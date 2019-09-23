Property transfers
Amherst County
Revelation Homes LLC to Victoria Elizabeth Myers and Joshua Lee Bryant. Part of lot 12, block A, Silk Farm Addition, $146,500
Thomas H. and Marie-Therese C. Killiam to Mark Arthur Gilbertson and Ginger L. Ryan. Parcel, 4.514 acres, Town of Amherst, $193,500
Maria K. Wojnar to Kelli and Walter Allen. Lot 8, section 2, Oakview Estates, Elon District, $210,000
Virginia H. Tinker to Wendell and Sabrina H. Goss. Lot 10, 5.749 acres, Hunting Woods, Pedlar District, $65,000
Lee Ann Morris Hahn and Erlene H. Morris to Carrie Lynn Johnson. Parcel, 31 acres, Winesap Road, Elon District, $137,500
Rivers Realty LLC to Phillip R. Keys. Lot 31, Abee Manor, Madison District, $25,300
Rivers Realty LLc to Phillip R. Keys. Lot 19, Abee Manor, Madison District, $24,900
Holley Stinnett to Julian Loredo. Lot 11, Galt’s Mill Landing. Parcel, 8.61 acres, Madison District, $49,000
Essie Mays McDaniel to Benjamin H. Wyland. Lots 56-59, Oakland Place, Elon District, $95,000
Appomattox County
Philip M. Dukes to Christopher Matthew, Brittany Stevenson Hockey and David Alexander Rogers. Lot 11, 10.230 acres, Southside District, $22,900
Sarah L. Duhon to Clarissa B. Moctezuma. Lot 1, 10.13 acres, Stonewall District, $131,500
Terry W. and Cynthia P. Martin to D & D Land Holdings LLC. Parcel, 1.36 acres, Va. 1086, Southside District, $15,000
Angel Roberto and Nicole Celine Toledo to Steven S. Wutrick Jr. Lot 5, Reddy Creek Subdivision, Southside District, $186,000
Eleanor Eyster Fahrney to Phillip Lucas Radcliffe. Parcel 1, Va. 623, 35 acres. Parcel 2, Va. 623, 100 acres, lot B. Parcel 3, Va. 623, 77.76 acres, Stonewall District, $275,000
Michelle Bevelock to Joan H. Armstrong. Parcel 22, Bear Run, Southside, 10 acres, $35,000
Robert C. Stephens to Robert C. Stephens III and Jennifer M. Stephens. Lots 3 and 4, Hickory Grove Acres, section B, Cloverhill District, $20,000
Ronald C. and Janice R. Spiggle to Adam G. Wooten. Lots 7 and 8, Country Club Estates, Southside District, $289,000
Bedford County
Ronald S. Ottavio to Best Dam View LLC. Lot 121, section 4, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $785,000
Donald R. Horton Jr. and Kimberly A. Horton to Anthony R. Scimeca, Susan J. Scimeca and Anthony W. Scimeca. Lot 93, block II, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $585,000
Donna Mae Kraft to Guido A. Manzo and Lora L. Manzo, trustees. Unit B2, building B, section 7, The Waterways, Lakes District, $450,000
Geoffrey J. and Gail M. Hopkins to Drema S. Bowden. Parcel, 1.057 acres, Lakes District, $183,000
Kelly M. Smith and Brandi L. Brown to Charles Miller and Mary Miller. Parcel 1, lot 4, 2.023 acres and parcel 2, 2.20 acres, Blue Ridge District, $40,000
Kelly M. Pendelton Smith to Charles Miller and Mary Miller. Lot 3, Va. 746, Blue Ridge District, $35,000
Dennis D. and Debra M. Ruffin and Debra M. Ruffin and Joseph S. Martin to Sherry King. Lot 24, section 2, Crum Estates, Lakes District, $17,000
Kathleen M. Pinion to Alpha Ministries Inc. Lot 29, section 3, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $416,000
Tracey R. Douthat to Matthew L. and Caryn M. Pack. Lot 13, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, Jefferson District, $630,000
Nicholas H. Overstreet to Darrell G .and Alyson C. Dudley. Parcel, Va. 122, 2.24 acres, Center District, $135,000
Nicholas H. Overstreet to Darrell G .and Alyson C. Dudley. Parcel, east side of Va. 122, 1.79 acres, Center District, $135,000
Campbell County
Ernest Humbles Jr. to D & D Land Holdings LLC. Lot 9, Glover Tweedy Estate, $17,000
Donna Sue Witt and Daniel Neil Witt, co-trustees to Melinda O. and Jay T. Yancey. Amended parcel A, 4.313 acres, Flat Creek District, $35,000
Stephen Wayne Day to Kenneth M. Evans. Unit 109, Lighthouse Condominium, $127,200
Robert S. Horne to Michael and Timbrel Drinkard. Parcel, Va. 699, 1.70 acres, $185,000
Jonathan G. Jeffrey to Katherine Ann Roeglin. Lot 1, Lakewood Townhomes, $118,900
Sibyl H. Roberts, Susan H. Thompson and Alissa Jo Humphreys to Glenn A. and Linda L. Miller. Lots 31-34, block 16, Eighth St., Altavista, $33,000
