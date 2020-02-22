Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Arlean Sandidge Hunter to Larry D. hunter. Parcel 1, Va. 130 and parcel 2, 14 A, Pedlar District, $123,600

Kasey W. Wood to Ramiro and Stephanie J. Hernandez. Lots 47-50, block B, Seminole Dr., $105,000

William K. and Laurie Jo Guzek to Ramiro and Stephanie J. Hernandez. Lots 13 and 14, Ragland Road, $133,800

Victoria F. and Richard E. Curtis Jr. to Joseph Scott Mozzone. Tract 2, Little Otter Creek Subdivision, Pedlar District, $100,000

Felicia and Ricky A. McFadden Jr. to Kristina D. Bailey. 1580 Richmond Highway, $85,000

Ruger A. and Amanda T. Tomlin to Cody L. Tyree. 122 Spruce St., $145,000

Brandon W. and Amanda D. Peters to Cody M. Monfils. Parcel, Va. 670, 0.559 acres, Elon District, $147,000

New Bethel Estates LLC to Terry R. Phillips. Lot 7, section 1, New Bethel Commons, $24,000

Luke J. Hudson to James Michael and Angela Elizabeth Fish Richardson. Parcel, Va. 675, Winesap Road, Elon District, $209,000

Patricia L. Nash to James Mark Huffines. Parcel 1, Va. 151 and parcel 2, Va. 151, $165,500

Samuel W. Trent and Marjorie M. Trent to Cceil W. and Nancy C. Foster. Parcel, intersection of Va. 610 and Va. 607, 0.3 acres, Pedlar District, $2,500

Appomattox County

William C. Drinkard to Debra L. and Joseph L. Coleman. Parcel, 24 acres, Bellview Road, $341,000

Eugene P. and Wanda D. Williams and Burke & Burke Properties LLC to KMTM Properties LLC. 1853 Confederate Blvd., $310,000

Foster Ridge LLC to Gaige M. and Kelsey L. Brooks. Lot 73, Sunset Ridge, section IIIB, Stonewall District, $46,000

Sheila M. Roper, executor to Larry R. Ware Sr. and Jarmanie E. Haynes. Lot 4, 2.36 acres, Southside District, $16,500

Gaige M. and Kelsey L. Brooks to Jacob M. Scruggs. 307 Porter House Road, $230,000

Bedford County

Mary Lou McDonald, trustee to Nicholas T. Arrington, trustee and Kathy F. Arrington, trustee. Lots 8 and 8A, Silver Bay, Lakes District, $625,000

A. Michael Hedge, trustee to Edward C. and Susan F. Craighill. 110 Island Lane and additional parcel, Lakes District, $600,000

Lyn B. Carroll to William H. and Donna L. Irvine. 2331 Patmos Church Road, Lakes District, $565,000

Calvin and Tammy Godsey to David H. and Tina M. Byrd and Amanda May Byrd. 3401 Diamond Hill Road, Lakes District, $375,000

Edward W. and Mavis M. Dempsey to Zachary Standifur. Parcel, Richards View Lane, Blue Ridge District, $199,500

Alvin Wayne Robertson to Benjamin Allen Defibaugh and Dana Lee Rife. 203 Hidden Valley Trail, Lakes District, $128,000

Brian K. and Tracey Anderson to Charles Frank. 246 Fancy Grove Road, Lakes District, $110,000

Bendalder Bayse Jr. and Algernon Michael Dean Bayse to Susan R. and William A. Gordon. Parcel, Goose Creek Valley Road, Blue Ridge District, $100,000

Keith Allen Diggs to Mikel Patrick O’Malley Sr. and Kelly J. Sheldon. Lot 20, Lakeridge Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $50,000

Better Land Company LLC to Tracy Scheffling. Parcel 24, section IV, block B, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $50,000

Bonnie Jeanne Kraugh to James A. Allman III. Lot 1, section 3, Jumping Run Farms, Lakes District, $9,200

Robert W. and Joan S. Sydnor to Ajith Z. Cherian and Catherine S. Schuller. Lake lot, 4.168 acres, section 6, $185,000

Robert W. and Joan S. Sydnor to Ajith Z. Cherian and Catherine S. Schuller.1643 Fleming Mountain Dr., $825,000

Ralph H. Beck to Michael D. Bennett and Mary Katherine Bennett. Lot 21, Serene Cree Run, Jefferson District, $430,000

Augusta Investments LLC to Dayspring LLC. Lot 1, Piedmont Court, $133,000

Brian and Shannon L. Keesee to Steven C. Chase. Lot 42, Peaks View Lake Estates, Center District, $411,900

Diane and Russell T. Dean Jr. to Emily Heather and Hermann Carl Kastroll V. Lot 29, Peter’s Estate, Jefferson District, $366,900

Jefferson Meadows LLC to Medallion Homes LLC. Lot 31, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $64,000

James C. and Anna Sophia Metzger to Tyler M. Lower and Danielle E. Lower. Lot 24, section 5, McIntosh Subdivision, Jefferson District, $169,900

Campbell County

Robert L. Charte to Goshen Living LLC. Lot 32, Stonegate, $165,000

Terry Charlton to Maxwell J. Martarello. Parcel, Rocky Road, $113,000

Michael David Catlin, John Edward Catlin, Joni Catlin Freeze and Douglas Bond Catlin to Thomas Coles. Lot 17, section 1A, block 1, Seminole Ridge, Altavista, $95,000

