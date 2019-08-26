Property transfers
Amherst County
Larry L. Lindberg and Brenda G. Lindberg, trustees to 700 West LLC. Parcel, 0.51 acres, Madison Heights, Sanitary District, $35,000
Julio G. Alves to Thomasina M. and Glenway D. Watlers. Lot 2, subdivision of Countryside Land Company LC, $18,000
Clarence C. Monday and Stacie R. Monday to Lemuel James Ayers IV. Parcel, Grants Hollow Road, 4.771 acres, Courthouse District, $200,000
Megan E. Battey to Keesha Maynard. Lot 1, Midway Heights, Elon District, $175,000
Melvin E. and Linda J. Clark to Micah D. and Michelle G. Blakey. Lot 10A 1, section 1, Homewood Manor, $267,500
Blue Sky-Coffee Partnership to Bradley Joseph Day and Leah Gabrielle Day. Lots 14-16, Naola Springs, Pedlar District, $60,000
SKIBO LLC to BV196 LLC. New lot 1, 1.069 acres, Elon District, $460,000
Appomattox County
Robert C. Stephens III to Bradley S. and April L. Rosson. Lot 7, Mountain View Estates, section 1, Stonewall District, $219,000
P & D Builders LLC to Joshua L. Shoemaker. Lot 15, North Avenue Subdivision, Town of Appomattox, $160,600
Roberta Lee Watson to Betty W. and Lawrence W. Justis Jr. Lots 19 and 20, Morton C. Ferguson Addition, Town of Appomattox, $195,000
Commaboyz LLC to Samir and Emily G. Elazazy. Parcel, 1 acre, Va. 631, Cloverhill District, $149,900
Bedford County
Myrtle T. Barber to Ryan K. and Marie E. Williams. Lot 19, section A, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $700,000
Vicky N. Fitzgerald and Edward A. Funkhouser to Connie M. O’Malley. 1316 Hermitage Circle, Lakes District, $240,000
Robert Dooley to Tyler H. Beard. Lot 3, block 2, Hidden Cove, Blue Ridge District, $128, 050
Roger L. Green to Clay Fravel. Parcel, Va. 635, 1.133 acres, Blue Ridge District, $120,202
Christie J. Jones and Anthony W. Deane to Danny Rance and Cheryl Deann Gibson. Unit 3304, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $72,000
Richard B. Gentry and Georgina K. Gentry to Rick Mounts and Brenda Mounts. Lot 39, section 3, Whisperwood Cove, Lakes District, $19,000
Leanna G. Leonard to Joshua D. Powell. Parcel, 7.934 acres, Blue Ridge District, $15,000
Kenneta Ann Hunter to James Mitchell. Lots 59 and 60, block II, section B, Wildernest, Lakes District, $15,000
Robin O Patrick to Troy D. Short and Vera J. Short. Parcel, Scenic Acres, $47,900
Danny Tyree Builder Inc. to Douglas P. and Stephanie M. Noffsinger. Lot 57, section 4, Cedar Rock, Jefferson District, $464,900
John Eric McCown and Lori Beth McCown to David Higbee Smith. Lot 9, section 7, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $480,000
Donald K. and Patsy A. Dooley to Jerald R. and Roberta J. Akers. Lot 43, section 1, Meadow Wood, Jefferson District, $349,900
Dantas Properties LLC to Keith A. and Kayla B. Eshleman. Lot 67, section IV, Lake Vista, Jefferson District, $280,000
Pamela Jean Shepherd to 807 Greenwood LLC. Lot 15, block 2, fronting Greenwood Ave., Town of Bedford, $56,000
R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Eddie A. Magness and Julie M. Magness. Lot 2, section 3, West Crossing, Subdivision, Jefferson District, $537,000
Campbell County
Thomas F. Cline Sr. to Kevin A. and Katherine M. Weakley. Lot 2, section 1, Cherry Hill Estates, $70,000
Kendall E. Brown to Chada and Harry M. Parent II. Lot 20, Penn Forest, $177,000
Lee Roy Crews to Corey D. and Autumn Wolford. Parcel, Va. 628, 0.99 acres, Vista District, $120,000
DJ&G Properties LLC to Waterlick Properties LLC. Lot 8, Crowell Subdivision, $795,000
Jane Dooley Gowin to Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. Lot 4, Ten Oaks Subdivision, $15,710
Phoenix1 Investment LLC to Stephanie L. and Jeffrey T. Falls Jr. Lot 24, section 1, Trents Landing, $64,900
Elizabeth Toms Nelms to Virginia W. Gibson. Lots 17-19A, section 2, Winden Hills, $116,000
Terry L. Ore to Martha Prillamen Gosnell. Lot 10, section 1, Timber Ridge Townhones, $129,900
