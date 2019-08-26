Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Larry L. Lindberg and Brenda G. Lindberg, trustees to 700 West LLC. Parcel, 0.51 acres, Madison Heights, Sanitary District, $35,000

Julio G. Alves to Thomasina M. and Glenway D. Watlers. Lot 2, subdivision of Countryside Land Company LC, $18,000

Clarence C. Monday and Stacie R. Monday to Lemuel James Ayers IV. Parcel, Grants Hollow Road, 4.771 acres, Courthouse District, $200,000

Megan E. Battey to Keesha Maynard. Lot 1, Midway Heights, Elon District, $175,000

Melvin E. and Linda J. Clark to Micah D. and Michelle G. Blakey. Lot 10A 1, section 1, Homewood Manor, $267,500

Blue Sky-Coffee Partnership to Bradley Joseph Day and Leah Gabrielle Day. Lots 14-16, Naola Springs, Pedlar District, $60,000

SKIBO LLC to BV196 LLC. New lot 1, 1.069 acres, Elon District, $460,000

Appomattox County

Robert C. Stephens III to Bradley S. and April L. Rosson. Lot 7, Mountain View Estates, section 1, Stonewall District, $219,000

P & D Builders LLC to Joshua L. Shoemaker. Lot 15, North Avenue Subdivision, Town of Appomattox, $160,600

Roberta Lee Watson to Betty W. and Lawrence W. Justis Jr. Lots 19 and 20, Morton C. Ferguson Addition, Town of Appomattox, $195,000

Commaboyz LLC to Samir and Emily G. Elazazy. Parcel, 1 acre, Va. 631, Cloverhill District, $149,900

Bedford County

Myrtle T. Barber to Ryan K. and Marie E. Williams. Lot 19, section A, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $700,000

Vicky N. Fitzgerald and Edward A. Funkhouser to Connie M. O’Malley. 1316 Hermitage Circle, Lakes District, $240,000

Robert Dooley to Tyler H. Beard. Lot 3, block 2, Hidden Cove, Blue Ridge District, $128, 050

Roger L. Green to Clay Fravel. Parcel, Va. 635, 1.133 acres, Blue Ridge District, $120,202

Christie J. Jones and Anthony W. Deane to Danny Rance and Cheryl Deann Gibson. Unit 3304, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $72,000

Richard B. Gentry and Georgina K. Gentry to Rick Mounts and Brenda Mounts. Lot 39, section 3, Whisperwood Cove, Lakes District, $19,000

Leanna G. Leonard to Joshua D. Powell. Parcel, 7.934 acres, Blue Ridge District, $15,000

Kenneta Ann Hunter to James Mitchell. Lots 59 and 60, block II, section B, Wildernest, Lakes District, $15,000

Robin O Patrick to Troy D. Short and Vera J. Short. Parcel, Scenic Acres, $47,900

Danny Tyree Builder Inc. to Douglas P. and Stephanie M. Noffsinger. Lot 57, section 4, Cedar Rock, Jefferson District, $464,900

John Eric McCown and Lori Beth McCown to David Higbee Smith. Lot 9, section 7, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $480,000

Donald K. and Patsy A. Dooley to Jerald R. and Roberta J. Akers. Lot 43, section 1, Meadow Wood, Jefferson District, $349,900

Dantas Properties LLC to Keith A. and Kayla B. Eshleman. Lot 67, section IV, Lake Vista, Jefferson District, $280,000

Pamela Jean Shepherd to 807 Greenwood LLC. Lot 15, block 2, fronting Greenwood Ave., Town of Bedford, $56,000

R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Eddie A. Magness and Julie M. Magness. Lot 2, section 3, West Crossing, Subdivision, Jefferson District, $537,000

Campbell County

Thomas F. Cline Sr. to Kevin A. and Katherine M. Weakley. Lot 2, section 1, Cherry Hill Estates, $70,000

Kendall E. Brown to Chada and Harry M. Parent II. Lot 20, Penn Forest, $177,000

Lee Roy Crews to Corey D. and Autumn Wolford. Parcel, Va. 628, 0.99 acres, Vista District, $120,000

DJ&G Properties LLC to Waterlick Properties LLC. Lot 8, Crowell Subdivision, $795,000

Jane Dooley Gowin to Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. Lot 4, Ten Oaks Subdivision, $15,710

Phoenix1 Investment LLC to Stephanie L. and Jeffrey T. Falls Jr. Lot 24, section 1, Trents Landing, $64,900

Elizabeth Toms Nelms to Virginia W. Gibson. Lots 17-19A, section 2, Winden Hills, $116,000

Terry L. Ore to Martha Prillamen Gosnell. Lot 10, section 1, Timber Ridge Townhones, $129,900

Bryan K. and Robin H. Hamlett to Leesville Road Trust. Lot 1, 3.111 acres, College District, $110,000

