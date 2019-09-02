Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Lawrence Hicks and Michael E. Hicks to 4561 Excelsior LLC. Parcel, 29.36 acres, Edgewood Subdivision, Elon District, $75,000

Harold E. and Elizabeth B. Smith to Steven E. Smith, Sheldon E. Smith and Steward E. Smith to David J. Armstrong and Heather D. Crittenden. Lot 7, Madison Circle, $130,000

Robert E. and Clare N. Blanchard to Vaden Leroy and Karen Gruggel Cobb. Lot 12, Sunset Dr., Courthouse District, $365,625

Boles Financial Services Inc. to Donald R. Hogg. Lot 2, 1.888 acres, Courthouse District, $226,800

Travis G. and Brynne E. Wilkerson to Ashley Combs Bryant. Parcel, 0.70 acres, near Village of Elon, $170,000

KCCINC Limited to Steven Kent Bryant. Lot 23, Subdivision of Abee Manor, $185,000

Favor of God Builders LLC to Jennifer L. and Andrew J. Cowell. Lot 4, The Property of Arrington Storage LLC, $186,400

Appomattox County

Benny C. and Janet L. Drinkard to Richard and Glenda Kirchoff. Lot 1, J.B. Whitehead Subdivision, 2.28 acres, Stonewall District, $179,900

William E. Jamerson Sr. and Ellen P. Jamerson to Patriot LLC. Lot 3, 45.92 acres, Va. 615, Stonewall District, $84,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Sharday W. Megginson. Lot 3, 2.044 acres, Southside District, $154,966.14

JKM Investments LLC to Kendall Brown. Lot 5, Happy Trails Subdivision, Southside District, $201,500

Bedford County

Oliver R. Southard to Marilyn B. Allen. Unit 11B, building C-11, phase 20, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $350,000

John S. Truini and Marilyn K. Truini to Moussa J. Ishak and Suzanne A. Ishak. Unit S-4, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $145,000

Carlyle E. Stump to Todd Campbell. Lot 18, section 1, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $113,000

First Properties Inc. to Henderson L. and October R. Lacy. Lot 4 and 5, Meade Estate, Lakes District, $65,000

David Eugene Honaker and Cathy Ann Honaker to Aron D. Honaker. Lot 1, 9.399 acres, Blue Ridge District, $34,000

Danny and Kyndale Orange to CMH Homes Inc. Lot 4, 2.20 acres, Blue Ridge District, $25,000

Darrell G Newman to Caril Wayne Adams. Lot 5, section 3, Peters Estate, Jefferson District, $219,500

McKelvey 1 LLC to Tap Properties LLC. Parcel, Va. 122, 5.377 acres, City of Bedford and Center District, $349,900

Michael D. and Carolyn C. Bishop to Jeffrey W. Williams Jr. Parcel 10, section 2, Hickory Winds, Jefferson District, $291,000

Ronald R. Stenger to Jerry and Rose L. Slavinsky. Lot 10, section 2, The Meadows, Jefferson District, $205,000

Campbell County

Avis E. Wilson to Christian Edward Manck. Lot 156, Timberlake Drive Subdivision, part of East Quadrant Timberlake, $167,000

The Trust Company of Virginia, trustee to Seay Supply Corporation. Lot 1, section 1, Federal Hill Estates, partly in Bedford County, $175,000

Stephen Dale Reamy to Jason Watts. Lot 6, Barnard Woods, $34,000

Richard C. Taylor to Daniel Clark Taylor. Lot 57, Leesville Road Estates, phase I, $259,900

Jonathan D. Witkowski and Manda L. Zeno to Brett R. Torrence. Parcels A and B, Long Mountain District, $155,000

Carroll W. and Carolyn B. Moon to Chaseton Property Management LLC. Lot 7, block 92, Eighth St., Altavista, $40,000

Paul G. and Jeanie B. Cornell to Jason D. Watts. Parcel, Va. 701, 0.82 acres, Flat Creek District, $24,000

Jerry P. Carr, trustee to Piney Fork Farms LLC. Parcel, 60.571 acres, Dearing Ford Road, $130,228

Troy L. Daniel to Stephanie C. McDilda. Lot 7, block A, Jefferson Manor, $185,000

City of Lynchburg

Robert D. Jamerson to Amy E. Bennett. Lot 21, Brenleigh Grove Subdivision, $193,500

Eric William Kistler, Anne Lofan Kistler and Raymond Hogan Jr. to Dillion H. Blaney and Jennifer Elrod. 114 Easton Ave., $175,000

