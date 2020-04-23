Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Elizabeth S. Burton to Emery L. Grosvenor. Revised lot “A” and “B”, two parcels, Laurel Dr., $40,000

William M. Woodson IV to Leo R. and Betty W. Bryant. Parcel, fronting on Old State Road, 2.161 acres, Courthouse District, $70,000

Brotherhood Construction LLC to Shannon Marie Moore. 1284 Richmond Highway, Courthouse District, $139,900

London Inc. to Kristina Lynn Barger. Lots 6-9, block B, south of Wright Shop Road, $138,900

Christopher W. and Susan T. Mills to Anna Reid. Lots 50-52, Silk Farm Addition and additional lot, Elon District, $151,500

Shirley Marie McCray to Kevin L. and Lynn Mays. Parcel, West Perch Road, $35,000

Mark Russell and Stephanie Hatch Johnston to Felicia A. Krantz. Parcel, Warwick St., $89,900

Appomattox County

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Michelle Renee Romanac. Lot 33, North Avenue addition, Town of Appomattox, $18,000

Mary Elizabeth and Malcolm M. McCormick Jr. to Anthony L. and Heather Spence. 627 Applegate Road, $169,000

Independence Foundation Inc. to Edwin and Judith Padilla. Parcel B, 16.094 acres, Southside District, $25,000

Sharon Zavilla to Daniel Wells. Lot 15B, Walton Place Subdivision, Southside District, $133,400

A & E Properties LC to Curtis Morgan. Parcel 1, 2.272 acres, Southside District, $55,000

Bedford County

Jimmie C. Claybrook Jr. and Ann Claybrook-Horne to Michael L. Yates and Kayla D. Redden. 2173 Turner Branch Road, Blue Ridge District, $365,000

Stephen J. and Dorothy C. Sullivan to Thomas M. and Cynthia Labelle. Lot 57, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $30,000

John R. Roller and Judith G. Roller, trustees to Kristin Foley. Lot 92, section 3, Village East, Lakes District, $187,500

Jordan Parker, successor trustee, Earl L. Spurrier, and Margareta K. Spurrier to Kevin Benjamin and Heather Mynes Glymph. Parcel 1, Craddock Shores and 204 Valley Mill Road, Lakes District, $425,000

Katherine Milan Virak, Patricia Milan Eichenberger, Pamela Milan Gruver and Christopher Boyd Milan, trustees to Jennifer A. and Paul A. Hummel III. 609 Surfside Dr., Lakes District, $411,000

Ashley B. and Glenn D. Kendrick Jr. to Douglas Dylyn and Haleigh Ann Schaeffer. 1115 Jobee Lane, Lakes District, $244,000

William E. Altizer and Marcia M. Altizer to Tyler J. Smith and Rebekah L. Smith. 1895 Spradlin Road, Blue Ridge District, $229,950

Earl Dennis Chenoweth to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 38, section 1, Foxwood, Center District, $180,000

Cottontown Partners L.L.C. to Greystone Builders LLC. Lot 25, section 1, Autumn Run, Jefferson District, $40,000

Marci G. Martin to Rita A. and John P. Schellenberg. Lot 8, Freedoms Haven Subdivision, Jefferson District, $364,900

West Crossing LLC to Benjamin F. and Ashley F. Walls. Lot 5, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $53,000

Gerald D. Jones and Kathleen F. Jones to Kyle A. Larsen. 1240 Blue Ridge View Circle, $146,000

Yvonne M. Wright to Dustin Wray Goff and Samantha Lee Booker. 1580 Woods Road, $111,000

Wanda E. Craven to Mary F. Streeter. New lot 34, Sleepy Oak Villas, Jefferson District, $280,900

Lillian D. Wright to David A. and Jill T. Camp. Lot 19, section 1, Meadow Wood, Jefferson District, $321,400

Linda G. Gross and Mark J. Kuno to Todd S. and Elizabeth P. Ramsey. New lot 5, Summit Crossing, $378,000

Wayne and Rosamond Phillips to Ryan S. Campbell. Lot 31, section II, Fox Hollow, Jefferson District, $206,995

Joseph M. and Jennifer M. Sandridge to Richard Harold and Paula Anne Metts. Lot 89, section IV, The Woods on Wiggington, Jefferson District, $292,000

Tri County Properties LLC to Greg Bentz Sr. Tract 5, subdivision of property of Tri-County Properties, Jefferson District, $50,000

