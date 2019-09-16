Property transfers
Amherst County
Phillip R. Keys to Calvin E. and Delia B. Staton, Lot 20, subdivision of Abee Manor, Madison District, $194,900
Dale G. and Melanie H. Gruner to Crystal D. Lowry. New tract 10, 5 acres, Madison District, $163,000
Great Oaks LLP to Carlton T. Wingfield Jr. and Phillip M. Wingfield. Parcel, fronting on the entrance road to Great Oaks Subdivision, 0.53 acres, Elon District, $125,000
Branch Banking and Trust Company to Vincent Lamont Martin and Tanisha Tammy Martin. Part of lot 8, Sanitary District, $85,000
Allen R. Roberts to Kenneth L. and Dorothy M. Banks. Tract 26, section 1, Amherst Plantation, Madison District, $185,000
Donna F. Stratton to Abigail Anderson. Parcel 1, fronting Va. 624 and parcel 2, lots 4, 3.179 acres, Courthouse and Madison Districts, $65,000
Gregory J. Tuttle to Joseph Maxie Skinner and Diane Ammons Skinner. Parcel, 7.775 acres on Va. 60, Temperance District, $115,000
SP Shopping Center LLC to Seminole Properties LLC. Parcel, U.S. 29 and Lakeview Dr., Seminole Place, $830,000
Appomattox County
Barbara Beasley-Mann to Joshua Bennet Bryant. Lot 15, Courtland Subdivision, Southside District, $99,000
Sheila M. Roper, trustee to Barry W. Overstreet and Julie D. Guthrie. Lot 4, Maple Springs Estates, $59,000
Sheila M. Roper, trustee to Tina Marie Vaughan and Donald Lee Kidd. Lot 4, Southside View, $69,000
James M. Buzzard to Benjamin Goss and Diania L. Dickerson. Lot 11, section 2, Oakridge Subdivision, Southside District, $96,000
Bedford County
Charles S. Hoffler and Vickie D. Hoffler to Jilda E. and Charles K. Long. 1173 Shady Run Road, Blue Ridge District, $310,000
Jane H. Crawford to Dale S. and Debra P. Simmons. Tract A, 40.044 acres and tract B, 107.393 acres, Lakes District, $235,899
Tiffany Nicole Steele and Danielle Sheree Steele to Ryan B. Larson. Lot 4, 1.098 acres, Blue Ridge District, $222,500
Eric A. Bredder, trustee to Dannie and Gail Smith. Lots 1 and 2, block 2, Smith Mountain Subdivision, Lakes District, $210,000
Kenneth Bradley Womble to Thurman Butts. Lot 13, Lakes District, $118,000
B & H Developers LLC to Lynn Bazzoli and Kelly White, lot 12, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, $10,000
Charles G. and Debra B. Meador to Olga and Gilbert G. Melnychuk, parcel, Va. 701, $83,000
Corey Kyle Roon O’Shaughnessy to Michael A. Hatcher Jr. Lot 4, Grove St., Town of Bedford, $110,000
James C. and Kim M. Bowers to Alfred H. and Elizabeth A. Hahnenstein. Lot 159, section IV, Terrace View, Jefferson District, $440,000
J.C. Laughlin Builder Inc. to Robin Tuggle Campbell. Lot 231, section 8, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $451,500
Matthew L. and Caryn M. Pack to David Rich and Teresa Rich. Lot 40, section 3, Hooper Woods, Jefferson District, $360,000
Campbell County
Langdon Rentals LLC to Raymond and Vicki Suhy. Lot 3, 2.528 acres, Flat Creek District, $37,000
Colby and Michaela Bond Shelhorse to Ryan S. Mosteller. Parcel, Colonial Highway, 1.245 acres, Flat Creek District, $140,400
Bernard J. and Patricia H. O’Callaghan to Eduardo and Elizabeth A.R. Soto. Lots 1 and 2, subdivision 1, Ferguson Jones Acres, $245,000
Alan G. and Janine S. Peterson to Jesika R. Trent and Nikko Q. Smith. Lot 8, section 1, Stanley Villa 1871, $226,700
Robert Shepard and Sally Shepard, trustees to Mark I. and Rebecca M. Shephard. Lots 17, 18 and 35, Knoll Woods Subdivision, $18,000
