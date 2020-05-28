Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Melissa Rae and Andrew Bartosovsky to Gingerbread Manor Inc. 130 Eighth St., $95,000

Reba K. Jones to Daisy Lynn Martin. Lot 8, Va. 739, Temperance District, $129,900

Carter Bank & Trust to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Parcel 1, 26.945 acres, parcel A, The Bell Tract. Parcel 2, tract 1, 22.618 acres, The Proud Farm, Courthouse District, $170,000

Charles S. and Leslie I. Camden to Carlton T. Wingfield Jr. and Phillip M. Wingfield. Unit 103, Cedar Crest Townhomes, Elon District, $10,190.40

Camden Properties L.L.P. to Carlton T. Wingfield Jr. and Phillip M. Wingfield. 309 Cedar Crest Townhomes, Elon District, $46,422.93

Jason S. Stecker to Thomas James Creammer. Lot 22, section II, Pine Ridge, Elon District, $130,000

Shane M. Goin to Jeffrey E. Didgion. Lot 3, 8.81 acres, Wright Shop Road, Elon District, $48,900

Kyle May to Delano Richardson. Parcel, Va. 130, near Naola, 1.35 acres, Pedlar District, $124,900

Stephen C. Martin to Scott M. and Martha A. Wagner. 578 and 589 Naked Creek Lane and additional parcel near Naked Creek Lane, 328.167 acres, Temperance District, $1.089,900

Jennifer B. and Ronald D. Meeks Jr. to Bryant Walker Meeks. 306 Gwinn Road, $130,000

Deborah Ennis White Hensley to Nelson King Duff. Parcel, fronting Va. 650, Pedlar District, $4,000

Appomattox County

Jerry J. and Melissa S. Hardy to Willanna Roark Sprouse. Parcel, fronting Va. 631, 1.64 acres, $124,600

Joyce Baldwin, Margaret Davis, Albert Harvey, Shirley Richardson, Johnny Wilkerson, Carlton Womack, Courtney Andrews and Doris Andrews, trustees to Taylor Adams.238 Church St., $127,000

Elizabeth Oehrlein to Stefan Isben. Parcel, Church St., $37,000

Lee R. and Hazel J. Coleman to Brian J. De Sousa and Mary S. De Sousa. Lot A, fronting Va. 623, 43.39 acres, Stonewall District, $615,000

Dennis R. and Diane R. Lefever to Randal A. and Renee L. Myers. Parcel, Mount Pleasant Road, $45,000

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Richard S. Olivar. 6188 Wheelers Spring Road, $99,500

Jesse D. Chernault, Kyle A. Chernault, and Evelyn Kestner Chernault to Nicholas C. Barton. 3817 Trent Hatchery Road, $120,000

Andrew Mundy to Throckmorton Properties LLC. Lot 22, fronting Va. 663, Stonewall District, $20,000

Bedford County

Kenneth and Jane F. Stevens and Annie S. Hale to Roger L. and Joyce N. Thomas. 3962 Saunders Road and additional parcel, Saunders Road, Blue Ridge District, $257,650

Deborah A. Rogers to Brian and Joy Barlow. Parcel, Hales Ford Road, Lakes District, $5,000

Scott W. Wright, Harry B. Wright Jr., Anna K’Lee Wright and Cory Rebecca Wright to Danny W. and Eileen Alana Adams. 1980 Skinnell Road, Lakes District, $360,000

Diane L. Conner to Dennis K. Greer. 312 Willowridge Dr., partially in Blue Ridge District, $126,000

Mark P. and Ellen G. White to Rebecca B. Young. Lot 91, section 3, Village East, Lakes District, $445,000

Sharon M. Bower to Miranda N. Dudley. Unit F, building C-10, phase 19, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes 399,000

Dennis McConville to Everette W. and Debra L. Myers. Lot 1, Huntingdon Wood Estates, Lakes District, $20,000

Walter W. and Judith Ann Dunnington to The Entrust Group Inc. Lot 2, remainder of the 40 acres, Moneta, Lakes District, $22,000

Debra C. Cupp to Brian and Danette Sherwood. 1463 Stripers Cove Road, May 8James B. Perozek to Brent and Tina Slate. Lot 80, section 3, Village East, Lakes District, $10,500

David G. Tonizzo and Sara R. Tonizzo to David L. and Denise C. Harmon. Lot 26, section 5A, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $265,000

Kathryn Lee Dooley to John Ray Fields. 101 Ramblin Rose Road, Blue Ridge District, $114,000

W.B. Gardner and Jeanette F. Gardner to Courtney B. Nichols. Lot 15, Johnson Mountain Road, Lakes District, $70,000

Truist Bank to Johnston Bradley Graham. 1153 Carter’s Island Road, May 6, Lakes District, $160,000

William Meyer to Maria A. Huffam. Parcel, Bore Auger Tr., Peaks District, $2,000

Therron D. Lex and Kristen Lex to Ryan M. and Angela M. Kosanke. 1209 Everett Road, $364,500