Cape Henry Court Trust to Nickolas Petrick and Susan Petrick. Unit 332, Lighthouse Condominiums, $98,000

Sandra S. Crr to Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company LLC. Parcel A, U.S. 501, 1.03 acres, $8,000

Charles Wesley Carey to Ricky H. Johnson. Parcel, Lavender Lane, $120,000

Bennie’s Rentals Inc. to Denysius Jose G. Ang. Lot 11, Park Meadows, Patrick Henry District, $75,900

James C. and Pamela R. Arrington to Jeremy D. Rawlings. Parcel, Hickory Creek Road, $70,000

Buford Wakely Austin and Wendall L. Austin to Mildred F. Hall. Parcel, Va. 43, remainder of 6.13 acres, $87,400

BDJ Consulting Inc. to Jonathan Thompson. Lot 7, Winston Ridge Subdivision, $13,800

Jeffrey L. Boyer and Christi-Anna K. Boyer to Rebecca Anne Witt. Lot 32, Leesville Road Estates, phase I, $270,000

City of Lynchburg

Rebecca L. and Elvin L. Rash Jr. to Adam W. Stevens. Lot 1, block B, section 1, Landon Hills Subdivision, $475,000

Benjamin J. Marietta to Christopher J. and Michelle S. Carson. 209 Madison ST., $275,000

Timothy E. and Kathleen A. O’Roark to Charles Craddock and Linda Boone Crenshaw. Lot K10, block 10, Cornerstone Subdivision, $259,900

Mary W. Elder and Sheila Gilliam to Cody Gilliam MacArthur. Lot 15, section 7, Richland Hills Subdivision, $101,000

Kelly S. Shager and Paul J. Shager to Ann Marie and Kevin J. Harman. 118 Beacon Hill Place, $465,000

Eric Beevers to Philip A. and Kaylee L. Soria. 407 Taylor St., $47,449.97

Alexander Q. Hunter Jr. and Alexander Q. Hunter Sr. to Clayton J. and Jordan P. Johnson. Lot 115, Northwynd Villas Subdivision, $166,000

Happy Ours LLC to Jessica Denise Cobb. Lot 10, block 15, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Company Subdivision, $85,000

CommaBoyz LLC to Antonia H. Cordova, Seve Cordova and Kyle Toomey. Lot 2, block 11, section A, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $197,000

James Wilson Day and Terry Gayle Day, trustees to Country Place LLC. Lot 70, block F, section 1, Country Place Townhomes, $49,000

Brenda W. Gordon and Thomas H. Wade to Lee T. Cox. 1012 Pinehurst St., $35,000

Sharon F. Curtain to Malcolm K. and Mary Anne Sydnor. 1711 Parkland Dr., $424,900

Davidson Family III LLC to Max Sweet Properties LLC. Unit 16, 11th Street Lofts Condominium $180,000

Laura Diane and Earl Thomas Moize Jr. to Christopher Albert Dorner. Lot 3, block 24, Westover Heights Subdivision, $111,000

Milton Dewey Sowell and Raymond Michael Sowell to Clarissa Lauren Fostel. Lot 3, block 6, Westover Heights Addition, $47,900

Janis A. Wise to Lisbeth Cormoto Roas Garcia. Lot 5, section 1, New Towne Subdivision, $155,000

Graves Mill Associates LC to Westbound Properties LLC. Unit 3, McConville Park Condominium, $99,750

Charles R. Torbert Jr. to Inklein Holdings LLC. 1500 Esmond St., $117,500

Ryan Michael and Shelby Lynn Kindt to Joshua R. Schneider. 552 A Leesville Road, $166,000

Building Permits

City of Lynchburg

Liberty University Inc., 3700 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $1,240,000

Opera on the James Inc., 701 Main St., renovation, $26,737

Eleven 25 of Virginia LLC, 1125 Old Graves Mill Road, renovation, $14,000

Red Hawk Contracting Inc., 7616 Timberlake Road, new construction, $1,000,000

Appalachian Electric Power, 4001 Mayflower Dr., addition, $57,000

FOF LLC, 1285 Enterprise Dr. B, renovation, $15,000

Appalachian Electric Power, 200 Old Trents Ferry Road, addition, $382,760.99

River Ridge Mall LLC, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $49,700

Maple Hills Inc., 2127 Lakeside Dr., renovation, $600,000

River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3385 Candlers Mountain Road, new construction, $4,000,000

Ki Dong Park, 114 Hexham Dr., renovation, $15,000

Heritage Baptist Church Inc., 219 Breezewood Dr., renovation, $70,000

Sonya Holland, 115 Chateau Place, addition, $40,000

Claytor Associates LLC, 3228 Odd Fellows Road, renovation, $62,000

Centra Health Inc., 1901 Tate Springs Road, renovation, $138,500

Charles Grant, 3831 Old Forest Road, renovation, $1,000

Charles Grant, 3831 Old Forest Road 8, renovation, $2,900

Central Virginia Foundation, 300 Lucado Place, renovation, $5,000

Willoughby Properties II LLC, 1000 Court St., renovation, $700,000

Forestbrook LLC, 220 McConville Road, repair, $246,150

Centra Health Inc., 2542 Langhorne Road, renovation, $95,000

Young Men’s Christian Association, 3408 Old Forest Road, repair, $46,798

Sycamore Creek Properties Two, 3310 Mayflower Dr., renovation, $74,000

Eleven 25 of Virginia LLC, 1125 Old Graves Mill Road 700, new construction, $2,200,000

 

