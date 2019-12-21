Property transfers
Amherst County
Charles Shane and Leslie Irwin Camden to Playmaker Enterprises LLC. Unit 302, The Cedar Crest Townhome Development, $62,500
Tony G. McBride and Brooke Elizabeth McBride to Nadia R. Rojas, Harmin Rojas and Augusta R. Sayers Derojas. Lots 15-21, Dale Heights, Madison District, $154,000
Arrington Storage LLC to Cynthia Dawnyale M. Thomas. Amended parcel No. A1, 1.192 acres, Elon District, $20,000
Jane Morris and Jack R. Eutsler to Ryan S. and Melanie H. Jay. Lot 9, section 1, Windy Hills, $219,000
Jeffrey L. Flyod to Dwight L. and Jamie L. Skelton. Parcel “B”, 4.104 acres, plat of survey of Virginia Lamb Property, Pedlar District, $20,000
Donna Jean Grana to Jeffrey K. and Vicki R. Schwedt. Parcel, 34.14 acres, Temperance District, $295,000
Thomas Paul and Judith Cash Williams to Scott R. Homes. Lot 6, 11.717 acres, Tusculum Estates, Temperance District, $80,000
Mark D. and Frances B. Moody to Todd H. and Laura L. Hostetter. 2 parcels, 15.631 acres, Pedlar District, $47,500
Carlton Timothy Wingfield Jr. and Phillip Michael Wingfield to Lively and Nancy Leftwich. Lots 1-3, block D, Madison Heights, Sanitary District, $15,000
Appomattox County
Daniel G. and Susan M. Murphy to Christopher and Amanda Churchill. Parcel 1, Va. 658, 0.46 acres. Parcel 2, fronting Towerhill Road and touching Va. 658, 0.136 acres, Southside and Stonewall Districts, $102,000
James H. Womack to Michael and Htwe Chambers. Lot 9, Old Telegraph Road Subdivision, Cloverhill District, $20,000
Harry C. Pearson Jr. and Jefferson M. Catlett to Christopher S. Smiley and Kathryn P. Mann. Parcel, Va. 605, 36.690 acres, Stonewall District, $110,000
Jacob M. and Lesley-Anne Camper to Adam V. and Brandi L. Clampitt. Lot 39, Sunset Ridge, section III, Stonewall District, $259,000
Bedford County
Calvin L. and Juanita C. Plybon to Apolinar Pena Valerio. Lot 46, off of Va. 619, 2.04 acres, Blue Ridge District, $19,800
Bobby Kentrolis to Rachel S. Lane. Tract 10, section 2, Meadowview, Blue Ridge District, $77,000
Eastlake Property Holdings LLC to Southeast Property Holdings LLC. Lots 5-10, section 1, Sunset Cay and additional 5.264 acres, Sunset Cay, Lakes District, $175,000
Thomas A. and Linda M. Sartorius to Beverly B. and Ronnel S. Parker Sr. Lot 5, section 3, Lakeview Estates and additional well lot, section 3, Lake View Estates, $1,075,000
Charlotte H. Creasy to Fred W. Smith. No. 1, Goodview Road, Blue Ridge District, $95,550
Christopher S. Jones to Sam Boyd and Nicole Marlene Hair. Tract 1, Vista Heights, Lakes District, $238,000
Eric G. Fenning to Sue Ann Carreon. Lot 3, Cinnamon Ridge, phase II, Lakes District, $172,000
Michael R. Bowles to Michael T. Mills and Patricia B. Mills. 6479 Jordantown Road and 2 additional parcels, Blue Ridge District, $138,000
Mary Habel and Raleigh Hunter Chilton III to Mary C. Hall. Residue of lot 7, Va. 626, Valley Mill Road, Lakes District, $200,000
Deborah A. Rogers to Nicolette Harman-Smith. Parcel Bell Town Road, $96,000
Connie M. Charlton to Jacob Phillips and Jennifer Martin. Lot 8, Salt Pond Road, Blue Ridge District, $136,000
Jesse H. Turner to Jonathan J. and Stephanie N. Harris. Parcel Va. 707, Lakes District, $240,000
Thomas W. and Janette M. Gilbert to Greg and Lanette Lucado. Lot 30, section 4, Somerset Meadows, $387,900
Dale L. and Shelby J. Beccue to Nicole Marie Marburger. Lot 11, Colonial Acres, Jefferson District, $174,900
