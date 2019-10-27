Property transfers

Amherst County

Sherril Trent Wilson to David Neighbors. Parcel 1, 1.03 acres, one mile southeast of Naola. Parcel 2, 0.69 acres, Va. 130. Parcel 3, 1.9 acres, Va. 130, Pedlar District, $40,000

Joseph H. and Patricia A. Lizio to Scott E. Trietsch. Lot 35 and 36, section 1, Williamsburg Manor, Elon District, $179,900

Cindy O. and Perry G. Lemmons Jr. to Derek and Amy Holmes, Lot 12, section 1, Hans Hill Subdivision, $370,000

Jennifer Nicole Tyree, David Michael Litchford and Jonathan Aubrey Moore to Karen Tyree France and Joyce Leigh Tyree. Lots 35-40, Silk Farm Addition, Elon District, $22,000

Wilderness Creek LLC and Jeannie B. Whitman to Kenneth D. and Pamela C. Floyd. Parcel, 15 acres, Wright’s Island, Pedlar District, $10,500

Sam E. Davis Development LLC to Peyton T. and Karen R. Singleton. Lot 10, Beechwood Estates, $59,900

Brooks-Dudley LLC to Pdudley LLC. Parcel, McGann Road, 0.5 acres, Madison Heights, $35,000

Appomattox County

Shelley G. Ebbs to William K. Gaulden. Parcel 2, 14.53 acres, Stonewall District, $299,000

Heather M. Markey to Eagle Feather Properties LLC. Lot 5, 1.21 acres, Southside District, $93,000

Sandra A. Hughes to Rosalee L. Britton and Nancy H. Smith. Parcel, 1.79 acres, Stonewall District, $131,000

John M. Arrington and Shirley C. Arrington to Kenneth Kirks. Parcel, 2.04 acres, Chestnut Mountain Road, Stonewall District, $200,000

Bedford County

John Lester Barbazon Sr. to Jeremiah Curtis and Katie Ann Howell. Parcel, Saunders Road, Blue Ridge District, $165,000

Nadine Q. Dulaney to Danny McPeak and Sharon McPeak. Lot 9, section 1, Regency Hills, Blue Ridge District, $22,000

Barry G. Wood Jr. and Barry G. Wood Sr. to Brian K. Anderson and Tracey M. Anderson. Parcel, Fancy Grove Road, Lakes District, $111,000

Smith Mountain Lake Development Corporation Inc. to Cameron R. and Toni V. Smith. Lot 9, phase 1, Harbor Heights, Lakes District, $9,000

Lynne M. Fye to Matthew S. Smith. Unit 25, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $205,000

April L. wood Farmer to Gregory D. and Louise Ann Elerick. Parcel, Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $289,500

Bernice Maciorowski to Eddie and Shirley Duke. Parcel, Fisherman’s Cove Road, $136,400

Gary T. and Amy N. Zinn to Gregory M. and Christina Cambeis. Lot 1, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, Jefferson District, $475,000

TD Ventures LLC to Marguerite L. DeGregory. Lot 28-A and Lot 27-B, Town of Bedford, West Hill Dr., $139,000

Otey R. Carter to Aaron L. Lloyd. Lot 30 and 32, Maybeury Hill Subdivision, $145,000

Nancy L. Ruff to Margaret Jabbour. Parcel, Patterson’s Mill, Va. 680, Peaks District, $22,500

Christopher L. and Christin N. Sandidge to Andrew and Melissa Martin. Lot 28, section 1, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $420,000

Scott C. Williams and Mary L. Williams, trustees to Therese M. Mayo and Christopher Sean Fewox. Lot 3, Gladden Grove Subdivision, $309,999

MCJQ LLC to Terri Warren. Lot 4, section 1, Peter’s Estate, Jefferson District, $200,000

Phillip W. Tuck to Jeffrey L. and Ruth L. Plum. Parcel, Foxfire Lane, 9.309 acres, Peaks District, $312,000

William J. Booth and Sharon E. Booth to Joshua Mendez and Xaviera Alexandra Mendez. New lot, 0.367 acres, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $349,900Z

Campbell County

Brian K. Anderson to Michael W. Gordon. Revised lot 1, 1.355 acres, Flat Creek District, $173,000

Kenneth Tyree, Pamela Ballard, Michael O. Tyree and Billy R. Tyree to Michael O. Tyree. Lot 7, 7.56 acres, $46,009.47

Sheila M. Roper, trustee to Jerrell D. Wilson and Deanna Smith. Parcel, Va. 600, 15.83 acres, $24,000

Jacqueline E. Busco to Chrystal A. Hutcherson. Parcel, Va. 896, 4.805 acres, Vista District, $230,000

Kenneth Willis and Peggy T. Carson to Delmas L. and Mildred G. Keesee. Parcel, Va. 682, 10 acres, $34,500

Jerrill P. and Alisa G. Schrock to Spencer G. and Lara M. Hite. Tract 3, Callahan Farms, section 1, 10 acres, $550,000

Bobby G. Kibler to Glen Wayne and Marie A. Waycaster. Lot 22A, 3.04 acres, Patrick Henry District, $70,000

