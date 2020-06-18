Property transfers
Amherst County
Jerry L. Fink and Kristin Spence to Marshall Dean and Pamela Tweedy. 128 Eubank Circle, $173,000
William A. and Susan H. Coleman to Mitchell S. Walton. Lot 21, section II, Forest Oaks, $167,500
Isabella E.K. Leon to Vernon A. and Barbara R. Batten. 158 Grandview Dr., $182,500
Christopher Lee and Ingrid Esther Throgmartin to Michael Hancock Pennington. Lot 43, Otter Creek, $21,000
Mark R. and Amber C. Mason and Weldon K. and Catherine Marie Mason to Chester T. Schultz. 488 E. Monitor Road, $243,000
Jean C. Thomas to Thomas G. Hunt and Amber S. Powers. 1452 Patrick Henry Highway, $250,000
Burgdash LLC to Alan M. Boyette. Revised lot 6, block 5, Magruder Hills, $194,000
Harvey Edward Sellers Sr. to Adrian Martin. Lot 10, section 1, Mill Run Subdivision, $152,900
Phillip M. Parks Jr. and Virgie Sanceria Landrum to Seth D.W. and Erin M. Isaacson. 875 Coolwell Road, $90,000
GAC Properties LLC to Allen B. Ricketts. Parcel A, 1.217 acres, Va. 604, $186,000
Matthew and Johanna Schubert to Michael Craig McBride. Lot 10, section III, Pleasant Ridge, $15,000
William B. and Sara-Jane T. Hudson to Clay A. Maddox. Lot 59, Brandywine, $165,000
Amber S. Powers to Jeromey Cowart. 156 Glenway Dr., $155,000
Jonathan Skakum to Ronald Alvin Deane Jr. 290 Hilltop Dr., $168,500
Ronald J. and Patricia C. Compton to William Jared Lipford and Katie Nichole Robinson. Lot 31, section 1, Hunt Club, $181,300
Appomattox County
Spring Grove Properties LLC to Paul C. and Judy A. Fleenor. Lot 18, Ivy Ridge Subdivision, $220,000
Zachary S. Marsh to Derek A. Jones. Lot 2, section 1, The Gordon Estates, $167,400
D & D Land Holdings LLC to John D. and Shirley A. Wilbur. Parcel, 1.36 acres, Woodland Road, $239,900
CMH Homes Inc. to Joseph D. Richards. Parcel, fronting VA. 627, 1.20 acres, $159,040
Sanford M. and Marilyn S. Barneycastle to Sharon Bryant and Sheila Kay Roper. Parcel, 56,07 acres, Cutbanks Road, $114,000
Marcie Lively, Karan Gaskill and Teresa Lively to Karen H. Wade. Two parcels, Va. 604, Southside District, $174,900
Judith Capponi to Katherine A. Male. 204 Stone Ridge Road, $126,000
Vaughan J. and Teresa S. Atkins to Michaela A. Bixler and Jesse Ryan Horner. Parcel, 2.086 acres, Reedy Springs Road, $216,400
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Kevin Seibel. Parcel, 73.946 acres, Stonewall District, $200,000
Bedford County
Oaka Lee Parker Jr. to Matthew Keith Killen. 8562 Tolers Ferry Road, Lakes District, $268,000
Chris Allen Williams to Victoria C. Moore. Lot 76, block II, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $495,000
Robert A. and Kelly S. Morck to Dexter J. and Laurie Andrews. 1900 Dundee Road, Lakes District, $369,900
Lenwood G. Minter to Everett G. Gray. Parcels, off of Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $45,000
120972 Mariner’s Way Property LLC to Cara D.S. Haskins. Unit 72, phase 6, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $200,000
Denny Lee Shortt and Damon Lee Shortt to Larry Wayne Carter, trustee. Parcel, 81.470 acres, Bishop’s Creek Road, Lakes District, $195,000
Rodney D. and Mary Anne Boutwell to Jeremy Wayne and Kelly Braden Reynolds. Lot 7, phase II, Shangrila, Lakes District, $330,000
Tracy Stump and Kimberly Gates to Austin M. Stump. 1044 Windy Acres Dr., Lakes District, $120,000
Richard Dean Hanley to Katie L. and Gordon Mangum III. 1588 Morgans Church Road, Lakes District, $165,500
