Property transfers
Amherst County
John W. Wood and George E. Day to John W. Wood. Parcel, Wagon Trail Road, Pedlar District, $30,000
Bryan E. Harrup to Commonwealth Home Buyers LLC. Lots 78-81, block A, Midway Heights, $6,850.34
Gary M. Jennings to Cynthia P. and William S. Ferguson Jr. Tract 2, Grandview Dr., 3.913 acres, Courthouse District, $287,500
The Farmers Bank of Appomattox to James A. and Whitney D. Keesee. Tract 11, section 6, Amherst Plantation, $130,000
Lawrence Edward Steele to Randy M. and Thnaporn Elder. Lot 4 and 5, section II, Fernwood, Elon District, $3,750
Patricia Saunders Sensabaugh to Michael D. Fitzgerald Jr. Two parcels, Seventh St., $68,763
Hoppmann Properties to Shibuya Hoppmann Corporation. 291 Dillard Road, $1,950,000
Marilyn R. Kirshberger to Larry J. Frances. Parcel, Wares Gap Road, $460,000
Appomattox County
Irene Stephens to David Brandon and Sara Katherine Marsh. Lots 19-23, Hunter Addition Subdivision, $169,000
Richard W. and Cleo E. Shikey to Phillip Mann. Lot 11, near Va. 679, Southside District, $81,900
Catherine C. Murphy to Carlos A. and Jennifer B. Gonzalez. Lot 19, Police Tower Estates Subdivision, $267,000
David A. Johnson to Alexa Gray Layne. Lot 6, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, Stonewall District, $219,900
Christopher S. Hedrick to Daniel Joel Newman and Jessica Lillian Nash. Lot 13, Fairview Hills, section 1, Southside District, $130,000
Fred H. Jones Estate LLC to David K. and Rebecca D. Stratton. Parcel, County Line Road, 56.06 acres, Southside District, $325,000
Bedford County
Cathy B. Versluis to Treemont LLC. Lot 15, section 8, High Point, Lakes District, $600,000
First Properties Inc. to Nicolas L. and Jessica D. Ewing. Lot 1, section III, Park Shores, Lakes District, $292,500
Steven E. and Celeste L. Bailey to Sharon R. Overstreet. Unit S-8, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $225,000
Kathryn D. Akey to Donald L. Burnette. Lot 2, block 6, section 2, Pinewood Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $200,000
Cascade Dr. LLC to Matthew T. Melling and Kelly Graham. Parcel, Cascade Dr., Blue Ridge District, $178,500
Sherman Lee Wilson to Sheldon F. Wilson. Parcels, Goggin Ford Road and Wonder Valley Road, Lakes District, $100,000
Hull’s LLC to William Todd Watson. Lot 2, 3.001 acres, Lakes District, $45,000
Michael Bentley and James Alouf to James A. Wade. Lots 15A and 15B, Diamond Hills, Lakes District, $35,000
Lisa D. Harris to Hasemann Properties Inc. Lot 19, Indian Hills Subdivision, Lakes District, $13,677
A. Michael Hedge, Trustee to Edward C. and Susan F. Craighill. Parcel, Island Lane and additional parcel, Lakes District, $600,000
Eric Collier, trustee to Kennel LLC Lot 5, Ashwood, $600,000
Tao Yang and Yanping Yu to Kristen Marie Hepburn. Lot 3, block 7, section 2, Valleywood Townhomes, Jefferson District, $144,000
Twin Leaf Farm LLC to Rita A. Broady. Lot 2, McGhee Subdivision, City of Bedford, $94,000
Barrack Custom Builders Inc. to T & C Property 2 LLC. Tract 2, Thomas Jefferson Road, Jefferson District, $200,000
Robert J. and Jann N. Sloper to Samuel E. Thompson. Lot 2, Virginia Byway, $170,000
Campbell County
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Sandra L. and Billy J. Davis Jr. Lot 4, Ten Oaks Subdivision, $222,095
Clayton O’Niel Townes to Crossroad Investment LLC. Parcel, Top Ridge Road, $80,000
Clayton L. Townes to Crossroads Investments LLC. Parcel, Top Ridge Road, $80,000
Sue A. Gay to Robert N. and Mary E. Creasy. Part of lots 35 and 36, Beechwood Hills, $240,000
James William Crabtree, Shirley Crabtree Hailey and Karen Crabtree Francis to Edward J. Walker and Aryisar R. Walker. Lot 12, block 122, Altavista, $38,000
Proverbs 22:1 Inc. and Mark 836 Inc. to Holly S. Clark and Brooke L. Owen. Lot 51, section 1, Nottingham Forest, $239,000
Michael R. and Lottie L. Emmert to Brian L. and Holly L. Carwile. Tract A, 0.48 acres, Bedford Highway, $134,900
Wheeler Estates LLC to Tyler S. and Meagan B. Bullington. Lot 17, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $28,000
Bethany R. Brown to Marcus L. Schrieber and Heaven K. Strickland. Lot 11, Leonard Estates, $179,000
