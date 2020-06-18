Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Jerry L. Fink and Kristin Spence to Marshall Dean and Pamela Tweedy. 128 Eubank Circle, $173,000

William A. and Susan H. Coleman to Mitchell S. Walton. Lot 21, section II, Forest Oaks, $167,500

Isabella E.K. Leon to Vernon A. and Barbara R. Batten. 158 Grandview Dr., $182,500

Christopher Lee and Ingrid Esther Throgmartin to Michael Hancock Pennington. Lot 43, Otter Creek, $21,000

Mark R. and Amber C. Mason and Weldon K. and Catherine Marie Mason to Chester T. Schultz. 488 E. Monitor Road, $243,000

Jean C. Thomas to Thomas G. Hunt and Amber S. Powers. 1452 Patrick Henry Highway, $250,000

Burgdash LLC to Alan M. Boyette. Revised lot 6, block 5, Magruder Hills, $194,000

Harvey Edward Sellers Sr. to Adrian Martin. Lot 10, section 1, Mill Run Subdivision, $152,900

Phillip M. Parks Jr. and Virgie Sanceria Landrum to Seth D.W. and Erin M. Isaacson. 875 Coolwell Road, $90,000

GAC Properties LLC to Allen B. Ricketts. Parcel A, 1.217 acres, Va. 604, $186,000

Matthew and Johanna Schubert to Michael Craig McBride. Lot 10, section III, Pleasant Ridge, $15,000

William B. and Sara-Jane T. Hudson to Clay A. Maddox. Lot 59, Brandywine, $165,000

Amber S. Powers to Jeromey Cowart. 156 Glenway Dr., $155,000

Jonathan Skakum to Ronald Alvin Deane Jr. 290 Hilltop Dr., $168,500

Ronald J. and Patricia C. Compton to William Jared Lipford and Katie Nichole Robinson. Lot 31, section 1, Hunt Club, $181,300

Appomattox County

Spring Grove Properties LLC to Paul C. and Judy A. Fleenor. Lot 18, Ivy Ridge Subdivision, $220,000

Zachary S. Marsh to Derek A. Jones. Lot 2, section 1, The Gordon Estates, $167,400

D & D Land Holdings LLC to John D. and Shirley A. Wilbur. Parcel, 1.36 acres, Woodland Road, $239,900

CMH Homes Inc. to Joseph D. Richards. Parcel, fronting VA. 627, 1.20 acres, $159,040

Sanford M. and Marilyn S. Barneycastle to Sharon Bryant and Sheila Kay Roper. Parcel, 56,07 acres, Cutbanks Road, $114,000

Marcie Lively, Karan Gaskill and Teresa Lively to Karen H. Wade. Two parcels, Va. 604, Southside District, $174,900

Judith Capponi to Katherine A. Male. 204 Stone Ridge Road, $126,000

Vaughan J. and Teresa S. Atkins to Michaela A. Bixler and Jesse Ryan Horner. Parcel, 2.086 acres, Reedy Springs Road, $216,400

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Kevin Seibel. Parcel, 73.946 acres, Stonewall District, $200,000

Bedford County

Oaka Lee Parker Jr. to Matthew Keith Killen. 8562 Tolers Ferry Road, Lakes District, $268,000

Chris Allen Williams to Victoria C. Moore. Lot 76, block II, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $495,000

Robert A. and Kelly S. Morck to Dexter J. and Laurie Andrews. 1900 Dundee Road, Lakes District, $369,900

Lenwood G. Minter to Everett G. Gray. Parcels, off of Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $45,000

120972 Mariner’s Way Property LLC to Cara D.S. Haskins. Unit 72, phase 6, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $200,000

Denny Lee Shortt and Damon Lee Shortt to Larry Wayne Carter, trustee. Parcel, 81.470 acres, Bishop’s Creek Road, Lakes District, $195,000

Rodney D. and Mary Anne Boutwell to Jeremy Wayne and Kelly Braden Reynolds. Lot 7, phase II, Shangrila, Lakes District, $330,000

Tracy Stump and Kimberly Gates to Austin M. Stump. 1044 Windy Acres Dr., Lakes District, $120,000

Richard Dean Hanley to Katie L. and Gordon Mangum III. 1588 Morgans Church Road, Lakes District, $165,500

Dale Robert and Elizabeth Walker Woods to Dwayne and Lora Nichols. 2350 Stony Creek Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $712,500

Brian T. and Serita A. Powell to James E. Neely and Amy Barker Henderson. Lot 21, block IV, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $4,000

Spradlin Construction Inc. to Derek W. and Amanda B. Hancock. 7996 Rocky Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $219,850

Kristopher L. and Ashley M. Moore to Jeremy A. and Emily S. Kaplonski. 1139 Navigation Point, Blue Ridge District, $200,000

Kirkpatrick & Blaker Associates LTD, L.P. to Joseph C. and Natasha Dowdy Flores. Unit D3b, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $225,000

James J. Phillips III to Ryan Alex Gray. Lot 41, section 3, Woodlake, Blue Ridge District, $212,250

JCLI Group LLC to Dennis Keith Greer. Lot 46, section 2, Willowridge, partially in Blue Ridge District, $10,200

Valerie Joyce Temple to George S. and Milagros C. Richardson. 1296 Jordantown Road, Peaks District, $228,000

