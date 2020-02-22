Property transfers
Amherst County
Arlean Sandidge Hunter to Larry D. hunter. Parcel 1, Va. 130 and parcel 2, 14 A, Pedlar District, $123,600
Kasey W. Wood to Ramiro and Stephanie J. Hernandez. Lots 47-50, block B, Seminole Dr., $105,000
William K. and Laurie Jo Guzek to Ramiro and Stephanie J. Hernandez. Lots 13 and 14, Ragland Road, $133,800
Victoria F. and Richard E. Curtis Jr. to Joseph Scott Mozzone. Tract 2, Little Otter Creek Subdivision, Pedlar District, $100,000
Felicia and Ricky A. McFadden Jr. to Kristina D. Bailey. 1580 Richmond Highway, $85,000
Ruger A. and Amanda T. Tomlin to Cody L. Tyree. 122 Spruce St., $145,000
Brandon W. and Amanda D. Peters to Cody M. Monfils. Parcel, Va. 670, 0.559 acres, Elon District, $147,000
New Bethel Estates LLC to Terry R. Phillips. Lot 7, section 1, New Bethel Commons, $24,000
Luke J. Hudson to James Michael and Angela Elizabeth Fish Richardson. Parcel, Va. 675, Winesap Road, Elon District, $209,000
Patricia L. Nash to James Mark Huffines. Parcel 1, Va. 151 and parcel 2, Va. 151, $165,500
Samuel W. Trent and Marjorie M. Trent to Cceil W. and Nancy C. Foster. Parcel, intersection of Va. 610 and Va. 607, 0.3 acres, Pedlar District, $2,500
Appomattox County
William C. Drinkard to Debra L. and Joseph L. Coleman. Parcel, 24 acres, Bellview Road, $341,000
Eugene P. and Wanda D. Williams and Burke & Burke Properties LLC to KMTM Properties LLC. 1853 Confederate Blvd., $310,000
Foster Ridge LLC to Gaige M. and Kelsey L. Brooks. Lot 73, Sunset Ridge, section IIIB, Stonewall District, $46,000
Sheila M. Roper, executor to Larry R. Ware Sr. and Jarmanie E. Haynes. Lot 4, 2.36 acres, Southside District, $16,500
Gaige M. and Kelsey L. Brooks to Jacob M. Scruggs. 307 Porter House Road, $230,000
Bedford County
Mary Lou McDonald, trustee to Nicholas T. Arrington, trustee and Kathy F. Arrington, trustee. Lots 8 and 8A, Silver Bay, Lakes District, $625,000
A. Michael Hedge, trustee to Edward C. and Susan F. Craighill. 110 Island Lane and additional parcel, Lakes District, $600,000
Lyn B. Carroll to William H. and Donna L. Irvine. 2331 Patmos Church Road, Lakes District, $565,000
Calvin and Tammy Godsey to David H. and Tina M. Byrd and Amanda May Byrd. 3401 Diamond Hill Road, Lakes District, $375,000
Edward W. and Mavis M. Dempsey to Zachary Standifur. Parcel, Richards View Lane, Blue Ridge District, $199,500
Alvin Wayne Robertson to Benjamin Allen Defibaugh and Dana Lee Rife. 203 Hidden Valley Trail, Lakes District, $128,000
Brian K. and Tracey Anderson to Charles Frank. 246 Fancy Grove Road, Lakes District, $110,000
Bendalder Bayse Jr. and Algernon Michael Dean Bayse to Susan R. and William A. Gordon. Parcel, Goose Creek Valley Road, Blue Ridge District, $100,000
Keith Allen Diggs to Mikel Patrick O’Malley Sr. and Kelly J. Sheldon. Lot 20, Lakeridge Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $50,000
Better Land Company LLC to Tracy Scheffling. Parcel 24, section IV, block B, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $50,000
Bonnie Jeanne Kraugh to James A. Allman III. Lot 1, section 3, Jumping Run Farms, Lakes District, $9,200
Robert W. and Joan S. Sydnor to Ajith Z. Cherian and Catherine S. Schuller. Lake lot, 4.168 acres, section 6, $185,000
Robert W. and Joan S. Sydnor to Ajith Z. Cherian and Catherine S. Schuller.1643 Fleming Mountain Dr., $825,000
Ralph H. Beck to Michael D. Bennett and Mary Katherine Bennett. Lot 21, Serene Cree Run, Jefferson District, $430,000
Augusta Investments LLC to Dayspring LLC. Lot 1, Piedmont Court, $133,000
Brian and Shannon L. Keesee to Steven C. Chase. Lot 42, Peaks View Lake Estates, Center District, $411,900
Diane and Russell T. Dean Jr. to Emily Heather and Hermann Carl Kastroll V. Lot 29, Peter’s Estate, Jefferson District, $366,900
Jefferson Meadows LLC to Medallion Homes LLC. Lot 31, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $64,000
James C. and Anna Sophia Metzger to Tyler M. Lower and Danielle E. Lower. Lot 24, section 5, McIntosh Subdivision, Jefferson District, $169,900
Campbell County
Robert L. Charte to Goshen Living LLC. Lot 32, Stonegate, $165,000
Terry Charlton to Maxwell J. Martarello. Parcel, Rocky Road, $113,000
Michael David Catlin, John Edward Catlin, Joni Catlin Freeze and Douglas Bond Catlin to Thomas Coles. Lot 17, section 1A, block 1, Seminole Ridge, Altavista, $95,000
Cape Henry Court Trust to Nickolas Petrick and Susan Petrick. Unit 332, Lighthouse Condominiums, $98,000
