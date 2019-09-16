Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Phillip R. Keys to Calvin E. and Delia B. Staton, Lot 20, subdivision of Abee Manor, Madison District, $194,900

Dale G. and Melanie H. Gruner to Crystal D. Lowry. New tract 10, 5 acres, Madison District, $163,000

Great Oaks LLP to Carlton T. Wingfield Jr. and Phillip M. Wingfield. Parcel, fronting on the entrance road to Great Oaks Subdivision, 0.53 acres, Elon District, $125,000

Branch Banking and Trust Company to Vincent Lamont Martin and Tanisha Tammy Martin. Part of lot 8, Sanitary District, $85,000

Allen R. Roberts to Kenneth L. and Dorothy M. Banks. Tract 26, section 1, Amherst Plantation, Madison District, $185,000

Donna F. Stratton to Abigail Anderson. Parcel 1, fronting Va. 624 and parcel 2, lots 4, 3.179 acres, Courthouse and Madison Districts, $65,000

Gregory J. Tuttle to Joseph Maxie Skinner and Diane Ammons Skinner. Parcel, 7.775 acres on Va. 60, Temperance District, $115,000

SP Shopping Center LLC to Seminole Properties LLC. Parcel, U.S. 29 and Lakeview Dr., Seminole Place, $830,000

Appomattox County

Barbara Beasley-Mann to Joshua Bennet Bryant. Lot 15, Courtland Subdivision, Southside District, $99,000

Sheila M. Roper, trustee to Barry W. Overstreet and Julie D. Guthrie. Lot 4, Maple Springs Estates, $59,000

Sheila M. Roper, trustee to Tina Marie Vaughan and Donald Lee Kidd. Lot 4, Southside View, $69,000

James M. Buzzard to Benjamin Goss and Diania L. Dickerson. Lot 11, section 2, Oakridge Subdivision, Southside District, $96,000

Bedford County

Charles S. Hoffler and Vickie D. Hoffler to Jilda E. and Charles K. Long. 1173 Shady Run Road, Blue Ridge District, $310,000

Jane H. Crawford to Dale S. and Debra P. Simmons. Tract A, 40.044 acres and tract B, 107.393 acres, Lakes District, $235,899

Tiffany Nicole Steele and Danielle Sheree Steele to Ryan B. Larson. Lot 4, 1.098 acres, Blue Ridge District, $222,500

Eric A. Bredder, trustee to Dannie and Gail Smith. Lots 1 and 2, block 2, Smith Mountain Subdivision, Lakes District, $210,000

Kenneth Bradley Womble to Thurman Butts. Lot 13, Lakes District, $118,000

B & H Developers LLC to Lynn Bazzoli and Kelly White, lot 12, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, $10,000

Charles G. and Debra B. Meador to Olga and Gilbert G. Melnychuk, parcel, Va. 701, $83,000

Corey Kyle Roon O’Shaughnessy to Michael A. Hatcher Jr. Lot 4, Grove St., Town of Bedford, $110,000

James C. and Kim M. Bowers to Alfred H. and Elizabeth A. Hahnenstein. Lot 159, section IV, Terrace View, Jefferson District, $440,000

J.C. Laughlin Builder Inc. to Robin Tuggle Campbell. Lot 231, section 8, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $451,500

Matthew L. and Caryn M. Pack to David Rich and Teresa Rich. Lot 40, section 3, Hooper Woods, Jefferson District, $360,000

Campbell County

Langdon Rentals LLC to Raymond and Vicki Suhy. Lot 3, 2.528 acres, Flat Creek District, $37,000

Colby and Michaela Bond Shelhorse to Ryan S. Mosteller. Parcel, Colonial Highway, 1.245 acres, Flat Creek District, $140,400

Bernard J. and Patricia H. O’Callaghan to Eduardo and Elizabeth A.R. Soto. Lots 1 and 2, subdivision 1, Ferguson Jones Acres, $245,000

Alan G. and Janine S. Peterson to Jesika R. Trent and Nikko Q. Smith. Lot 8, section 1, Stanley Villa 1871, $226,700