Dale Robert and Elizabeth Walker Woods to Dwayne and Lora Nichols. 2350 Stony Creek Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $712,500
Brian T. and Serita A. Powell to James E. Neely and Amy Barker Henderson. Lot 21, block IV, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $4,000
Spradlin Construction Inc. to Derek W. and Amanda B. Hancock. 7996 Rocky Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $219,850
Kristopher L. and Ashley M. Moore to Jeremy A. and Emily S. Kaplonski. 1139 Navigation Point, Blue Ridge District, $200,000
Kirkpatrick & Blaker Associates LTD, L.P. to Joseph C. and Natasha Dowdy Flores. Unit D3b, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $225,000
James J. Phillips III to Ryan Alex Gray. Lot 41, section 3, Woodlake, Blue Ridge District, $212,250
JCLI Group LLC to Dennis Keith Greer. Lot 46, section 2, Willowridge, partially in Blue Ridge District, $10,200
Valerie Joyce Temple to George S. and Milagros C. Richardson. 1296 Jordantown Road, Peaks District, $228,000
William Meyer to Brandon Shields. Parcel, 19.546 acres, near Country Lane, Peaks District, $48,000
Hans M. and Linda A. Nicholsen to Amy H. and Percy R. Abell II. Unit 314, building 1, Bayberry Cove Townhomes, $242,900
Jennie C. Martin to Matthew D. and Heather N. Beard. Parcel, Quarles St., $167,900
Floyd C. Elswick and Amanda T. Elswick to Marshall B. and Emily B. Dossinger and Marta A. Browning. Tract 4, 20.00 acres, Lees Mills Farms, Jefferson District, $655,000
Courtney Winn Tinnell to Corie Alis Younger. Lot 16, section one, Jefferson Woods, $220,000
Buddy and Marilyn C. Parker to Josephine Rivera. Lot 14, section 3, Walkers Crossing, Jefferson District, $431,000
Alvin A. Wilson and Sonny R. Wilson to Brandon N. and Laura Bolling. Parcel, 5 acres, $20,000
Gary J. Pitcher to TKC KKLXVI LLC. 1301 Hooper Road and additional parcel, $500,000
Foster Construction Inc. to George L. and Amanda P. Sparks. Lot 7, section 20A, Famington at Forest, $380,080.61
Charlene D. and Marvin N. Patterson to Sian K. Bennett and Stacy A. Keech. Lot 66, section 1, Poplar Forest, Jefferson District, $210,900
Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. to Kevin G. Lupo and Karina A. Mill. Lot 8, Highland Oaks, Jefferson District, $523,025
Antoinette P. Alty to Stephen E. and Kathleen Washburn. Tract 5, phase IIB, Cedar Creek Subdivision, $105,000
Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Earnest C. Guill. Lot 19, section 16, Farmington at Forest, $270,000
Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC to Julie M. Bartley. Lot 6, section 1, Forest Park, $239,900
Equity Enterprises, 1984, LLC to Glenda Lipscomb Guthrie. Lot 9, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, $388,000
John B. and Kristen L. Cartwright to Preston S. and Rebecca J. Stewart. Lot 60, section 3, Hooper Woods, $365,000
West Crossing LLC to T.P.B. Enterprises LLC. Lots 27, 28 and 29, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $105,000
Pamela Ann Clarkson, Vicki Wright and Kimberly Cary to Jennifer K. and Herbert A. Goodman Jr. Lot 36, section 1, Poplar Forest, $167,000
Robert J. and Rebecca L. Jones to William F. and Karen D. Walters. Lot 104, section VI, Brookstone, $439,000
F. Dale Hull and Willie E. Mitchell to Cody Allen Nester. Lot 1, 1.154 acres, Peaks District, $143,900
Dean A. Pavia to John Clifton Laughlin. Parcel, 1/3 interest, 118.56 acres, Flat Top Mountain, Va. 684, $58,560
Prince Henry Navigator II LLC to John Clifton Laughlin. Parcel, 1/3 interest, 118.56 acres, Flat Top Mountain, Va. 684, $38,560
