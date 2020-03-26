Property transfers
Amherst County
Dianne M. Smith to Ashleigh Branham. Lot 6, section 1, Amherst Plantation, Madison District, $109,900
Jacob Tyree Cash and Michael Edward Cash to Kristin T. Cash. Parcel, Va. 619, 2.91 acres, Temperance District, $175,000
Barbara Peters Clements, Lisa Clements Johnston, Jennifer Leigh Peters, Elizabeth Blair Peters Payne, Glenn William Peters Jr., Brenda Peters Hunt, Donald Ray Peters and Ronald Pay Peters to Ronald R. and Barbara C. Peters. Lots 5-7, subdivision of part of the property of P.A. Thompson, Elon District, $150,000
Arlene D. Pugh to Kenneth R. and Pamela M. Crawford to Dawson Aluminum Inc. Lot 142 and part of lot 141, Kiddhurst Acres, Elon District, $152,400
Yvonne W. Ragland to James R. Creamer and Joanne M. Roddick. New parcel “A”, residue 3.415 acres, Elon District, $39,900
Bradley S. Dye to Elizabeth C. Massie and Cameron B. Maddow. Lot 2, 12.034 acres, Elon District, $200,000
Otis Lee Durham Jr. and Eleanore Carole Wohol Ford Durham, trustees to Keith D. and Sheri M. Nelson. Parcel, Gun Mountain Dr., $136,000
Appomattox County
Angela M. Childress to Randy and Glennis L. Looney. Tract 1A, Dreaming Creek Road, Stonewall District, $61,000
Marilyn J. Cummings to Patrick Poullath. Lot 5, Va. 613, 1.906 acres, Stonewall District, $154,200
Allan L. Booth and Wanda H. Booth to Claude A. Moore and Norma H. Moore. Parcel 1, north side of U.S. 460, 5.70 acres. Parcel 2, U.S. 460, 2 acres, Southside District, $180,000
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Susan G. Mundy and Leland M. Fannon Parcel 1, 2.70 acres, Southside District, $169,900
Carl M. Shatzer to Daniel W. Ramsey and Anne Marie Ramsey. Lots 12 and 13, Paradise Lake Subdivision, Southside District, $50,000
Bedford County
Ronald H. and Molly R. Bristol to David and Ashley Carol Zaino. 402 Saunders Point Road, Lakes District, $599,000
Edward C. and Susan F. Craighill to Christopher A. and Michelle L. Smith. 1045 Rufus Dr., Lakes District, $480,000
Jason P. and Michelle A. Thomas to Erik Sean and Mindy Lynn Edwards. Lot 3, Shingle Block and 4914 Shingle Block Road, Lakes District, $286,000
Chris D. and Sharon O. Holliday to Madison H. Simms and Timothy L. Sarver. 1298 Blue Ridge Dr. and additional parcel, $282,000
Nancy J. and Clinton F. Western Sr. to Jeanne Bailey. 110 Breezewood Lane, $183,333
Lisa A. Toscano and Diane Lawson to David W. and Mary A. Whittington. Lot 17, Goodvue Village, Blue Ridge District, $176,000
William Glenn Rainey and Freida R. Harman to Ernest S Smith. Lot 11, section 2, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $83,800
Anthony S. Emmons to David R. Vaughn and Margaret Vaughn. Lot 16, section 2, Weatherwood, Blue Ridge District, $30,000
Bank of Botetourt to Jerry Lee Wayne Tingler. New lot 1, Mountain View Acres Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $5,000
Philip W. and Josie G. Grandfield to Scott D. Reisenweaver and Mark T. Reisenweaver. Lot 107, section 3, Village East, Lakes District, $5,000
Joey A. Puckette to Corey Jones. Lot 2, Lowry Subdivision, Center District, $5,000
The Forest Partners LLC to Gristmill Land Holdings LLC. 1208 Perrowville Road, $2,900,000
Blaine M. Fernald and Patricia L. Fernald, trustees to Frankie L. Scoggins. Lot 21, Wellington Court, Jefferson District, $329,900
Judith L. Nutt to Anna Rae Tinsley. Lot 33, section B, Bedford Hills, $185,000
George A. Winfield to Brandon C. Alisabeth N. Smith. Lot 10, section 1, Lake Vista, Jefferson District, $240,000
R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Adam Douglas Loudon and Michele A. Shull-Loudon. Lot 21, section 3, West Crossing, Jefferson District, $440,000
Stephen M. and Shannon L. Conley to Dakota Samuel and Ashlynn Kelly. Loy 14, section 5, The Meadows, Jefferson District, $272,500
