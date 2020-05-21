Property transfers
Amherst County
Robert J. and Mary A. Custer to Daniel Joseph and Kelsi Nicole Pisarczyk. 1922 Thrashers Creek Road, $187,000
Paul J. and Amy Coleman Winkler to Harold T. and Barbara G. Lloyd. Two parcels, Wagon Trail Road, 60.878 acres, $182,500
Eldridge Eugene Collins to James R. Vaughter Jr., Lot 11, Lincoln Park Subdivision, $3,000
Sibyl Avery Jackson, Natalie Webster and Vida L. Avery to Samuel R. and Deborah M. Tyndall. Parcel, North Coolwell Road, $13,500
Four Fifty-Five LLC to Michael R. and Emily A. Dimond. 350 Monacan Park Road, $305,000
Jacob M. Scruggs to Nicholas Risko. Lot 1, fronting Father Judge Seminary Road, Courthouse District, $260,000
John Elmer Carr and Michael Jefferson Carr to Clear Creek Land Holdings LLC. Tract 1, Wagon Trail Road, 103.00 acres, Courthouse District, $120,000
Erin Eppler Thomas to Gwendolyn Witt-Gunter and Lauren E. Campbell. 137 Valleyview Dr., $94,000
Jenny C. and David Townsend to Laurie J. Landeau. 113 Trout Cove Trail, $325,000
Appomattox County
Caleb T. Sanders to Keith A. Klinedinst. 1410 Church St. and adjoining parcel, $213,000
The Way LLC to Sydney Puryear Saunders and Travis Cameron Saunders. Lot 4, Stonewall Hill Subdivision, $236,500
Sheila M. Roper, trustee to Ryan Atkins Masonry LLC. Lot 8, Concord Business Park, Stonewall District, $90,000
Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Nathan A. Simpson. 219 Plant Dr., $184,000
Robert C. Stephems Jr. and Robert C. Stephens III to Dakota W. Simonton. 299 Sunnydale Ave., $189,900
Tyree Bowling Lee to Shane Scott Cash. 2017 Horseshoe Road, $225,000
Gloria J. and Mark S. Swal to Robert C. Stephens Jr. Lot “L”, fronting Va. 694, 5.70 acres, Southside District, $14,000
Bedford County
Bradley N. and Montana D. Bays to Bonita Baldwin. 1034 Gladdy Branch Road, District, $300,000
Gregory L. Dooley and Melissa H. Dooley to Jared Dooley. 8711 and additional parcel, Pike Road, Blue Ridge District, $102,000
Lynchburg Cornerstone Group LLC to Michael Lewis Dill. Lot 1, Hickory Springs, Lakes District, $235,000
Timothy A. and Pamela S. Hahn to Mark W. Eli and Judy A. Houck-Eli. Lot 21, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $300,000
June Brammer to Steven Lewis Bayne. 1103 Milton Road, Blue Ridge District, $135,500
Mark W. Eli and Judy A. Houck-Eli to Roy Brent and Delene H. Morgan. Lot 1, 1X and 1Y, Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $260,000
Alta-Drew Investments Inc. to Mariner’s Landing Country Club LLC. 2106 Deer Trail Dr., Mariner’s Landing Front 9, tract 2, 3, 4, and 5 Golf Course, Mariner’s Landing, section 5A and 2052 Lake Retreat Road, Lakes District, $350,000
Aljean Enterprises LLC to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. 12263 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $83,163.07
Smith Mountain Lake Land Co. LLC to Mariner’s Landing Country Club LLC. 2641 Lake Retreat Road, Lakes District, $290,500
Smith Mountain Lake Land Co. LLC to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. Mariner’s Landing, section 3, Open Space, Mariner’s Landing, lots 9 and 10, section 14, 6th Fairway, parcels near Our Cove Road, new well lot C1, C2, 6, and 7, The Cove at Mariner’s Landing Pond Lot, lot A-1, Our Cove Road, parcel on Lake Retreat Road and Our Cove Road, Westcove, lot 7 and three additional parcels, Lakes District, $323,221.02
M&J Developers Inc. to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. 1273 Graves Harbor Trail, and additional parcel, Lakes District, $1,500
Technical Publications Service Inc. to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. Unit A2 and A2a, pahse 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $197,617.21
