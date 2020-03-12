Property transfers
Amherst County
Donald Webster Diggs to Renee Doggs. Lot 12, Hillcrest Dr., Elon District, $117,000
Ieke O. and Mark W. Scully to Michael James and Sandra Kay Dietrich. Parcel, Waugh’s Ferry Road, Town of Amherst, $450,000
Randy L. Mounts to Joshua Braxton. Lot 8A, Va. 624, Mount Estates, Madison District, $96,000
William Harvey Boyd to Thomas O’Shey and Kimberly Wade Boyd. Lot 4, section V, Forest Oaks, Elon District, $170,000
Lori Michelle Cox and Eric Scott Beard to Audrey C. Cash. Lots 1 and 52, U.S. 29, Elon District, $35,000
Carolyn C. Patrick to Jennifer D. and Christopher S. Terry. Parcel, Dolphins Dr., $110,000
Isabel V. and William J. Newcomb III to Laura A. Gray. Lot 2, section 1, Rosecliff Farms, Courthouse District, $385,000
Sally Leftwich Love and Sheila M. White to Henry Paul and Judith L. Strock. Parcel, 37.183 acres, near Allwood, Pedlar District, $111,900
Charlene H. Padgett to Main Street Trust. Lot 3, Madison and Sanitary District, $27,500
James R. Spouse to Benjamin Pearson and Lateisha Jenkins. Tract 2A, Boxwood Farm Road, $165,000
Appomattox County
William A. and Rebekah B. Burke to Lovis L. Walker III. 128 Morningside Dr., $187,000
Foster Ridge LLC to Michael Stewart and Kimberly Smith Barney. Lot 79, Sunset Ridge Subdivision, Stonewall District, $35,000
Susan Gertrude Mundy to Janet L. Warner. Lot 21, Skyline Road Subdivision, Stonewall District, $205,000
Mark and Stacy Landis to Daniel and Kimberly Wilson. Lot 4, near Va. 627, 10.23 acres, Cloverhill District, $33,000
David E. Kress to Matthew D. Page. Lot 70, Jonesfield Subdivision, Southside District, $169,000
Bedford County
Paul Douglas and Cynthia Ann Broden to Jamil Chris. Parcel, Buck Mountain Road, Blue Ridge District, $196,900
Karen Pescatore to JGK Properties LLC. Lot 7, Garlough, Lakes District, $175,000
Susan Bryan and Gerald L. Williams Jr. to Fred W. Smith. 11875 Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $90,000
Randolph F. Fisher and Kathleen M. Fisher to Sylvester J. Jones. Lot 16, Hazelwood Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $88,000
John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC to Randall R. Kolb and Sharon E. Kolb. Parcel, Doe Lane, Lakes District, $59,500
Ginger Merridith Pollack to NOL-COL LLC. Unit 3201, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $57,500
Jerry C. and Patricia M. Thompson to Julia P. Linkenhoker. Lot 1, Meadors Spur Road, Blue Ridge District, $28,000
Pamela L. Tilley to Crispin Quiroz-Estevez and Wendy Yessenia Hernandez-Aldana. Lot 2, section A, Blackwater Subdivision, $18,500
Robert Glen Massie and Larry Burton Massie to Kevin and Dawn Romine. Lot 44, Va. 643, Town of Bedford, Center District, $14,000
Legendary Lands of Virginia LLC to Charles C. and Jennifer Shae Billingsley. Parcel, amended tract 1, 61.645 acres, Goode Road, Center and Jefferson Districts, $500,000
Legendary Lands of Virginia LLC to Michael L. and Lisa B. Arthur. Parcels, Goode Road, $1,650,000
John and Kristen Hark to Chris M. Steuck. Lot 9, section 1, Mt. Haven Subdivision, Jefferson District, $341,000
Irish Enterprises LLC to Juan J. Tapia Ancalle. Lot 54, section 13, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $204,900
Jo Clare Wilson and Nancy K. Anderson to Russell P. Waugh. Lot 4, section 1, Glenbrooke, Jefferson District, $205,000
Touchdown Properties LLC to MJD Builders Inc. Lot 52, Summerfield, Jefferson District, $50,000