Kelly D. Bonebright and Amy Elizabeth Bennett to Lisa Marie Thacker. Lots 12-16, block A, section A, Morningside Heights Subdivision, $171,897

James M. O’Connell to Amy G. Cole. Part of lot 6, Woodside Ave. Subdivision, $219,500

Tyler Justin and Erica Marlina Gallagher to Joshua Robert and Hannah Lee Rosene. 802 Pierce St., $6,000

Bobby L. Johnson, trustee to Victoria’s Inventory LLC. 401 Rivermont Ave. and 1151 D St., $185,000

Phyllis P. Burchette to Robert C. and Lawana P. Dillard. Lot 5, block 8, Homewood Aces Subdivision, $51,600

Craig R. and Ellen Hinkson to Joshua Okrah. Lot 12, block 8, section 2, Long Meadows Subdivision, $157,000

Thomas D. and Donna M. Cantrell to Bryn A. and Matthew T. Straebel. Lot 3, block 1, Westover Heights Addition, $179,900

Trishlynn H. Whaley to Rebecca T. Davis and David A. Chrisman. Lot 12, section 6, Oakwood Club Estates Subdivision, $235,000

Barbara Lankford Crawley, Penny Marie (Hubbard) Crawley and F.E. “Tripp” Isenhour III to HLK Realty LLC. 1956 Fort Ave., $25,000

Anthony P. and Marybeth W. Gavello to Leonard C. Vest Jr. Unit 103, Ivy Creek Townhomes Subdivision, $121,000

Margaret K. Lippard to Earl O. Grubbs and Christine W. Stephens-Grubbs. Lot 20, block 2, section 3, Boonsboro Forest Subdivision, $172,500

William L. Hurley Jr. and Carol A. Hurley to Giau Thi Pham. Lot 2, block A, section 1, Seven Oaks Subdivision, $160,000

Michael A. and Christine Lobue to Brian and Amy McColl. 1416 Trents Ferry Road, $305,000

VC Residential LLC to Gail M. Musser. Lot 11, bock N, phase I, Cornerstone Subdivision, $219,900

Nida M. McQueen to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 1, Tyree Addition, $35,000

James D. Fantasia, Terri A. Fantasia, Christina M. Fantasia and Brie A. Cool to Rachel Leigh Johnson. Lot 24, block B, Westwood Addition, $120,000

Derbyshire Proh Enterprises Inc. to Haven’s Ridge LLC. Lot 52, Adams Addition, $74,500

David W. Byerly to Savage Property LLC. Lot 7, block 14, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Co,, $65,400

Gregory Stanley and Stephanie Stanley to Kevin Michael and Alisa Rhea Hancock Segner. Lot 32, section 2, Westburg Subdivision, $153,000

Building Permits

Amherst County

Marvin Dodgion, 115 Yahweh Dr., repair roof, $30,000

HNL Properties LLC, 340 Dixie Airport Road, renovation/addition, $20,000

Lisa Larkin, 1030 Kenmore Road, pole barn, $34,000

Rivers Realty LLC, lot 19, Abee Manor, new dwelling, $144,000

Seneca Luther, 264 Shady Oak Dr., pool, $5,000

Glenn Sullivan, 160 Crennel Dr., renovation, $2,000

Anna Smoot, 512 E. Monitor Road, storage building, $6,000

Kim Morrison, trustee, 121 and 123 Bryant Road, repair, $2,000

Verna Sellers, 1650 S. Coolwell Road, pool, $48,000

Kenneth Englund, 428 Blue Ridge Lane, complete cabin work, $4,000

Jonathan Turner, 799 Toytown Road, rooftop solar system, $50,600

Trevor Gillispie, lot 1, Gillfield Manor, new dwelling, $140,000

Sweet Briar College Treasure’s Office, 134 Chapel Road, greenhouse for college, $75,000

Shirley Jones, 162 Crabapple Lane, shed, $2,800

Paul Trent, 509 Izaak Walton Road, mudroom and carport, $60,000

Elon Ruritan Club, 2120 Elon Road, front porch, $20,000

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 2169 Cedar Gate Road, deck, $5,000

Town of Amherst, 127 W. Court St., renovation, $225,000

Leisure Products Inc., 271 Mitchell Bell Road, tower, $7,000

Waffle House Inc., 4886 S. Amherst Highway, restaurant, $285,807

SKIBO LLC, Woodvue and S. Amherst, new Biscuitville restaurant, $229,000

 

