Property transfers
Amherst County
Sherril Trent Wilson to David Neighbors. Parcel 1, 1.03 acres, one mile southeast of Naola. Parcel 2, 0.69 acres, Va. 130. Parcel 3, 1.9 acres, Va. 130, Pedlar District, $40,000
Joseph H. and Patricia A. Lizio to Scott E. Trietsch. Lot 35 and 36, section 1, Williamsburg Manor, Elon District, $179,900
Cindy O. and Perry G. Lemmons Jr. to Derek and Amy Holmes, Lot 12, section 1, Hans Hill Subdivision, $370,000
Jennifer Nicole Tyree, David Michael Litchford and Jonathan Aubrey Moore to Karen Tyree France and Joyce Leigh Tyree. Lots 35-40, Silk Farm Addition, Elon District, $22,000
Wilderness Creek LLC and Jeannie B. Whitman to Kenneth D. and Pamela C. Floyd. Parcel, 15 acres, Wright’s Island, Pedlar District, $10,500
Sam E. Davis Development LLC to Peyton T. and Karen R. Singleton. Lot 10, Beechwood Estates, $59,900
Brooks-Dudley LLC to Pdudley LLC. Parcel, McGann Road, 0.5 acres, Madison Heights, $35,000
Appomattox County
Shelley G. Ebbs to William K. Gaulden. Parcel 2, 14.53 acres, Stonewall District, $299,000
Heather M. Markey to Eagle Feather Properties LLC. Lot 5, 1.21 acres, Southside District, $93,000
Sandra A. Hughes to Rosalee L. Britton and Nancy H. Smith. Parcel, 1.79 acres, Stonewall District, $131,000
John M. Arrington and Shirley C. Arrington to Kenneth Kirks. Parcel, 2.04 acres, Chestnut Mountain Road, Stonewall District, $200,000
Bedford County
John Lester Barbazon Sr. to Jeremiah Curtis and Katie Ann Howell. Parcel, Saunders Road, Blue Ridge District, $165,000
Nadine Q. Dulaney to Danny McPeak and Sharon McPeak. Lot 9, section 1, Regency Hills, Blue Ridge District, $22,000
Barry G. Wood Jr. and Barry G. Wood Sr. to Brian K. Anderson and Tracey M. Anderson. Parcel, Fancy Grove Road, Lakes District, $111,000
Smith Mountain Lake Development Corporation Inc. to Cameron R. and Toni V. Smith. Lot 9, phase 1, Harbor Heights, Lakes District, $9,000
Lynne M. Fye to Matthew S. Smith. Unit 25, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $205,000
April L. wood Farmer to Gregory D. and Louise Ann Elerick. Parcel, Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $289,500
Bernice Maciorowski to Eddie and Shirley Duke. Parcel, Fisherman’s Cove Road, $136,400
Gary T. and Amy N. Zinn to Gregory M. and Christina Cambeis. Lot 1, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, Jefferson District, $475,000
TD Ventures LLC to Marguerite L. DeGregory. Lot 28-A and Lot 27-B, Town of Bedford, West Hill Dr., $139,000
Otey R. Carter to Aaron L. Lloyd. Lot 30 and 32, Maybeury Hill Subdivision, $145,000
Nancy L. Ruff to Margaret Jabbour. Parcel, Patterson’s Mill, Va. 680, Peaks District, $22,500
Christopher L. and Christin N. Sandidge to Andrew and Melissa Martin. Lot 28, section 1, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $420,000
Scott C. Williams and Mary L. Williams, trustees to Therese M. Mayo and Christopher Sean Fewox. Lot 3, Gladden Grove Subdivision, $309,999
MCJQ LLC to Terri Warren. Lot 4, section 1, Peter’s Estate, Jefferson District, $200,000
Phillip W. Tuck to Jeffrey L. and Ruth L. Plum. Parcel, Foxfire Lane, 9.309 acres, Peaks District, $312,000
William J. Booth and Sharon E. Booth to Joshua Mendez and Xaviera Alexandra Mendez. New lot, 0.367 acres, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $349,900Z
Campbell County
Brian K. Anderson to Michael W. Gordon. Revised lot 1, 1.355 acres, Flat Creek District, $173,000
Kenneth Tyree, Pamela Ballard, Michael O. Tyree and Billy R. Tyree to Michael O. Tyree. Lot 7, 7.56 acres, $46,009.47
Sheila M. Roper, trustee to Jerrell D. Wilson and Deanna Smith. Parcel, Va. 600, 15.83 acres, $24,000
Jacqueline E. Busco to Chrystal A. Hutcherson. Parcel, Va. 896, 4.805 acres, Vista District, $230,000
Kenneth Willis and Peggy T. Carson to Delmas L. and Mildred G. Keesee. Parcel, Va. 682, 10 acres, $34,500
Jerrill P. and Alisa G. Schrock to Spencer G. and Lara M. Hite. Tract 3, Callahan Farms, section 1, 10 acres, $550,000
Bobby G. Kibler to Glen Wayne and Marie A. Waycaster. Lot 22A, 3.04 acres, Patrick Henry District, $70,000
Charlene Marie Overstreet to Premier Properties of Lynchburg LLC Lot 2, section 1, Tavern Grove, $129,000