Craddock Oaks Developers Inc. to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. Mariner’s Landing Lots 1 and 2, section 14, 6th Fairway, new lot 1 and six additional parcels, Lakes District, $676,494.24
Freedomhill Properties LLC to Scott H. and Robin C. Armstrong. Lot 5, plan B, Boonsboro Place, $20,000
James M. Wilcox to Godfrey S. and Lori Jo Mohr. New lot 15, Autumn Run West, $325,500
Leigh Ann McIvor to Kenneth A. Agee. Lot 2C, adjacent to Va. 43, Town of Bedford, $20,000
Carole Sue Branham to Susan Gail Burnette. Lot B-4, 1.244 acres, Center District, $49,600
Cynthia M. Estes to Michael G. Andreessen and Jeanmarie McGowan. Lot 35, section 2, Weatherwood, Peaks District, $38,000
Highland Oaks Partners LLC to Michael K. and Teri B. Brooks. Lot 7, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $444,900
Eric and Marianne Schatvet to Richard Lyman and Christa Lee Johnson. Lot 49, section 1, Autumn Run, $357,500
Timothy Waldren to Robert D. Creasy and Gregory D. Creasy. 212 Mill St., $7,500
D.J. and Judith C. Collins to Gordon Robert and Denise Ann Fleming. Tracts 5 and 6, on or near Va. 637 and Va. 643, Peaks District, $540,000
Charles W. Tibbs to Terry L. and Diane O. Gentry. Lot 7B, London Downs Townhouses, $285,000
Thomas D. and Rosanna L. Currie to Kevin D. and Michelle L. Clay. Tract 6, 3.500 acres, Peaks District, $80,000
Jonna R. Lewis to Eleven Construction LLC. Lot 4, section 1, Brookstone, $90,000
Campbell County
Kayla E. Young to Thomas J. Hill. Lot 25, section 1, Tavern Grove, $149,400
Nicholas R. Nuzzi Jr., trustee to Kimberly and Paul J. Haynes IV. Lot 11, Leesville Hills Subdivision, $262,250
Bobby Dale and Faye Jennings Fulton to Mack Bowling. Parcel, Farm Road, $35,000
Danielle Renee Vernoy to Jonathan Lee Stump. Lot 5, section 1, block 3, Rainbow Forest, $200,000
Boxwood Investments LLC to M.J.D. Builders Inc. Lot 10, Robertson Village, $50,000
Mary Feagans Streeter to James M. and Shawn A. Jennings. Lots 10 and 11, section 2, Ivanhoe Farm, $297,900
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Cody L. Presho. Two parcels, 1.524 acres, on Va. 651, $150,000
Zackary T. Fisher to Seth L. Walker. Lot 11, section 1, Map of the Homeplace, $192,000
Glenn L. and Amanda V. Simpson to Christopher S. and Emily B. Morrison. 2444 Buffalo Mill Road, $352,000
Michael K. Brooks to Jacob Stoll. Lot 19, section 1, Braxton Park, $175,000
City of Lynchburg
VIP LLC to Langley Land LLC. Lots 1-108, Heritage Court Townhomes, $1,080,000
VIP LLC to Langley Land LLC. 572 Leesville Road, $320,000
William T. and Sarah S. Pickle to Susan Vonolszewski. Parcel, Peakland Place, $795,000
Nazmul Islam and Nazibe Islam to Macel Katherine Pate McNeill, trustee. Lot P29, Cornerstone, $276,995
Krista M. Connor to Matthew B. and Kristin E. Holcomb and Brent J. Holcomb. 1810 Broadway St. 211, $137,000
Jerome J. Krejcha II and Jennifer M. Krejcha to Brian and Katherine Brown. 104 Kenwood Place, $160,400
Goshen Living LLC to Ashley Eades White. Lot 1, block 16, and a portion of Forest Glen St., $154,000
Christopher T. Walker to Nelson Daniel Fowler and Livia Ruth Fowler. Lot 14, block 5, Craddock Addition, $120,000
Lauren A. and Harold G. Walker III to Molly Marie Frazee. Lot Q15, Cornerstone, $286,500
Yeardley Properties LLC to Timothy Simmons. 1921 Pansy St., $129,900
Sneezy, LLC to Lone Jack Contracting Inc. 1806 East Lynch St., $3,000
Evan T. Davis to Deborah L. Farris. Unit No. 101, Boonsboro Falls Condominium, $109,900
Arthur B. and Mary Ann Clark to Nancy L. and Daniel R. Mitchell Sr., Lot 14, section F, Linkhorne Forest, $200,700
John R. Seminatore to Richard A. Lee Jr. 2714 Loraine St., $47,000
E. Duane Zimmerman to Polly R. Wooldridge. Lot 7, block A, section 9, Blue Ridge Farms, $100,000
Michelle L. Dalton to Jonathan Jesse Maldonado and Hannah Grogan. 608 Middle St., $218,000
Linda B. Waskey to Vance L. Brown. 3004 Bonsack Road, $45,000