Claudine C. Etheridge and Shirley A. Etheridge to Matthew L. Adkins and Amber Marie Thornes. Lot 24, block 3, Ivy Hill, Jefferson District, $302,000
Wayne E. Lawhorn to Isaac S. Cepeda. 505 South St., Town of Bedford, $95,000
Campbell County
Brian C. and Amanda J. Summers to David C. and Melissa Danielle Gunter. Lot 25, section 3, Russell Springs, $228,000
H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to Kathleen E. and Robert N. Gregor Jr. Parcel, Hughes Road, $150,000
Austin M. and Jamie L. Erb to Lindsey A. Sharman and Lindsay M. Pritchard. Lot 30, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $229,900
Richard W. Robertson to Kenneth L. Durham. Parcel, Meadow Court, $33,500
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Zengrudong and Jinlan Liu. Lot 38, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $269,950
Leland F. and Lenore R. Dittman to Clayton B. and Debra C. Harvey. Lot 1, Leewood Subdivision, $206,000
CS Custom Structures Inc. to Michael D. and Deborah M. Simmons. Lot 4, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $368,500
Phoenix1Investment LLC to CS Custom Structures Inc. Lot 32, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $59,900
Dewayne K. Campbell to Timothy S. Cash Builder Inc Lot 68, Leesville Road Estates, phase III, $40,000
Charles W. Sheaffer to Ralph A. and Beatriz A. Butler. Lots 60 and 61, section A, Reynolds Subdivision, $10,001
City of Lynchburg
John D. Johnson to Denise and John Johnson. Lot 29, section IV, Willow Bend Subdivision, $170,000
Edward G. and Carrie White Williams to Micah Properties LLC. Lot 1, block 11, Radcliff Subdivision, $162,000
NBS Real Estate LLC to Powell Property Network LLC. Lot 102, Tyrees Addition, $45,000
Ryan P. and Kati W. Stuller to Andy B. Tran and Lan Lh Nguyen. Lot 3, block H, Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $185,000
Darrell Pittman to Mary and Gregory O’Berry II. Lot 31, block C, section 6, Blue Ridge Farms Subdivision, $149,900
James E. and Lillian H. Rice to Charles J. Wingfield. Lot 3, phase 1, section 1, Three Fountains Townhouse Subdivision, $79,900
Peachtree Counseling Center Inc. to S&S Properties of Lynchburg LLC. 798 Leesville Road, $200,000
Frankie Len Scoggins to Joyce C. Pieleck. Lot 3, Duncraig Court Subdivision, $300,000
Julio L. Uchimura and Mary J. Stewart to Venture LLC. 861 Belmont St., $45,000
Adam W. Stevens, trustee to Matthew A. and Kathryn S. Muri. 1701 Langhorne Road, $355,000
Fairview Christian Church Inc. to Naveed A. and Sadaf N. Khan. Lot 5, block 1, Highland Park Subdivision, $10,000
Beda Properties LLC to John B. Anderson. Lot 4, block 1, Mountain Ridge Addition, $160,000
Hugh S. and Laura A. Barnwell to Jonathan W. Martin. 1920 Roxbury St., $89,000
Phillip J. Beeson to Brendan O’Malley Smith and Ashley Blair Smith. Lot 14, block 7, Edley Subdivision, $205,900
Selby Wayne Croom to Michael A. Gillette and Jodi K. Gillette, trustees. Lot 33, block 2, Roseland Park Addition, $62,000
Electrical Realty and Sales Company to Seven-Up Distributing Co. Portion of 208 Graves Mill Road, $300,000
Ann Carol Tweedy Tucker and William Fainter Tucker III to Patrick J. Griffin. Lots 15-18, block 5, Gorman Subdivision, $259,900
Staton E. and Laura M. Aylor to Katherine W.T. Sasser. Unit 13, Heritage Condominium, $150,000
Walter Leon Watts to Brodf LLC. Lot 7, block 7, Glenwood Addition, $77,000
Streamline LLC to Buscher Enterprise LLC. Parcel, Knight St., $32,000
Building Permits
Appomattox County
Caden Energix Pamplin LLC, Richmond Highway, solar electric power generation facility, $3,526,000
Matt Witt, 1364 Oakleigh Ave., addition to dog kennel, $10,000
Gary Parsons, 213 Ridgeline Dr., finish part of the basement, $5,000
Gaige Brooks, lot 73, Sunset Ridge, new dwelling, $275,000
Earl Robinson, 787 Woodlawn Trail, replace deck, $8,500
William McCabe, 4508 Wildway Road, deck with handicap ramp, $6,000
David Wright, 2810 Paradise Road, car port, $9,552.82
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.