Property transfers
Amherst County
Barbara J. Hamble to Lori Dawn McCoy. Lot 5, Wellington Forest, $148,900
Isabel C. and Preston B. Hundley Jr. to Eldon Miller. Lot 42, Whispering Oaks Subdivision, $38,000
Larry L. and Phyllis H. Garlick to Larry S. Scruggs Jr. Parcel, fronting Va. 600, 4.21 acres, Courthouse District, $43,500
Krysten O. and James P. Hunt Jr. to Larkin E. Scott and William Orme III. 160 Abbitts Dr., and seven additional parcels, Abbitts Dr., $186,500
First Properties Inc. to A One Eagle Auto Sales LLC. 3789 S. Amherst Highway, $245,000
Brotherhood Construction LLC to Felicia Lynn Jones. 1282 Richmond Highway, $105,000
Jean B. Schaar to Jonathan Browning and Mikaela A. Meeks. Parcel, Buffalo Bend Dr. and part of additional parcel, Grandma’s Hill Road, $23,675
Morcom, Phillip A. Builders Inc. to Lillie A. Butler. Lot 2, section IV, Pleasant Ridge Subdivision, Elon District, $244,900
CYMA LLC to Dohnavan W. Miller and Amanda Jade Shelp. Part of lots 40-42 and Pine Crest Addition, Madison District, $118,000
Zachary Keith Scott to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 59 and 60, Lamont Acres, Elon District, $106,000
Appomattox County
Mary Elizabeth and Malcolm M. McCormick Jr. to Anthony L. and Heather Spence. 627 Applegate Road, $169,000
Independence Foundation Inc. to Edwin and Judith Padilla. Parcel B, Robinson Road, $25,000
Sharon Zavilla to Daniel Wells. Lot 15B, Walton Place Subdivision, Southside District, $133,400
A & E Properties LLC to Curtis Morgan. Parcel 1, 2.27 acres, Southside District, $55,000
Larry F. Smith and Ruth G. Smith to Troy J. and Sandra L. Alexander. Lots 69-72, Celestial Heights Subdivision, $129,000
James P. Todd to Lori Anne Mitchell. Parcel, 1.94 acres, Va. 620, Cloverhill District, $20,000
Bedford County
Savanah Songer and Adam Arnold to Victoria Hope Toner and Jerime Dwayne Ciafardini. 1005 Lloyds Store Road, Blue Ridge District, $165,000
Pensco Trust Company to Thomas James Cooper. Parcel, Tolers Ferry Road, Lakes District, $24,000
Kirsten Collen (Braun) Dooley to Douglas A. Hicks Jr. and Amy L. Horrocks. 1113 Quail Dr., Blue Ridge District, $300,000
James R. Cordle to John William Macleod Sr. and Roderick Macleod. 704 Farmer Lane, Blue Ridge District, $85,600
Jennifer A. Gerding to Eunice M. Nogueras-Negron. Parcel 6, section III, block B, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $22,500
Beverly J. Synan to Justin J. and Lindsey M. Wolfe. 403 Brookledge Dr., Blue Ridge District, $385,000
John P. Kirby Sr. and Brenda J. Kirby to Summit Investors Group Inc. Two parcels, Rocky Mountain Pike and Va. 24, Lakes District, $100,000
Christopher and Sammie R. Boone to Jared L. Lopez. 1283 Virginia Woods Dr., Lakes District, $289,000
James S. Bogue and Karen P. Lowe to Sandra P. Oliver. Unit B7b, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $285,000
Quantum Building and Development Company to Gerald P. Kelly and Helen M. Kelly, trustees. Lot 33, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $240,000
Christopher R. Kimberling and Dorothy M. Kimberling to Dennis C. Brown and Christiane L. Foster. Lot 6, block III, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $32,000
Kevin D. Griffin to Wendy Witt Plattus. Lot 13, Huntington Heights, Center District, $75,000
Anita W. and Robert V. Crowder III to Bryan C. Canada. Lot 13, Greenbrook, Jefferson District, $287,000
Frederick P. Reynolds to Moira B. Moon. 4200 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $125,000