Geoffrey T. and Rebekah L. Jones to Randy E. and Sharon M. Saunders. New lot 10, Casaloma Subdivision, $58,000
Forsberg and Rogers LLC to Anna Scott. Lots 1 and 2, section two, Poplar Forest, $215,000
Lucas and Victoria Wood to Michael E. Deen II. Revised lot 2, Meandering Elk, Center District, $249,300
Roy H. and Sue P. Wilcox to Christopher and Emily Weiss. Lot 57, section 1, Valleywood Manor, Jefferson District, $238,900
Eric D. Norquist to Andrew Schwerdt. 1012 Galax St., $165,000
Campbell County
John E. and Adrienne M. Howard to Tage J. Rainsford and Danielle N. Bird. Lots 4, 5, and 6, section 1, Federal Hill Estates, $625,000
The Money Source Inc. to Brotherhood Construction LLC. 996 Village Highway, $95,000
Thomas Parmiter and Juliet Parmiter to Pinnacle 3, LLC. New lots 1 and 2, Clarks Road, $55,000
John T. Moats to Erin B. and Brandon K. Mills. Parcel, Va. 24, 6.75 acres, $313,000
Southern Virginia Construction LLC to Melinda M. Meritt. Lot 10, Powhatan Cox Tract, $245,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Ryan Jones. Lot 46, section II block B, Carriage Grove, $305,000
Katie M. Elliott Underwood to Daniel J. Gribben. Parcel, Rierson St., $148,500
Adam B. Spencer to Jarrid C. and Danielle Renee Vernoy. Lot 6, section 10, Russell Springs, $280,000
Miriam F. Beard to Mary Sienkiewicz and Sean Peregoy. Lot B, 1.193 acres, a short distance west of Timber Lake Road, $204,900
Joy Rachel Sherwood to Henry M. and Jerri Bruns. Lot 1, block 3, section A, Poplar Hills, $198,000
June Way Trust to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 9, section 2, Pin Oak Estates, $50,000
D & D Land Holdings LLC to Robert Ball. 6012 Bear Creek Road, $144,000
Michael E. Funk to Zaida I. Villegas Zuniga. 252 Wahoo Court, $132,900
Julia C. Sargeson to Justin Brian and Emily Gummo Heavner. Lot 9, London Forest, $210,000
Leonard K. Coleman and Michelle D. Coleman, co-trustees to Lula B. Adams. 707 14th St. and additional parcel, $82,000
Debby Ferguson Singleton to Jeffrey L. Slaughter. Lot 3, section 3, Russell Woods and additional parcel, $150,000
Warmstsone Properties LLC to Thomas T. and Sharon R. Bryant. 1237 Austin Mill Road, $265,000
Travis W. and Laiken B. Kuykendall to Brent Alan and Karen Lynn Holland. Tract 4, block 1, section 12, Holiday Forest, $337,700
Robert Shepard, trustee to Hoss Properties LLC. Lot 23, section III, Knoll Woods Subdivision, $81,100
City of Lynchburg
James L. Martin Jr., Karen Marie Wuttke and Karen Marie Wuttke to Daniele C. Mason. 1801 Clayton Ave., $171,000
Ellen May Properties LLC to Appalachian Management LLC. 1010 Fourth St., $75,000
Reedy Creek Properties LLC to Appalachian Management LLC. 1711 Fillmore St., $58,000
Michele A. Harvey and Cameron Scott to Appalachian Management LLC. 702 Norwood St., $55,000
NBS Holdings LLC to Teresa Grant. 831 Victoria Ave., $15,000
Julianne S. and Timothy T. Chong to Taylor A. Merritt. Lot 25, Tenbury Square Townhouses, $74,200
Bridgette M. Padgett to Brian D. Macdougall. Lot 9, section one, Woodbine Village West, $105,900
Andrew M. and Marie G. Bolton to Georgina M. Blanco. Lot 18, Section II, The Villa, $257,900
Ross A. Meyer to Micah and Samantha Eads. Lot 26, section I, Willow Bend, $210,000
John D. Hendricks Jr. to David W. and Robin V. Bawden. 4365 Forest Ave., $182,000
Anita E. Tinsley to Alison D. and John D. Pettit Jr. Lot 4, block 2, section one, Long Meadows, $134,000
Newell Besendorfer and Cristie Staples to Jeffrey and Heather Herrick. Lot 16, block 5, section B, Bedford Hills, $207,000
John L. Boland to Joshua A. Shea and Nicole E. Shea. Lot 7, block 2, section 1, Boonsboro Forest, $256,000