Charlene Marie Overstreet to Premier Properties of Lynchburg LLC Lot 2, section 1, Tavern Grove, $129,000

Rivertree Enterprises LLC to Dr. David Richardson, trustee. Lot A, 0.079 acres. Parcel B, 0.546 acres. Parcel C, Altavista, $129,900

Sheila M. Roper, trustee to QuaDarius D. Baker and Devin N. Smith. Parcel, Va. 600, 8.00 acres, Patrick Henry District, $15,000

C. Douglas and Annette A. Bradley to James S. and Patricia Campbell. Tract 5, block 1, section 5, Holiday Forest, $357,500

Evington Club House, Incorporated to Evington House LLC. Parcel C, Va. 24, 9.27 acres, $135,000

City of Lynchburg

Patrick Girten, trustee to All State Rentals LLC. Parcel, Monroe St. and additional parcel, $32,000

Mary N. Contarino and Michael R. Norris to Peter and Sharon Aloisi. Lots 8-10, block 4, Phillips Circle, $138,000

Michael Lee Gilbert and Beverly D. Gilbert to Nickolas R. Gillan. Lot 9, section 3, College Park Subdivision, $190,000

Aaron West to Matthew W. Statuti and Ellen P. Glickman. Lot 18, section 5, Richland Hills Subdivision, $146,000

Walter L. Hartfiel and Robert W. Hartfiel to Jack Henry Staton. Wiggington Road, $27,200

The View at College Square LLC to Elena V. Nalley and Maxim Perminov. Lot 76, Wards Ferry Subdivision, $125,000

Ronnie E. Otey and Joe Ann Otey, trustees to Austin Ziegler and Taylor Wright. Lots 3-4, block 53, plan A, Rivermont Company Subdivision, $92,000

Dinoarah Cardenas to Kathy Brown. Lot 50, Wellington at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $173,000

James W. Elliott to Leon Calloway. Parcel, Taylor St., $2,600

Douglas F. Cline and Lisa W. Cline and NBS Holdings LLC to JGK Investment Club LLC. 1221 Campbell Ave., $84,750

Estate of Eugene MNM Wilder to DSS Properties LLC. 1012 Lakeview Dr., $155,000

Ceclilia Robinson Hadiji to Benjamin A. and Bailee Ann Fehringer. Lot 2, block 6, section A, Bedford Hills Subdivision, $172,000

Mary C. Gilbert to Damien C. and Jolie C. Grout. Lot 6, Woodside Subdivision, $190,000

Frank E. and Patricia N. Hitchings to Haywood E. Vaughter III. Lot 700, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $124,000

Karan Lane Preston to Sidney Kirstein. Lot 19, City Place, Wyndham at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $162,500

Sara Senz to Brad Martino and Kjersti Martino. Lot 4, block N, phase 1, Cornerstone Subdivision, $179,900

Edmond J. Miller Jr. to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 9, block 20, Westover Heights and Fort Hill, $23,500

Melissa M. Millner to Chad Richard Oelrich. Lot 20, Brenleigh Grove Subdivision, $189,900

RTB Properties L.C. to Mark L. Riley. Lot 19A, Washington Heights Subdivision, $75,000

Building Permits

Campbell County

Charles Newman II, 45 Garnett Court, pool, $42,000

J & N Hotel LLC, 650 Simons Run, hotel, $6,066,480

Richard Plant, 225 Cattle Lane, pool, $45,000

Jeffrey Wilson, 156 Moorman Mill Road, storage building, $24,000

Ronald Hawkins, 2241 English Tavern Road, storage shed, $8,000

Zheng Yemu, 15 Cape Point Court, renovations, $10,000

Luis Pumagalle, 304 Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $230,000

Matthew Hankins, 353 London Terrace, renovations, $90,000

Boxwood Investments LLC, 266 Timber Ridge Dr., new dwelling, $230,000

Cash & Cash LLC, 171 Jordan Dr., steel building addition, $154,301

Calvery Chapel of Lynchburg, 20722 Timberlake Road, renovations, $25,000

Sandra Myers, 2405 Wileman Road, storage building, $22,000

Lynchburg Business Partners LLC, 3412 Waterlick Road, signage, $3,000

Patricia Webb, 3838 New Chapel Road, garage, $20,000

Cabaniss Homes LLC, Mantle Dr., new dwelling, $150,000

City of Lynchburg, 350 Terminal Dr., passenger bridge, $75,000

Gerald Carroll, 305 Howards Manor Dr., new dwelling, $300,000

Joshua Saunders, 216 Red Oak School Road, covered porch, $16,800

Phoenix1Investment LLC, Arbor Place, new dwelling, $300,000

Brian Nichols, 276 Camping Station Road, garage, $10,000

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, Crystal Lane, new dwelling, $169,282

Gregory Coffee, 20 Rowland Dr., storage building, $24,000

Kendall Burleigh, 1145 Booth Road, carport, $6,000

James Hizer IV, 3471 Leesville Road, addition, $30,000

James River Partners LLC, 20304 Timberlake Road, add wall, $5,000

Daniel Cunningham, Dearborn Road, new dwelling, $250,000

