Property transfers
Amherst County
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Latania Stewart. Lot 15, Wynbrooke, $204,000
Tyrone Anthony Jordan to Michael W. Ramsey. Parcel, Va. 608, Temperance District, $4,000
Frances W. Stevens to Debra Lynn Stump. Lots 26-29, block C, Town of Amherst, $139,000
Susan Fulcher Hudson to Fred Winston and Vernie Tomlin Wood. Parcel 1, 99/160th of and acres. Parcel 2, 27.5 acres near Lowesville, Temperance District, $107,000
Ryan S. and Melanie H. Jay to Ethan R. and Sophia M. Parker. Lot 7, section 1, Peaksview Manor, Elon District, $186,500
Helen C. Floyd, Sophia C. Jones Elaine C. Harris, Dwayne E. Carson to Gerald K. and Joanne G. Haines. Parcel, Va. 622, 69.83 acres, Parcel “A”, $120,000
William Ray Edgemon Jr. to Curtis Rabine and Patricia Stevens-Rabine. Lot C, 3.66 acres, Courthouse District, $207,500
Helen C. Floyd, Sophia C. Jones, Elaine C. Harris, Dwayne E. Carson, R.M. Harris III to Dwayne E. and Donita L. Carson. 3 parcels, Galts Mill Road, 146.62 acres, $200,000
Dominion Acres Group LLC to Andrew P. Morcom, Philip A. Morcom and Jennifer Morcom. Parcel, near South Amherst Highway, 16.223 acres, Elon District, $165,000
Appomattox County
Marion V. Tomlin to Richard W. and Sheila K. Leeming. Lot 1, Piney Ridge Subdivision, Stonewall District, $40,500
Mary Maxwell Layne to Thomas G. and Evangelin A. Maxwell. 3 parcels, near Pamplin, 228.74 acres, $71,000
Benny O. and Jerleen P. Marston to Katherine D. Warner Hodge and Mitchell S. Hodge Jr. Lot 31, 1 acre, Stonewall District, $195,000
John K. and Carla G. Gaines to Peter Ruotolo. Parcel, 5.34 acres, Porter House Road, Stonewall District, $227,000
Tamara L. Thompson-Pritchard and Paul A. Pritchard to Daniel W. Forderkonz and Brittany C. Forderkonz. Parcel, Porter House Road, $219,900
Bedford County
Robert G. Saul to Nancy Bowden Anderson. Lot 5, Map of Village Green, Blue Ridge District, $130,000
Lorenzo A. Kitt Sr. to Stephen Arthur and Victoria W. Eells. New lot, Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $310,000
Edward E. and Sandra S. Quirouette to Ryan S. and Emily L. Jones. New Tract, Lovers Lane, Blue Ridge District, $228,500
Clifford A. and Renae C. Swain to Shirley A. Powers. Lot 3, Chaparral Estates, Lakes District, $150,000
Billy Christopher and Elizabeth Renee Mason to Anne M. and Charles T. Wood Jr. Parcel, Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $245,000
Kathy and Andy Motto Jr. to Michael S. and Michele D. Brogan. Lot 21, section II, Virginia Woods, $58,500
Michael V. and Glory B. Dobyns to Michael T. and Beverly P. Breedlove. Lot 9, Cedar Ridge, Jefferson District, $233,600
Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Prasannajumar Pathipati and Neha Rao Chee Haran. Lot 18, section 16, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $284,900
Terrell B. and Nancy W. Wright to Candice N. and Tony R. Rice II. Lot 22, section 16, Peters Estate, Jefferson District, $339,900
John A. Campbell and Carol O. Campbell to Rebecca L. Brooks and Anthony O. McMillan. Parcel, 1.829 acres, Center District, $60,000
Lawrence W. Minnick and Betty G. Minnick to Arthur C. Onspaugh Jr. and Andrea E. Onspaugh. Lot 16, section 13, Peters Estates, Jefferson District, $350,000
Charles B. Inge and Shani L. Inge to Legendary Lands of Virginia LLC. 3463 and 3465 Goode Road, 395.571 acres, Center and Jefferson Districts, $2,750,000
Campbell County
Anne Trice Thompson Akers, Vernon S. Thompson, Marshall Alan Thompson and Mary Thompson Garner to Marshall A. and Susana L. Thompson. Parcel, 10 acres, near Yellow Branch, Flat Creek District, $45,000
Michael S. Dunn to All Peoples Church of Lynchburg Inc. Parcel, 44.15 acres, near Eastbrook Road, $152,000
Joseph Howard Turek and Renee Katelyn Fluty to Gail Lee Anderson. Lot 26, section 2-A, Wildwood, $235,000
William D. Bohon III to Christine Layne Albin. Lot 120, North Quadrant Timberlake, $478,000
WBW Investments LLC to Gail Lee Anderson. Lot 13, section 2-A, Wildwood, $272,000
Kathryn L. Bolling to Pamela D. Armes. Lot 14, section 7, phase 3, Village at Greenview, $100,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Patrick W. Weitzell II and Callie J. Baker. Parcel, Miles Lane, $70,000
August D. Barber to Jennifer C. Gonzalez and Anthony O. Gonzalez. Lot 1, section 1, Carriage Grove, $224,900
