Property transfers
Amherst County
Lawrence Hicks and Michael E. Hicks to 4561 Excelsior LLC. Parcel, 29.36 acres, Edgewood Subdivision, Elon District, $75,000
Harold E. and Elizabeth B. Smith to Steven E. Smith, Sheldon E. Smith and Steward E. Smith to David J. Armstrong and Heather D. Crittenden. Lot 7, Madison Circle, $130,000
Robert E. and Clare N. Blanchard to Vaden Leroy and Karen Gruggel Cobb. Lot 12, Sunset Dr., Courthouse District, $365,625
Boles Financial Services Inc. to Donald R. Hogg. Lot 2, 1.888 acres, Courthouse District, $226,800
Travis G. and Brynne E. Wilkerson to Ashley Combs Bryant. Parcel, 0.70 acres, near Village of Elon, $170,000
KCCINC Limited to Steven Kent Bryant. Lot 23, Subdivision of Abee Manor, $185,000
Favor of God Builders LLC to Jennifer L. and Andrew J. Cowell. Lot 4, The Property of Arrington Storage LLC, $186,400
Appomattox County
Benny C. and Janet L. Drinkard to Richard and Glenda Kirchoff. Lot 1, J.B. Whitehead Subdivision, 2.28 acres, Stonewall District, $179,900
William E. Jamerson Sr. and Ellen P. Jamerson to Patriot LLC. Lot 3, 45.92 acres, Va. 615, Stonewall District, $84,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Sharday W. Megginson. Lot 3, 2.044 acres, Southside District, $154,966.14
JKM Investments LLC to Kendall Brown. Lot 5, Happy Trails Subdivision, Southside District, $201,500
Bedford County
Oliver R. Southard to Marilyn B. Allen. Unit 11B, building C-11, phase 20, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $350,000
John S. Truini and Marilyn K. Truini to Moussa J. Ishak and Suzanne A. Ishak. Unit S-4, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $145,000
Carlyle E. Stump to Todd Campbell. Lot 18, section 1, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $113,000
First Properties Inc. to Henderson L. and October R. Lacy. Lot 4 and 5, Meade Estate, Lakes District, $65,000
David Eugene Honaker and Cathy Ann Honaker to Aron D. Honaker. Lot 1, 9.399 acres, Blue Ridge District, $34,000
Danny and Kyndale Orange to CMH Homes Inc. Lot 4, 2.20 acres, Blue Ridge District, $25,000
Darrell G Newman to Caril Wayne Adams. Lot 5, section 3, Peters Estate, Jefferson District, $219,500
McKelvey 1 LLC to Tap Properties LLC. Parcel, Va. 122, 5.377 acres, City of Bedford and Center District, $349,900
Michael D. and Carolyn C. Bishop to Jeffrey W. Williams Jr. Parcel 10, section 2, Hickory Winds, Jefferson District, $291,000
Ronald R. Stenger to Jerry and Rose L. Slavinsky. Lot 10, section 2, The Meadows, Jefferson District, $205,000
Campbell County
Avis E. Wilson to Christian Edward Manck. Lot 156, Timberlake Drive Subdivision, part of East Quadrant Timberlake, $167,000
The Trust Company of Virginia, trustee to Seay Supply Corporation. Lot 1, section 1, Federal Hill Estates, partly in Bedford County, $175,000
Stephen Dale Reamy to Jason Watts. Lot 6, Barnard Woods, $34,000
Richard C. Taylor to Daniel Clark Taylor. Lot 57, Leesville Road Estates, phase I, $259,900
Jonathan D. Witkowski and Manda L. Zeno to Brett R. Torrence. Parcels A and B, Long Mountain District, $155,000
Carroll W. and Carolyn B. Moon to Chaseton Property Management LLC. Lot 7, block 92, Eighth St., Altavista, $40,000
Paul G. and Jeanie B. Cornell to Jason D. Watts. Parcel, Va. 701, 0.82 acres, Flat Creek District, $24,000
Jerry P. Carr, trustee to Piney Fork Farms LLC. Parcel, 60.571 acres, Dearing Ford Road, $130,228
Troy L. Daniel to Stephanie C. McDilda. Lot 7, block A, Jefferson Manor, $185,000
City of Lynchburg
Robert D. Jamerson to Amy E. Bennett. Lot 21, Brenleigh Grove Subdivision, $193,500