Jeremy N. Kleiner to Kimberly Thomas. Tracts 3 and 4, 3 ½ miles south of Thaxton, 8.999 acres, Peaks District, $65,000

Carl H. and Andra J. Wurzer to Robert K. and Catherine F. Baston. Lot 6, section 6, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $490,000

J.C. Laughlin Builder Inc. to James A. and Vicki L. Mercadante. Lot 114, section 6, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $408,675

Great Oaks Partners LLC to George J. and Leslie D. Walden. Lot 4, section 3, Great Oaks Subdivision, Jefferson District, $289,900

Susan E. Robbins to Jonathan M. and Amanda K. Wallis. Revised lot 61, Lake Manor Estates, Jefferson District, $494,000

Olaf Erickson to Joshua and McKayla Harlos. 1024 Limerick Lane, $219,900

David K. and Tammy C. Spencer to Scott A. and Shannon Nivens. Amended lot 4, section 2, Mirror Lake Estates, $449,900

Michael Ray and McKenzi Montague Hancock to Lexine R. Gill. Lot 59, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $224,900

Forest Rental Properties LLC to Fabbi LLC. Lot 9, block 1, Forest Park, $214,900

Campbell County

DRV Construction LLC to Sean B. Routon. 49 Deborah Dr., $167,750

Hill N Dale Drive Trust to Adam R. Randell to Meghan H. Sprouse. Lots 313-322, section 2, Thomas Terrace, $222,900

Richard E. and Juanita P. Campbell to Jennifer W. and James H. Gillispie Jr. Lot 19, section 3, Hunters Hill Subdivision, $515,000

Thomas A. and Courtney K. Doran to Michael P. and Aubri L. Siebert. Lot 2, section 3, Jefferson Gardens, $240,000

Barbara T. and Dennis G. Royer Sr. to Cody W. Daniel and Brianna Daniel. Lot 56, section 5, Moss Creek Village, $155,000

Danny W. and Linda A. Gray to Robinette Y. Brogdon. Lot 3, section 2, Rolling Green, $219,900

James P. and Rose M. Roney to Hailey S. Hall and Steven L. Rantz. 620 Long Island Road, $115,500

Paul Mark Broda and Margaret Ellen Broda to Susan D. Hunter. Lot 40, section 4, Rainbow Forest, $246,000

Tree of Life Pentecostal Holiness Inc. to Shepha LLC. Lot 2, section 1, Timberlake Plaza and lot 2 and part of lot 3, Timberoak, $405,000

Collette Joy Claytor to Jeffrey Austin and Misty Chantell Stawasz. Parcel, 13th St., $35,150

City of Lynchburg

John M. Ellison and Marilyn A. Ellison, trustees to Nathaniel James and Victoria Linnea Tonzi. 917 Sandusky Dr., $194,000

Katherine W. Thomas Sasser to Eric W. and Marianne V. Schatvet. 1420 Club Dr., $202,500

Joseph T. and Anne G. Simmons to Ferdinand P. and Mary Jean Avena. Part of lot 1, block 4, Fort Hill Addition, $210,500

Profits LLC to Cheyenne F. Greene. Lots 11 and 12, block 2, Hickson Place, $161,900

Walter L. Foster and Debra Jo Foster to Josiah L. and Hannah E. Murch. Lot 7, block 39, Westover Heights, $97,950

Sharon Ruth Oglesby, trustee to Robert Rusnak. 119 Moseley Dr., $106,000

Cheryl S. Robinson and James R. Robinson to Satya and Purnima Narayan. 1409 Valley St., $6,000

John Ruck and Melissa Gibson to Stephen and Allison Welsch. Lot 18, block G, section 4, Vista Acres, $215,000

Joshua and Jennifer Redmond Family Trust to Charles W. Tibbs. Lot 5, block 17, New Addition to Fort Hill, $134,485

Charles B. Sitton Jr. to Deborah J. Wheaton. Lot 34, section 1, Forest Dale, $199,000

Ronald N. Roseveare Jr. and Kathryn A. Donckers-Roseveare to Wendy S. and Edward E. Harrup. 307 Lansing Ave., $265,000

Jonathan M. and Sarah R. Born to Patrice Brown. 2302 Marsh St., $105,000

Yi Ling Lin to Commonwealth Retail LLC. 2404 Wards Road, $670,000

Rebekah A. Meadows to Barry Joseph Link Sr. Lot 10, block 6, Craddock Addition, $114,500

RTB Properties L.C. to Carl Chris and Maria Sue Barnett. Lot 9D, block 4, amended plat of Washington Heights, $67,000

Williams Investments LLC to Derrick Karega and Michelle Ewing-Karega. 1129 Wiggington Road, $165,000

Kristin A. Aaron to Alexander J. Monteiro and Meaghan T. Crook. 24 Easton Ave., $205,000

Morcom and Peters, Incorporated to Gary L. and Heather L. Raulerson. Lot 13 and 13A, block C, Evergreen Subdivision, $1,600

