Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Robert J. and Mary A. Custer to Daniel Joseph and Kelsi Nicole Pisarczyk. 1922 Thrashers Creek Road, $187,000

Paul J. and Amy Coleman Winkler to Harold T. and Barbara G. Lloyd. Two parcels, Wagon Trail Road, 60.878 acres, $182,500

Eldridge Eugene Collins to James R. Vaughter Jr., Lot 11, Lincoln Park Subdivision, $3,000

Sibyl Avery Jackson, Natalie Webster and Vida L. Avery to Samuel R. and Deborah M. Tyndall. Parcel, North Coolwell Road, $13,500

Four Fifty-Five LLC to Michael R. and Emily A. Dimond. 350 Monacan Park Road, $305,000

Jacob M. Scruggs to Nicholas Risko. Lot 1, fronting Father Judge Seminary Road, Courthouse District, $260,000

John Elmer Carr and Michael Jefferson Carr to Clear Creek Land Holdings LLC. Tract 1, Wagon Trail Road, 103.00 acres, Courthouse District, $120,000

Erin Eppler Thomas to Gwendolyn Witt-Gunter and Lauren E. Campbell. 137 Valleyview Dr., $94,000

Jenny C. and David Townsend to Laurie J. Landeau. 113 Trout Cove Trail, $325,000

Appomattox County

Caleb T. Sanders to Keith A. Klinedinst. 1410 Church St. and adjoining parcel, $213,000

The Way LLC to Sydney Puryear Saunders and Travis Cameron Saunders. Lot 4, Stonewall Hill Subdivision, $236,500

Sheila M. Roper, trustee to Ryan Atkins Masonry LLC. Lot 8, Concord Business Park, Stonewall District, $90,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Nathan A. Simpson. 219 Plant Dr., $184,000

Robert C. Stephems Jr. and Robert C. Stephens III to Dakota W. Simonton. 299 Sunnydale Ave., $189,900

Tyree Bowling Lee to Shane Scott Cash. 2017 Horseshoe Road, $225,000

Gloria J. and Mark S. Swal to Robert C. Stephens Jr. Lot “L”, fronting Va. 694, 5.70 acres, Southside District, $14,000

Bedford County

Bradley N. and Montana D. Bays to Bonita Baldwin. 1034 Gladdy Branch Road, District, $300,000

Gregory L. Dooley and Melissa H. Dooley to Jared Dooley. 8711 and additional parcel, Pike Road, Blue Ridge District, $102,000

Lynchburg Cornerstone Group LLC to Michael Lewis Dill. Lot 1, Hickory Springs, Lakes District, $235,000

Timothy A. and Pamela S. Hahn to Mark W. Eli and Judy A. Houck-Eli. Lot 21, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $300,000

June Brammer to Steven Lewis Bayne. 1103 Milton Road, Blue Ridge District, $135,500

Mark W. Eli and Judy A. Houck-Eli to Roy Brent and Delene H. Morgan. Lot 1, 1X and 1Y, Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $260,000

Alta-Drew Investments Inc. to Mariner’s Landing Country Club LLC. 2106 Deer Trail Dr., Mariner’s Landing Front 9, tract 2, 3, 4, and 5 Golf Course, Mariner’s Landing, section 5A and 2052 Lake Retreat Road, Lakes District, $350,000

Aljean Enterprises LLC to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. 12263 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $83,163.07

Smith Mountain Lake Land Co. LLC to Mariner’s Landing Country Club LLC. 2641 Lake Retreat Road, Lakes District, $290,500

Smith Mountain Lake Land Co. LLC to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. Mariner’s Landing, section 3, Open Space, Mariner’s Landing, lots 9 and 10, section 14, 6th Fairway, parcels near Our Cove Road, new well lot C1, C2, 6, and 7, The Cove at Mariner’s Landing Pond Lot, lot A-1, Our Cove Road, parcel on Lake Retreat Road and Our Cove Road, Westcove, lot 7 and three additional parcels, Lakes District, $323,221.02

M&J Developers Inc. to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. 1273 Graves Harbor Trail, and additional parcel, Lakes District, $1,500

Technical Publications Service Inc. to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. Unit A2 and A2a, pahse 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $197,617.21

Craddock Oaks Developers Inc. to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. Mariner’s Landing Lots 1 and 2, section 14, 6th Fairway, new lot 1 and six additional parcels, Lakes District, $676,494.24

Freedomhill Properties LLC to Scott H. and Robin C. Armstrong. Lot 5, plan B, Boonsboro Place, $20,000

James M. Wilcox to Godfrey S. and Lori Jo Mohr. New lot 15, Autumn Run West, $325,500

Leigh Ann McIvor to Kenneth A. Agee. Lot 2C, adjacent to Va. 43, Town of Bedford, $20,000