James Finnerty Jr. and Faith Bartley to William J. Moir. Lot 6, Monroe Lots, $175,900
Michael R. Brinkley and Jon W. Keesee to Wallace G. Keesee and Jon W. Keesee. Parcel, near Bethany Road, 43.06 acres, Long Mountain District, $30,000
Melvin J. Cheatham Jr., Donna I. Cheatham and Nicholas A. Cheatham to Ricky V. and Brenda L. Simons. Lot 3B, Va. 646, Doss Road, $25,000
Robert S. Shugar and Lynette M. Shugar to Norman L. Cranford and Maria Colleen Claxton. Lots 12-14, Tweedy Estates Subdivision, $415,000
City of Lynchburg
Keith D. and Carla A. Sabo to Iron Orchid LLC. 3042 Campbell Ave., $94,000
Steve E. and Annette C. Mills to Robert Wilson Tatum Jr. Lot 25, section 3, Boxwood Farm Subdivision, $392,000
Oaklink LLC to William F. Overacre. Lot 69, phase IV, Preserve at Oakwood Subdivision, $104,500
Tyler Voogd to Alan A. Payan and Kacey S. Reichard. Lot 4, block B, section 2, Woodbine Village West Subdivision, $109,900
Brian K. and Georgette N. Triplett to Layney S. and Joseph H. Skinner IV. Lot 26, section 4, New Towne Subdivision, $177,000
Eric M. Baugher and Leslie W. Baugher to Trevor D. and Meredith B. Connell. Lot 2, section 2, Carter’s Grove Subdivision, $410,000
Augustine Omwanghe to Stella L. Boley. 5148 Boonsboro Road, $55,000
David A. and Carol W. Owen to Joshua P. and Elizabeth M. Brandon. Lot 1, block 5, section A, Bedford Hills Subdivision, $128,000
Deborah T. Chaffin to Tyler and Meghan Voogd. Lots 275-278, plan B, Beverly Hills Subdivision, $185,000
Danny and Wendy Webb to Christopher Ryan Harrell. Lot 23, block 34, Westover Heights Subdivision, $159,900
Curtis Wheeler and Betty L. Peterson-Wheeler to University of Lynchburg. Lot 11, section 1, College Lake Park Subdivision, $165,667
Stephen E. Morris to Chelsea Paige Barnwell. Unit 11, Woodstock Condominiums, $82,000
Daniel C. Bost to Wentworth Holdings LLC. Lot 65, Sterling Park Townhomes Subdivision, $103,000
Robert C. Tonnancour and Linda J. Tonnancour, trustees to Matthew David and Lauren Elizabeth Brynteson. Lot 103, Sterling Park Townhomes, $123,000
Raymond Andrew and Megan Anna Guensch to David M. and Sharon E. Filegar. Lot 6, section 1, College Park Subdivision, $220,000
Four Plus Investments LLC to Charles J. Grove. Unit 201, building 1, The Parkside Grande at Cornerstone Condominium, $115,000
Jean E. Petrey to William R. Walker and Christine E. Savarese. Lot 3, block E, Evergreen Subdivision, $200,000
William R. Walker and Christine E. Saverese to Daniel W. and Violet A. Runions. Lot 3, Farmington Subdivision, $282,900
Building Permits
Campbell County
Kenneth Settje, 708 Crowell Lane, commercial additions and alterations, $521, 600
Laura Moses, 326 Morning Glory Lane, new dwelling, $220,000
Christopher Wade, 155 Hiley Terrace, new dwelling, $200,000
WK Land and Timber LLC, 678 Brookneal Highway, duplex, $190,000
Jonathan Witt, 7 Northgate Court, new dwelling, $289,000
Dale Snyder, 480 Runner Stone Dr., new dwdelling, $375,000
Emberly Way LLC, 77 Emberly Court, new dwelling, $250,000
Emberly Way LLC, 95 Emberly Court, new dwelling, $250,000
Bryan Mays, 618 Oxford Furnace, new dwelling, $263,450
Robin Vance, 1634 Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Mark Bruce, 315 Davids Way, finish portion of basement, $12,000
Ricky Spradlin, 81 N. Ridge Lane, roof top solar install, $6,820
Randy Wade, 2750 Oxford Furnace Road, close in screened in porch, $35,000
Norvell Stratton, 14 Cobblestone Lane, pool, $21,000
Robbie Falwell, 557 Deer Path, pool, $7,000
Paul Fredrich, 353 Cato Road, carport, $5,300
Wendy Davis, 1660 Austin Mill Road, pool, $55,700
Joseph Dawson, 3091 Red House Road, pool, $35,000
Dolland Scott, 496 Waterlick Road, new dwelling, $226,801
Nathan Washburn, 0 Wards Road, new dwelling, $256,000
Duane Hundley, 117 Addie Way, solar panels, $21,224
George Carhart, 44 Lake Shore Lane, roof, $10,000
Paul Mattox, 3950 Bedford Highway, garage, $25,000
George McDonald, 2419 Village Highway, solar panels, $36,300
Wyatt Hamlett, 3233 Lambs Church Road, front porch, $5,000
William Wood, 201 Sunrise Dr., deck, $11,668
Legacy Unknown, 176 Lakehaven Place, new dwelling, $275,000
Mark Bruce, 315 Davids Way, new dwelling, $295,000
Britney Williams, 3761 Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $302,093
Stanley McIvor, 6444 Village Highway, new dwelling, $110,000
Jerry Harvey Jr., 1139 Tweedy Road, new dwelling, $263,450
