Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Mark Opoka to June A. Sandidge. 3549 S. Amherst Highway, $260,000

Delmor C. Blevins and Cassie L. Blevins to Erik Charles Tack and Jeremy Wagner. 2753 Pera Road, $30,000

David Desmarais to James R. and Brookie L. Barr. Lot 33, section II, Pedlar Ridge, $139,900

Arthur F. Engles to J.L. Irby. Parcel, 0.81 acres, land near Clifford, $121,400

New Day Investments Inc. to Christopher D. and Ericha L. McKee. Lot 15, Izaak Trace Subdivision, $172,500

Wesley J. Peters to MAC Lakeview LLC. Parcel, Lakeview Dr., Elon District, $425,000

Benjamin Randall Hurt to Ray R. and Vicki L. Lawhorne. Lot 11, Stone Ridge, $75,000

Herman Eugene Wood to Gingerbread Manor Inc. Lot 124, South Madison Addition, $37,200

Christine C. Scruggs, Joyce L. and Earl Thomas Drumheller, Dorothy V. and James Martin, Wanda C. and Preston Prater to Frank R. Mays. Parrcel 1, 2 acres, Va. 736 and parcel 2, Va. 736, Temperance District, $42,000

Thurman B. Davis, trustee to Craig S. and Stephanie S. Maddox. Parcel, High Peak Road, $30,000

Mary C. Butler, Jerry L. Arnette, Dennie Meadows and Johnnie Slayton to Bryan William Hughes. Parcel, 15 acres, Va. 629, Temperance District, $60,000

Larry L. Pinkerton to Tonya Jones. Lot 30, Viking Fjord, $162,500

Earl W. and Priscilla A. Irvine to Michael H. Valence. Parcel, 0.46 acres, fronting Va. 809, $179,900

Sam E. Davis Development LLC to Catherine S. and Ward A. Dean Jr. Lot 8, Beechwood Estates, $48,500

Harry Allen Tomlin and Patricia S. Tomlin to Brian J. and Cynthia J. Tilton. 382 Ebenezer Road, $675,000

Mary J. Dawson Koda to Lee R. Robinson. Unit No. 604, Cedar Crest Townhomes, $70,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to Daniel Enoch and Stephanee Gabriella Harris. 100 Oak Hill Dr., $134,000

Commonwealth Home Buyers LLC to Stephanie M. Best. Lots 78-81, block A, Midway Heights, $153,300

Robert Michael Curd to Danny Ray and Jamie Lang Curd. Lot 2, near Town of Monroe, 1.2 acres, $60,000

Donald L. and Deirdre J. Eischens and Patrice M. Jones to Donnie A. and Chevoner D. Glover. Lots 2 and 3, block 8, Norfolk Ave., $92,000

Robert R. and Joyce A. Hoffman to John Philip and Diane Alysia Reed. Lots 18 and 19, Grandview Estates, $226,000

Appomattox County

Rebecca Ziemkowsky to Sarah Page Jones and Michael Anthony Barbour. 1143 Little Dogwood Road, $228,000

Christina S. Burton to Ashley N. Christian. Lot 12, Country Estates Subdivision, $157,000

Mary Christine Bridges to Glenda A. and Larry M. Scott Jr. Parcel, off of Watt Abbitt Road, $20,026.67

Whitney S. Gongola to Marvin J. Fisher. Parcel, Va. 602, 2.06 acres, $12,500

Amber Barton Schwalm, trustee to Darrell Edward Roach. 404 Forest Chapel Road, additional parcel on Forest Chapel Road and additional parcel, $521,750

Catherine A. Slayton to Michael R. McDonald and Hannah M. Tillotson.1306 Snapps Mill, $215,000

Bedford County

Robert W. Updike to Sierra R. and Leighton Von Mark Dubbeld. Lot 5, Little Acres, Lakes District, $203,250

Michael P. Schultz to Casey C. Fury. Lot 44, block II, section A, Wildernest, Lakes District, $126,000

Kelly A. Smith, Walter L. Anderson and Sandra A. Anderson to Tavia and George E. Ashe Jr. 114 Old Brook Road, Blue Ridge District, $180,000