Crosswind Contracting LLC to John D. and Cynthia F. Capen. Reside lot 19, Mountainview Estates, Jefferson District, $452,000
Paul M. and Vanessa N. Miller to Keith A.and Dilini Lahikainen. Lot 2, Summerfield, Jefferson District, $282,900
David Michael Somers to Alexander Colby Rymer, Bruce Rodney denDulk and Donna Karen denDulk. Parcel, near Evington Road. Campbell County, Bedford County line,1.98 acres, 4.75% in Bedford County, $221,000
Ralph J. and M. Louise Poling to Clara Diane Brown. Lot 49, section 8, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $305,000
Rodger W. Fauber, Carl Milko, Michael Valentine and Maria Hanackova-Stroobants to Roberto A. and Ofelia Arellano. 2 parcels near Wyatt’s Way, $294, 213.69
Ronald L. Cox and Sarah Helen Cox to Tyler Quinn Haupt. Lot 5, Bunker Hill, Center District, $125,000
Abbey Glen LLC to Maddox & Son Construction Inc. Lot 2, 3 and 5, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, Jefferson District, $150,000
Wayne C. and Melissa W. Johnson to Daniel A. and Darlene J. Bradway. Tract No. 208-B, Crockett Road, Center District, $450,000
John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC to Jason C. McCanless. Parcel, Dana Lane, $239,000
Campbell County
NBS Real Estate LLC to Zachary Tayler Schmitt. Tract 1, 3.674 acres, Falling Rive District, $124,900
David A. Hobbs to Brian K. Wood. Part of lot 3, Waterlick Road, $177,000
Terrie Hicks Hallmark to Southern Virginia Construction LLC. Lot 10, Powhatan Cox Tract, $111,000
Wheeler Estates LLC to H & S Holdings Properties LLC. Lot 23, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $29,000
Wheeler Estates LLC to H & S Holdings Properties LLC. Lot 24, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $29,000
James T. and Gaynelle W. Eadie to Walter S. and Mary P. Lamb. Lot 3, Austin Woods, section III, $487,000
Mark Deron Brumfield and Shannon Loftin Roberts to Thomas E. Urbanek. Lot 12, North Gate Court, section 11, Holly Hills, $22,000
Mildred D. Sowell to Darla F. Holt. Lots 42-46, block C, Oak Grove Addition, Brookneal, $93,500
Central Property Solutions LLC to Jenny Walter. Lot 4, section 1, Landmark Subdivision, $188,000
Linda Carroll H. Owen, Rachel Janet H. Rogers, Sherry Joyce H. Blanks and William Tyler Davidson to James England. Lots 9-11, block 1, Joseph C. LaPrade Land, $44,000
City of Lynchburg
Cheryl Driskill Adams and John Robert Driskill and Caskie & Frost to Lewis Conway Driskill Jr. Lot 18, section II, Sheffield Subdivision, $100,000
Oaklink LLC to William L. and Jennie T. Allman. Lot 61, phase IV, Preserve at Oakwood Subdivision, $109,500
Robert T. Gordon to Grant W. and Sarah Grace Barkley. Lot 28, Downing Woods Subdivision, $195,000
Terraance Z. and Crystal M. Beams to Steven Schweikart. Lot 61, Indigo Run Townhomes, $91,900
Corey Alexander LLC to Aaron M. Clark and Mackenzie L. Marten. Lot 27, block 1, Lands of Westover Heights Subdivision, $150,000
Chitra Ellegala to David Ray Hart and Diana Lizeth Hart. Part lots 3-4, block 20, plan A, Peakland Subdivision, $230,000
Bradley D. McNeill to Ben Gutierrez. Lot 18, section 1, Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $235,000
Doris Ann Miller to Deborah J. Kent. Lot 30, Candlewood Court Villas Subdivision, $214,900
Deborah J. Kent to Douglas C. Randolph and David M. Randolph. Lot 3, section 5, New Towne Subdivision, $186,000
Larke W. Riordan to T. Crouch Homes Inc. Lot 18, block 5, Ingelwood Hills Subdivision, $176,000
Rise Up Properties LLC to 1225 Church LLC. 1225 Church St., $600,000
V. Lowery LLC to Tyler J. and Avery C. Bullock. Lot 142, Northwynd Village and Towers Subdivision, $185,000
