of Monroe and near the Monroe Methodist Church, $57,500
Chester Johnson to Justin S. and Tiffany Dewald. Parcel, Kings Road, 2.170 acres, $4,450
Chester Johnson to Justin S. and Tiffany Dewald. 561 Kings Road and additional parcel, $99,000
ECAA Properties LLC to Nathan S. Trevillian. Lot 44, Abee Manor, $210,800
Appomattox County
Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Kari D. Mayberry and Jesse H. Nunnally. Lot 9, section 2, Rock Spring Road, subdivision of Oakridge, $129,900
Dorothy S. Lair to Wesley Snyder. Parcel, north side of U.S. 460, 1.715 acres, Cloverhill District, $4,000
Virginia B. Fulcher, Peggy B. Gobble, Faye J. Baldwin, Cavil G. Baldwin and Nancy B. Letterman and Billy E. Baldwin to Billy E. and Deborah Ann Baldwin. Parcel, one mile west of the Town of Pamplin, 8.6 acres, Cloverhill District, $70,000
Slate River Properties LLC to Allen Berkley and Judith Ann Gregory. Parcel, fronting Church St., $98,000
Eric M. and Martina S. Gonzalez to Tyler Lee and Taylor Newsome Jones. 7009 Stage Road, $203,4000
Frank Archibald Perdew to Edith Saldana Trejo. Lot 8A, Mill Pond Subdivision, $145,000
Bedford County
Carl E. Fleisher to Kevin McGraw. 1076 Sumdat Trail, Blue Ridge District, $445,000
Aaron E. and Susan E. Burnette to Tyler C. Lucy. Lot 10, section 1, Crum Estates, Lakes District, $185,000
James C. Bunch to WBH Inc. Lot 23, section 3, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $5,000
Jerrell Grant Huneycutt to Robert Wirt Eanes II and Tricia Reyes Eanes. Lots 1-3, Meadors Spur Road, Lakes District, $131,900
Harold E. Heselton to Dana Lynn Brunk and Barbara R. Mayes. Parcel, Union Church Road, 1.775 acres, Lakes District, $18,800
Stardust Realty LLC to Steven L. Schrader. Unit F4b, phase III, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $249,900
Rocco and Susan L. Procopio to Robert L. and Kathleen M. Trice. Lot 5, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $385,000
Louis Shultz to Scott Alan Reed and Lori Kristen Law-Reed. Parcel 28, section IV, block B, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $400,900
TAMMAC Holdings Corporation to Quimberli Lopez Figueroa. 4567 Horseshoe Bend Road, Lakes District, $38,000
Donald Lee Thaxton and David Guy Thaxton Jr. to William Nance and Shirley Nance, trustees. 8400 Dickerson Mill Road, Lakes District, $350,000
Michael Chenault to Dustin T. and Mallory O. Rosser. Lot 21, section 2, Laurel Lake, Jefferson District, $375,000
David M. Jacobs and Robin L. Dillon to Seth A. and Laura L. Eastman and David E. and Ida C. Lopez. Lot 2, near Va. 626, $271,000
Daniel J. and Kendra D. Swartz to Debra A. and Richard W. Grooms Jr. Lot 35, section 6, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $475,000
David L. Shaw and Ann L. Shaw to Todd T. Truong and Daisy A. Truong. Lot 46, Haines Point, Jefferson District, $425,000
INOR LLC to Gregory R. and Kacie R. Craft. Lot 3A, The “Jones: property at Walnut Hollow, Jefferson District, $195,900
Christina Lynn and Stephen Todd Sixbey Sr. to Leonardo A. Jimenez. 1075 Candy Stripe Road and additional parcel, Center District, $50,000
James V. Miller and Kacie D. Miller to Ryan M. Szumierz and Olivia K. Szumierz. Lot 9, Woodlands, Jefferson District, $353,500
Jefferson Meadows LLC to Sabrina Y. Tomlin. Lot 16, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $69,900
West Crossing LLC to T.P.B. Enterprises LLC. Lots 19-26, section 19, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $280,000
Christopher Wayne Saferight and Angela Rutherford Saferight to Joanna L. Schwartz. Lot 6, Liberty Heights, Center District, $190,950
Jon F. and Lisa A. Hannell to Brandon S. and Jessica H. Caldwell. Lot 6, section 4, Woods Landing, $334,900
Maddox & Son Construction Inc. to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 5, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, $50,000
RFC2017 Land LLC to SD-MF Holdings LLC. Lot 20, Forest Edge Subdivision, $40,000
Andrew G. and Carley E. Hogan Epperson to William E. Thornhill Jr. 1038 Wren Lane, $160,000
Deborah Joy Sadowski to Jacob M. and Misty F. Fisher. Lot 8, Cobbs Corner, Jefferson District, $272,000
Adam C. Debord to Andrew Josiah and Karley Lynne Huddleston. Lot 57, section D, Bedford Hills, Town of Bedford, $168,000