Jacob W. and Kay S. Arrington to Steven Blake Haldren. 100 Irene Dr., Blue Ridge District, $160,000

George F. and Michelle R. Aznavorian to Frank T. and Frances R. Mountford. Lots 7 and 8, Overlook Estates, Lakes District, $535,000

Thomas L. and Catherine Zahalka to Anthony T. and Lisa O. Hare. Lot 9, phase II, Shangrila, Lakes District, $345,000

Real Estate Investors LTD. to Flori Isrrael Reyes Marroquin. Tract 8, Fields View, Lakes District, $52,000

Hugh R. and Loretta F. Wright to James J. and Anji Johnston. 1289 Claytor Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $60,000

Michael Kevin and Lisa Ann Nutter to Kayla Danielle Phipps. Lot 7, Beaver Dam, Blue Ridge District, $32,500

Zachary D. Delp to Matthew Hensley. 1735 Statler Road, Blue Ridge District, $181,000

Jonathan E. Oakley and Donna M. Oakley to Jordan I. Stinnette and Haley M. Stinnette. Lot 6, Creasy Mill Estates, Lakes District, $139,900

Eric B. Hubble to Jacob Hunter and Haleigh Shell Thompson. 12267 Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $145,000

Lynne Terry Schumacher, trustee and William W. Terry III and Leslie M. Terry, trustees to Avery L. Buchholz. 2200 Alpha Lane, Lakes District, $1,050,000

Frank S. Marshall III and Ann E. Craynon, trustees to Matthew M. Toper. Lot 7, Map of the 40 Acres, Lakes District, $435,000

Rickie E. Patterson Jr. and Christopher R. Patterson to Christopher R. Talbott and Jessica A. Talbott. 201 Timberline Trail, Blue Ridge District, $139,450

Robert D. and Annette W. Jenkins to Hunter Woodford. Parcel “A”, 1.797 acres, Leesville Road, Lakes District, $130,000

Brana, Incorporated to Madison L. Terry. Lot 34, section D-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $229,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Rosilyn N. and Gary S. Gillett. 107 Windy Way, Blue Ridge District, $155,000

Christina A. Sadler to Lorraine M. and Woodson A. Sadler Jr. Lot 7C, Hidden Forest Estates, Blue Ridge District, $168,500

Todd A. Catlin and Maribeth Catlin to Ronald Allen Mosocco and Doris Jean Mosocco. Lot 12, section 1, Graham View Estates, Center District, $555,000

Kenneth z. Weng and Liangyu Han to Timothy A. Rowland and Sarah B. Rowland. Lot 37, section II, Ivy Trace, Jefferson District, $407,400

Timothy A. Rowland and Sarah E. Brooks to Addison W. Case and Adria Wade Farmer. Lot 13, Running Cedar Ridge, Jefferson District, $259,900

Leona S. Harrison to Margaret Ann Mason. Lots 6-8, Grand View Addition and lots 3-5, block D, Grand View Addition, $100,000

Tyler C. Lucy to Teresa K. Thomas. Unit 2224, phase 4, building 4, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominium, $150,000

Kimberly Michelle Brown and Roger Lee Brown Jr. to Monica Tillas. 3102 Spinnaker Point, Jefferson District, $140,000

Brandon W. Bradley and Melissa S. Bradley to Johnny L. Crouch and Carrie T. Crouch. Lot 10 and 11, section 1, Victoria Center District, $315,000

Scott A. Price and Ernest K. Price to Robert S. Bonheim Jr. Lot 1, Elk Cr. and additional parcel, Elk Cr., Peaks District, $50,000

Johnny Lee Crouch and Carrie T. Crouch to Eric T. White and Sara E. White. Lot 8, section 4, Smithfield, $220,000

Thomas F. and Jean M. Legrys to Sierra A. Miles. Lot 8, Splendora Estates, Center District, $25,000

Sandra E. Scarola to Robert C. Smith II and Heather D. Smith. Lot 2, block 12, section 3, Valleywood Townhomes, $145,900

Mountaineer Aviation LLC to Airmont Properties II LLC. Lot 13, section 3, Pirates Cove, $175,000

