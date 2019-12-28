Property transfers
Amherst County
Jennifer L. Peters to Ricky D. Overstreet. Parcel, VA 653, 0.59 acres, Elon District, $125,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Kimberly C. and Lamont J. Rogers. Lot 18, Wynbrooke, $205,875
William L. Pollard and Deborah P. Payne to Phillip E. and Susan R. Hartlesss. Parcel D, 1.5556 acres, Temperance District, $14,000
Elaine M. Vogelbach to Mark L. and Lauren Nicole Gardner. Parcel, Elon Road, Pedlar District, $260,000
Robin L. Dimauro to Tony J. and Joan M. Lucy. Parcel, 16.130 acres, Galilee Road, Courthouse District, $299,900
Shane Kevin Myron and Donald Richard Myron to Joshua D. Casey and Viola H. West. Tract 12, section 12, Amherst Plantation, Madison District, $142,500
William A. Beavers and Erin R. Beavers to Edith Saldana Trejo. Lot 10, Galt’s Mill Landing, Madison District, $73,000
Roy C. Mayo III, Timothy W. Mayo, Dianne M. Eanes, Kenneth S. Mayo, Michael T. Mayo and Linda Mayo to Anthony A. Belman. Lots Nos. 6-9, U.S. 29, Elon District, $27,500
William L. Pollard and Deborah P. Payne, trustees to Peter L. and Marie E. Petrone. Parcel, Bearfield Road and 2 additional parcels, 29.023 acres, Temperance District, $311,000
James E. Moss to David Vaughan. Parcel “A”, 2.104 acres, Elon District, $15,500
Appomattox County
Sheila F. Webb and Randall A. Franklin to Donald Leon Baldwin. Lot 2, Town of Appomattox, 1 acre, $75,000
Crystal A. Vandegrift to Johnny L. Bass and Johnny L. Bass Jr. Parcel, 0.92 acres, Pamplin, Cloverhill District, $8,500
Audrey E. Booth to Karl E. and Loyola M. Leinheiser. Lot J, intersection of Va. 727 and Va. 733, 5 acres, Southside District, $127,500
H & H Property Solutions LLC to Latiera Brown. Parcel, fronting Va. 642, 0.75 acres, Southside District, $191,000
Dorothy Bubb to Sheila K. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant. Lot A, 1.01 acres, Stonewall District, $40,000
Bedford County
Terry J. and Beverly D. Hughes to Stephen T. and Bobbie B. Ragland. Unit C, building C-10, phase 19, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $345,000
Fresh Air Investments to Marci L. Stone. Unit G-6, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $68,900
Thornock Management Services-III LLC to Andre W. Lambert. Tract No. 21, section 3, Scenic Acres, Blue Ridge District, $152,800
Sandra Watson to Jeremy J. and Jennifer E. Strauss. Parcel, Adventure Mountain, Blue Ridge District, $208,650
Christopher A. Corvello to Madison Hailey Simmons. New Parcel “A”, 1.588 acres, Blue Ridge District, $158,000
Warmstone Properties LLC to Jesse E. Wood and McKayla B. Turpin. 2 parcels, Preston Mill Road, $174,900
Walter Gilliam to Lynchburg Cornerstone Group LLC. Parcel, Glenwood Dr., Lakes District, $125,000
Greg Allen to James Raymond and Sheila Marlene Hobbs. Lot 22, block II, section A, Wildernest, Lakes District, $7,000
Brian E. Cunningham to Gabrielle May DiGeronimo. Parcel, Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $230,200
Todd C. Goode to Dustin M. Dooley. Parcels, Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $165,000
Andrew Clifford and Evelyn Margaret Sabo to Robert Michael and Sonya M. Henry. Parcel, Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $180,000
Jeffrey W. Hawley and Fiona M. Hawley to Bradley M. and Christina Williamson. Lot 19, section 3, Hickory Cove, Lakes District, $377,500
Peggy Lynn Guidry Parris to Virginia N. Parris. Lot 15, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $15,000
James M. and Lynn H. Dalton to Scott Health and Robin Case Armstrong. Revised lot 4, Boonsboro Place, plan B, Jefferson District, $255,000
Ivy Trace LLC to Davis Built Inc. Lot 3, Pilgrim Place, Center District, $34,900
Carter B. Garrett to Tonya R. Hengerer. Residual parcel, near Riley Ridge Dr., Peaks District, $86,000
Wade D. Shephard and Jessica L. Shephard to Barry W. Coceano and Dawn J. Coceano. Lot 5, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, Jefferson District, $484,000
Cory M. Bond to Vernon A. Wright and Donna R. Wright. Unit 464, building 6, phase II, Oak Point Townhomes, Jefferson District, $174,900
Michael A. and Karen M. Henry to Sheri D. Parmelee. Lot 10, section 8, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $370,000