Shirley W. Barnes to Brad and Terri Anzenbruber. 6120 Rocky Mountain Road, $134,000
Richard L. Brooks to Heidi S. Watkins. Lot 4, near Va. 122, 5.020 acres, $292,700
Micah J. and Samantha Eads to Bobby Lee Shelton. Lot 31, section 2, Ashwood Townhomes, $138,000
Sherry D. and William H. Stafford II to Charles W. and Maureen Anne Crowder. Lot 37, block C, section I, Meadowridge Farms, $382,500
Scott A, Jones to Sheri Baldwin Brown. Lot 46, Windy Ridge Dr., $123,500
Kathryn Herbst to Michael Ray Andrews. Lot 2, Grove St., $88,000
Steven R. and Claudia M. Gardner to Ross A. and Sherry L. McFaden. Lot 51, section 3, Hooper Woods, $429,900
Gail F. Brown to Keith A. Wilson Sr. Two parcels, Bells Mill road, $475,000
Cymric Davidson Latham and Spencer E. Latham to Justin Mark Murdock. Lot 39, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $217,900
Benjamin A. Vaughan to Pamela and Carl L. Bryant II. Lot 5, section 1, Mirror Lakes Estates, $599,900
West Crossing LLC to Foster Construction Inc. Lots 12-16, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, $265,000
Gregg M. and Susan P. Allen to James Stephen Vames. Lots 78-81, plan A, Boonsboro Place, $30,000
Joel A. and Courtney E. Leachman to Amanda L. Prosser. Lots 11 and 12 and a portion of lot 10, Watson Addition, $225,000
Robert N. and Mary E. Creasy to Jennifer Self Meade. Lot 46, section 1, Jefferson Woods, $216,000
James H. Wilkes to McFishin LLC. Lot 4, Harold’s Acres, $45,750
Gary R. and Susan D. Warner to Timothy James and Angela Seayoung Garvey. Lot 6, Goode Road, Center District, $287,500
D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Logan B. and Alyssa F. Squires. Lot 1, block 3, Ivy Hill, Jefferson District, $389,000
Mark E. Hemric to Conrad J. and Dana A. Stevens. Lot 31, Running Cedar Ridge, $279,000
James H. Wilkes to M.J.D. Builders Inc. Lot 5, Harold’s Acres, $45,750
James H. Wilkes to M.J.D. Builders Inc. Lot 2, Harold’s Acres, $45,750
Paul J. and Stacy B. Merriam to Craig M. Hanson. Lot 2, block 5, section 2, Valleywood Townhomes, $145,900
Verna F. and Roy Daniel Moore Jr. to John A. and Trudy M. Neiderer. Lot 134, section II, Glenbroke, Jefferson District, $380,000
Robert K. and Lori A. Rich to Zachary Ryan and Mallory Lauren Bailey. Lot 10, section 1, Ivy Trace, $395,400
David M. and Patricia R. Silvers to Todd J. and Misty D. Powers. Lot 32, section 1, Farmington at Forest, $384,000
Campbell County
DRV Construction LLC to HRS Real Estate Holdings LLC. 1414 Lynch Road, $49,500
Stonebrook Enterprises LTD to Cory and Ashley Harbour. Lot 21, section 2, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $69,000
Brian S. Hensley to Trevor G. and Megan K. Robertson. Parcel, Va. 695, 5.764 acres, $195,000
Danny Melvin and Mary Ruth Varwile to W.K. Land & Timber LLC. 5 acres, near County Line Road, $10,000
Jacob B. Lee to Bradley Keith Tribble and Abby Puckette Tribble. 2816 Swinging Bridge Road, $225,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC to Lacy N. Hamlett. Lot 24, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $264,900
Robin Lynn Maddox to William Brandon and Amanda Stanbery. Lot 17, section 7, Lo-Ray Acres, $241,400
C.Matthew Fariss to D&D Land Holdings LLC. Lot 6, Colonial Highway, $45,000
Jeffrey Darnell Walthall to Julie Ann Toren. Parcel, Chapel Grove Road, $13,500
Goshen Living LLC to Amanda R. Otey-Hall and Thomas Otey-Hall. Lot 32, Stonegate, $225,000
Thomas G. Newman to Tamian Glover. Lot 20, Llewellyn Subdivision, $135,000
Gary Conner and Janet Conner to Gary S. and Joyce A. Bozella. Lot 374, phase XVII, Runaway Bay, $39,000
Wheeler Estates LLC to H&S Properties LLC. Lots 1-7, 10, 11, and 14-16, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $580,000
Jennifer R. Jessen to William D. Husser. Lot 42, section 5, Wildwood, $246,000
21934 Timberlake LLC to Chase H. Smith. Lot 45, Emberly Way Villas, $206,000
Alvenia Malissia Peerman to Stanley E. and Melissa L. Peerman. Parcel, Collins Ferry Road, $118,000
Robert A. Lemon Sr. and Joyce B. Lemon, trustees to Daniel M. and Kelly J. Lumpkin. Lot 3, block A, section A, Fairfields, $320,000
Bobby L. and Ilona W. Burris to David R. and Jeanette A. Witt. Parcel, 1.43 acres, Va. 695, $55,000
Kimberly Haynes to Allen J. Vanfleet. Lot 1, section 5, Royal Oaks Subdivision, $130,000