Carole Sue Branham to Susan Gail Burnette. Lot B-4, 1.244 acres, Center District, $49,600

Cynthia M. Estes to Michael G. Andreessen and Jeanmarie McGowan. Lot 35, section 2, Weatherwood, Peaks District, $38,000

Highland Oaks Partners LLC to Michael K. and Teri B. Brooks. Lot 7, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $444,900

Eric and Marianne Schatvet to Richard Lyman and Christa Lee Johnson. Lot 49, section 1, Autumn Run, $357,500

Timothy Waldren to Robert D. Creasy and Gregory D. Creasy. 212 Mill St., $7,500

D.J. and Judith C. Collins to Gordon Robert and Denise Ann Fleming. Tracts 5 and 6, on or near Va. 637 and Va. 643, Peaks District, $540,000

Charles W. Tibbs to Terry L. and Diane O. Gentry. Lot 7B, London Downs Townhouses, $285,000

Thomas D. and Rosanna L. Currie to Kevin D. and Michelle L. Clay. Tract 6, 3.500 acres, Peaks District, $80,000

Jonna R. Lewis to Eleven Construction LLC. Lot 4, section 1, Brookstone, $90,000

Campbell County

Kayla E. Young to Thomas J. Hill. Lot 25, section 1, Tavern Grove, $149,400

Nicholas R. Nuzzi Jr., trustee to Kimberly and Paul J. Haynes IV. Lot 11, Leesville Hills Subdivision, $262,250

Bobby Dale and Faye Jennings Fulton to Mack Bowling. Parcel, Farm Road, $35,000

Danielle Renee Vernoy to Jonathan Lee Stump. Lot 5, section 1, block 3, Rainbow Forest, $200,000

Boxwood Investments LLC to M.J.D. Builders Inc. Lot 10, Robertson Village, $50,000

Mary Feagans Streeter to James M. and Shawn A. Jennings. Lots 10 and 11, section 2, Ivanhoe Farm, $297,900

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Cody L. Presho. Two parcels, 1.524 acres, on Va. 651, $150,000

Zackary T. Fisher to Seth L. Walker. Lot 11, section 1, Map of the Homeplace, $192,000

Glenn L. and Amanda V. Simpson to Christopher S. and Emily B. Morrison. 2444 Buffalo Mill Road, $352,000

Michael K. Brooks to Jacob Stoll. Lot 19, section 1, Braxton Park, $175,000

City of Lynchburg

VIP LLC to Langley Land LLC. Lots 1-108, Heritage Court Townhomes, $1,080,000

VIP LLC to Langley Land LLC. 572 Leesville Road, $320,000

William T. and Sarah S. Pickle to Susan Vonolszewski. Parcel, Peakland Place, $795,000

Nazmul Islam and Nazibe Islam to Macel Katherine Pate McNeill, trustee. Lot P29, Cornerstone, $276,995

Krista M. Connor to Matthew B. and Kristin E. Holcomb and Brent J. Holcomb. 1810 Broadway St. 211, $137,000

Jerome J. Krejcha II and Jennifer M. Krejcha to Brian and Katherine Brown. 104 Kenwood Place, $160,400

Goshen Living LLC to Ashley Eades White. Lot 1, block 16, and a portion of Forest Glen St., $154,000

Christopher T. Walker to Nelson Daniel Fowler and Livia Ruth Fowler. Lot 14, block 5, Craddock Addition, $120,000

Lauren A. and Harold G. Walker III to Molly Marie Frazee. Lot Q15, Cornerstone, $286,500

Yeardley Properties LLC to Timothy Simmons. 1921 Pansy St., $129,900

Sneezy, LLC to Lone Jack Contracting Inc. 1806 East Lynch St., $3,000

Evan T. Davis to Deborah L. Farris. Unit No. 101, Boonsboro Falls Condominium, $109,900

Arthur B. and Mary Ann Clark to Nancy L. and Daniel R. Mitchell Sr., Lot 14, section F, Linkhorne Forest, $200,700

John R. Seminatore to Richard A. Lee Jr. 2714 Loraine St., $47,000

E. Duane Zimmerman to Polly R. Wooldridge. Lot 7, block A, section 9, Blue Ridge Farms, $100,000

Michelle L. Dalton to Jonathan Jesse Maldonado and Hannah Grogan. 608 Middle St., $218,000

Linda B. Waskey to Vance L. Brown. 3004 Bonsack Road, $45,000

Vernon M. and Elizabeth S. Whaley to E. Oakley Drumheller Jr. and Katherine M. Seals. Lot P2, Cornerstone, $288,400

Kelly C. Maness to Austin S. Candler and Katherin M. Hames. 6009 Igloe Dr., $130,500

