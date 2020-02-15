Property transfers
Amherst County
Joseph W. and Kristie N. Davis to Ronald L. and Janet J. Maxwell. Tract 1, Partridge Hill, Madison District, $ 18,000
D. Richard Ellington to Kelly G. Worthington, trustee. Parcel, near Mathone Road, 130.222 acres, $157,500
John W. Wood to James David Hall. Parcel, Wagon Trail Road, $90,000
Jonathan E. Herman to William W. Lee Jr. Lot 1, Montrose Fruit Farm, Elon District, $249,900
Blair Marie Riggs to Steven and Joyce Kidwell. Parcel, Cedar Gate Road, Elon District, $86,500
Autumn Martin to Megan M. and James W. Saunders Jr. 120 North Main St., $242,000
Francisco D. and Stephanie J. Mayo to Joseph Wayne and Kristie Nicole Davis. Lot 26, Stone Ridge, Courthouse District, $152,900
Jill Claire Scarborough to Thomas and Judith Metts. Lot 4, Horsley Crossing, Pedlar District, $27,000
Allen J. Sommers to Bradley Jay and Loretta Kay Miller. Parcel, Summerhill Road, Temperance District, $133,000
Gregory A. and Cathy A .Snyder to William E. and Melissa S. Salsgiver. Tract 7, section 7, Amherst Plantation, Madison District, $42,500
Appomattox County
Christian M. Stratton and Shannon L. Stratton to Matthew Jackson and Rebecca Jackson. Parcel, Horseshoe Road, Cloverhill District, $142,000
James A. Irby to Jeremiah T. and Rachel E. Koester. Parcel 3, Police Tower Subdivision, Southside District, $290,000
Lofton Leasing LLC to Scott Gene and Jennifer Renee Feeken. 838 Snapps Mill Road, $389,000
James Neal Washington to Equity Trust Company. Parcel, Richmond Highway, $50,000
James Neal Washington to Equity Trust Company. Parcel, off of Richmond Highway, $4,500
Bedford County
Clara C. Leonard to Richard T. Spurzem. Lot 3B and 4A, Alpha Dr., Lakes District, $610,000
John E. Wingfield and Linda S. Wingfield to Thomas B. and Cheryl L. Purtle. Unit C4, building C, section 7, The Waterways, Lakes District, $440,000
Gary L. Frazier and Elenor F. Frazier to Michael Dean See and Rose Marie Newsad-See. Lot 16 and 17, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $355,000
Ross Houston and Jung S. Hoke to Sam R. and Jo Ann H. Tucker. Unit C, building C-3, phase 14, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $210,000
Ruth Delong to Thomas A. Chickos. Lot 56, section D-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $175,000
RLJ LLC to Charles Albert Horn III. Lot 10, section 1, Bass Cove Subdivision, Lakes District, $160,000
Jeffrey A. and Carol D. Hogan to Darryl S. and Prestie Roach. Lot 2, Crab Orchard Road, Lakes District, $146,850
Toller’s Ferry Lakeside Holdings LLC to Paul L. Stewart III. Parcel near Pine Ridge Road, Lakes District, $92,902.50
David Youngblood to Michael Patrick Levy and Kelly Lynne Morrison. Lot 14, section 1, Lakes Edge, Blue Ridge District, $90,000
Marty D. McKee to Frank J. and Michelle L. Graybill. Lot 43, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $15,000
Highland Oaks Partners LLC to Eileen M. and Michael K. Clark. Lot 20, Highland Oaks, Jefferson District, $425,000
Melinda Gayle Fitzgerald to Scott Burnette, Barry Driskol, Mark Speake, Jim Johnson, Christi Burger, Tim Watts and Wayne Smith, trustees to Mountain View United Methodist Church. Lot 8, section 1, Clifton Estates, Jefferson District, $116,850
Jane T. Blankenship to Anne R. Fister-Lee. Unit 412, building 1, phase I, Oak Point Townhomes, Jefferson District, $190,000
Connie Toms Rhodes to Chad Edward Dooley and Tiffany Renee Phillips. Parcels, Winding Trail and 1844 Toms Road, Peaks District, $260,000
Lona Dawn Ingram Prasse to Harvey Arnold Phillips Sr. and Betty Dail Phillips. Lot 24, block B, section 1, Meadowridge Farm, $399,900
Gerald L. Headley and Jeffrey Justis, co-executors to 2C LLC. Unit 1, building K, Clay’s Crossing Inc., Jefferson District, $155,000
Campbell County
James R. Sprinkle to Iosef N. and Christy L. Shalev. Parcel B, Sprinkle Dr., $85,000
Michael R. Overstreet to Douglas Edward and Ruth Ann Tanner. Lots 15 and 16, section 1, Oak Hill, $287,500
NBS Real Estate LLC to George L. Leluan. Lot 2, section 1, Concord Village, $109,900
Mercy Care Centre Foundation to Robert L. and Sylvia J. Jones. Parcel, Va. 812, 1 acre near Evington, $6,000
James A. Weiss and Randy L. Weiss to Coy Davis and Diane Cripe Hewett. Lot 6, phase VI, Runaway Bay, $585,000
Gregory H. and Teresa P. Surratt to Yvonne M. and Henry L. Henderson Sr. Lot 23, section 4, Moss Creek Village, $217,400
