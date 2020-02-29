Property transfers
Amherst County
Atwill R .Melton Jr. to Joseph W. Evans III and Cody G. Evans. Lot 8, 10.72 acres, off of Christina Mill Creek Road, Courthouse District, $30,000
Bonnie J. Dawson to Jeriel A. and Brittney A. Samuels. Portion of parcel A, Lavender Lane, 10 acres, Courthouse District, $206,000
Gene E. Crouch to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 2, 0.551 acres, Elon District, $59,000
Angela Richardson to Ronald Collins. Lot 6, Larson Farm, Elon District, $74,000
BV140 LLC to Rocky Mount Realty LLC. Lots 1 and 2, block C, Silk Farm Addition, $258,000
Willie L. Campbell, Donald D. Campbell, Glen W. Campbell Tubrian and Helen Butler. Parcel, 57.1 acres, Perkins Mill Road, Temperance District, $210,000
Mark T. and Melanie E. Bunch to Stanley R. and Mary Lu Gregg. Lot 1, section 2, 0.137 acres, Town of Amherst, $160,000
Blue Sky-Coffey Partnership to James Alan and Pamela Rae Surgent. Lot 3, Naola Springs, Pedlar District, $24,900
Lynwood Tyree and Donald Tyree to Donald Eugene Birch JR. Lot 7 and 8, Wright’s Shop Road, Elon District, $153,500
Bank of the James to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 26, Buffalo Ridge Subdivision, Courthouse District, $45,000
Appomattox County
H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to Appomattox Timber Holdings LLC and Dick Purcell Land, Cattle and Timber Corporation. Parcel, 220.105 acres, off of Richmond Highway, Cloverhill District, $484,231
Bellview Properties LLC to Anthony W. Mantiply. Lot 7, Burnett Acres, Stonewall District, $111,000
Richard B. Carter Jr. and Elizabeth Carter Bertenshaw to John M. Saporito II. Lot 2, near Va. 635, 10.14 acres, Southside District, $202,500
James L. Birdsall Jr. and Christine W. Gibson to Robert Lee Doss Jr. and Brenda Lee Moon. Parcel, Va. 616, 4.38 acres, Stonewall District, $61,500
Bedford County
Thomas C. and Melissa D. Buck to Daniel L. and Heather M. Capel. Lot 2, Kasey Subdivision, Lakes District, $475,000
Sandra M. Finck to Ian and Elizabeth S. Talbot. Unit G-1, section 2, building G, The Waterways, Lakes District, $399,000
William Frederick Porter and Ashley S. Trout to Christopher R. and Mary Katherine R. Glime. Lot 34, Village North, Lakes District, $255,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Amanda L. Worley. Lot 72, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $158,650
Rita Sue Penix Trent and Sandra Kay Penix Fralin to Anthony and Natisha Compton. Lot 5, block I, Map of Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $100,000
Debra Gatto to BGoldenb LLC. Unit B2e, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $65,000
Barbara G. Coffin to Elizabeth V. and Douglas W. Hones Jr. New lot 6, Harvey Creek Acres, Lakes District, $37,000
Lori K. Jordan, trustee and Harlin Lindell Bell, trustee to Donna Marie Greene. Lot 49, block II, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $19,000
Glenn E. Adair-Stantiford and Mildred R. Adair-Stantiford to Brian T. and Shannon L. Keesee. Lot 28, section 16, Farmington at Forest, $282,000
Anthony Rivera to Amber Faith Croom. Lot 24A, Town of Bedford, $138,000
Gail L. Harris, Diana L. Hicks, Jacqueline L. Cox to Accession Properties LLC. Unit 1, building F. Clay’s Crossing, Jefferson District, $150,000