Jesse E. and Kimberly K. Van Gurp to Hameedullah Ahmadzai. Lot 16, section II, The Villa, $220,000

Kristian E. Munguiato Matthew Walton Smith. Lots 21-24, block 2, Mountain View Acres, $274,000

Lone Wolf Investments LLC to Michael C. and Dana J. Pflieger. Lot 17, section 1, Boxwood, $349,900

Benjamin Guy and Cindy Bolton Linn to Joshua A. Barger and James Patrick Barger. Lots No. 280-284, Windsor Hills, $189,900

Brett T. Matthews and Jennifer R. Poore to Goshen Living LLC. 600 Sussex St., $69,500

Christine Priller and Benjamin Hetzel to Double Play Rentals LLC. Lot 9, block 24, Westover Heights, $110,000

Lloyd A. and Mary E. Ogburn to Victor D. Bori. 3204 Hill St., $305,000

Meng Chen to Laurie A. and Richard L. Schweinsberg. Lot 7, unit G, Wyndhurst, $148,000

Harris Tire Properties LLC to Bluebuckle LLC. 1128 Blue Buckle Aly, 1905, 1907, and 1913 12th St., $112,500

Travis Calloway to Jennifer R. and Markus W. Ward. 1107 Milford Lane, $135,500

Old Trents Ferry Road, trust to David Robert Toher. 335 Old Trents Ferry Road, $107,000

Margaret K. Dillon to Michael O. and Christina C. LaFleur. Lot 4, block 4, Gorman Subdivision, $269,500

Phillip Lucas Radcliffe to Bo C. White. 1704 Moormans Road, $160,000

Courtney Y. Marsh to David Christopher and Heather Renee Boyles. Lot 25, section IV, Willow Bend, $273,000

Matthew Kirk and Amy Anton Gallagher to Jill Melina Mollohan. 1605 Somerset Dr., $163,500

Randolph College, Incorporated to Renea Santana. 80 N. Princeton Circle, $181,000

Rapid Home Solutions LLC to Rachel P. Godwin. 1109 Moseley Dr., $186,000

Blane A. Maddox to Wanda and William A. Robertson Jr. 112 Ridgeline Lane, $260,000

Robin L. Pritt to Micah and Misti Watkins. 3106 Richmond St., $77,500

Christopher Deshay Carter to Country Place LLC. Lot 57, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $50,000

Nathaniel and Megan Battaglia to Thomas E. and Samantha L. Smith. Lot 24, block 15, Westover Heights, $124,500

Matthew Steenburgh to Seth P. and Nicole K. Andrews. 811 Erskine Ave., $75,000

Building Permits

City of Lynchburg

Terence Foley, 1204 Grove Road, new construction, $83,563.58

Scott Hoffman, 4912 Mountain Laurel Dr., addition, $47,050

Eleven 25 of Virginia LLC, 1125 Old Graves Mill Road 800, new construction, $2,200,000

Melvin Clark, 204 Whistlewood Court, addition, $44,075

Jonathan Susman, 215 Norwood St., addition, $14,537.60

Chris Hancock, 1404 Taylor St., repair, $3,600

Laurence Losh, 205 Meredith Place, addition, $100,000

Asena Gerling, 621 Federal St., addition, $2,362

Robert Foy Jr., 2804 Evergreen Road, renovation, $6,720

Kandy Elmore, 1129 Rugby Road, addition, $40,000

Nickolas Gillan, 104 Temple Circle, addition, $1,700.64

Buscher Enterprises LLC, 1000 Early St., renovation, $12,500

Jesse Van Gurp, 2112 Woodcrest Dr., renovation, $80,000

Wendy Reddy-Cardwell, 1416 Garfield Ave., renovation, $4,000

Winnifred Jackson, 1128 Lakeview Dr., addition, $3,300

David Kumar, 221 Woodland Ave., renovation, $41,452

Linda Mayhew, 2213 Park Place, addition, $9,000

Richard Wilson, 1413 Ashborne Dr., addition, $1,204.62

Joshua Bombardier, 104 Jackson St., renovation, $7,000

Douglas Lee, 4311 Greenway Place, repair, $12,000

CS Custom Structures Inc., 1814 Clayton Ave., new construction, $250,000

Belong Here 5th LLC, 417 Fifth St., renovation, $30,000

Zachary Lawrie, 1218 Shirley Road, addition, $3,960

Chris Crickenberger, 305 Hayfield Dr., addition, $20,000

Garnett Merriman, 856 Victoria Ave., repair, $22,000

Shirley Whitted, 1023 Harrison St., repair, $2,300

Jennifer Brown, 1208 Norvell House Court, renovation, $60,000

David Head, 1412 Ashborne Dr., renovation, $70,000

Robert Chapman III, 1628 Lunden Ave., repair, $10,000

 

