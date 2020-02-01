Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

John W. Wood and George E. Day to John W. Wood. Parcel, Wagon Trail Road, Pedlar District, $30,000

Bryan E. Harrup to Commonwealth Home Buyers LLC. Lots 78-81, block A, Midway Heights, $6,850.34

Gary M. Jennings to Cynthia P. and William S. Ferguson Jr. Tract 2, Grandview Dr., 3.913 acres, Courthouse District, $287,500

The Farmers Bank of Appomattox to James A. and Whitney D. Keesee. Tract 11, section 6, Amherst Plantation, $130,000

Lawrence Edward Steele to Randy M. and Thnaporn Elder. Lot 4 and 5, section II, Fernwood, Elon District, $3,750

Patricia Saunders Sensabaugh to Michael D. Fitzgerald Jr. Two parcels, Seventh St., $68,763

Hoppmann Properties to Shibuya Hoppmann Corporation. 291 Dillard Road, $1,950,000

Marilyn R. Kirshberger to Larry J. Frances. Parcel, Wares Gap Road, $460,000

Appomattox County

Irene Stephens to David Brandon and Sara Katherine Marsh. Lots 19-23, Hunter Addition Subdivision, $169,000

Richard W. and Cleo E. Shikey to Phillip Mann. Lot 11, near Va. 679, Southside District, $81,900

Catherine C. Murphy to Carlos A. and Jennifer B. Gonzalez. Lot 19, Police Tower Estates Subdivision, $267,000

David A. Johnson to Alexa Gray Layne. Lot 6, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, Stonewall District, $219,900

Christopher S. Hedrick to Daniel Joel Newman and Jessica Lillian Nash. Lot 13, Fairview Hills, section 1, Southside District, $130,000

Fred H. Jones Estate LLC to David K. and Rebecca D. Stratton. Parcel, County Line Road, 56.06 acres, Southside District, $325,000

Bedford County

Cathy B. Versluis to Treemont LLC. Lot 15, section 8, High Point, Lakes District, $600,000

First Properties Inc. to Nicolas L. and Jessica D. Ewing. Lot 1, section III, Park Shores, Lakes District, $292,500

Steven E. and Celeste L. Bailey to Sharon R. Overstreet. Unit S-8, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $225,000

Kathryn D. Akey to Donald L. Burnette. Lot 2, block 6, section 2, Pinewood Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $200,000

Cascade Dr. LLC to Matthew T. Melling and Kelly Graham. Parcel, Cascade Dr., Blue Ridge District, $178,500

Sherman Lee Wilson to Sheldon F. Wilson. Parcels, Goggin Ford Road and Wonder Valley Road, Lakes District, $100,000

Hull’s LLC to William Todd Watson. Lot 2, 3.001 acres, Lakes District, $45,000

Michael Bentley and James Alouf to James A. Wade. Lots 15A and 15B, Diamond Hills, Lakes District, $35,000

Lisa D. Harris to Hasemann Properties Inc. Lot 19, Indian Hills Subdivision, Lakes District, $13,677

A. Michael Hedge, Trustee to Edward C. and Susan F. Craighill. Parcel, Island Lane and additional parcel, Lakes District, $600,000

Eric Collier, trustee to Kennel LLC Lot 5, Ashwood, $600,000

Tao Yang and Yanping Yu to Kristen Marie Hepburn. Lot 3, block 7, section 2, Valleywood Townhomes, Jefferson District, $144,000

Twin Leaf Farm LLC to Rita A. Broady. Lot 2, McGhee Subdivision, City of Bedford, $94,000

Barrack Custom Builders Inc. to T & C Property 2 LLC. Tract 2, Thomas Jefferson Road, Jefferson District, $200,000

Robert J. and Jann N. Sloper to Samuel E. Thompson. Lot 2, Virginia Byway, $170,000

Campbell County

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Sandra L. and Billy J. Davis Jr. Lot 4, Ten Oaks Subdivision, $222,095

Clayton O’Niel Townes to Crossroad Investment LLC. Parcel, Top Ridge Road, $80,000

Clayton L. Townes to Crossroads Investments LLC. Parcel, Top Ridge Road, $80,000

Sue A. Gay to Robert N. and Mary E. Creasy. Part of lots 35 and 36, Beechwood Hills, $240,000

James William Crabtree, Shirley Crabtree Hailey and Karen Crabtree Francis to Edward J. Walker and Aryisar R. Walker. Lot 12, block 122, Altavista, $38,000

Proverbs 22:1 Inc. and Mark 836 Inc. to Holly S. Clark and Brooke L. Owen. Lot 51, section 1, Nottingham Forest, $239,000

Michael R. and Lottie L. Emmert to Brian L. and Holly L. Carwile. Tract A, 0.48 acres, Bedford Highway, $134,900

Wheeler Estates LLC to Tyler S. and Meagan B. Bullington. Lot 17, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $28,000

Bethany R. Brown to Marcus L. Schrieber and Heaven K. Strickland. Lot 11, Leonard Estates, $179,000

H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to Barrington Properties LLC. Part of Hughes Road, $74,500