Robert Shepard and Sally Shepard, trustees to Mark I. and Rebecca M. Shephard. Lots 17, 18 and 35, Knoll Woods Subdivision, $18,000

Jason C. and Jessica M. Slusher to Jackson B. and Brooke D. Tomlin. Lot 21, section 1, Tavern Grove, $155,900

Melanie D. Waller to Traci Nicole Sorrells. Lot 11, #303 Lakewood Townhomes, $113,500

Raymond G. Vece to Yemu Zheng. Unit 204, Lighhouse Condominium, $112,000

Vicky M. and Charlie G.A. Watts II to Kyle T. Yarborough. Parcel, Va. 686, 2.16 acres, Flat Creek District, $206,000

111 Pilot View LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 2, section 1, Concord Village, $33,000

Airy Mont Farm LLC to Havenwoods Farm LLC. Parcel 1, Marysville Road, 98 acres. Parcel 2, New Pannills Road, 78 acres. Parcel 3, 0.505 acres, $398,640

William Craig and Bonnie Marie Barker to Austin and Elizabeth Jacobson. Lot 152, section IV, Tavern Grove, $170,000

City of Lynchburg

Jeremy B. and Christi W. Toms to Anthony J. Allen. 1727 and 1729 Texas Ave., $100,000

Gerald and Debra Coles to 3195 Fort Ave. LLC. 3105 Fort Ave., $109,900

Rise Up Properties LLC to Kipp A. Bergum. 215 F St., $43,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Tiana M. Berkley. Lot 7, block 38A, Westover Heights Subdivision, $145,000

Tracy L. Braxton to Helene Marie Dipace. 1401 Taylor St., $46,000

Catherine Ann Carrington Oliver to Christopher and Robyn Williams. Lot 7 and part of lot 6, section III, Chipokim Subdivision, $225,000

Ralph J. Dittmeier to Corrie T. Chamberlin. Lot 31, section 1, Park at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $259,900

Marcus L. and Amy B. Corbett to Deylan M. Smith. 109 Federal St., $164,797

William E. Elkins and Sybil D. Elkins to Charlotte Davis. Lot 3, Gaddy Subdivision, $204,000

Thaddeus A. Dunnam and Jane W. Dunnam to Aldon R. Gilbert. 324 Willow St., $65,000

Kenneth D. Ellis to Laura Mancuso. Lot 17, block P, Vista Acres Subdivision, $149,900

Kimberley Rice Fitzgerald to Floating Dream LLC. Lot 2, Knollwood Townhouses Subdivision, $85,000

Emma T. and George H. Goin Sr. to Keith A. Long. 304 Peninsular Dr., $88,000

Owen and Christine W. Grubbs to Anna C. Stevens. Lot 7, block 2, section 3, Boonsboro Forest Subdivision, $219,000

William B. Hall Jr., Margaret H. Harper and Hannah E. Hall to Aaron Dean and Jennifer Ann Holmes. 1115 Villas Road, $225,000

Richard W. Oliver, trustee to Dodd F. and Sophia P. Harvey. Lot 33, section 1, Waterton Subdivision, $415,000

Shirley Johnson Thornhill to Jamie Lynn Karabin. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 and 13, block 6, Golf Park Subdivision, $142,800

Carol S. Welty to Sidney H. Kirstein. Lot 107, Northwynd Village and Towers Subdivision, $178,000

Betty Irby Lipscomb to Tyler James and Yael St. Gelais. 2202 and 2204 Duke St. $83,000

Jason A. Martin and Fawn A. Rost to Adrian B. and Murrell Warren Thornhill IV. Lot 12, unit 111, Village Park Court Subdivision, $149,000

Justin T. and Bethany H. Ulrich to Charles Quenin and Emily Lauren Pace. Lot 5, Ivylink Subdivision, $311,000

Matthew R. Szabo to Darius B. Thurman. Lot 19, block 17, new addition to Fort Hill Subdivision, $170,900

Building permits

Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry Road, new construction, $350,000