Forest Road Trust to Rivertree Enterprises LLC. Parcel “A”, Va. 221, 6.185 acres, Center District, $64,500
Emily Heather and Herman Carl Kastroll V to Hannah and Christopher Deaton. Lot 14, section 1, Poplar Forest, Jefferson District, $240,000
Capital Sales LLC to Sean P. McKittrick. Lot 42, Fairdale Farms, Peaks District, $114,950
Chad Everett and Addison Nicole Brafford to Heather Nicole Guilliams. 1194 Overhill Trail, $305,000
Suzanne M. Schiefer to Travis L. Calloway. Lot 21, section 4, McIntosh Subdivision, $225,000
Doris E. Johnston to Barry and Wanda Cantor. Unit 1, building 2, Jefferson Villas at Forest, Jefferson District, $265,500
Wanda S. and Barry I. Cantor to Alan D. and Sharon G. Womack. Lot 34, section 4, The Meadows, Jefferson District, $302,500
Fred A. and Lisa D. Karnes to Jason and Wendy Lewia. 2767 Forbes Mill Road, $285,000
Reba Lee Anthony to Joshua A. and Tracey E. Whitlow. 2920 Goode Station Road, $147,900
Robert M. Hall to Jason C. and Brittany D. Townsend. Lot 6, section 15, Peter’s Estate, Jefferson District, $310,000
John E. and Cynthia D. Patterson to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 29, section 3, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $50,000
H. Curtis Pearson Jr. and Jefferson M. Catlett to J. Clinton and Tamera H. Rivers. Three parcels, near Hurricane Dr., Peaks District, $638,543
Brent W. Lilly Inc. to Anthony R. and Jennifer M. Arrigo. Lot 33, section II, Governors Hill, $190,900
Tamara and Robert A. Lemon Jr. to Paul A. Lautermilch, trustee. Lot 16, Ivy Hill, Jefferson District, $375,000
Lake Manor Developers LLC to Keith C. and Marilee J. Blendowski. Revised lot 59, Lake Manor Estates, Jefferson District, $572,900
Jason Charles and Wendy Renee Lewia to Roy and Steffani Brady. Lots 20-B, 21-B, 22-B and 23-B, Town of Bedford, $215,000
Perry H. and Nancy Knudson to Tara Lemmon and Daniel James Ange. Lot 26, Ivy West Subdivision, Jefferson District, $253,900
Danny H. Freeze Jr. to Frederick Fleming Jr. Lot 46, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, Jefferson District, $270,000
Maddox & Sons Construction Inc. to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lots and 3, Boonsboro Meadows, Jefferson District, $100,000
Abbey Glen LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 4, Boonsboro Meadows, Jefferson District, $50,000
Christopher L. and Leann R. Young to Michael J. Templeton and Mary K. Herbert. Lot 39, Terrance View, section III, Jefferson District, $432,000
Campbell County
Nancy H. Reynolds to Kathryn Helen Camper. Lot 107, section 2, Braxton Park, $181,900
Karlin J. and Susan E. Schrock to Jessica Jones Moran. Parcel, Woodrow Lane, $276,000
Emberly Way LLC to ALLKES LLC. Lot 7, Emberly Way Subdivision, $55,000
Bacon Enterprises Inc. to A & D Coffee House LLC. 1040 Main St., $150,000
Charmain LLC to Crystal Bay Enterprises Inc. Lot 16, block 32, Main St., $237,500
Fred Thomas Lamonds and Charlotte Marie Lamonds to Augusta Clark Construction LLC. Lots 1-3, section F, Ridgeway, $66,000
Warmstone Properties LLC to Phillip Ray Grant. Parcel, Va. 622, 1.514 acres, $155,000
Shirley C. Lanier to Lisa A. Harris. Parcel, near Evington, 2.673 acres, $15,000
21 Cape Henry Investment Trust to William J. and Jacqueline A. Bowman. Unit 326, Lighthouse Condominium, $120,000
Travis C. Saunders and Sydney F. Puryear to Stan Carroll and Marjorie Carroll. Lot 124, section 2, Braxton Park, $165,000
Lesser B. and Eugenia M. Wilkinson to Rose Mary Fongeallaz. Lot 88, section 2, Braxton Park, $179,900