Sarah B. Begin to Daniel Robert Shelton. New lots A and B, Hunington Dr., Center District, $32,000
Dennis A. Gottuso to Timothy D. Talley and Whitney L. Talley. Lot 9, section 1, Gilfield Village, Jefferson District, $410,000
Helen Wilson to William Pierzala and Amanda Pierzala. Lot 54, section III, Lake Vista, Jefferson District, $319,000
Cunningham Brothers Enterprises LLC to Miranda and Drew Skiff. Lot 3, Shadewood Dr., Jefferson District, $115,000
West Crossing LLC to Kartikeya Sriniwas Remanthan and Aparna Neela Bhaskarpantulu Ramsesh. Lot 20, section 9, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $50,000
William E. Ware III to Samuel J. and Karinna L. Hall. Lot 5, Bradford Crossing, $410,000
Campbell County
Elderberry of Altavista LLC to Altavista Real Estate Holdings LLC. 1317 Lola Ext. Ave., $9,785,000
Brenda T. Whorley and Edgar T. Puckeral Jr. to Joyce Balas. Lot 8, section 1, The Crossings, $165,900
Michael J. Brooks to Madison A. Beede. 94 Wyatt Circle, $83,000
Jennifer A. Silk to Cheyenne Nicole Bomar. Lot 3, block A, section 1, Mrs. L.W. Kirkland Subdivision, Va. 24, $122,500
Nicholas A. and Erika D. Cheatham to Kristina M. Crank. Parcel B, Va. 607, Winfall Road, Patrick Henry District, $33,000
Michael P. and Julia A. Conger to Robert Day. 2424 Lewis Ford Road and additional parcel, $226,600
David Wendall Craig and Malia Craig King to Malia Craig King. Part tract 1, Hills Creek, 59.001 acres, $46,000
Jonathan E. and Candace N. Witt to Dalvin D. Duffy and Destinee B. Mitchell. Parcel, Beech Ave., Altavista, $158,000
Brooke A. and Robert L. Finch III to Christopher Glenn Hogan and Peyton Mundy. Lot 20, Dale Ave., Altavista, $182,000
Timothy W. and Margaret Anne Martin to Foundation for Sustainable Research and Development. Parcel, Main St., Brookneal, $7,000
Williams Investments LLC to Samantha M. Gourley. Parcel, northerly half of lot 2, Barbour Dr., $132,500
Kenneth R. and Jamie H. Kirby to Justin H. and Summer Harris. Lot 16, section 3, Meadowlark Estates, $239,300
Numa Ray Lee, trustee to Edwin E. Hines. Parcel, Va. 615, 0.965 acres, Long Mountain District, $65,000
Roberta Lee Spencer to Andrew S. and Ivy H. Maddox. Parcel, Halseys Bridge Road, $165,000
Joseph Lamagna III and Elizabeth A. Vanderburgh, trustee to Mark R. and Bonnie R. Keith. 278 Town Fork Road, $430,000
Dale R. and Elizabeth W. Woods to Barbara C. Maddox. Lots B1 and B2, section 1, Terrapin Creek, $295,000
Robert C. Harris to Jennifer S. Martin. Parcel, Va. 648, 0.46 acres, $103,550
Jared H. and Danielle R. Roeber to Edmond Miller Jr. Lot 4, block A, section 1, Sherwood Forest, $182,500
Robert L. Shepard, co-trustee and Sally Shepard, co-trustee to Robert S. Smith. Lot 17, Sunburst Acres, $76,000
M. Barry Stephens to Angela M. Stacey. Lot 9, section B, Farfields, $100,000
City of Lynchburg
Saalma 2 LLC to Carter G. Nelligan and Liddell M. Watts. Lots 4-6, block D, Spottswood Subdivision, $207,000
Lorenam Snell and Laura J. and Ernest W. Adams IV to Adams Investment Properties LLC. 316 Twin Oak Dr., $117,500
Lorenam Snell and Laura J. and Ernest W. Adams IV to Adams Investment Properties LLC. 320 Twin Oak Dr., $117,500
Lorenam Snell and Laura J. and Ernest W. Adams IV to Adams Investment Properties LLC. 308 Twin Oak Dr., $117,500
Lorenam Snell and Laura J. and Ernest W. Adams IV to Adams Investment Properties LLC. 300 Twin Oak Dr., $117,500
David W. and Ann M. Alldredge to Jordan D. Tillas, Rachel K. Tillas and Angelo C. Tillas. Lot 2, block D, Fort Hill Manor Subdivision, $134,900
John Austin S. Basten to James H. and Marjorie M. Murphy. Lot 24, block 75, Randolph Macon Heights Subdivision, $265,000