Stephen W. Scoles, Glen A. Scoles, Cherise E. Bates and Eric B. Scoles to Kendall S. and Tammi Moore. Amended lot 6, section 1, Glenbrooke, Jefferson District, $191,000

Campbell County

Concord Central LLC to Michael Carlyle Robertson. Parcel, Va. 677, 7.520 acres, Flat Creek District, $65,000

Jennifer P. and David B. Stocker II to Keith W. and Valerie L. Ewell. Parcel, fronting on LaPrade St., Town of Brookneal, $39,500

John W. Coffer to Dudley K. Lawhorn. Lot 3, Kingsway, $138,900

Dossie Adams to Jerry L. Adams. Lot 3, Pannells Road, $10,000

Roberta B. Clay, trustee to Amberdawn O. and Larry W. Bailey Jr. 50 Stratford Road, $300,000

Logan R. and Madelene E. Martin to Daniel Everett II. Condominium Unit 115, Lighthouse Condominium, $120,500

Michael Lee Arthur to Julio Solorzano Colindres and Andrea Christin Parisi. 268 Homewood Dr., $98,900

Horace J. Hurtt, June J. Nowlin, Harold L. Hurtt, Edmonia McLaughlin, William H. Hurtt Jr. and Hugh F. Hurtt to Sharon Bryant and Sheila Roper. 548 Lewis Ford Road, $233,100

Leah C. and Stanley Harris to Christopher Holguin. Lots 10, Tweedy Estates Subdivision, $260,000

Wooldrdige Landscaping LLC to Gary M. Hite. Lot 8, block 2, section A, Hyland Springs, $216,000

Larry W. Bailey Jr. to Brenda S. Reid. Lot 16, block A, section 2, Jefferson Manor Subdivision, $200,000

Ruby Mason Shipman to Eric A. and Jaclyn M. Glass. Tract 2, Seneca Heights, $20,000

Glover D. Gilliam to Garry P. Gilliam and Robin G. Johnson. Parcel, fronting Colonial Highway, 2.732 acres, $75,000

Amanda M. Villameriel to Christopher R. and Amanda R. Newsome. Lot 15, section 5, Wildwood, $225,000

Corey F. and Marybeth V. Evans to David L. and Rachel A. Hale. Lot 38, Concord Estates Subdivision, $272,000

Lofton Leasing LLC to Angela J. and Benjamin Revely Jr. Lot 34, Troublesome Creek, $77,000

Randy Haynes Tomlin to Rebecca A. Triplett. Lot 1, section 3-A, Wildwood, $205,000

Tom Loi Vo to Derek Scott Catron. Lot 16 and part of lot 15, block 2, Castle Craig Heights, $149,000

Laura W. Bryant to Gerald L. and Donna M. Boyd. Lot 25, section 1, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $310,000

Emberly Way LLC to Allkes LLC. Lot 4, Emberly Way Subdivision, $55,000

Jason Scott Campbell to Christine Ana Lucia Avery Castillo and Esteban Alvarez Mendez. Lot 26, Russell Meadows, $245,000

Ashley D. Holloway to Albert J. Cooke Sr. and Suzanne R. Cooper-Cooke. Lot 3, block 63, Bedford Ave., Town of Altavista, $169,900

In Good Company LLC to Samuel McCurdy and Lorena McCurdy. Lot 13, fronting Va. 24, Village Highway, $25,000

Vladislav A. Kabatov to David E. Morris. Lot 8, Ellen Acres Subdivision, $220,000

Warren Younger to Maxie Ledon and Violetta Dawn Crews. Lot 10, J.J. Estates Subdivision, $4,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Teresa Bailey. Lot 47, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $274,950

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 47, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $30,000

Teresa Y. Bailey to Kayla Elaine Wade. Lot 30, section III, Knoll Woods Subdivision, $100,000

City of Lynchburg

Franklin W. Neumann Jr. to Andrew Taylor Lykins and Effiemae Camille Hillier. 1124 Toledo Ave., $150,000

George D. Ferguson Jr. and Mary H. Ferguson to James A. McGill. Lot 9, amended plat of Orchard Acres, $195,000

Wendy M. Pribble to Gingerbread Manor Inc. 2920 Richard St. and lot 10, plat of Zechini Subdivision, $70,000

