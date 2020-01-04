Property transfers

Amherst County

A. Jane Simms to Chad A. Mooney. Lot 4, Fox Briar, Elon District, $380,000

Susan Anderson Lipscomb to Vitale Rental Group LLC. Parcel, Emerson Lane, $140,000

Isabel C. and Preston B. Hundley Jr. to Duval Hannon Powell III. Lot 24, Whispering Oaks Subdivision, $50,000

Eugene S. Rucker Jr. and Rufus Lee Rucker to Robert Keller and Joanne M. Hopkins. Parcel on Va. 739 and Va. 822, 38.894 acres, Courthouse District, $114,800

Kimberly Jeneane and Adam Miller to Melony Renee and Antonie Harley. Parcel, Va.610, 68.351 acres, Courthouse District, $110,000

Independence Mall of Madison Heights Inc. to Kevin S. and Michelle Fry. Part of lots 30-37, Midway Heights, block B, Elon District, $96,900

Pearly A. Elliott to Andrea M. Duff. Lot 23, section 5, Lamont Acres, Elon District, $179,900

Paul C. Collins to Cameron Cook, Tiffanie Cook and Timothy Cook. Lots 232-234 and part of lot 235, Dellwood Dr., Elon District, $112,000

Appomattox County

Barney & Sons Construction LLC to Kimberly E. Little. Lot 27, Sunset Ridge Subdivision, Stonewall District, $300,350

Duane D. and Stephanie B. Gilliam to Katarina Argon. Lot 1, 2.21 acres, Beeks Lane, Southside District, $219,900

Charles M. Warner Sr. to William C. and Marilyn M. Randolph. Lot 6, Chap Point, Southside District, $32,000

Angela L. Wooldridge and Allison K. Larson to Alexander C. Oakes and Sommer L. Oakes. Lot 6, Reedy Creek Subdivision, Southside District, $185,000

Jacob E. Levy to Michael J. and Barbara J. Jenkins. Lot 18, Police Tower Estates Subdivision, Southside District, $190,000

Bedford County

John O. and Lois E. Griffith to Dianna S. Bottom. Lot 24, section 1, Meadow Wood, Jefferson District, $450,000

Michael C. McBride to Casey S. Allen. Lot 4, block 5, section 2, Valleywood Townhomes, Jefferson District, $129,000

Kenneth D. and Connie K. Glaize to Richard and Lisa Hawkins. Lot 16, section 2, West Crossing Subdivision, Jefferson District, $329,900

George C. and Helen A. Kunkel to David E. and Traci M. Williams. Lot 97, section 6, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $22,000

Jenna Roberts Key to Grover Neal and Mi Hwa Stevens. Lot A, Poplar St., $126,900

Anthony Scimeca to Steven D. Burnette. Lot 97, block II, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $400,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Danny R. Orange and Kyndale L. Board-Orange. Lot 4, Blue Ridge District, $196,037

Andrew A. Bourne to Steven E. and Drema M. McClung. Lot 44, Boardview Lake, Blue Ridge District, $50,000

Sarah H. Ponting to All About The Rari LLC. Lot 26, Please Point, Blue Ridge District, $138,000

Robert R. and Jacquelyn L. Short to Robert D. and Cynthia L. Sheilds. Lot 52, section 1, Brookledge, Blue Ridge District, $277,750

Hilda G. Lent to Brett C. Stevens. Parcel, Oddfellows Road, Blue Ridge District, $185,000

Lynn G. Farren to Alphonso Lee. Lot B, Washington St., Bedford City, $40,000

David M. and Elizabeth B. Smith to Pieleck Properties LLC. Proposed lot 9, Lake Vista Corporate Center, Jefferson District, $1,100,000

John C. Lofaso and Cynthia R. Deutsch to Dane A. Beakler and Carolyn A. Beakler. Parcel, Falcons Nest Lane, $369,000

Shawn Michael and Caroline Grace George to Joshua David and Valerie Mae Ratliff. Lot 5, Ivy Hill, block 10, section 1, Jefferson District, $258,000

Burnbrae Properties LLC to Houshang and Shahla M. Javey. Lot 6, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, Jefferson District, $76,000

Christopher L. and Betsy L. King to Jeanne W. Vaughan. Lots 1 and 2, section 1, Spring Creek, Jefferson District, $422,600

BD Investments LLC to Ian J. Butler and Kelley S. Butler. Lot 2, Jameson Court, Jefferson District, $450,000

Campbell County

Roger G. Isaacs to Tracy Alfred Yarborough. Lots 4-6, U.S. 29, $64,500

Larry W. and Roberta B. Hall to Melinda G. Saunders. Lot 2, Pocket Road, near Mt. Herman Church, $93,000