Bryan K. and Robin H. Hamlett to Leesville Road Trust. Lot 1, 3.111 acres, College District, $110,000
Mark S. and Camille L. Hayward to Tyson E. Long. Lot 25, Carriage Grove, section II, $201,500
David M. Sidie to Ashley N. Holmes. Parcel, Va. 606, 1.707 acres, Long Mountain District, $70,000
Piedmont Finance Service Incorportate to Inverse Square Properties LLC. 2 lots, Main St., Mays Building, Brookneal, $20,000
Heather Fine Maxley to Serge and Berline Suzie Belizaire Joseph. Lots 5 and 6 and part of lot 4, Todd St., $68,000
City of Lynchburg
Rev. Carlton Dunn, Arthur Dunn, Donnie R. Ennis, Donnie R. Ennis Jr., Jeff Dunn, Justin Witt, Randall Goodman, Ray Shelton, trustees to Elle Alston, Nakia Garnett, Rachell Hayward, trustees to Promise Land Ministries. Lots 32-34, section I, Lands of Park Avenue Addition, $45,000
MacKenszie L. and Allison R. Loyd to Jordan Taylor Anderson and Abigail Dean Dyson. Lot 2, Cox Subdivision, $164,230
Robert M. and Lisa A. Arrell to Elizabeth M. Green. Lot 25, phase II, Indigo Run Townhomes, $115,000
Briggs Properties LLC to Porter L. Douglas. Lot 6, block 2, section 1, West Lynchburg Land Company, $65,000
Polly B. and William D. Thompson III to Tyrone T. Brown and Tiffany I. Ford. 900 Craddock St., $77,500
Jean G. and Robert G. Deal Jr. to Skyline Property Management LLC. 2113 Cedar St. and 712 Florida Ave., $45,000
Lynchburg Renting LLC to Victoria T. El Khoury. Lot 9, block 17, Central Park Subdivision, $29,000
Matthew John and Deborah Elaine Gaston to Benjamin A. Hill. Lot 32, phase I, section 4, Three Fountains Subdivision, $90,000
Wesley David and Hilda Gaye Tipton Smith to Kenneth P. and Kaitlyn B. Genaway. 519 and 523 Jackson St., $141,500
Goshen Living LLC to Laura Elizabeth Marble. Lots 6 and 9, block 15, Westover Heights Subdivision, $139, 400
Crystal L. Hayden to HP Reinvest LLC. Parcel, Polk St., $2,000
Nancy Suzanne Hahn to London Inc. 1314 Garfield Ave. and lots 37 and 38, Mountain View Addition, $65,000
Geraldine H. Harper, Claudia Ann Harper Mann and Thomas Herbert Harper to Garland Richard Harper. Lot 2, W. McWayne Subdivision, $90,000
J & L Properties of Central Virginia LLC to Douglas Edward and Deidra T. Jones. Unit 106, phase 1, Wyndcrest Square Condominiums, $152,731
Sheila S. Wallis to Douglas E. Lee and Judith N. Lee, trustees to Susan Carter Lee. Lot 6-8 and part of lots 5 and 9-20, section B, Greenway Court Subdivision, $319,000
LCTM Properties LLC to Seahawk Investment s LLC. Lot 4, block E, Town Center at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $360,000
Wendy L. Tucker to Nancy H. Lilly. Lots 5-7, block H, Rivermont Heights Subdivision, $138,900
Evelyn C. Martin to Carl A. Winston Sr. Portion of lot 15, Henry Poole Estate. 1612 Monsview Place, $25,000
Cynthia McFaden Samartino to Aaron S. Putney and Jennifer R. Schmidt. Lot 11, block C, Fort Hill Manor Subdivision, $109,900
Christopher Trent Smith to Christopher G. Oliver. Lot 55, Indigo Run Townhomes, $110,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Bruce Fisher, lot 12 Stonewall, phase 3, pole building, $20,000
D & D Land Holdings, lot 4 Columbus Road, new dwelling, $120,000
Roland Ranson, 2381 Country Club Road, addition, $20,000
Sharon Walker, Old Courthouse Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Robert C. Stephens LC, Red House Road, new dwelling, $140,000
Johnny Blankenship, Vineyard Road, new dwelling, $170,000
Lucille Jennings, 550 Twin Tunnel Lane, new dwelling, $70,000
Shane Weakley, 490 Snapps Mill Road, pool, $50,000
Eugene Booze, Pumping Station Road, new dwelling, $405,000
Joseph Andrews, 405 Marston St., garage, $19,000
The Way LLC, lot 3, Stonewall Hill, new dwelling, $150,000
The Way LLC, lot 4, Stonewall Hill, new dwelling, $150,000
Michael Angel, 191 Kinney Road, garage, $53,500
Maurice Page, lot 8, New Hope, garage, $10,000
Janet Swanson-Evans, 2141 Morningside Dr., addition and carport, $27,400