M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Kristin Hunley Smawley. Lot 13 and 14, Robertson Village, $310,000
Andrew J. and Sarah M. Bonner to Mark J. and April L. Deshano. Lot 1, section 13, Vista Acres, $186,000
City of Lynchburg
Michael J. King to Theresa D. McCaskill. Lot 19, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $175,000
Leedy Custom Homes LLC to William R. and Karen J. Partridge. 514 Atlanta Ave., $190,400
James F. Deacon Jr. to Robert G. and Terri D. Staton. 5004 Tyreeanna Road, $2,900
Steven F. and Marie Liana Benningfield to Kevin W. Lacy. Lot 3, Hillside Village, $254,300
Cecilia O. Hull and Stanley R. Hull to Trinity Properties VA LLC. 1518 Wise St., $30,000
Carolyn B. Ramsey and Christopher Scott Ramsey to Frank A. Burns IV. 704 A Leesville Road, $116,000
Jose David Ochoa to NBS Real Estate LLC. 1313 Gates St., $69,000
Economic Development Authority of The City of Lynchburg, Virginia to Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. 20 Millrace Dr. $425,000
Mark R. and Elaine Reinhardt to Joy Lynn and Thomas Edward Palmer Sr. Lot 51, Bethel Estates, $434,900
Craft Properties LLC to Alwahban Real Estate LLC. 2519 Lakeside Dr., $725,000
Melken LLC to Shana M. Turner. 1609 Bedford Ave., $112,000
Brandy S. Randoo to Roger Fons. 1311 Monsview Place, $116,000
Vernon T. Davis to Willie L. and Loretta I. Scott. Parcel, corner of 15th St. and Floyd St., $41,500
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Bruce A. and Heather J. Eck. Lot 51, Legacy Oaks, $268,950
DFS Land of Lynchburg LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 51, Legacy Oaks, $30,000
James W. Elliott to Jonathan Bacco, Austin Meyrick and Drew Harrilchak. 1507 Taylor St., $6,500
Kevon Mark Bejean Hekmatdoost to Julia Jean Sansone. 2012 Burnt Bridge Road
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., new construction, $8,229,000
Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., renovation, $1,840,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 127 Brunswick Dr., new construction, $50,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 127 Brunswick Dr., new construction, $400,000
McDonald’s Corporation, 2325 Memorial Ave., renovation, $25,000
River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candler’s Mountain Road, addition, $20,000
Carpet Care of Central VA. Inc., 300 Oakley Ave., $10,000
Forest Brook Ventures LLC, 3245 Forest Brook Road, renovation, $200,000
Rock-Tenn Company Mill Division, 1805 Concord Turnpike, addition, $49,340
TPB Enterprises LLC, 127 Brunswick Dr., new construction, $50,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 127 Brunswick Dr., new construction, $50,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 127 Brunswick Dr., new construction, $50,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 127 Brunswick Dr., new construction, $1,750,000
James Deacon Jr., 508 Bent Oak Court, addition, $4,000
Long Meadows Inc., 3041 Fulton St., new construction, $132,000
Diane Gowen, 716 Erskine Ave., addition, $4,600
Frank Tiller, 1360 Wakefield Rd., renovation, $21,000
Sarah Barnett, 4600 Hartford St., addition, $20,000
Jeremy Stone, 1916 Roxbury St., addition, $2,362
Irvington Properties LLC, 201 Waterton Dr., new construction, $425,000
Thomas Thomas Jr., 109 Trinity Court, addition, $8,000
WBW Investments LLC, 1202 Wards Ferry Road, renovation, $40,000
James Rudd, 211 Waterton Dr., addition, $56,000
Michael Hagen, 3823 Manton Lane, addition, $11,031.10
George Ballard, 211 Windsor Road, addition, $11,250
William Robertson Jr., 112 Ridgeline Lane, addition, $2,500
TT Rehab LLC, 1014 Polk St., renovation, $90,000
Barbara Johnson, 1609 Lexington Dr., new construction, $177,500
G&D Investments LLC, 405 Harrison St., renovation, $45,000
Christopher King, 60 Clopton Court, new construction, $350,000
Kevin Bryant, 4111 Tremont St., addition, $8,527
Ronald Allen, 357 Blackhawke Dr., addition, $2,000
Eric Myers, 93 Clopton Court, new construction, $375,000
William Cox, 2214 Duke St., addition, $5,500
Carter Builders Inc., 117 Victor Dr., new construction, $180,000
Sellari Enterprises Inc., 142 Craftsman Way, new construction, $325,000
Bendini Lambert and Locke LLC, 1601 Bedford Ave. ½, renovation, $9,000
Peggy Jones, 728 Chikasaw Rd., addition, $5,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.