Kirk Fritz, trustee to Aaron Partridge. 2 parcels, lot 3 and additional parcel, Beechwood Hills, $120,000
ECP LLC to Patricia A. and Roger A. Hunter Sr. Lot 6, phase I, section 4, Lighthouse Townhouses, $107,900
Susan D. Saunders, trustee to Jim T. Dinkle and Linda O. Dinkle. Lot 21, Lynviews Hills, $12,000
Payton Lawrence Townes, Joyce Ann Townes, Clayton Lawrence Townes and Paris Henry Townes to Crossroad Investments LLC. Top Ridge Road, Flat Creek District, $80,000
Marc L. and Amy B. Corbett to Marc D. and Courtney E. Hudson. Lot 30, section B, Whitestone Hills, $259,000
Betty W. Smith to Concord Lake Haven Inc. Lot 26 and half of lot 25, Lynview Hills, $146,762.50
City of Lynchburg
Chad P. Lydon to Rosie M. Spann-Johnson. Lot 12, block 15, section D, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $154,000
David K. Martinez to Streamline LLC. 1225 Heath Ave., $42,000
Paul W. and Linda M. Smith to Matthew McLeod. Lot 11, block 7, section B, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $189,000
Philip Hughes Ripley to Janice Elaine Stunkard. 1101 Federal ST., $375,000
Rosamond Netcott Phillips and Wayne Alexander Phillips, trustees to Michele C. Astese. 716 Johnson St. and additional parcel, $23,900
Billy R. Ashworth and Charles R Ashworth to Kyle James Davis. Lot 26, unit 314, Crescent Townhomes, $149,900
Rod Burnett to Edwin O’Neil Berryman and Valerie M. Shinko. Lot 28, section 3, Richland Hills Subdivision, $180,000
Carolyn M. Dellwo to Michael E. and Joan M. Brady. Lot 30, Heritage at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $35,000
Bobby J. and Freda M. Spencer to Fernando Jose Carreno Tineo. 304 Old Graves Mill Road, $195,000
Luttrell M. Farris to Daniel M. and Denise B. Dempsey. Lot 17, phase I, section 1, Three Fountains Town House Subdivision, $75,000
Carmela C. Dyke to Richard T. Fitzgerald II. 106 Kings Dr., $112,800
Streamline LLC to German Torres Torres. 1414 Buchanan St., $20,000
Kristen Dowling to Alexandria D. Richardson. Lots 120-123, Roundelay Subdivision, $141,000
Dewey L. and Tracey W. Ferguson to Ryan & Dadd LLC. Lot 6 and part of lot A Fort Crest Addition, $147,000
Dewey L. and Tracey W. Ferguson to Ryan & Dadd LLC. Lot 3, Fort Crest Addition, $147,000
Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Mann Custom Builders Inc. Lot 15, Jamerson Real Estate Inc. Subdivision, $30,000
Eric E. and Wanda L. Kobischen to Racheal L. White. Lots 15-16 and 45-46, block I, Mountain View Addition Subdivision, $108,000
Long Meadows Inc. to Roo LLC. Lots 13-17 and 24-28, Stonehaven Subdivision, $555,000
Elisabeth A. Wilson Pleszkoch and Christina Turner, co-administrators to Lynchburg Properties LLC. Lot 27, section 4, New Towne Subdivision, $150,000
Lisa C. Woodroff to Joanna C. Maas. 3107 Fort Ave., $128,020
John L. Spaulding IV and Jacklyn D. Spaulding and John L. Spaulding III to Elizabeth Sidner McKenna. Part lot 15, block A, Oak Hill Addition Subdivision, $140,000
Sellari Enterprises Inc. to Peter A. and Elena L. Stock. Lot 13, Cottage Hill Subdivision, $65,000
Building Permits
Amherst County
Sweet Briar College Treasurer’s Office, 134 Chapel Road, electrical power for greenhouse, $282,000
Kenneth Massie, 3270 Buffalo Springs Turnpike, addition, $60,000
Robert Langstaff, 132 School Road, modifications on cell tower, $20,000
William Hurley, 188 Mansfield Dr., addition, $25,000
Debbie Kinney, 368 Main St., deck, $1,800
Glad Manufacturing Co., 317 Zane Snead Dr., power for silos 19-21 at Glad, $46,000
Christopher Kobiela, 253 Todd Lane, addition/renovation, $2,000
C.W. Properties LLC, 146 Oakwood Dr., decks, $13,900
Dustin Wright, 857 Pendelton Dr., 28 solar modules, $40,257
Carlton Wingfield, 3975 South Amherst Highway, addition/renovations, $55,006
James Woods, 138 Oakwood Dr., decks, $13,727
James Woods, 132 Oakwood Dr., decks, $10,295
Mortgage Equity Conversion Trust, 214 Old Farm Road, addition/renovations, $19,268
Wilson Toal, 775 Partridge Creek Road, addition, $38,000
Arrington Storage LLC, lot 5, Amelon, new dwelling, $90,000
Justine Yingling, 233 Bramblewood Dr., solar grid, $33,040
Amherst County, 4818 Lexington Turnpike, new commercial structure, $33,454
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 197 Madison Heights Square, gates, $15,000
Crown Communications Inc., 143 Boxwood Circle, upgrade antennas, $10,000
Thomas Major Jr., lot 1, Dancing Creek Road, new dwelling, $40,000