City of Lynchburg

Jeffrey A. Guill to David E. and Bonnie J. Castillo. Lot 13, Belleview Subdivision, $342,900

Kathleen Dora Miles to William C. Cofflin. Lot 3, block 14, Homewood Acres Subdivision, $33,000

Formula Properties LLC to Country Place LLC. 1, 48, 49, 55, 60, 62, 75, 78, 88 Country Place Lane, $515,000

Anthony J. Ferguson to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 13, block B, Fort Hill Manor Subdivision, $54,100

Martin D. Jones to Forest Views LLC. Lots 95-100, block 3, Hollywood Subdivision, $200,000

Gantt Investment Corporation to LTD Properties LLC. Lots 201-204, 302 and 304, Wiggington Place Subdivision, $750,000

Matthew R. Short to Jonathan and Jenna Gregory. Lot 21, section 5, Cedar Ridge Subdivision, $196,250

Jonathan and Jenna Gregory to Michelle C. Snyder. Lot 5, block 6, Westover Heights Addition, $122,000

Robert Ibrahim to SSW Holdings LLC. Lot 26, block 5, Westover Heights Subdivision, $60,000

Thomas F. and Susan C. Muniz to Madeline Jones. Lot 10, block 48, Fairview Heights Subdivision, $82,500

New Day Investments Inc. to Christopher P. Kreuger. Lot 5, block C, Barksdale Place Subdivision, $200,000

VC Design and Build Inc. to Moss Creek Properties LLC. Lot 43A, block N, Cornerstone Subdivision, $203,000

Michelle D. Shepard and NBS Real Estate LLC to Prime Home Buyers LLC. Part of 102, Tyrees Addition, $32,000

Ricky Hugh Davis to Lawrence Anthony Minor and Katelyn Nelson. Part lot 8 and lot 9, Crenshaw Court Subdivision, $230,000

Edward W. Skinnell to SDRR5 Properties LLC. Unit 103, building 4, Gables at Cornerstone Condominium, $122,000

Gerald Auguste to Rachel H. Behrmann. Lot 44, blocks L and M, Cornerstone Subdivision, $174,900

Laura Jane and Ernest W. Adams IV to Antonia A. Corneal. Lot 29, Wellington at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $172,000

Odd Fellows Home of Virginia Inc to Elmwood Holdings LLC. 600 Elmwood Ave., $750,000

David P. and Renatta C. Holt to Daniele C. Mason. 210 Trent’s Ferry Road, $60,000

JAM89 LLC to Milky Way LLC. 106 Watkins Place, $198,370

VC Design and Build Inc. to Peter A. and Lisa J. Morrone. Lot 47A, Cornerstone Subdivision, block N, $213,500

Wayne M. Pritt to Anthony C. and Ruby E. Rodriguez. Lot 35, Ivylink Subdivision, $295,000

Saalma LLC to VAFAM Properties LLC. 1600 Spottswood Place, $265,000

Amazing Grace Baptist Church to Appalachian Management LLC. 2217 Poplar St., $2,600

Bendini Lambert and Locke LLC to Farrr Fountain. Lot 2, Daniel’s Hills Subdivision, $94,000

James Robert Colley to David Lynn Casper. Lot 44, City Place at Lyndhurst Subdivision, $160,000

Nae Hugh Pearson Jr. to Stephanie B. and George H. Elcan III. Lots 43-48, Royal Oaks Circle Subdivision, $215,000

Forest View LLC to Tanwab Properties LLC. Parcel, Poplar St., $37,500

Peter Grant Friddell Jr. and Andrea Carolyn Keller to Andrea Koroneos Jr. Lots 44-47 and part of lots 43 and 48, block B, Royal Court Subdivision, $310,000

Graves Mill Associates LLC to TY Investments LLC. Units 4 and 10, McConville Park Condominium, $304,500

Graves Mill Associates LLC to TY Investments LLC. Unit 5, McConville Park Condominium, $99,750

Maria Irvan to Yolimar de Lourdes Marquez Guzman. Lot 52, block F, section 7, Blue Ridge Farms Subdivision, $136,000

Cornelia M. Hale to Linda G. Whittemore. Lot 3, section H, Linkhorne Forest Subdivision, $225,000

Diane Sprouse Tucker to Mary A. Ley. Lot 5, block 5, Craddock Addition, $79,900

Kelvin Moore and Rhamonia Woodson to Appalachian Management LLC. 1216 17th St., 1405 Polk St., and 412 Walnut St., $9,000

Building Permits

Appomattox County

Jay Dotterer, 585 Cub Creek Road, steel building, $12,000

Steve Boyer, 2247 Double Bridges Road, deck, $17,000

Medical Facilities of America Inc., 235 Evergreen Ave., renovation, $35,000

Wayne ST. John, 1849 Chestnut Mt. Road, deck, $5,200

Terry Anderson, lot 13, Big Oak Subdivision, new dwelling, $119,000

Benny Marston, lot 21, Benjamin Estates, section III, new dwelling, $160,000

Doug McCraw, Stonewall Road, new dwelling, $240,000

Joseph Schimek, 283 Walton Dr., deck, $2,000

 