Bennett Brown Arrington to James W. Andrews. 2879, 2907 Big Island Highway and additional parcel, Big Island Highway, Center District, $400,000
Sundown Construction Company Inc. to Edward Gorman Brown Jr. Lot 6, section II, Governors Hill, Town of Bedford, $230,000
Lake Manor Developers LLC to Crystal Dawn Weiser. Revised lot 6, Lake Manor Estates, Jefferson District, $516,500
West Crossing LLC to F & S Building Innovations Inc. Lots 18-21, section 18, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $140,000
Christopher D. Cooper, trustee and Julia L. Cooper, trustee to Thomas Dean and Peggy Jean Metzger. Lot 15, section VII, Lake Vista, Jefferson District, $382,500
Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Gary D. and Linda S. Onks. Lot 9A, phase I, Oakwood Villas, Town of Bedford, $299,000
Chris Coleman to Michael R. Woodford and Lindsay W. Boyer. Town of Bedford, North Hills Dr., $271,500
Campbell County
Alcama Properties LLC to Moss Creek Properties LLC. Lot 168, section 3, Braxton Park, $213,000
Mountain Lion Land Development LLC to David Ahrens. Parcel, Richmond Highway, 11.4 acres, $126,000
Janice Gleason Skow to Adams Investment Properties LLC. 50 Blue Ridge Dr., $725,000
Phoenix Property Group LLC to David L. Vaughan and Mary L. Johnson. Lot 27, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $389,900
David M. and Mary H. Johnson to Austin Short. Tract 4, Phoebe Pond Road, $96,500
Keith R. Hubbard to Ian Rogers Morse. Parcel, Va. 893, 1.237 acres, Flat Creek District, $100,000
James T. and Karen H. Rudd to Christopher Scott Hedrick and Brittany A. Harris. Lot 44, Windcrest Manor, $180,000
Mindy H. Plymale to Mitchell Blake Shorter. Parcel, Plateau Dr., $25,000
Marie M. Dishman to James W. Gunter. Lot 3 and a portion of lot 2, section 1-C, Wildwood, $325,000
Patricia O. Brunk to Brandon Thomas and Christy Ann Schmitt. Lots 14E, 15D and 13F, section II, Green Meadows, $325,000
Chaney Enterprises Inc. to Mary G and Harold T. Sandidge Jr. Lot 175, section IV, Tavern Grove, $169,000
Brian L. Campbell to Randy M. Feehan. Lot 8, section A, Westwood Manor, $155,000
City of Lynchburg
John D. Krantz and Gerald L. Krantz to LPP LLC. Lots 3-4, Fairview Heights Subdivision, $210,000
London Inc. to Bryan Manely Lightner and Amanda McDowell Lightener. Lot 50, Stuart Heights Subdivision, $82,500
Mitchell-Floyd Properties LLC to Lynchburg Aaron LLC. 5515 Fort Ave., $1,525,000
Catherine F. and Newll Sanders Jr. to James Carroll Thompson Jr. Lot 17, section 3, New Towne Subdivision, $163,900
Catherine F. and Newll Sanders Jr. to James Carroll Thompson Jr. Lot 16, section 3, New Towne Subdivision, $163,900
Essie C. Smith to Streamline LLC. 919 First St., $8,500
Essie C. Smith to Streamline LLC. 920 Second St., $7,000
Frank Troy to University of Lynchburg. Lot 5, section 1, College Lake Park Subdivision, $211,667
Larry D. Walker II and Harmoni N. Walker to James D. and Alyson N. Mitchell. 4733 Oxford St., $122,000
Carlton T. Wingfield Jr. and Philip Wingfield to Tabitha Chanel Banks. Lot 4, block 4, section2, Long Meadows Subdivision, $149,900
Phyllis Parker Taylor to Bradley Hart LLC. 1117 Hollins St., $32,007
Christopher R. Glime and Mary Katherine R. Glime to Paul J. Campbell and Jeannie L. Campbell. Lot 20, section 5, Cedar Ridge Subdivision, $202,000