Donald W. and Rhonda Mallory and Justin D. Mallory to Emily Budowanec. Lot 109, Northwynd Villas Subdivision, $182,000
Rolou Atlanta LLC to Wesley Carpenter. Lot 11, section 3, Hudson Tract, Southland Acres Subdivision, $155,000
Linda F. Carter to Timothy James Ernest. Lot 97, Tyree Addition, $22,500
Tracy L. Crews to Ladonna Merkey. Lot 7 and part of lot 8, block B, Park Avenue Addition, $20,000
Rebecca E. and Hugh C. Davis IV to David Alexander and Jacqueline Falwell Nardi. Lot 2, section 6, Irvington Park Subdivision, $427,000
Charles M. and Stephanie E. Wright to Amber Marie Dizon. Parcel A, section A, Morningside Heights Subdivision, $167,000
Elliott L. Shearer to Teresa L. Martin. Lot 24, section 2, block E, Georgetown Forest Subdivision, $125,000
Terrapin Properties LLC to Noah’s Ark LLC. Lot 59, Airfield Terrace Annex, $79,000
Old Forest Road #63 Trust to Wentworth Holdings LLC. Lot 63, Sterling Park Townhomes, $122,000
Kevon L. and Hannah N. Swaby to David L. Pelkey. Lot 2, section 5, New Towne Subdivision, $179,900
Whitney L. Talley to Stephanie Wright. Lot 21, Woodbridge Place Subdivision, $243,000
Robin C. Jones and Jeannette Elcan Arrington to Jermale Allen Poindexter. Lot 4, section 2, New Towne Subdivision, $176,500
Narcissa E. Basten to John Austin S. and Trisha L.O. Basten. Lots 3-4 and part of lot 5, Woodridge Place Subdivision, $550,000
Michael A. and Jodi K. Gillette to Jeremiah P. Guelzo. Lots 38-39 and part of lot 40, block A, Riverside Development Corporation Subdivision, $177,000
Dustin Dewitt to Robert Hamilton Blanchard. Lot 16, block 5, College View Terrace Subdivision, $174,900
Jeremiah P. and Mauresa N. Guelzo to Julie G. and William O. Boyd III. Lot 1, block 1, section 3, Boonsboro Forest Subdivision, $269,000
Roland B. Jones and Alison B. Jones to Parker D. Campanella and Mary B. Chamberlin. Lot 17, Manton Wood Subdivision, $344,900
Gregory P. and Brittany R. Thomas to John W. and Linda S. Crane. Lot 27, block 1, Wyndhurst Subdivision, $149,900
Lofton Leasing LLC to Cordell M. Knowles and Bernice Watkins-Knowles. Lot 35B, block 1, Westover Heights Subdivision, $160,000
Willis Holdings LLC to Denise Poore. Parcel, Sussex St., $14,000
Larry Wayne Thomas to David Richardson and Herman A. Richardson. 3316 Daniel Ave., $149,000
Building Permits
Bedford County
Cynthia Thomas, 2647 Nicopolis Dr., deck, $5,000
Jennifer Hollis, 1647 Cedar Creek Lane, alteration, $20,000
Lawrence Dolby, 1359 Lakeland Pines Dr., dock, $94,650
Michael Danos, 2215 Meadors Spur Road, Jacuzzi spa, $5,800
Charles Gauldin, 1093 Pokeys Creek Road, renovations, $35,409
Kirk Knott, 5976 Horseshoe Bend Road, renovations, $170,000
Tamla Nichols, 1557 Bore Auger Road, garage, $9,800
Donald Crouch, 5330 New London Road, solar panel system, $32,130
Kendall Ray, 1223 Gladden Circle, pool, $37,000
Jason Ely, 112 Westgrove Road, new dwelling, $180,000
Jeffrey Tidrow, lot 18, Waterford, new dwelling, $450,000
Angela Zimmerman, 119 Gala Dr., alterations, $10,000
Clint Seckman, 1749 Ivy Wolf Lane, pool house, $75,000
Gordon Smith, 113 Bent Tree Road, alterations, $40,000
S.J. Neathawk Lumber Inc., 1049 Beale Trail Road, remodel, $25,000
Robert Crie, 103 Elm Court, dock, $33,000
F&S Building Innovations Inc., lot 18, section 18, Farmington at Forest, townhome, $235,000
F&S Building Innovations Inc., lot 19, section 18, Farmington at Forest, townhome, $235,000
Ethan Murphy, Craig Lane, new dwelling, $224,743.87
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, lot 7, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $150,000