Dorothy F. Burnette to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. Lot 9, block 56, Fairview Heights Subdivision, $18,000
Odell H. Beam, Charlie E. Horsely, Roger L. Horsley, Donald R. Horsley, Andre Lamont Horsley, Kina M. Parker, Renatta H. Campbell, Kenneth Jackson and Vincent Lamont Horsley to David M. Mahler. 1401 Grace St., $13,500
Marilyn E. Pinn to Maria Cazan. Lot 8, block 56, Fairview Heights Addition, $70,000
Ethan M. and Katrina P. Chase to Joseph K. and Lesley Mitchell. Lots 13-14, block 10, Central Park Addition, $97,725
Rose Marie Clark and Eleanor C. Scott to Elevation LLC. Lots 19-22, block 26, South Lynchburg Land Company, $5,000
James W. Elliott to Richard L. Cunningham. Parcel, Tulip St., $10,000
James W. Elliott to Fishing Creek Properties LLC. Lot 1, Fairview Park Subdivision, $20,000
Allen Moody to Whiney M. Delaney. Lots 10 and 11, block E, Randolph Macon Heights Addition, $210,000
James W. Elliott to Ryan McNamara and Veronica McNamara. Parcel, Fillmore St., $7,300
James W. Elliott to Dequan Xie. Parcel, Fillmore St., $10,100
Equity Trust Company to Lynchburg Real Estate Holdings LLC. Lot 38, block 51, plan A, Rivermont Company Subdivision, $62,500
Building Permits
City of Lynchburg
MTE LLC, 1501 Kemper St., apartment complex, $100,000
MTE LLC, 1417 Kemper St., apartment complex, $400,000
Mill Woods FW LLC, 6224 Old Mill Road J, repair, $13,050
Mill Woods FW LLC, 6224 Old Mill Road Office, repair, $6,300
Waldon Pond I Associaties, 100 Weeping Willow Dr. A, repair, $11,350
Shenandoah Cable Television LLC, 6901 Richland Dr., new construction, $205,000
Edgewood Commercial Properties, 5612 Edgewood Ave., renovation, $100,000
Bella Rose Plantation LLC, 1220 Graves Mill Road, new construction, $100,000
RE 5th Street LLC, 403 Fifth St., renovation, $985,985
Trademark Investments Corporation, 8313 Timberlake Road A, renovation, $8,000
Centra Health Inc., 1902 Grace St., new construction, $284,436
MMAC FCA Lynchburg SPE LLC, 2405 Atherholt Road, renovation, $525,000
Jay Hamilton, 334 Smoketree Lane, renovation, $6,000
Bryan Smith, 1218 16th St., addition, $28,000
DFS Land of Lynchburg, 204 Legacy Oaks Circle, renovation, $5,000
DFS Land of Lynchburg, 206 Legacy Oaks Circle, renovation, $5,000
Jack Staton, 1111 Wiggington Road, new construction, $79,397
Robert Raysor, 805 Sandusky Dr., addition, $23,585
JB Property Group LLC, 1004 Court St., renovation, $50,000
Timothy Player, 401 Riverside Dr., renovation, $9,000
Mark Thompson, 1924 Parkland Dr., addition, $78,000
Julia Payne, 163 Holmes Circle, addition, $30,000
Gregory McCauley, 3567 Gregory Lane, renovation, $53,000
Uleta Austin, 4825 Carver St., renovation, $6,800
Jamerson Real Estate Inc., 113 Seven Oaks Dr., new construction, $200,000
Ellen May Properties LLC, 1010 Fourth St., repair, $1,000
Donald Grinenko, 119 Briarwood St., renovation, $36,000
Rodney Sharp, 7116 Meadowbrook Road, renovation, $10,213
Calvin Smith, 245 Alta Lane, repair, $3,779.20
Jean Huffman, 405 Oakridge Blvd., repair, $42,000
Hawk Eye Properties LLC, 500 Smyth St., repair, $4,500
Barry Doyle, 4100 Fort Ave., renovation, $12,815
Jason Meyer, 1600 Wards Ferry Road 406, renovation, $18,000
Martin Hallgren, 2401 Old Forest Road, addition, $5,000
Lynchburg College, 500 Westwood Ave., repair, $57,000
Preston Wilson, 1409 Trent’s Ferry Road, renovation, $2,730
Barbara Ward, 336 Riverside Dr., renovation, $49,500
Robert Hardy, 213 Kensington Ave., renovation, $5,500
Amanda Redmond, 101 Twin Oak Dr., renovation, $4,000
Nicholas Sweet, 3807 Moorman Dr., renovation, $6,000