Vernon M. and Elizabeth S. Whaley to E. Oakley Drumheller Jr. and Katherine M. Seals. Lot P2, Cornerstone, $288,400
Kelly C. Maness to Austin S. Candler and Katherin M. Hames. 6009 Igloe Dr., $130,500
Jesse E. and Kimberly K. Van Gurp to Hameedullah Ahmadzai. Lot 16, section II, The Villa, $220,000
Kristian E. Munguiato Matthew Walton Smith. Lots 21-24, block 2, Mountain View Acres, $274,000
Lone Wolf Investments LLC to Michael C. and Dana J. Pflieger. Lot 17, section 1, Boxwood, $349,900
Benjamin Guy and Cindy Bolton Linn to Joshua A. Barger and James Patrick Barger. Lots No. 280-284, Windsor Hills, $189,900
Brett T. Matthews and Jennifer R. Poore to Goshen Living LLC. 600 Sussex St., $69,500
Christine Priller and Benjamin Hetzel to Double Play Rentals LLC. Lot 9, block 24, Westover Heights, $110,000
Lloyd A. and Mary E. Ogburn to Victor D. Bori. 3204 Hill St., $305,000
Meng Chen to Laurie A. and Richard L. Schweinsberg. Lot 7, unit G, Wyndhurst, $148,000
Harris Tire Properties LLC to Bluebuckle LLC. 1128 Blue Buckle Aly, 1905, 1907, and 1913 12th St., $112,500
Travis Calloway to Jennifer R. and Markus W. Ward. 1107 Milford Lane, $135,500
Old Trents Ferry Road, trust to David Robert Toher. 335 Old Trents Ferry Road, $107,000
Margaret K. Dillon to Michael O. and Christina C. LaFleur. Lot 4, block 4, Gorman Subdivision, $269,500
Phillip Lucas Radcliffe to Bo C. White. 1704 Moormans Road, $160,000
Courtney Y. Marsh to David Christopher and Heather Renee Boyles. Lot 25, section IV, Willow Bend, $273,000
Matthew Kirk and Amy Anton Gallagher to Jill Melina Mollohan. 1605 Somerset Dr., $163,500
Randolph College, Incorporated to Renea Santana. 80 N. Princeton Circle, $181,000
Rapid Home Solutions LLC to Rachel P. Godwin. 1109 Moseley Dr., $186,000
Blane A. Maddox to Wanda and William A. Robertson Jr. 112 Ridgeline Lane, $260,000
Robin L. Pritt to Micah and Misti Watkins. 3106 Richmond St., $77,500
Christopher Deshay Carter to Country Place LLC. Lot 57, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $50,000
Nathaniel and Megan Battaglia to Thomas E. and Samantha L. Smith. Lot 24, block 15, Westover Heights, $124,500
Matthew Steenburgh to Seth P. and Nicole K. Andrews. 811 Erskine Ave., $75,000
Building Permits
City of Lynchburg
Terence Foley, 1204 Grove Road, new construction, $83,563.58
Scott Hoffman, 4912 Mountain Laurel Dr., addition, $47,050
Eleven 25 of Virginia LLC, 1125 Old Graves Mill Road 800, new construction, $2,200,000
Melvin Clark, 204 Whistlewood Court, addition, $44,075
Jonathan Susman, 215 Norwood St., addition, $14,537.60
Chris Hancock, 1404 Taylor St., repair, $3,600
Laurence Losh, 205 Meredith Place, addition, $100,000
Asena Gerling, 621 Federal St., addition, $2,362
Robert Foy Jr., 2804 Evergreen Road, renovation, $6,720
Kandy Elmore, 1129 Rugby Road, addition, $40,000
Nickolas Gillan, 104 Temple Circle, addition, $1,700.64
Buscher Enterprises LLC, 1000 Early St., renovation, $12,500
Jesse Van Gurp, 2112 Woodcrest Dr., renovation, $80,000
Wendy Reddy-Cardwell, 1416 Garfield Ave., renovation, $4,000
Winnifred Jackson, 1128 Lakeview Dr., addition, $3,300
David Kumar, 221 Woodland Ave., renovation, $41,452
Linda Mayhew, 2213 Park Place, addition, $9,000
Richard Wilson, 1413 Ashborne Dr., addition, $1,204.62
Joshua Bombardier, 104 Jackson St., renovation, $7,000
Douglas Lee, 4311 Greenway Place, repair, $12,000
CS Custom Structures Inc., 1814 Clayton Ave., new construction, $250,000
Belong Here 5th LLC, 417 Fifth St., renovation, $30,000
Zachary Lawrie, 1218 Shirley Road, addition, $3,960
Chris Crickenberger, 305 Hayfield Dr., addition, $20,000
Garnett Merriman, 856 Victoria Ave., repair, $22,000
Shirley Whitted, 1023 Harrison St., repair, $2,300
Jennifer Brown, 1208 Norvell House Court, renovation, $60,000
David Head, 1412 Ashborne Dr., renovation, $70,000
Robert Chapman III, 1628 Lunden Ave., repair, $10,000