Howerton Gowen Jr., 1223 Hendricks Ave., new construction, $40,000

Dodson Brothers Exterminating, 3640 Campbell Ave., commercial office, $100,000

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road 1509, apartment complex, $100,000

Schewel Timberlake, 7007 Timberlake Road, renovation, $32,000

Fifth & Clay LLC, 500 Fifth St. B, renovation, $5,000

Liberty University Inc., 5061 Fort Ave., renovation, $900,000

LU Candlers Mountain Road, 3600 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $196,000

Keith Adams, trustee, 3810 Wards Road, renovation, $60,000

LU Candlers Mountain Road, 3600 Candler’s Mountain Road, repair, $550,000

Eagle Creek Reusens Hydro LLC, 4370 Hydro St., repair, $432,000

Liberty University Inc., 4510 Mayflower Dr., renovation, $234,805.84

Derbyshire International LLC, 5900 Fort Ave., renovation, $109,000

Radiology Building Associates, 113 Nationwide Dr., renovation, $400,000

1124 Church St., 1124 Church St., $200,000

Apollo Investments LLC, 819 Main St., renovation, $1,500

WSET Inc., 2320 Langhorne Road, renovation, $45,000

City of Lynchburg, 405 York St., renovation, $192,423

Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry Road Building 2, new construction, $1,250,000

Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry Road Building 4, new construction, $1,250,000

Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry Road Building 6, new construction, $1,250,000

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $308,100

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $410,800

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $410,800

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $308,100

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $359,450

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400

Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $359,450

William Sweat, 561 Pine Dr., addition, $9,500

Robert Neiss, 505 Cornerstone St., renovation, $20,000

DFS Land of Lynchburg LLC, 216 Legacy Oaks Circle, new construction, $146,262

Bobby Jones, 1242 Grove Road, new construction, $25,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc., 1125 Lockewood Dr., new construction, $250,000

Stephen Williams, 108 Whispering Pines Court, addition, $2,000

Grayson Smith, 2121 Edinboro Ave., renovation, $1,500

Larke Riordan, 441 New Britain Dr., renovation, $40,000

Dilver Del Cid, 16 Parkview Dr., renovation, $12,540

Three30 Properties LLC, 1110 11th St., renovation, $20,000

HP Reinvest LLC, 1116 Hollins St., repair, $15,000

Spencer Young, 1501 Lexington Dr., repair, $1,700

Charles Nowlin Jr., 1207 Greenway Court, addition, $75,000

Bryan Closs, 610 Perrymont Ave., addition, $8,900

Yeardley Properties LLC, 1921 Pansy St., renovation, $30,000

Venita Bernius, 1438 Tenbury Dr., repair, $14,000

Billy Goodman, 1416 Lockewood Dr., addition, $11,000

Sally Lee, 1221 Fenwick Dr., addition, $9,000

Mark Townsend, 3921 Harbor St., addition, $15,000

Aldo Barbieri, 1800 Wiggington Road, addition, $10,000

Andrew Robinson, 1309 16th St., renovation, $35,000

D. Downs Little, 1411 Oakwood Court, addition, $110,000

Tonya Hamlett, 123 Woodbine Dr., addition, $10,000

Lucas Bianco, 3205 Cary St., addition, $2,267.52

Kenneth Santmyer, 2106 Filbert St., addition, $3,401.28

John Anderson, 304 College Park Dr., renovation, $4,000

George Jackson III, 309 Holcomb Path Road, renovation, $8,000

John Stone, 1212 Running Cedar Way, addition, $21,500

Tamara Bolling, 225 Alta Lane, renovation, $8,000

Karen Fostel, 809 Byrd St., renovation, $60,000

Richard Hughes, 4900 Carver St., addition, $49,500

Marcus Corbett, 1021 Polk St., renovation, $10,000

Felipe Zechin, 114 Amaya Dr., renovation, $30,000

HP Reinvest LLC, 86 Polk St., renovation, $15,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc., 1703 Fillmore St., new construction, $88,704

Terrapin Properties LLC, 104 Chambers St., repair, $15,000

Ernest Lynn, 6231 Narragansett Dr., addition, $3,000