Mark S. and Camille L. Hayward to Tyson E. Long. Lot 25, Carriage Grove, section II, $201,500

David M. Sidie to Ashley N. Holmes. Parcel, Va. 606, 1.707 acres, Long Mountain District, $70,000

Piedmont Finance Service Incorportate to Inverse Square Properties LLC. 2 lots, Main St., Mays Building, Brookneal, $20,000

Heather Fine Maxley to Serge and Berline Suzie Belizaire Joseph. Lots 5 and 6 and part of lot 4, Todd St., $68,000

City of Lynchburg

Rev. Carlton Dunn, Arthur Dunn, Donnie R. Ennis, Donnie R. Ennis Jr., Jeff Dunn, Justin Witt, Randall Goodman, Ray Shelton, trustees to Elle Alston, Nakia Garnett, Rachell Hayward, trustees to Promise Land Ministries. Lots 32-34, section I, Lands of Park Avenue Addition, $45,000

MacKenszie L. and Allison R. Loyd to Jordan Taylor Anderson and Abigail Dean Dyson. Lot 2, Cox Subdivision, $164,230

Robert M. and Lisa A. Arrell to Elizabeth M. Green. Lot 25, phase II, Indigo Run Townhomes, $115,000

Briggs Properties LLC to Porter L. Douglas. Lot 6, block 2, section 1, West Lynchburg Land Company, $65,000

Polly B. and William D. Thompson III to Tyrone T. Brown and Tiffany I. Ford. 900 Craddock St., $77,500

Jean G. and Robert G. Deal Jr. to Skyline Property Management LLC. 2113 Cedar St. and 712 Florida Ave., $45,000

Lynchburg Renting LLC to Victoria T. El Khoury. Lot 9, block 17, Central Park Subdivision, $29,000

Matthew John and Deborah Elaine Gaston to Benjamin A. Hill. Lot 32, phase I, section 4, Three Fountains Subdivision, $90,000

Wesley David and Hilda Gaye Tipton Smith to Kenneth P. and Kaitlyn B. Genaway. 519 and 523 Jackson St., $141,500

Goshen Living LLC to Laura Elizabeth Marble. Lots 6 and 9, block 15, Westover Heights Subdivision, $139, 400

Crystal L. Hayden to HP Reinvest LLC. Parcel, Polk St., $2,000

Nancy Suzanne Hahn to London Inc. 1314 Garfield Ave. and lots 37 and 38, Mountain View Addition, $65,000

Geraldine H. Harper, Claudia Ann Harper Mann and Thomas Herbert Harper to Garland Richard Harper. Lot 2, W. McWayne Subdivision, $90,000

J & L Properties of Central Virginia LLC to Douglas Edward and Deidra T. Jones. Unit 106, phase 1, Wyndcrest Square Condominiums, $152,731

Sheila S. Wallis to Douglas E. Lee and Judith N. Lee, trustees to Susan Carter Lee. Lot 6-8 and part of lots 5 and 9-20, section B, Greenway Court Subdivision, $319,000

LCTM Properties LLC to Seahawk Investment s LLC. Lot 4, block E, Town Center at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $360,000

Wendy L. Tucker to Nancy H. Lilly. Lots 5-7, block H, Rivermont Heights Subdivision, $138,900

Evelyn C. Martin to Carl A. Winston Sr. Portion of lot 15, Henry Poole Estate. 1612 Monsview Place, $25,000

Cynthia McFaden Samartino to Aaron S. Putney and Jennifer R. Schmidt. Lot 11, block C, Fort Hill Manor Subdivision, $109,900

Christopher Trent Smith to Christopher G. Oliver. Lot 55, Indigo Run Townhomes, $110,000

Building permits

Appomattox County

Bruce Fisher, lot 12 Stonewall, phase 3, pole building, $20,000

D & D Land Holdings, lot 4 Columbus Road, new dwelling, $120,000

Roland Ranson, 2381 Country Club Road, addition, $20,000

Sharon Walker, Old Courthouse Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Robert C. Stephens LC, Red House Road, new dwelling, $140,000

Johnny Blankenship, Vineyard Road, new dwelling, $170,000

Lucille Jennings, 550 Twin Tunnel Lane, new dwelling, $70,000

Shane Weakley, 490 Snapps Mill Road, pool, $50,000

Eugene Booze, Pumping Station Road, new dwelling, $405,000

Joseph Andrews, 405 Marston St., garage, $19,000

The Way LLC, lot 3, Stonewall Hill, new dwelling, $150,000

The Way LLC, lot 4, Stonewall Hill, new dwelling, $150,000

Michael Angel, 191 Kinney Road, garage, $53,500

Maurice Page, lot 8, New Hope, garage, $10,000

Janet Swanson-Evans, 2141 Morningside Dr., addition and carport, $27,400

 