Sandra S. Crr to Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company LLC. Parcel A, U.S. 501, 1.03 acres, $8,000
Charles Wesley Carey to Ricky H. Johnson. Parcel, Lavender Lane, $120,000
Bennie’s Rentals Inc. to Denysius Jose G. Ang. Lot 11, Park Meadows, Patrick Henry District, $75,900
James C. and Pamela R. Arrington to Jeremy D. Rawlings. Parcel, Hickory Creek Road, $70,000
Buford Wakely Austin and Wendall L. Austin to Mildred F. Hall. Parcel, Va. 43, remainder of 6.13 acres, $87,400
BDJ Consulting Inc. to Jonathan Thompson. Lot 7, Winston Ridge Subdivision, $13,800
Jeffrey L. Boyer and Christi-Anna K. Boyer to Rebecca Anne Witt. Lot 32, Leesville Road Estates, phase I, $270,000
City of Lynchburg
Rebecca L. and Elvin L. Rash Jr. to Adam W. Stevens. Lot 1, block B, section 1, Landon Hills Subdivision, $475,000
Benjamin J. Marietta to Christopher J. and Michelle S. Carson. 209 Madison ST., $275,000
Timothy E. and Kathleen A. O’Roark to Charles Craddock and Linda Boone Crenshaw. Lot K10, block 10, Cornerstone Subdivision, $259,900
Mary W. Elder and Sheila Gilliam to Cody Gilliam MacArthur. Lot 15, section 7, Richland Hills Subdivision, $101,000
Kelly S. Shager and Paul J. Shager to Ann Marie and Kevin J. Harman. 118 Beacon Hill Place, $465,000
Eric Beevers to Philip A. and Kaylee L. Soria. 407 Taylor St., $47,449.97
Alexander Q. Hunter Jr. and Alexander Q. Hunter Sr. to Clayton J. and Jordan P. Johnson. Lot 115, Northwynd Villas Subdivision, $166,000
Happy Ours LLC to Jessica Denise Cobb. Lot 10, block 15, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Company Subdivision, $85,000
CommaBoyz LLC to Antonia H. Cordova, Seve Cordova and Kyle Toomey. Lot 2, block 11, section A, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $197,000
James Wilson Day and Terry Gayle Day, trustees to Country Place LLC. Lot 70, block F, section 1, Country Place Townhomes, $49,000
Brenda W. Gordon and Thomas H. Wade to Lee T. Cox. 1012 Pinehurst St., $35,000
Sharon F. Curtain to Malcolm K. and Mary Anne Sydnor. 1711 Parkland Dr., $424,900
Davidson Family III LLC to Max Sweet Properties LLC. Unit 16, 11th Street Lofts Condominium $180,000
Laura Diane and Earl Thomas Moize Jr. to Christopher Albert Dorner. Lot 3, block 24, Westover Heights Subdivision, $111,000
Milton Dewey Sowell and Raymond Michael Sowell to Clarissa Lauren Fostel. Lot 3, block 6, Westover Heights Addition, $47,900
Janis A. Wise to Lisbeth Cormoto Roas Garcia. Lot 5, section 1, New Towne Subdivision, $155,000
Graves Mill Associates LC to Westbound Properties LLC. Unit 3, McConville Park Condominium, $99,750
Charles R. Torbert Jr. to Inklein Holdings LLC. 1500 Esmond St., $117,500
Ryan Michael and Shelby Lynn Kindt to Joshua R. Schneider. 552 A Leesville Road, $166,000
Building Permits
City of Lynchburg
Liberty University Inc., 3700 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $1,240,000
Opera on the James Inc., 701 Main St., renovation, $26,737
Eleven 25 of Virginia LLC, 1125 Old Graves Mill Road, renovation, $14,000
Red Hawk Contracting Inc., 7616 Timberlake Road, new construction, $1,000,000
Appalachian Electric Power, 4001 Mayflower Dr., addition, $57,000
FOF LLC, 1285 Enterprise Dr. B, renovation, $15,000
Appalachian Electric Power, 200 Old Trents Ferry Road, addition, $382,760.99
River Ridge Mall LLC, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $49,700
Maple Hills Inc., 2127 Lakeside Dr., renovation, $600,000
River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3385 Candlers Mountain Road, new construction, $4,000,000
Ki Dong Park, 114 Hexham Dr., renovation, $15,000
Heritage Baptist Church Inc., 219 Breezewood Dr., renovation, $70,000
Sonya Holland, 115 Chateau Place, addition, $40,000
Claytor Associates LLC, 3228 Odd Fellows Road, renovation, $62,000
Centra Health Inc., 1901 Tate Springs Road, renovation, $138,500
Charles Grant, 3831 Old Forest Road, renovation, $1,000
Charles Grant, 3831 Old Forest Road 8, renovation, $2,900
Central Virginia Foundation, 300 Lucado Place, renovation, $5,000
Willoughby Properties II LLC, 1000 Court St., renovation, $700,000
Forestbrook LLC, 220 McConville Road, repair, $246,150
Centra Health Inc., 2542 Langhorne Road, renovation, $95,000
Young Men’s Christian Association, 3408 Old Forest Road, repair, $46,798
Sycamore Creek Properties Two, 3310 Mayflower Dr., renovation, $74,000
Eleven 25 of Virginia LLC, 1125 Old Graves Mill Road 700, new construction, $2,200,000