Amy D. Ford to Ethan B. Vandeperre. Lot 2, Palmer Lots, $185,000

TOF LLC to Neil Ellis Properties LLC. 3715 Mayflower Dr., $406,100

Robert B. Claunch and Shannon G. Vincin-Claunch to James Scott and Rachel Alden Campbell. Revised lot 79, section 2, Willow Bend, $218,000

Cynthia Lee Saunders to William R. and Susan W. Norris. 3331 Woodridge Place, $225,000

Jonathan Paul Perrotto and Judith Ann Perrotto, trustee to Tony Curtis Davis. Lot 9, block 4, section A, Linkhorne Forest, $300,500

Tony Curtis David to Shea C. Thomas. Lot 34, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $489,900

Leann T. Scarr to Clayton F. and Mallori Teegarden and Connie B. Watkins. 507 Capstone Dr., $292,500

Seven Hills Real Estate Holdings LLC to BC of Edenton LLC. Parcel, corner of Buchanan St. and 13th St., $7,500

Barbara Streine to Joseph and Margarette M. Paul. Lot 5, phase I, Stonemill, $189,900

Michael Robert and Rebecca Ann Bergin to Matthew M. and Heather D. Goodwyn. 1124 Rugby Road, $205,500

Elizabeth Grace Fowler to Amber R. Dawson. 5636 Edinboro Ave., $123,700

Adrien Lya Hobson to Zacry M. and Megan E. Kolegue. 1920 and 1930 Wards Ferry Road, $99,000

Amanda L. Harvey, trustee to Stephen V. and Tina A. York. 443 Wiggington Road, $240,000

Charles John Ransom Jr. and Stephanie Ransom to ZZ & ZZ LLC. 100 Miles Pl., $160,000

Sharon R. Teufel to Duane D. Davis III and Virginia I. Harris. Lot 76, section 3, Windsor Hills, $260,000

Fred C. and Shirley T. Thomas to Mary B. Murphy Revocable Trust. Lot 8, block 1, section 3, Sandusky Hills, $16,000

Carol L. and Gregory D. Jones Sr. to Gingerbread Manor Inc. 2212 Memorial Ave., $76,000

Shannon Leigh Watts to Robert Schudler. Lots 31 and 32, block 14, Golf Park Subdivision, $160,000

Abigail Lenz Lawton to Justin G. Davis. Lot 1, block B, Grand View Village, $208,000

Chadwick F. and Sandra C. Lindsay to Ross L. and Caitlin B. Garner. 1605 McVeigh Road, $170,000

William L. and Darlene F. Clark to Joshua Steven Propst and Blake Austin Phillips. Lot 31, block 3, Edgewood, $140,000

Kings Grant Enterprises LLC to Jeremy Dillinger. Parcel, intersection of Botetourt St. and Pansy St., $53,000

Building Permits

City of Lynchburg

Victoria’s Inventory LLC, 208 Bridge St. 210, renovation, $30,000

Charles Ohmart, 104 Gatlin St., renovation, $20,000

Jubber Dunnaville, 1402 Ashbourne Dr., addition, $10,560

Thomas Carter, 1114 Rhode Island Ave., renovation, $6,900

Ashkor Real Estate LLC, 81 Federal St., repair, $7,500

Bugg Family Properties LLC, 3501 Fort Ave. 3, repair, $2,267.52

Nancy Marion, 1318 Church St., renovation, $155,000

Arthur Smith, 2032 Mimosa Dr., addition, $7,920

McKenna Coalson, 419 Ridgelawn Place, addition, $4,157.12

Rebkee Partners Grace Street, 1503 Grace St., renovation, $4,000,000

Lighthouse Enterprises LLC, 2209 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $30,000

Richard Cunningham, 2113 Tulip St., renovation, $30,000

Penny Barden, 744 Bonair Circle, renovation, $8,000

Timbers LLC, 3320 Old Forest Road, apartment complex, $3,200

Daryl Calfee, 306 Rivermont Ave., addition, $36,000

Economic Development Authority, 109 Ramsey Place, renovation, $121,997

Flowers Banking Co. of Lynchburg, 1904 Hollins Mill Road, renovation, $400,000

Flowers Banking Co. of Lynchburg, 1904 Hollins Mill Road, addition, $3,800,000

McDonald’s Corporation, 2325 Memorial Ave., renovation, $600,000

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments