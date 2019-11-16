Property transfers
Amherst County
Forrest and Diane Bryant to David Wray and April Bently. Parcel 1, 65 acres, Va. 624 and parcel 2, 16.215 acres, Madison District, $170,000
Patricia Tomlin Cash to Charles R. Falls and Patricia L. Falls. Parcel, 0.48 acres, Elon District, $80,000
Mary N. Contarino to Dixie 400 LLC. Lot 6, on the Old Country Road, Elon District, $126,000
Michael W. Dowdy to Wendell K. Moses and Ellen G. Ford. Lot 60, section 1, on Mountain View Hills, Elon District, $160,000
Kristina Adaire Floyd to Christopher E. Duff. Lot 2, section 2, Sims Acres, $122,500
Carla A. Paiva to Samantha W. and Edgar A. Fitzgerald Jr. Lot 15, section 1, Deerfields, Courthouse District, $392,000
David S. Freeman and Scott A. Williams to Joel T. Williamson. Lot 9 and lower portion of lot 9, 13.63 acres, Brown’s Mountain, Pedlar District, $40,000
Timothy D. Kruggel and Nicole N. Kruggel to Bennett E. and Nancy W. Haden. Parcel, Bob White Road, Courthouse District, $125,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Blake T. Howery. Lot 14, Wynbrooke, $204,850
Appomattox County
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to RAM Realty Holdings LLC. Parcel, 79.94 acres, Stonewall District, $139,000
Gordon E. Ford to Jonathan Gordon Ford. Lot 1, 5 acres, fronting Old Richmond Road, Cloverhill District, $180,000
Joyce Paige Eggleston to Jamerson Real Estate Inc. Parcel, 1 acre, Va. 600, Cloverhill District, $16,000
D & D Land Holdings LLC to Chad M. and Amy C. Pugh. Lot 23, Hunting Ridge Subdivision, Cloverhill District, $235,000
Thomas G. Hughes and Barbara Sheila Hughes to Christ W. Cooper. Lot 38, Jonesfield Subdivision, Southside District, $149,888.30
Bedford County
Deborah A. Rogers to Allen Mountain Properties LLC. New parcel “A”, 0.800 acres, Center District, $2,800
Jackie L. Waller and Tracy R. Waller to Julie A. Phillips. Parcel, Va. 699, Blue Ridge District, $130,000
Vicki G. Raines and Wallace S. Raines to Mark A. and Krista A. Chittum. Parcel, 20 acres, Lonely Hollow Road, Lakes District, $400,000
Vicki R. Raines and Shelby Goad Apffel to Mark A. and Krista A. Chittum. Parcel, 82.359 acres, Lonely Hollow Road, Lakes District, $322,185
Donald H. Phillips to Amanda Hope Martin. Parcel, Va. 688, Peaks District, $86,000
John B. and Jacqueline R. Inge to Kenneth M. Wiegman. Lots 45 and 46, block 15, Price Addition to Montvale, Blue Ridge District, $171,000
BKC Properties Inc. to Frank L. Leftwich Jr. Parcel, Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $31,000
Michael K. and Lisa A. Nutter to Pennie Carol Forehand. Lot 8, Breezy Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $189,500
Bonnie A. Swanson to Joseph W. Johnson Jr. Unit 26, Boonsboro Commons, Jefferson District, $324,500
Foster Construction Inc. to Timothy Darrell Penick. Lot 16, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $240,000
Margie G. Campbell to Roger L. and Dora G. Painter. Lot 1, section 1, Panorama Acres, Peaks District, $2,000
L. Wayne Arthur and Wanda A. Harris to Regina A. Nolan. Lot 3-18, Mountain View Jefferson District, $153,900
West Crossing LLC to Foster Builder Inc. Part of lots at Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $265,000
Patricia Avery to Owen K. Fahy. Lot 22, section IV, Blumont Estates, Jefferson District, $193,500
Jason Dean and Kimberly Dawn Hartman to 4D Construction Inc. Unit 203, Lakeside Manor of Poplar Forest Condominium, phase II, $73,000
Campbell County
Alma Mae Irby to Alvin C. Watts and Deborah A. Watts Parcel Va. 24, 1.90 acres, Flat Creek District, $19,250
Zach D. and Candace B. Kingrea to Tyler Ming and Amanda Rae Nobilini. Lot 2, Aldridge, $177,500
Nelson Davis Kyle II to Timothy A. and Glenda C. Wood. Lot 51 and part of lots 52 and 53, Chellis Ford Road, $15,700
Stanley D. and Vickie Walters Weeks to Justin H. and Kevin W. Lakes Jr. Lot 7, section 1, Rising Sun Estates, $250,000
Craig P. Tiller to Edward Y. Ling. Lot 29, section A, Whitestone Hills Subdivision, $120,000
Edward F. and Diana B. Parker to Tevin T. and Katie D. Manns. Lot 18, White Pine Acres, $197,000
Timothy W. and Celia S. Stern to William Carl and Julie Shankula Rice. Lot 26, Troublesome Creek, $58,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Chadley R. Shelton. 2 parcels, part of lots 5 and 6, block 61, Bungalow Subdivision, 10th St., Altavista, $32,500
David L. Smith to Warmstone Properties LLC. Parcel, Va. 622, 1.514 acres, Flat Creek District, $50,000
Kenneth W. and Nancy R. Turner to Bradley W. and Lauren Womack. Lot 3, section 2, Carter’s Crossing, $229,400
William P. Tomlinson and Jane B. Tomlinson to Mason A. Huggins. Lot 23, London Forest, $234,000
City of Lynchburg
Samuel W. and Kimberly C. Yeatss to Jarvis A. Sales. Lot 13, block G, Fairmont Addition, $150,000
Herbert W. and Diane Circkenberger to Ronald P. Aiosa II and William Boswell III. Lot 7, section 2, Hudson Tract, Southland Acres, $175,000
Amanda Marie Olias to Robert W. Austin. Lot 1, block 3, Panorama Hills Subdivision, $217,000
Randolph College, Incorporated to Bald Eagle Properties LLC. Lot 2 and part of lot 3, block 101, plan B, Rivermont Subdivision, $224,900
Lauren D. Olson to Garrett N. and Savannah B. Ballard. Lot 16, block 1, Wyndhurst Subdivision, $119,400
Noah D. Barrett and Rebekah H. Barrett to Thomas E. Brennan. 1220 Clay St., $204,000
Norma J. Blankenship to Sarah A. Gregory. Lot 76, Legacy Oaks Subdivision, $195,500
F. Patrick and A. Noel Yeatts to David A. and Laura S. Brat. Lot 9, block B, Royal Court Subdivision, $685,000
C. Michael Gambone, trustee to Hannah J. Poucher and Grant M. Kittrell. 3102, 3104, 3106 and 3108 Staunton St., $152,500
Marianne C. and Robert H. Branch Jr. to Lone Wolf Investments LLC. Lot 17, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $215,000
Pamela A. Carder to Shaun William Roman. Lot 4, block 17, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Co., $120,000
Chesterfield Place Trust to Zachary C. and Lillian C. Carter. Lots 271-274, Windsor Hills Subdivision, $238,200
William L. Chapin to Giles K. Sydnor. Part of lots 2-3, block B, Spottswood Subdivision, $227,500
DRV Construction LLC to Shantez Monet Custis. Lot 24, block A, section 1, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $79,200
Angelia L. Murphy to Latonya Forrest. 1623 Buchanan St., $73,000
Meredith A. Gardner to Charee C. Gile. Lot 54, Indigo Run Townhomes Subdivision, $119,500
Karoly and Karolyne Gerstner and Kornel Gerstner to Jason D. and Amy R. Moyer. Lot 101, unit 406, College Square Subdivision, $142,500
Jane Himes to Crystal L. Green. 141 Holcomb Path, $155,000
Sharon S. Griffin to Stuart and Taylor Hiers. Lot 26, section 5, Richland Hills Subdivision, $153,600
Omar Hussamy to William L. Hamilton. Parcel, Reusens Road, $2,000
JCS Properties & Management LLC to Joshua M. Vaughan. Lots 31-33, High Point Development Subdivision, $142,900
Patrick Grayson Sherman to Maxwell R. Jennings. Lot 114, Heritage Court Subdivision, $99,000
Building Permits
Bedford County
Jeff Overstreet, Blue Ridge District, garage, $5,000
William Roberts, Blue Ridge District, garage, $36,400
Emory Cochran, Blue Ridge District, farm building, $7,000
Robert Meyer, Blue Ridge District, garage, $10,200
Michael Angove, Blue Ridge District, addition, $18,000
Lee Wenzler, Blue Ridge District, addition, $15,000
Frances Bayne, Center District, addition, $17,000
Daryl Hubbard, Center District, new dwelling, $443,900
Richard Goodwin, Center District, pool, $35,500
Benjamin Hodges, Center District, addition, $2,500
Christopher Blair, Center District, addition, $35,000
County of Bedford, Center District, pavilion, $3,300
Danny Tyree Builder Inc., Jefferson District, new dwelling, $410,000
Godsey McGehee Inc., Jefferson District, commercial alteration, $18,000
Grandview Course LLC, Jefferson District, duplex, $180,000
Joseph Lima, Jefferson District, pool, $44,000
Steven Euhus, Jefferson District, addition, $30,000
Randall Dunn, Jefferson District, alteration, $75,000
Nathan Hilton, Jefferson District, alteration, $19,470
Grandview Course LLC, Jefferson District, duplex, $165,000
Daniel Morris, Jefferson District, alteration, $3,000
TEVA, Jefferson District, sign, $1,000
Kevin Shotwell, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $440,000
William Moore, Jefferson District, addition, $5,000
Donald Hendricks, Jefferson District, addition, $1,200
Theodore Williams IV, Jefferson District, pool, $50,000
Andrew Vest, Jefferson District, pool, $35,000
Apocalypse Ale, Jefferson District, commercial alteration, $15,000
David Briggs, Lakes District, alteration, $246,352
Edward McNally, Lakes District, alteration, $274,500
Edward Lazowski, Lakes District, addition, $99,700
Ronald Belle, Lakes District, garage, $20,000
Fred Ruble, Lakes District, addition, $25,000
Daniel Glatfelter, Lakes District, storage building, $25,000
Gary Chapman, Lakes District, storage building, $3,500
JB Enterprises LLC, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $90,000
Diane McVanney, trustee, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $50,000
Byron Powers, Lakes District, addition, $30,000
Alexander Newmark, Lakes District, alteration, $125,000
Basil Bays, Lakes District, addition, $23,575
Theresa Stallman-Corsepius, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $3,000
Richard Hartley, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $100,000
Gregory Plasters, Lakes District, addition, $139,773
Gloria Millner, Peaks District, addition, $45,000
Leo Van Vliet, Peaks District, garage, $20,000