H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to Barrington Properties LLC. Part of Hughes Road, $74,500
City of Lynchburg
Jeffrey A. Guill to David E. and Bonnie J. Castillo. Lot 13, Belleview Subdivision, $342,900
Kathleen Dora Miles to William C. Cofflin. Lot 3, block 14, Homewood Acres Subdivision, $33,000
Formula Properties LLC to Country Place LLC. 1, 48, 49, 55, 60, 62, 75, 78, 88 Country Place Lane, $515,000
Anthony J. Ferguson to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 13, block B, Fort Hill Manor Subdivision, $54,100
Martin D. Jones to Forest Views LLC. Lots 95-100, block 3, Hollywood Subdivision, $200,000
Gantt Investment Corporation to LTD Properties LLC. Lots 201-204, 302 and 304, Wiggington Place Subdivision, $750,000
Matthew R. Short to Jonathan and Jenna Gregory. Lot 21, section 5, Cedar Ridge Subdivision, $196,250
Jonathan and Jenna Gregory to Michelle C. Snyder. Lot 5, block 6, Westover Heights Addition, $122,000
Robert Ibrahim to SSW Holdings LLC. Lot 26, block 5, Westover Heights Subdivision, $60,000
Thomas F. and Susan C. Muniz to Madeline Jones. Lot 10, block 48, Fairview Heights Subdivision, $82,500
New Day Investments Inc. to Christopher P. Kreuger. Lot 5, block C, Barksdale Place Subdivision, $200,000
VC Design and Build Inc. to Moss Creek Properties LLC. Lot 43A, block N, Cornerstone Subdivision, $203,000
Michelle D. Shepard and NBS Real Estate LLC to Prime Home Buyers LLC. Part of 102, Tyrees Addition, $32,000
Ricky Hugh Davis to Lawrence Anthony Minor and Katelyn Nelson. Part lot 8 and lot 9, Crenshaw Court Subdivision, $230,000
Edward W. Skinnell to SDRR5 Properties LLC. Unit 103, building 4, Gables at Cornerstone Condominium, $122,000
Gerald Auguste to Rachel H. Behrmann. Lot 44, blocks L and M, Cornerstone Subdivision, $174,900
Laura Jane and Ernest W. Adams IV to Antonia A. Corneal. Lot 29, Wellington at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $172,000
Odd Fellows Home of Virginia Inc to Elmwood Holdings LLC. 600 Elmwood Ave., $750,000
David P. and Renatta C. Holt to Daniele C. Mason. 210 Trent’s Ferry Road, $60,000
JAM89 LLC to Milky Way LLC. 106 Watkins Place, $198,370
VC Design and Build Inc. to Peter A. and Lisa J. Morrone. Lot 47A, Cornerstone Subdivision, block N, $213,500
Wayne M. Pritt to Anthony C. and Ruby E. Rodriguez. Lot 35, Ivylink Subdivision, $295,000
Saalma LLC to VAFAM Properties LLC. 1600 Spottswood Place, $265,000
Amazing Grace Baptist Church to Appalachian Management LLC. 2217 Poplar St., $2,600
Bendini Lambert and Locke LLC to Farrr Fountain. Lot 2, Daniel’s Hills Subdivision, $94,000
James Robert Colley to David Lynn Casper. Lot 44, City Place at Lyndhurst Subdivision, $160,000
Nae Hugh Pearson Jr. to Stephanie B. and George H. Elcan III. Lots 43-48, Royal Oaks Circle Subdivision, $215,000
Forest View LLC to Tanwab Properties LLC. Parcel, Poplar St., $37,500
Peter Grant Friddell Jr. and Andrea Carolyn Keller to Andrea Koroneos Jr. Lots 44-47 and part of lots 43 and 48, block B, Royal Court Subdivision, $310,000
Graves Mill Associates LLC to TY Investments LLC. Units 4 and 10, McConville Park Condominium, $304,500
Graves Mill Associates LLC to TY Investments LLC. Unit 5, McConville Park Condominium, $99,750
Maria Irvan to Yolimar de Lourdes Marquez Guzman. Lot 52, block F, section 7, Blue Ridge Farms Subdivision, $136,000
Cornelia M. Hale to Linda G. Whittemore. Lot 3, section H, Linkhorne Forest Subdivision, $225,000
Diane Sprouse Tucker to Mary A. Ley. Lot 5, block 5, Craddock Addition, $79,900
Kelvin Moore and Rhamonia Woodson to Appalachian Management LLC. 1216 17th St., 1405 Polk St., and 412 Walnut St., $9,000
Building Permits
Appomattox County
Jay Dotterer, 585 Cub Creek Road, steel building, $12,000
Steve Boyer, 2247 Double Bridges Road, deck, $17,000
Medical Facilities of America Inc., 235 Evergreen Ave., renovation, $35,000
Wayne ST. John, 1849 Chestnut Mt. Road, deck, $5,200
Terry Anderson, lot 13, Big Oak Subdivision, new dwelling, $119,000
Benny Marston, lot 21, Benjamin Estates, section III, new dwelling, $160,000
Doug McCraw, Stonewall Road, new dwelling, $240,000
Joseph Schimek, 283 Walton Dr., deck, $2,000