David Michael Somers to Alexander Colby Rymer, Bruce Rodney denDulk and Donna Karen denDulk. Parcel, Evington Road, 92.25% in Campbell County, 12.58 acres, $221,000

Harold W. and Carolyn M. Wyatt to James D. and Lisa B. Graves. Lot 11, section 2, Viewmont, $29,000

Roger L. Dick Jr., Susan Heath and Joshua L. Dick to Collin S. and Hannah A. Shuford. Parcel, Va. 651, 0.562 acres, Long Mountain District, $105,000

Mildred F. Candler to Whitney N/ Stevens. Parcel, Va. 654, 2.35 acres, Marshall Mill Road, $125,000

JC Land & Timber LLC to Central Property Solutions LLC. Lot 7-9, section II, Shenandoah Subdivision and parcel 1C, 92.508 acres, $193,000

Raymond J. and Jodie M. Russell to Jamie Lee Coleman. Lot 40, Penn Forest, $157,500

City of Lynchburg

Donna C. and Richard O. Givens Jr. to Keith M. and Patrick K. Birchfield. Lot C, block 7, Sunset Heights Addition, $107,500

Hyunok Byun and Jeonghwan Kim to Brett and Madison Anema. Lot 63, section 2, Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $206, 300

Robert Blade to Paul Panasci. 1716 Church St., $36,000

Kenneth Preston Woody, Bonnie Mitchell Buchanan and Ted Mason Woody Sr. to Hoss Properties LLC. Lot 15 and part of lot 16, block 10, Radcliffe Subdivision, $118, 650

Michael D. and Kristen H. Madayag to Rod Burnett. Lot 41, section 1, Kenwood Hills Subdivision, $219,600

Mark W. and Robin M. Price to By Force Construction LLC. Lot 8, Old Spring Estates Subdivision, $125,000

London Inc. to Nathan Madsen, Madison Cook and William Earl Russell II. 1314 Garfield Ave., $94,900

River City Real Estate 1001 LLC to Dotson & Co. Land Holding LLC. Lot 1, block B, Cornerstone Subdivision, $900,000

Charles M. Nuckols and Patricia A. Drinkard-Nuckols to Christopher N. Flomar. 2132 Rivertmont Ave., $299,500

James E. Elliott to Terrance Spencer. 718 Johnson St., $8,500

Graves Mill Associates LC to Purusha LLC. Units 8 and 12, McConville Park Condominium, $204,750

Lori A. Russell to David Hong Le and Phuong T. Huynh. 563 Leesville Road, $185,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Stonewynd Properties LLC. Lot 16, block C, Town Center at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $115,000

The Raymond Ganthner and Suzanne Ganthner Revocable Living Trust to The Jonathan Paul Perrotto Revocable Trust and The Judith Ann Perrotto Revocable Trust. Lot 6, section 11, Irvington Park, $473,500

Ronald E. Volpicella and Ashley Volpicella to Modern Oak Construction LLC. Lots 38-41, block A, Woodcrest Acres Subdivision, $182,000

Luther D. Nell to Ying Wang. Lo J-5, block J, Cornerstone Subdivision, $261,000

The View at College Square LLC to Hugo and Flavia Portal. Lot 78, College Square at Wards Ferry Subdivision, $130,000

Building Permits

Bedford County

James O’Neill, Center District, garage, $60,000

Tom Gehrin, Center District, new dwelling, $480,000

Shannon Simmons, Center District, new dwelling, $150,000

Robert Austin Jr., Center District, addition to dock, $55,000

Robert Flickenger, Center District, dock and boat lift, $40,000

Jose Martinez, Center District, Jacuzzi spa, $7,138

Derek Ellis, Center District, new dwelling, $110,431

Celestial Terrestrial LLC, Center District, roof and steps, $9,000

Otis Tolbert, Center District, remodel kitchen, $75,000

Glenn Norton, Center District, dock, $70,000

Sean Beville, Center District, new dwelling, $492,420

Shannon Simmons, Center District, new dwelling, $150,000

Thomas Mason, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $200,000

Zachary Martin, Jefferson District, alterations, $5,000

Wright Choice Construction, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $165,000

Tommy Poston, Jefferson District, 25 roof mounted solar modules, $34,845

Robert Staton, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $400,000

Highland Oak Partners LLC, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $320,000

Jeanette Foster, Lakes District, 27 roof mounted solar modules, $35,880

Clarence Cyrus, Lakes District, garage, $75,000

Kevin Hamlet, Lakes District, pool, $51,600

Byron Woods, Lakes District, new dwelling, $200,000

James Cyrus, Lakes District, new dwelling, $250,000

Timothy Burge, Lakes District, deck, $5,500

Gregory Vesey, Lakes District, pool, $44,900

Crosswind Contracting LLC, Peaks District, new dwelling, $385,000

Richard Bordeaux, Peaks District, alterations, $47,600

 