Iain and Kaitlynn L. Scarr to Rutger Gijsbertus Burgers and Tamara Elizabeth Kosic. Lot 163, section III, Forest Lakes, Jefferson District, $395,000

Ruth M. Harris to Payden Thomas and Olivia Ludwick. Lot 2, section 1, Cedar Knoll, Jefferson District, $16,000

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Jennifer B. Crews. Parcel E, The Sieverdes Farm, Jefferson District, $260,000

Wesley James and Lauren Gibson Haskins to Austin M. and Elizabeth A. Jacobson. Lot 23, Forest Edge Subdivision, $283,500

Carole A. Skelly to Hannah G. and George D. Vaughan Jr. Lot 101, section 1, Poplar Forest Subdivision, $249,900

Ashley Dawn Coffman to Valerie L. Daugherty. Lot 3, section 3, Mill Acres Country Homes, Jefferson District, $107,900

Ricky Wayne Comer and Robin A. Hartman to Drew N. Effing and Megan L. Hatfield. 110 Southridge Dr., Center District, $439,000

Allene Powers Witt to Charles E. and Sharon Lynn Witt. Parcel, Hedgelawn Dr., Center District, $20,000

Jason S. Peters to Jason Christopher Brown. Lot 8, Fox Creek, Center District, $209,900

Calvin L. and Juanita C. Plybon to Jeannine L. Pritchard. 4661 Rocky Ford Road, $61,900

West Crossing LLC to Sentry Exteriors Inc. Lots 42-47 and 47A, section 20B, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $220,000

Campbell County

Martha F. and Robert E. Maxey Jr. to Jeremy Edward Masters and Catherine Frances Fortune, Parcel ‘E’, Va. 652, 1.00 acre, $115,000

Anthony D. Franklin to Eric R. and Betty Jackson Franklin. Lot 2, U.S. 501 and Va. 895, 0.721 acres, $13,000

William Matthew and Kristin M. Coleman to Travis L. and Desirae N. Mays. 6385 Marysville Road, parcel near Marysville, lot 6, Marysville and Castle Craig Road, $399,900

Jerry A. Westfall and Kathy H. Westfall to Todd C .and Barbara M. McMillan. 140 David’s Way, $261,500

Travis L. and Desirae N. Mays to Shawn Douglas and Megann Grace Ashley. Lot 12, section 3-B, Wildwood Subdivision, $249,900

Victor Lynn and Andrea Leigh Guthrie Ferguson to Brittany B. and Calvin F. Gibson. Lot 6, section 1, Fernbrooke Hills, $269,900

Candice N. Rice to David H. and Betty A. Kemp. Lot 3, section 3, Oxford Farm, $240,000

Marc Ryan Godsey to Christopher L. Howard and Jonathan S. Howard. Tract A, Otter River, 178.500 acres and Boley Road, $211,000

Paul Mitchell Johnson and Carla Louette Johnson to Susan E. Robbins 2014 Trust. 530 Iron Ridge Lane, $432,500

Samuel E. King to David Miller Rockabrand. Lots 5 and 6, Goggin Tract, 56.397 acres, $138,000

Milan R. Pavkov to William and Stephanie Canterbury. 525 Smoky Hollow Road, $330,000

Chester L. and Mary B. Walker to Cassandra Wood. Lot 3, Va. 832, 0.77 acres, $143,700

Allkes LLC to Jeffrey M. Fleenor. Lot 5, Emberly Way Subdivision, $309,000

Edward W. Cash and Bonnie S. Cash to Riley J. Hayes. 570 Mohawk Road, $173,750

City of Lynchburg

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Zerbie Swain. 1627 Clayton Ave., $139,840

Kristie M. Bogan to John W. Coffer. 1132 Wiggington Road, $182,000

Robert Jaron and Ashley Simpkins Davis to Mary Jill Davis. 905 Euclid Ave., $144,900

James R. and Lisa S. Richards to Laura R. Ramsey. 3849 Peakland Place, $279,900

JACCS Inc. to Kenneth D. Mantiply. 1645 McKinney Ave., $160,000

ECP LLC to Delray Court LLC. Lots 1-40 and “Common Area”, Delray Court Townhomes, $3,200,000

Paula O. Johnson to Profits LLC. 601 Euclid Ave., $60,000

Ryan D. and Alex M. French to Elizabeth Joyce Doss. 1533 Liggates Road, $173,500

Samuel M. Eaton to Robert Lynch. Lot 56, Indigo Run Townhomes, $119,900

Randall L. Mitchell to VIP LLC. 2504 Memorial Ave., $600,000

Traci S. Williams to Davis M. and Jessica Taylor Dean. 2317 Hawthorne Road, $198,500

Terrapin Properties LLC to Autumn M. Dodge. 714 Selene St., $20,000

Sanrda E. Barker to Robert and Christy Haynes. 807 Perrymont Ave., $118,500

Thomas W. and Rebecca D. Tweedy to Autumn M. Dodge. 720 Selene St., $138,500

Della M. Robenson to Lionsgate Real Properties LLC. 319 Jackson St., $28,000

Theresa E. McCarthy to Lesley S. Bartram. Unit No. 9, Woodstock Condominium, $199,000

William A. Sellari to Nicole V. Plucker. 1041 Ashland Place, $250,000

Matthew and Daniela Tolbert to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 309 Newberne St., $47,000

Tailormade Properties LLC to Jesse Scott. 1212 Eighth St., $12,000

VC Design and Build Inc. to Kelly Mercer. Lot 49, phase II, Cornerstone, $261,000

Sonlight Homes LLC to Lynchburg Investment Properties LLC. Lot 77, block H, section 12, Blue Ridge Farm, $229,900

Cynthia D. Miano to Jacob N. Ray and Carrie L. Ray. Lot 19, section 2, Mill Bridge Court, $112,500

Stewart B. Hobbs Jr. to Frederick R. and Jenna K. Vilushis. Lots 30 and 31, block F, Royal Court, $275,000

Cody Lutz to IT Rehab LLC. 417 Wadsworth St., $62,000

Margaret Ann Stratton to Bryan Manning and Sunshine Manning. New lot A, Phillips Circle, $230,000

Joe Kenneth Rogers to Jamison R. Kistler and Randall K. Kistler. 4705 Hilltop Dr., $140,000

Donald L. and Alice P. Holcomb to Holly D. Ferguson. 504 Riverside Dr., $169,900

Jason B. Jarrett to Timothy Edward Maxey Jr. and Molly Mackenzie Thore. 308 Keywood Dr., $169,900

Dushyant D. Deshmukh and Madhavi A. Jadhav to Arnold L. and Benita H. Megginson. Lot 30 section 5, Cedar Ridge, $210,000

Building Permits

Bedford County

William Rykaceski, Valley Mill Road, new dwelling, $650,000

Douglas Brown, 1822 Quarles Road, new dwelling, $207,666.77

Brian Kelley, 1318 High Grove Lane, deck, $10,500

John Jeffery, 104 Wagon Wheel Trail, porch and deck, $108,750

Jaime Rowland, 2000 Water Hole Road, pool, $3,700

Michael Paul, 1222 Barnhill Lane, basement renovation, $5,000

William Goodson, lot 35, Brookledge, new dwelling, $350,000

Robert Deitz, 120 Country Lane, garage, $12,000

Collison Corner, 1047 Watson Farm Road, garage, $25,000

Yemu Zheng, 1371 Lejack Circle, alteration, $8,000

David Spangler, 1321 Windy Knoll Road, deck, $33,385

John Reid, 110 Brentwood Lane, renovation of existing dock structure, $39,500

Freda Easterly, Forbes Mill Road, new dwelling, $400,000

Sean Beville, Nicholas Lane, dock, $28,950

Luther Buckner, lot 34, section II, Landfall, new dwelling, $400,000

James Crouch, 1539 Beale Trail Road, addition, $5,000

John Dombrosky, 603 Surfside Dr., new dwelling, $485,000

James Scott, 205 Persimmon Way, pool, $50,000

Michael Hartless, 1803 Lake Manor Dr., enclose patio, $25,000

Rhonda Woolwine, 2019 Capital Hill Road, new dwelling, $240,000

Susan Crawford, 1764 Bellvue Road, bathroom model, $50,000

 