Victoria Mitchell to Donnie M. and Elizabeth Gilbert. Parcel B, 1.347 acres, Long Mountain District, $249,900
James Kendell Garrett to Bobby G. Kibler. Parcel, Va. 643, 3 acres, $25,000
John E. Evans, Peter D. Evans and Robert L. Evans. Lots 158 and 159, Timberlake, $189,000
Lawrence V. McDonough Jr. and Albert T. Randolph Sr. to Kendall and Tina Dudley. Parcel, 40.11 acres, East Ferry Road, $55,000
Christopher A. Eckel to C. Alvin and Deborah A. Watts. Lot 29, Clearview Property, $20,000
Dunamis Holdings LLC to Shana Jennings. Lot 5, section 5, Lo Ray Acres, $213,200
City of Lynchburg
Beverly G. Adams to Edward J. Cutshall and Sally E. Barca. Part of lot 2, block 3, Fort Hill Subdivision, $100,000
Randy L. and Tracie J. Houk to Erik W. Benedict. Lot 17, block 10, Westover Heights Subdivision, $158,000
Hugh D. Blocker III to Richard Allen and Patricia Carol Henry. Lot 14, Rutherford Townhouses Subdivision, $70,000
David C. Adams to Linen Investments LLC. Lot 28, block 15, Westover Heights Addition, $30,000
Karen H. and James R. Johnston Sr. and Mark T. and Hannah N. Shelton to Jacob Aughey. Lots 28-33, block 1, Hollywood Subdivision, $105,000
Suzi Wells to Mary Ping Bailey, trustee. Lots 12-14, block A, Rivermont Park Subdivision, $189,900
Kevin T. and Danielle Byrd to Nathan S. Lane and Cory M. Bebko. Lot 51, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $352,800
Ronald E. and Lynne S. Sanders to James J. and Jennifer E. Bigl. Lot 7, block 5, section 2, Sandusky Hills Subdivision, $212,000
Michael A. Bozzo to Edward John and Anita Knight Kuhnley. Loy 7, section 1, Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $245,000
Robert Kurtz Brubaker Jr., Robert Kurtz Brubaker Sr. and Katherine L. Brubaker to Jeffrey T. and Yvonne A. Rogers. Part of lot A, Edley Subdivision, $170,000
Tabatha R. and Arthur Lee Campbell IV to Lisa Ann Carver. Lot 3 and 9, block 15, new addition to Fort Hill, $118,000
Kenneth L. and Judy G. Chumbley to LBR Investments LLC. Part of lot 10, block 45, Fairview Heights Subdivision, $35,000
Kenneth L. and Judy G. Chumbley to LBR Investments LLC. 501-503 Stuart St., $40,000
Linda F. Davidson and Sandra C. Searcy to Steven E. Young. Lots 61-64, block R, Mountain View Addition, $110,000
Tara C. Early to Heather R. Sinclair. Lot 148, Dearington Subdivision, $130,000
Grove Family Investments LLC to Stephen T. and Jennifer W. Plunkett. Lot 4, phase 1, block C, unit #318, Fieldstone Manor Townhomes, $149,000
Grove Family Investments LLC to Stephen T. and Jennifer W. Plunkett. Lot 3, phase 1, block C, unit #317, Fieldstone Manor Townhomes, $159,000
Grove Family Investments LLC to Stephen T. and Jennifer W. Plunkett. Lot 2, phase 1, block C, unit #316, Fieldstone Manor Townhomes, $148,500
Grove Family Investments LLC to Stephen T. and Jennifer W. Plunkett. Lot 1, phase 1, block C, unit #315, Fieldstone Manor Townhomes, $148,500
Building Permits
Appomattox County
Kenneth Surrant, 216 High St., covered porch and renovations, $15,000
JKM Investments LLC, lot 14, Country Club Estates, new dwelling, $150,000
Christopher Crews, lot 6, Happy Trails Subdivision, shed, $8,000
William Rudelis, lot 6, Tin Top Road, new dwelling, $512,000
Craig Womack, 400 Trent Hatchery Road, garage, $20,000
Craig Womack, 400 Trent Hatchery Road, new dwelling, $212,280
Sharon Coleman, 3145 Wildway Road, storage shed, $4,000
Bruce Fisher, 144 Cow Way Lane, pool with deck, $5,000
Derek Doss, Oakridge Road, new dwelling, $250,000
John Seaquist, 10569 Stonewall Road, garage, $14,500
D & D Land Holdings LLC, Woodland Road, new dwelling, $150,000
Felicia Franklin, 989 Lee Grant Ave., deck, $2,000
J.P. Harvey, 125 Paulette Lane, deck, $3,100
Brian Dudis, 350 Whitetail Road, solar array on roof, $3,500
Michael Mulac, lot 6, County Line, garage, $35,000
Dorothy Booth, lot 12, Spring Brook, new dwelling, $225,000
Jon Hannell, lot 6, The Meadows, garage, $65,000
Dan Weber, Belle Grove Dr., deck, $5,000
Jon Hannell, lot 16, The Meadows, new dwelling, $525,000
Troy Nelson, Trinity Road, new dwelling, $278,130
Laura Chandler, 206 Travellers Lane, pool, $34,000