Rivertree Enterprises LLC to Dr. David Richardson, trustee. Lot A, 0.079 acres. Parcel B, 0.546 acres. Parcel C, Altavista, $129,900
Sheila M. Roper, trustee to QuaDarius D. Baker and Devin N. Smith. Parcel, Va. 600, 8.00 acres, Patrick Henry District, $15,000
C. Douglas and Annette A. Bradley to James S. and Patricia Campbell. Tract 5, block 1, section 5, Holiday Forest, $357,500
Evington Club House, Incorporated to Evington House LLC. Parcel C, Va. 24, 9.27 acres, $135,000
City of Lynchburg
Patrick Girten, trustee to All State Rentals LLC. Parcel, Monroe St. and additional parcel, $32,000
Mary N. Contarino and Michael R. Norris to Peter and Sharon Aloisi. Lots 8-10, block 4, Phillips Circle, $138,000
Michael Lee Gilbert and Beverly D. Gilbert to Nickolas R. Gillan. Lot 9, section 3, College Park Subdivision, $190,000
Aaron West to Matthew W. Statuti and Ellen P. Glickman. Lot 18, section 5, Richland Hills Subdivision, $146,000
Walter L. Hartfiel and Robert W. Hartfiel to Jack Henry Staton. Wiggington Road, $27,200
The View at College Square LLC to Elena V. Nalley and Maxim Perminov. Lot 76, Wards Ferry Subdivision, $125,000
Ronnie E. Otey and Joe Ann Otey, trustees to Austin Ziegler and Taylor Wright. Lots 3-4, block 53, plan A, Rivermont Company Subdivision, $92,000
Dinoarah Cardenas to Kathy Brown. Lot 50, Wellington at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $173,000
James W. Elliott to Leon Calloway. Parcel, Taylor St., $2,600
Douglas F. Cline and Lisa W. Cline and NBS Holdings LLC to JGK Investment Club LLC. 1221 Campbell Ave., $84,750
Estate of Eugene MNM Wilder to DSS Properties LLC. 1012 Lakeview Dr., $155,000
Ceclilia Robinson Hadiji to Benjamin A. and Bailee Ann Fehringer. Lot 2, block 6, section A, Bedford Hills Subdivision, $172,000
Mary C. Gilbert to Damien C. and Jolie C. Grout. Lot 6, Woodside Subdivision, $190,000
Frank E. and Patricia N. Hitchings to Haywood E. Vaughter III. Lot 700, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $124,000
Karan Lane Preston to Sidney Kirstein. Lot 19, City Place, Wyndham at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $162,500
Sara Senz to Brad Martino and Kjersti Martino. Lot 4, block N, phase 1, Cornerstone Subdivision, $179,900
Edmond J. Miller Jr. to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 9, block 20, Westover Heights and Fort Hill, $23,500
Melissa M. Millner to Chad Richard Oelrich. Lot 20, Brenleigh Grove Subdivision, $189,900
RTB Properties L.C. to Mark L. Riley. Lot 19A, Washington Heights Subdivision, $75,000
Building Permits
Campbell County
Charles Newman II, 45 Garnett Court, pool, $42,000
J & N Hotel LLC, 650 Simons Run, hotel, $6,066,480
Richard Plant, 225 Cattle Lane, pool, $45,000
Jeffrey Wilson, 156 Moorman Mill Road, storage building, $24,000
Ronald Hawkins, 2241 English Tavern Road, storage shed, $8,000
Zheng Yemu, 15 Cape Point Court, renovations, $10,000
Luis Pumagalle, 304 Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $230,000
Matthew Hankins, 353 London Terrace, renovations, $90,000
Boxwood Investments LLC, 266 Timber Ridge Dr., new dwelling, $230,000
Cash & Cash LLC, 171 Jordan Dr., steel building addition, $154,301
Calvery Chapel of Lynchburg, 20722 Timberlake Road, renovations, $25,000
Sandra Myers, 2405 Wileman Road, storage building, $22,000
Lynchburg Business Partners LLC, 3412 Waterlick Road, signage, $3,000
Patricia Webb, 3838 New Chapel Road, garage, $20,000
Cabaniss Homes LLC, Mantle Dr., new dwelling, $150,000
City of Lynchburg, 350 Terminal Dr., passenger bridge, $75,000
Gerald Carroll, 305 Howards Manor Dr., new dwelling, $300,000
Joshua Saunders, 216 Red Oak School Road, covered porch, $16,800
Phoenix1Investment LLC, Arbor Place, new dwelling, $300,000
Brian Nichols, 276 Camping Station Road, garage, $10,000
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, Crystal Lane, new dwelling, $169,282
Gregory Coffee, 20 Rowland Dr., storage building, $24,000
Kendall Burleigh, 1145 Booth Road, carport, $6,000
James Hizer IV, 3471 Leesville Road, addition, $30,000
James River Partners LLC, 20304 Timberlake Road, add wall, $5,000
Daniel Cunningham, Dearborn Road, new dwelling, $250,000