Kevin C. and Nancy A. Segard to Richard Emmett and Lyndsey Michaelle Worrell. Lot 27, section 2-A, Wildwood, $250,000
Maryland B. Lindsay to Brittany R. Garcia and Nicole A. Lowes. Lot 28, block 3, Briar Cliff, $117,525
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Kay S. Roh and Ayoung Shin. Lot 37, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $328,182
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 37, pahse III, Leesville Road, Estates, $45,000
Mark A. Inlow to Jason Scott and Jennifer Justis Campbell. Lot 2, section C, Hyland Springs, $175,000
Bessie H. Pollok to Thornton Clay and Debra D. Crews. 303 Ivy Knoll Dr., $322,000
Malcolm Hugh Murphy Jr. to Jimmy D. and Loretta G. Rice. Lot 10, Winston Ridge Subdivision, $25,000
Rebecca Martin to Kenneth R. Martin and Bonita V. Gunn. Tract 4, Halsey Farm, $5,000
Lynn M. Patterson to Meagan Hope McGuire and Daniel Matthew Ore. Lot 13, section 2, Village at Greenview, $104,500
Willow Estate LLC to JC Land & Timber LLC. Lot 1, section 1, Gable Crest Subdivision, $54,000
Charles D. Mattox to Campbell County Land & Cattle Company. Parcel, Tardy Mountain Road, $30,550
Sarah Paige Madsen to James D. and Nancy A. Felt. Lot 7, section 1, Emerald Meadows, $160,000
Charlotte Ann Davis to Brenda S. Phillips. 740 Russell Woods Dr., $135,000
Ryan P. Litz to Stacy B. Wade. Parcel, Va. 669, $139,900
Norma Lee H. Reynolds and Connie H. Elliott to Connie H. Elliott and Everette L. Elliott. Parcel, Va. 832, $41,850
City of Lynchburg
Chris and Dian Hancock to Matthew David Shinsky. 1404 Taylor St., $90,500
Coastal City LLC to Judith E. Gillum. 1512 Clinton St., $105,000
JRF Rentals LLC to Yvette A. Harris. Lot 8, Rutherford Townhouses, $53,900
Kyle Dearmon to Kyle Lee and Rebekah Lynn White. 407 Yeardley Ave., $178,500
Maple Tree Partners LLC to Donald L. Chambers. 1118 Stratford Road, $123,400
Richard E. and Lyndsey M. Worrell to James Trevor Johnson.106 Federal St., $116,000
Edward D. and Cynthia D. Wayland to Sarah W. Bell. 1040 Rivermont Terrace, $255,500
Samuel J. and Jessica R. Sensabaugh to Michael D. Greenough and Janice L. Hablas. 4922 Myrtle St., $125,500Greystone Builders LLC to Daniel L. Dulgher Jr. and Dilyn C. Riddlesperger. Lot 19, Brenleigh Grove, $193,200
Matthew J. and Stacy R. Glasgow to Senitz Family Home Builders LLC. Lot 8, block G, section 4, Blue Ridge Farms, $141,000
Stephen R. Magann to Ruth Ellen Bieri. Lots 376-379, Map of Lakeland, $140,700
Ronald L. Dudley and Madeline S. Russ, co-trustees to Noah S. Grove. Lot 5, section II, Sheffield, $140,000
TLF Holdings LLC to Paul Pavlides. Unit 22, 11th Street Lofts, $190,000
Steven T. Conner, J.P. Marston and Kenneth L. Marston to Elevation LLC. Lot 7, section A, Linkhorne Forest, $4,000
Hayward B. and Jaime C. Guenard to John L. Boland. Lot 7, block 2, section 1, Boonsboro Forest, $241,000
Kelly M. and Charles S. Glenn III to Ashley D. Willis. Lot 47, Knollwood Townhouses, $97,000
Susan K. Davis and Patricia K. Ring to Randy A. Anderson and Diana P. Anderson. Lots 114-117, block G, Rivermont Heights, $78,300
Billy C. and April L. Moses to Gilbert C. and Sharon M. Thurston. Lot 1, section 2, College Park, $212,750
Terrie D. Donovan to Patsy C. Davis. 4908 Boonsboro Road, $180,000
Burk Properties L.L.C. to CPC Properties LLC. Lot 5, block 8, Central Park Addition, $45,000
James M. Varndell to Terence and Susan Foley. 4625 Ferncliff Dr., $2,000
Donald M. Rowe to Terence and Susan Foley. 630 and 634 Selene St., $15,000