Devon M. Dean and Amanda J. Dean to Kimberly Michelle and Otis Harrison Williams III. Lot 17 and 18, block 2, Hickson Place, $145,900
Joshua A. and Nicole E. Shea to Robert B. and Nancy W. Taylor. Lot 20, block D, section 8, Blue Ridge Farms, $135,000
Jack and Jennifer Burton to Robert and Kim Kayal. Lot Q19, blocks P, Q, R, Cornerstone, $380,000
Pierre P. Mortemousque to Kristen R. and Christopher C. Deramo II. Lot 8 and parcel “A”, Briarwood, $199,900
John A. Skinnell Jr., Lynn Skinnell Ferguson and Kathy Skinnell Brown to Ivy Trace LLC. 100 and 206 Lake Crest Lane, $71,900
Xin Wen Huang and Wei Gang Xie to Nathan S. Schweikart. Lot 130, Northwynd Villas, $260,000
Steven A. and Sarah O. Combs to Ethan D. and Natalia R. Magee. 1403 Gates St., $150,000
Walter D. Forkey Jr., Carole B. Forkey, and Jacob Forkey to Daniel John and Stephanie Catherin Grafman. 6013 Igloe Dr., $135,500
Up Front Results LLC to Caleb James LePard. Lot 74, Sterling Park Townhomes, $151,400
Eva C. and Marcus L. Calloway III to Carlos Luis Sanchez Bracho and Justa Tibisay Carrento Tineo. 4704 Oakdale Dr., $225,500
Henry M. and Marcia C. Yochum to Carol Whitney Campbell. 340 Woodland Ave., $280,000
Charles L. Perkins to Charles O. Ferguson III. 1020 Ardmore Dr. and parcel “D part of lot 36” and 34, block C, section 9, Blue Ridge Farms, $161,000
Edward P. and Julia K. Prasse to Richard W. and Joan M. Garman. 607 Rotunda St., $289,900
Mark E. and Wenbren J. Coleman to Mary Stuart and G. Thomas Battle Jr. Lot 6, block A, section 1, Landon Hills, $525,000
Ryan Louis and Kelli A. Spiering to Marjorie Patten. Lot 7, block G, section 4 and part of lot 9, block G, section 5, Blue Ridge Farms, $194,999
Trudy M. Neiderer, Andrew J. Neiderer and Jacob M. Neiderer to K & A Good Life LLC. Lot 37, section 2, Richland Hills, $165,000
Andrew J. and Lauren Christine Tressler to Gloria S. Staten. 4928 Windsor Ave., $181,900
Dennis W. Montgomery, Lanelle Brooks, and Marjorie C. Montgomery to Elijah C. Romick. Lot 21, phase 1, section one, Townhouse Subdivision of Three Fountains, $79,000
Thomas W. and Rebecca D. Tweedy to Sandra E. Barker. 109 Village Park Court, $163,000
Building Permits
Appomattox County
Lonny Hamlett, 1357 Old Bethany Road, steel building, $9,900
Jody C. Lambert, 4378 Hummingbird Lane, pool, $1,000
Bruce Boone, 711 Applegate Road, addition, $50,000
Terry Kennett, 1625 Oakleigh Ave., garage, $27,000
Andrew Brown, 316 Tower Hill Road, finish half of basement, $23,160
Robert C. Stephens LLC, 186 Martha St., new dwelling, $100,000
David Renn, 135 Patteson School Road, porch, $5,000
Alan Budney, 2809 Horseshoe Road, shed, $6,083.55
Joseph Tarpy Jr., 285 River Bottom Lane, metal building, $53,000
John Male, 204 Stone Ridge Road, garage, $9,286.83
Denice DiAngelo, 738 Country Estates, deck, $3,200
James Walker Jr., 569 Oakville Road, garage, $15,000
Thomas Woodall, 898 James River Road, garage, $2,500
Aaron Mayhew, 2686 Purdum Mill Road, new dwelling, $244,000
Katherine Paulette, 653 Ancestry Lane, addition, $148,000
Mike Reeves, 2078 Police Tower Road, roof, $2,500
Carol Stratton, Oakville Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Alfonse Cestaro, 234 Highland Ave., deck, $2,870
Travis Ferguson, N. Creek Road, new dwelling, $235,000
Robbie Stephens, Lot F, Skyline, new dwelling, $140,000
Robbie Stephens, Lot E, Skyline, new dwelling, $140,000
Jamerson Real Estate, Dutch Lane, new dwelling, $145,000
Jamerson Real Estate, Rose Lane, townhouses, $520,000
Phillip Banton and Jeff Drinkard, Wildway, new dwelling, $175,000