Eric William Kistler, Anne Lofan Kistler and Raymond Hogan Jr. to Dillion H. Blaney and Jennifer Elrod. 114 Easton Ave., $175,000
Kelly D. Bonebright and Amy Elizabeth Bennett to Lisa Marie Thacker. Lots 12-16, block A, section A, Morningside Heights Subdivision, $171,897
James M. O’Connell to Amy G. Cole. Part of lot 6, Woodside Ave. Subdivision, $219,500
Tyler Justin and Erica Marlina Gallagher to Joshua Robert and Hannah Lee Rosene. 802 Pierce St., $6,000
Bobby L. Johnson, trustee to Victoria’s Inventory LLC. 401 Rivermont Ave. and 1151 D St., $185,000
Phyllis P. Burchette to Robert C. and Lawana P. Dillard. Lot 5, block 8, Homewood Aces Subdivision, $51,600
Craig R. and Ellen Hinkson to Joshua Okrah. Lot 12, block 8, section 2, Long Meadows Subdivision, $157,000
Thomas D. and Donna M. Cantrell to Bryn A. and Matthew T. Straebel. Lot 3, block 1, Westover Heights Addition, $179,900
Trishlynn H. Whaley to Rebecca T. Davis and David A. Chrisman. Lot 12, section 6, Oakwood Club Estates Subdivision, $235,000
Barbara Lankford Crawley, Penny Marie (Hubbard) Crawley and F.E. “Tripp” Isenhour III to HLK Realty LLC. 1956 Fort Ave., $25,000
Anthony P. and Marybeth W. Gavello to Leonard C. Vest Jr. Unit 103, Ivy Creek Townhomes Subdivision, $121,000
Margaret K. Lippard to Earl O. Grubbs and Christine W. Stephens-Grubbs. Lot 20, block 2, section 3, Boonsboro Forest Subdivision, $172,500
William L. Hurley Jr. and Carol A. Hurley to Giau Thi Pham. Lot 2, block A, section 1, Seven Oaks Subdivision, $160,000
Michael A. and Christine Lobue to Brian and Amy McColl. 1416 Trents Ferry Road, $305,000
VC Residential LLC to Gail M. Musser. Lot 11, bock N, phase I, Cornerstone Subdivision, $219,900
Nida M. McQueen to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 1, Tyree Addition, $35,000
James D. Fantasia, Terri A. Fantasia, Christina M. Fantasia and Brie A. Cool to Rachel Leigh Johnson. Lot 24, block B, Westwood Addition, $120,000
Derbyshire Proh Enterprises Inc. to Haven’s Ridge LLC. Lot 52, Adams Addition, $74,500
David W. Byerly to Savage Property LLC. Lot 7, block 14, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Co,, $65,400
Gregory Stanley and Stephanie Stanley to Kevin Michael and Alisa Rhea Hancock Segner. Lot 32, section 2, Westburg Subdivision, $153,000
Building Permits
Amherst County
Marvin Dodgion, 115 Yahweh Dr., repair roof, $30,000
HNL Properties LLC, 340 Dixie Airport Road, renovation/addition, $20,000
Lisa Larkin, 1030 Kenmore Road, pole barn, $34,000
Rivers Realty LLC, lot 19, Abee Manor, new dwelling, $144,000
Seneca Luther, 264 Shady Oak Dr., pool, $5,000
Glenn Sullivan, 160 Crennel Dr., renovation, $2,000
Anna Smoot, 512 E. Monitor Road, storage building, $6,000
Kim Morrison, trustee, 121 and 123 Bryant Road, repair, $2,000
Verna Sellers, 1650 S. Coolwell Road, pool, $48,000
Kenneth Englund, 428 Blue Ridge Lane, complete cabin work, $4,000
Jonathan Turner, 799 Toytown Road, rooftop solar system, $50,600
Trevor Gillispie, lot 1, Gillfield Manor, new dwelling, $140,000
Sweet Briar College Treasure’s Office, 134 Chapel Road, greenhouse for college, $75,000
Shirley Jones, 162 Crabapple Lane, shed, $2,800
Paul Trent, 509 Izaak Walton Road, mudroom and carport, $60,000
Elon Ruritan Club, 2120 Elon Road, front porch, $20,000
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 2169 Cedar Gate Road, deck, $5,000
Town of Amherst, 127 W. Court St., renovation, $225,000
Leisure Products Inc., 271 Mitchell Bell Road, tower, $7,000
Waffle House Inc., 4886 S. Amherst Highway, restaurant, $285,807
SKIBO LLC, Woodvue and S. Amherst, new Biscuitville restaurant, $229,000