Malia Craig King to David Wendall Craig. Lot 13, section 3, College Park Subdivision, $80,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ryan S. and Allyson B. Croyle. Lot 13, block B, section 2, Blue Ridge Farms Subdivision, $115,001
Harold D. and Margaret D. Jones to Equity Trust Company. Lot 54, Wellington at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $174,500
Streamline LLC to Edward Hall. Lots 6-7, C.W. Wharton Estate Subdivision, $28,000
Ross L. and Noel K. Harrison to Virginia A. Shull. Lot 7, block 12, Craddock Addition, $149,000
House of Benjamin LLC to Taylor Rymer. 907 Monroe St., $110,000
Charles A. and Anita E. Solow to Mark W. and Kathryn K. Place. Lot 19, section 3, Oak Grove Place Subdivision, $388,000
Michael T. and Jennifer L. McLeory to William J. and Bonnie S. Smalley. 301 Norfolk Ave., $315,000
Randolph Street Trust to Profits LLC. 1000 Randolph St., $18,000
Grayson James Smith and Robert Gregory Smith to Robert Gregory and Barbara H. Smith. Lots 9 and 10, Park Highlands Subdivision, $26,000
Annjo Land Corp. and Coleman Family LLC to 434 Center LLC. Lots 3, 2B and 2A, Greenstone Commercial Center Subdivision, $2,245,000
Leon Calloway to Appalachian Management LLC. 1612 Union St., $14,000
RTB Properties L.C. to Stephan Baptista. Lot 11, block 1, Roseland Park Subdivision, $47,500
Bugg Family Properties LLC to Townhouse 27 LLC. Lot 4, Rutherford Townhouses, $41,500
Central VA Home Buyers LLC to LBR Investments LLC Lot 9, block 56, Fairview Heights Subdivision, $29,000
Anita C. and Michael A. Chambers Sr. to Jawan D. Noell. 936 and 1010 Randolph Lane, $169,999
Flora B. Davis to Ryan and Skylar Hansen. 27 Huron Ave., $60,000
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
Gregory Brochon, 478 Rivermont Ave., addition, $21,000
Jonathan DeWease, 690 Leesville Road, renovation, $7,750
Leslie Basten, 1615 Morrison Dr., addition, $47,500
Terence Foley, 1201 Grove Road, new construction $80,000
Terence Foley, 1199 Grove Road, new construction, $27,126
Narciso Betances, 1015 Perrymont Ave., renovation, $7,000
Bryant Vennable, 115 Pacos St., renovation, $3,000
Charles Yarbrough, 103 Earls Court, renovation, $59,000
Bradley Gibbons, 2219 Mimosa Dr., renovation, $15,000
Thomas Thomas Jr., 109 Trinity Court, addition, $63,000
Gary Davis, 4403 Hilltop Dr., repair, $2,208
Stella Boley, 5148 Boonsboro Road, addition, $20,600
Mark Sheehan, 2029 Burnt Bridge Road, repair, $10,500
Next Chapter Homes LLC, 1112 Monroe St., repair, $5,000
Trenton Butler, 912 New Hampshire Ave., repair, $11,145
Paragon Holdings, 316 Wadsworth St., repair, $5,000
Janet Fielder, 2417 Mosby Ave., new construction, $70,000
David Truitte, 3200 Landon St., new construction, $210,000
Christopher Normyle, 3219 Azalea Place, renovation, $60,500
Anthony Dipietro, 5913 Quaker Parkway, renovation, $6,000
Robin Dyke, 106 Kings Dr., renovation, $9,600
Elizabeth Buchanan, 4605 Boonsboro Road, repair, $4,400
Emanuel Seewald, 454 Victoria Ave., renovation, $120,000
Henry Hallstrom 267 Riverside Dr., repair, $5,000
Tanwab Properties LLC, 2251 Otey St., renovation, $10,000
Stone Trust Properties LLC, 730 Stuart St., renovation, $4,000
Across The Bridge LLC, 502 Victoria Ave., renovation, $20,000
Constance Coleman, 108 McKenna Circle, addition, $28,000
Veda Brown, 1912 Boston Ave., renovation, $26,258.38
Kenneth Hite, 434 New Britain Dr., renovation, $45,200
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.