Jason C. and Jessica M. Slusher to Jackson B. and Brooke D. Tomlin. Lot 21, section 1, Tavern Grove, $155,900
Melanie D. Waller to Traci Nicole Sorrells. Lot 11, #303 Lakewood Townhomes, $113,500
Raymond G. Vece to Yemu Zheng. Unit 204, Lighhouse Condominium, $112,000
Vicky M. and Charlie G.A. Watts II to Kyle T. Yarborough. Parcel, Va. 686, 2.16 acres, Flat Creek District, $206,000
111 Pilot View LLC to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 2, section 1, Concord Village, $33,000
Airy Mont Farm LLC to Havenwoods Farm LLC. Parcel 1, Marysville Road, 98 acres. Parcel 2, New Pannills Road, 78 acres. Parcel 3, 0.505 acres, $398,640
William Craig and Bonnie Marie Barker to Austin and Elizabeth Jacobson. Lot 152, section IV, Tavern Grove, $170,000
City of Lynchburg
Jeremy B. and Christi W. Toms to Anthony J. Allen. 1727 and 1729 Texas Ave., $100,000
Gerald and Debra Coles to 3195 Fort Ave. LLC. 3105 Fort Ave., $109,900
Rise Up Properties LLC to Kipp A. Bergum. 215 F St., $43,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Tiana M. Berkley. Lot 7, block 38A, Westover Heights Subdivision, $145,000
Tracy L. Braxton to Helene Marie Dipace. 1401 Taylor St., $46,000
Catherine Ann Carrington Oliver to Christopher and Robyn Williams. Lot 7 and part of lot 6, section III, Chipokim Subdivision, $225,000
Ralph J. Dittmeier to Corrie T. Chamberlin. Lot 31, section 1, Park at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $259,900
Marcus L. and Amy B. Corbett to Deylan M. Smith. 109 Federal St., $164,797
William E. Elkins and Sybil D. Elkins to Charlotte Davis. Lot 3, Gaddy Subdivision, $204,000
Thaddeus A. Dunnam and Jane W. Dunnam to Aldon R. Gilbert. 324 Willow St., $65,000
Kenneth D. Ellis to Laura Mancuso. Lot 17, block P, Vista Acres Subdivision, $149,900
Kimberley Rice Fitzgerald to Floating Dream LLC. Lot 2, Knollwood Townhouses Subdivision, $85,000
Emma T. and George H. Goin Sr. to Keith A. Long. 304 Peninsular Dr., $88,000
Owen and Christine W. Grubbs to Anna C. Stevens. Lot 7, block 2, section 3, Boonsboro Forest Subdivision, $219,000
William B. Hall Jr., Margaret H. Harper and Hannah E. Hall to Aaron Dean and Jennifer Ann Holmes. 1115 Villas Road, $225,000
Richard W. Oliver, trustee to Dodd F. and Sophia P. Harvey. Lot 33, section 1, Waterton Subdivision, $415,000
Shirley Johnson Thornhill to Jamie Lynn Karabin. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 and 13, block 6, Golf Park Subdivision, $142,800
Carol S. Welty to Sidney H. Kirstein. Lot 107, Northwynd Village and Towers Subdivision, $178,000
Betty Irby Lipscomb to Tyler James and Yael St. Gelais. 2202 and 2204 Duke St. $83,000
Jason A. Martin and Fawn A. Rost to Adrian B. and Murrell Warren Thornhill IV. Lot 12, unit 111, Village Park Court Subdivision, $149,000
Justin T. and Bethany H. Ulrich to Charles Quenin and Emily Lauren Pace. Lot 5, Ivylink Subdivision, $311,000
Matthew R. Szabo to Darius B. Thurman. Lot 19, block 17, new addition to Fort Hill Subdivision, $170,900
Building permits
Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry Road, new construction, $350,000
Howerton Gowen Jr., 1223 Hendricks Ave., new construction, $40,000
Dodson Brothers Exterminating, 3640 Campbell Ave., commercial office, $100,000
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road 1509, apartment complex, $100,000
Schewel Timberlake, 7007 Timberlake Road, renovation, $32,000
Fifth & Clay LLC, 500 Fifth St. B, renovation, $5,000
Liberty University Inc., 5061 Fort Ave., renovation, $900,000