Hermina W. Hendricks to Matthew B. Johnson and Christine Baker. 1518 14th St., $34,950

Barry Joseph and Stacy E. Link to NBS Real Estate LLC. 4670 Fort Ave., $80,000

Bridget H. Alcorn to Michael S. and Ronda A. Neuland. 1522 Clayton Ave., $240,000

Nathan A. Jaworski to Madison Holbert. 4529 Golf Park Dr., $159,900

Elizabeth M. Cook to Ryan A. and Holly O. McEntire. 1531 Arrow St., $219,000

Patel & Dalrymple PLLC and Sameer M. Patel to Rea Brothers Commercial LLC. 5200 Fort Ave. and 104 and 108 Twin Oak Dr., $1,300,000

Rebecca B. Young to Robert O. and Teresa L. Brennan. 1216 Clay St., $195,000

Scott Anthony and Shannon May Willis Nivens to Joshua A. Chamot and Michele S. Coghill. 1667 Spottswood Place, $318,900

Jeffrey L. Boyer to Austin Robert Jackson and David Robert Jackson. Lot 139, Stuart Heights, $103,000

Nest Egg Partners to Kimberly A. Barger. Lot 9, phase 4, Homestead Gardens, $108,500

Randolph College, Incorporated to Meagan V. Swithers. 166 Norfolk Ave., $153,000

Billy B. Ashworth and Charles R. Ashworth to Lisa Anderson. Lot K16, Cornerstone, $279,900

Mattie Donigan to Richard James and Hattie Mae Shaw. 919 Tolleys Lane, $224,900

Rockwell Trust to Jared Evan and Courtney Autumn Lockhart. 267 Rockwell Road, $115,400

Damian W. and Gerianne G. Williams to Bin Han and Victoria Sun. Lot 4, block G, Cornerstone, $175,000

Olga Kronmeyer to Clayton G. Coleman III, trustee. Lot 151, phase 1, section 3, Three Fountains, $35,000

VIP LLC to Matthew R. Smith and June H. Smith. 533 Leesville Road, $125,000

James P. Tesi to Liberty Properties and Management LLC. 1202 Knight St., $15,000

Cross Stage LLC to Joseph Robert Dekreon. 1116 Sheffield Dr., $220,700

Streamline LLC to Aaron D. Boyce and Tia Poissant. 1419 Clay St., $118,000

Building Permits

Campbell County

Michael Oliver, 428 Penninsula Point, boat dock, $52,517

Sunburst Properties LLC, 186 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 184 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 182 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 178 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 174 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 170 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 168 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 164 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 156 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 152 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 148 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 144 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 140 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 138 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 134 Sunburst Villa Dr., townhome, $67,000

Jerry Horkey, 6706 Leesville Road, building for pontoon boat, $5,855

Crosspoint Properties LLC, 20646 Timberlake Road, double walk up ATM, $78,000

Jadon LLC, 99 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 95 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 93 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 89 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 85 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 81 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 77 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 71 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 67 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 63 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 57 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 55 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 51 Warwick Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 158 English Commons Dr., clubhouse, $306,000

Donald Henley Sr., 348 Foxcrest Dr., solar modules, $69,207.50

Timothy Cash Builder Inc., lot 68 Traverse, new dwelling, $300,000

Jay Shree Dutt Properties LLC, 14339 Wards Road, sign, $17,600

Michael Mattox, 1106 Bedford Ave., new dwelling, $220,000

David Spivey, 584 Summerdale Lane, pole barn, $35,700

Arica Brown, lot 36B, Leesville Road, new dwelling, $210,000

Jadon LLC, 14 High St., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 10 High St., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 18 High St., townhome building, $175,000

Keesee Family Properties LLC, 2280 Bishop Creek Road, office trailer, $35,000

Jeffrey Jensen, 212 Windingway Road, deck, $4,500

Matthew Thompson, 278 Mt. Airy Road, deck, $1,000

Jadon LLC, 120 English Commons Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 124 English Commons Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 128 English Commons Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 132 English Commons Dr., townhome building, $175,000

Danny Mays, 6443 Village Highway, storage building, $9,000

William Shafer Jr., 481 S. Timberlake Dr., additions and alterations, $60,000

Nelson Goff, 8863 Red House Road, new construction, $235,000

Richard Campbell, 551 Bridge Tree Court, pool, $85,000

Augusta Clark Construction LLC, lot 6, Mitchell Mill Road, new dwelling, $225,000

Gina Brown, 2480 Stage Road, new dwelling, $138,000

Robert Singleton, 322 Tomahawk Dr., renovations, $21,170

Michael Minnick, lot 23, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $250,000

Favor of God Builders Inc., 17 Gold Dust Trial, renovation, $80,000

Russell Meadows LLC, lot 31, Jeter Court, new dwelling, $200,000

John Keys, 4075 Nowlins Mills Road, carport, $8,500

Allen McDaniel, 540 Greenhouse Road, deck, $7,000

Campbell County, 371 Evington Road, pre-fab building, $6,500