Patrick Jay Hooper to Liberty Hall Farms LLC. Parcel, Thomas Jefferson Road, $318,400
Campbell County
Melissa Lee Shank, Larry Kent Colbert Jr., Laura Colbert Bennett and Todd Wayne Lee to James Audette Spearly. Part of lot 5, block 18, Altavista, 10th St., $80,730
Martha D. Cheatham, Rhonda D. Stephens and Tamara D. Allen to Willow Estate LLC. New Parcel B, 67.991 acres, Dodson Road, $260,000
Phoenix1Investments LLC to Wendy S. and Richard J. Singleton Jr. Lot 29, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $59,900
Polly H. Peters, Patrick Wayne Peters and Jean Ellen Peters Parnell to Hugh B. Parnell. Lot 14, block A, Lo-Ray Acres, $160,000
Daniel P. and Cara J. Mook to Stephen R. and Mary K. Schaeffer. Lot 9, section 2, Viewmont, $200,000
Raymond and Judy Linkous to Joshua R. Pippin and Amanda T. Perdue. Lot 25, Beverly Heights Addition, Altavista, $199,500
Ian and Mariah Kyles to Deborah Rogers. Lot 23, Llewellyn Subdivision, addition III, $155,000
June Elizabeth Price, John Edward Price, Carol Ann Price Tucker and Anita Kaye Price to JGTX2 LLC. Parcel, Waterlick Road, $160,000
City of Lynchburg
Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship Inc. to David W. and Lubana Fleming. 4413 and 4423 Boonsboro Road, $220,000
Larry E. Grant to Lynchburg Real Estate Holdings LLC. Lots 9 and 11, Rivermont Subdivision, $191,850
Larry E. Grant to Lynchburg Real Estate Holdings LLC. Lot 6, block 31, plan A, Lands of Rivermont Company, $99,900
Hoss Properties LLC to William E. Henley. Lot 12, block B, Fort Hill Manor Subdivision, $119,900
Brent A. and Karen L. Holland to Luke E. 95,000Piatt. Lot 29, block 2, Central Park Addition, $92,000
M.C. Properties PT LLC and Paul Tesi to Jonathan Schubert Family LLC. Lot 40, Wyndhurst Subdivision, $145,000
S & S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to Jonathan Schubert Family LLC. Lots 18, 7, and 5, Wellington at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $495,000
Craig J. Kelley to Lynchburg Properties LLC. Lot 6, section 5, New Towne Subdivision, $163,000
Kenneth W. and Loretta E. Mills to Anisah R. Williams. Lots 7-9, block HK and IK, Mountain View Addition, $129,900
Todd Donald and Heather Ann Sorenson to Dale and Lori Wall Schulte. Lot 10, section 20A, Hudson Tract Subdivision, $144,900
James W. Elliott to Across the Bridge LLC. Parcel, Blackford St., $6,000
Donald P. Ray to Julian Bradley Adams. Parcels, Hancock St. and Cabell St., $14,250
Nelda C. Deacon to Tanwab Properties LLC. Parcel, Otey St., $28,500
Kenneth R. and Vietta C. Edwards to Henry and Sandra L. Morris. Lot A, Dreaming Creek Subdivision, $160,000
Sara L. Esposito to Old Trents Ferry Road Trust, 335 Old Trents Ferry Road, $60,000
Nicholas and Robin K. McGivern to Jeremy L. and Ka Lee Gustafson. Lot 70, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $279,000
Harry Edward Hess Jr. to NBS Holdings LLC. Part of lots 36-37, E.N. Chiles Property Subdivision, $20,000
Reedy Creek Properties LLC to David Hunter. Lot 1, block D, South Hill Park Inc. Subdivision, $90,000
Karen Lynne Michael to Winnifred J. Jackson. Lots 426-431, Lakeland Subdivision, $152,000
James W. and Patricia C. Lambert to Profits LLC. Lots 1-6, block 5, Edgewood Subdivision, $76,000
Raymonica and Timothy L. Moss Sr. to Profits LLC. Part of lots 19-20, block E, Fairmont Addition, $78,000
New Day Investments Inc. to SSW Holdings LLC. Lot 1, block C, Barksdale Place Subdivision, $200,000
Tyler Andrew Schwend to Christopher J. and Meredith K. Phillips. Lots 1-2, block 11, Sunset Heights Subdivision, $174,000
Building Permits
Appomattox County
Cornelius Venable, 2889 Promise Land Road, solar modules, $25,116
Jeff Sayre, 986 Reedy Spring Road, new dwelling, $285,000
Douglas Lancaster, Holiday Lake Road, deck, $4,000
Noelle Ferguson, 2556 Hancock Toad, solar system, $18,544
Dustin Dejarnette, 585 Skyline Road, addition, $35,000
Stephanie Gilliam, lot 4, Beeks Lane, new dwelling, $120,000
Stephanie Gilliam, lot 3, Beeks Lane, new dwelling, $120,000
Tinnell Properties LLC, 197 Old Courthouse Road, add two bathroom stalls, $1,000
Johnny Cole, 10063 Red House Road, solar panels, $46,080
Central Virginia Electric Coop., 281 Co-Op Lane, steel building, $83,980
Donald Patrick, 642 Porter House Road, two dens, $2,000
Matthew Strauser, 4595 Old Courthouse Road, addition, $150,000