LU Candlers Mountain Road, 3600 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $196,000
Keith Adams, trustee, 3810 Wards Road, renovation, $60,000
LU Candlers Mountain Road, 3600 Candler’s Mountain Road, repair, $550,000
Eagle Creek Reusens Hydro LLC, 4370 Hydro St., repair, $432,000
Liberty University Inc., 4510 Mayflower Dr., renovation, $234,805.84
Derbyshire International LLC, 5900 Fort Ave., renovation, $109,000
Radiology Building Associates, 113 Nationwide Dr., renovation, $400,000
1124 Church St., 1124 Church St., $200,000
Apollo Investments LLC, 819 Main St., renovation, $1,500
WSET Inc., 2320 Langhorne Road, renovation, $45,000
City of Lynchburg, 405 York St., renovation, $192,423
Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry Road Building 2, new construction, $1,250,000
Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry Road Building 4, new construction, $1,250,000
Jamestown Development Group LLC, 1816 Wards Ferry Road Building 6, new construction, $1,250,000
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $308,100
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $410,800
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $410,800
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $308,100
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $359,450
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $205,400
Burton Creek Affordable LLC, 679 Leesville Road, renovation, $359,450
William Sweat, 561 Pine Dr., addition, $9,500
Robert Neiss, 505 Cornerstone St., renovation, $20,000
DFS Land of Lynchburg LLC, 216 Legacy Oaks Circle, new construction, $146,262
Bobby Jones, 1242 Grove Road, new construction, $25,000
Jamerson Real Estate Inc., 1125 Lockewood Dr., new construction, $250,000
Stephen Williams, 108 Whispering Pines Court, addition, $2,000
Grayson Smith, 2121 Edinboro Ave., renovation, $1,500
Larke Riordan, 441 New Britain Dr., renovation, $40,000
Dilver Del Cid, 16 Parkview Dr., renovation, $12,540
Three30 Properties LLC, 1110 11th St., renovation, $20,000
HP Reinvest LLC, 1116 Hollins St., repair, $15,000
Spencer Young, 1501 Lexington Dr., repair, $1,700
Charles Nowlin Jr., 1207 Greenway Court, addition, $75,000
Bryan Closs, 610 Perrymont Ave., addition, $8,900
Yeardley Properties LLC, 1921 Pansy St., renovation, $30,000
Venita Bernius, 1438 Tenbury Dr., repair, $14,000
Billy Goodman, 1416 Lockewood Dr., addition, $11,000
Sally Lee, 1221 Fenwick Dr., addition, $9,000
Mark Townsend, 3921 Harbor St., addition, $15,000
Aldo Barbieri, 1800 Wiggington Road, addition, $10,000
Andrew Robinson, 1309 16th St., renovation, $35,000
D. Downs Little, 1411 Oakwood Court, addition, $110,000
Tonya Hamlett, 123 Woodbine Dr., addition, $10,000
Lucas Bianco, 3205 Cary St., addition, $2,267.52
Kenneth Santmyer, 2106 Filbert St., addition, $3,401.28
John Anderson, 304 College Park Dr., renovation, $4,000
George Jackson III, 309 Holcomb Path Road, renovation, $8,000
John Stone, 1212 Running Cedar Way, addition, $21,500
Tamara Bolling, 225 Alta Lane, renovation, $8,000
Karen Fostel, 809 Byrd St., renovation, $60,000
Richard Hughes, 4900 Carver St., addition, $49,500
Marcus Corbett, 1021 Polk St., renovation, $10,000
Felipe Zechin, 114 Amaya Dr., renovation, $30,000
HP Reinvest LLC, 86 Polk St., renovation, $15,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc., 1703 Fillmore St., new construction, $88,704
Terrapin Properties LLC, 104 Chambers St., repair, $15,000
Ernest Lynn, 6231 Narragansett Dr., addition, $3,000