Dodd F. and Sophia P. Harvey to Hakan and Selda Altan Ozturk. Lot 21, block 2, section 3, Boonsboro Forest, $245,000
Clif Hastings, trustee to MB Development LLC. 2317 Kemper St., 2314 Holliday St., 2301 Kemper St., 2200 Tazwell Ave., 1700 Patterson St, 2541 Holliday St., 2540 Tazwell Ave., 1721 Price St., and 1011 Miller St., $110,250
JPFJR LLC to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 616-618 Norwood St., $99,500
Richard P. and Janet C. Cunningham to Justin Michael Ansley and Kara Elizabeth Bowden. 133 Holmes Circle, $105,000
Michael L. Arthur to Akossiwa Togbe. 1512 Toledo Ave., $104,900
Kristie Engel to Andrew Brady McClure. 315 Prince St., $121,400
Jonathan J. and Jessica A. Gonzalez to Justin Michael Latham. 1101 Toledo Ave., $141,900
Haniel and Carmen A. Singh to Brandon Richard and Kristin Lynette McBride. Lot 3, block 2, section 5, Sandusky Hills, $199,000
HG Properties 01 LLC to Carlen Joseph Gordon and Charity Michelle Durie-Gordon. Lot 4, block A, Georgetown Forest, $109,900
James C. and Allen Cater Whitehead to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. Lot 15, Stuart Heights, $35,000
Reginald Wayne Johnson, Lisa Renee Johnson and Jessica A. Jenkins to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. 1508 Augusta St. and lot 34A, Washington Heights, $50,000
Kevin Wilson to Seth T. and Sarah E. Maples. Lot 7, section V, Sheffield, $179,900
Lisa A. Harris to Timothy J. Lachance. 2505 Old Forest Road, $113,900
Nathan J. and Whitney F. Akers to Amanda Hahn. 1508 Sangloe Place, $169,000
Kim M. Williams-LaPrade to Marlin Travale Jones-Foster and Anna Gentry Jones-Foster. Lot 5, section IV, Woodbine Village, $133,000
Timothy R. and Laurie R. Honig to Benjamin James and Heidi Denae Terry. Lot 12, section I, Sheffield, $125,000
Building Permits
Bedford County
Sean Goodwin, 1049 Beale Trail Road, commercial building alteration, $25,000
Robert Crie, 103 Elm Court, addition to dock, $33,000
James McIntyre, 100 Lynchburg Camp Road, new dock with walkway, $25,000
Delmar Kidd, 1183 Hannabass Dr., addition to dock, $35,775
Donald Craighead, 103 Aspen Road, new dock, $75,000
Alexander Ertel, lot 64, Peaks View Lakes Estate, new dwelling, $175,000
James Doyle, 2049 Moneta Road, storage building, $7,426
Barbara Field, trustee, 4239 Jordantown Road, accessory apartment, $35,000
Thomas Arsenault, 809 Gap Bridge Road, pool, $9,000
Jody Mayhew, lot 5, Huntington Woods Estates, new dwelling, $250,000
John Loucks, 1115 Smartview Lane, kitchen remodel, $33,000
Gregory Elerick, 15791 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, garage, $40,000
Faye Doughty, 1972 Sandy Ford Road, pool, $12,027
Lyle Schweitzer, 5636 Goode Road, sunroom, $28,500
Patrick From, 1272 Trap Branch Road, sunroom, deck and mudroom, $28,405
Dana Walker, 815 High Point Road, rood over deck, $10,975
James Bowen, 205 Merrywood Dr., garage, $5,700
Phillip Circle LLC, 1101 Bateman Bridge Road, reface billboard, $100,000
Gordon Smith, 113 Bent Tree Road, alterations, $40,000
Equity Enterprise 1984 LLC, lot 3, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $130,000
Equity Enterprise 1984 LLC, lot 7, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $150,000
Sandra Gravely, 1778 Powell Lane, alterations, $1,520.94
Glen Gentry, 1201 Overlake Ave., alterations, $300,000
Abraham Persinger, 3735 Bore Auger Road, pool, $34,000
Ethan Murphy, Craig Lane, new dwelling, $224,743.87
Tom Fielder, 311 Bass Cove Road, garage with bonus room, $100,500