William Meyer to Brandon Shields. Parcel, 19.546 acres, near Country Lane, Peaks District, $48,000

Hans M. and Linda A. Nicholsen to Amy H. and Percy R. Abell II. Unit 314, building 1, Bayberry Cove Townhomes, $242,900

Jennie C. Martin to Matthew D. and Heather N. Beard. Parcel, Quarles St., $167,900

Floyd C. Elswick and Amanda T. Elswick to Marshall B. and Emily B. Dossinger and Marta A. Browning. Tract 4, 20.00 acres, Lees Mills Farms, Jefferson District, $655,000

Courtney Winn Tinnell to Corie Alis Younger. Lot 16, section one, Jefferson Woods, $220,000

Buddy and Marilyn C. Parker to Josephine Rivera. Lot 14, section 3, Walkers Crossing, Jefferson District, $431,000

Alvin A. Wilson and Sonny R. Wilson to Brandon N. and Laura Bolling. Parcel, 5 acres, $20,000

Gary J. Pitcher to TKC KKLXVI LLC. 1301 Hooper Road and additional parcel, $500,000

Foster Construction Inc. to George L. and Amanda P. Sparks. Lot 7, section 20A, Famington at Forest, $380,080.61

Charlene D. and Marvin N. Patterson to Sian K. Bennett and Stacy A. Keech. Lot 66, section 1, Poplar Forest, Jefferson District, $210,900

Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. to Kevin G. Lupo and Karina A. Mill. Lot 8, Highland Oaks, Jefferson District, $523,025

Antoinette P. Alty to Stephen E. and Kathleen Washburn. Tract 5, phase IIB, Cedar Creek Subdivision, $105,000

Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Earnest C. Guill. Lot 19, section 16, Farmington at Forest, $270,000

Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC to Julie M. Bartley. Lot 6, section 1, Forest Park, $239,900

Equity Enterprises, 1984, LLC to Glenda Lipscomb Guthrie. Lot 9, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, $388,000

John B. and Kristen L. Cartwright to Preston S. and Rebecca J. Stewart. Lot 60, section 3, Hooper Woods, $365,000

West Crossing LLC to T.P.B. Enterprises LLC. Lots 27, 28 and 29, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $105,000

Pamela Ann Clarkson, Vicki Wright and Kimberly Cary to Jennifer K. and Herbert A. Goodman Jr. Lot 36, section 1, Poplar Forest, $167,000

Robert J. and Rebecca L. Jones to William F. and Karen D. Walters. Lot 104, section VI, Brookstone, $439,000

F. Dale Hull and Willie E. Mitchell to Cody Allen Nester. Lot 1, 1.154 acres, Peaks District, $143,900

Dean A. Pavia to John Clifton Laughlin. Parcel, 1/3 interest, 118.56 acres, Flat Top Mountain, Va. 684, $58,560

Prince Henry Navigator II LLC to John Clifton Laughlin. Parcel, 1/3 interest, 118.56 acres, Flat Top Mountain, Va. 684, $38,560

Geoffrey T. and Rebekah L. Jones to Randy E. and Sharon M. Saunders. New lot 10, Casaloma Subdivision, $58,000

Forsberg and Rogers LLC to Anna Scott. Lots 1 and 2, section two, Poplar Forest, $215,000

Lucas and Victoria Wood to Michael E. Deen II. Revised lot 2, Meandering Elk, Center District, $249,300

Roy H. and Sue P. Wilcox to Christopher and Emily Weiss. Lot 57, section 1, Valleywood Manor, Jefferson District, $238,900

Eric D. Norquist to Andrew Schwerdt. 1012 Galax St., $165,000

Campbell County

John E. and Adrienne M. Howard to Tage J. Rainsford and Danielle N. Bird. Lots 4, 5, and 6, section 1, Federal Hill Estates, $625,000

The Money Source Inc. to Brotherhood Construction LLC. 996 Village Highway, $95,000

Thomas Parmiter and Juliet Parmiter to Pinnacle 3, LLC. New lots 1 and 2, Clarks Road, $55,000

John T. Moats to Erin B. and Brandon K. Mills. Parcel, Va. 24, 6.75 acres, $313,000

Southern Virginia Construction LLC to Melinda M. Meritt. Lot 10, Powhatan Cox Tract, $245,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Ryan Jones. Lot 46, section II block B, Carriage Grove, $305,000

Katie M. Elliott Underwood to Daniel J. Gribben. Parcel, Rierson St., $148,500

Adam B. Spencer to Jarrid C. and Danielle Renee Vernoy. Lot 6, section 10, Russell Springs, $280,000

Miriam F. Beard to Mary Sienkiewicz and Sean Peregoy. Lot B, 1.193 acres, a short distance west of Timber Lake Road, $204,900

Joy Rachel Sherwood to Henry M. and Jerri Bruns. Lot 1, block 3, section A, Poplar Hills, $198,000

June Way Trust to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 9, section 2, Pin Oak Estates, $50,000

D & D Land Holdings LLC to Robert Ball. 6012 Bear Creek Road, $144,000

Michael E. Funk to Zaida I. Villegas Zuniga. 252 Wahoo Court, $132,900

Julia C. Sargeson to Justin Brian and Emily Gummo Heavner. Lot 9, London Forest, $210,000

Leonard K. Coleman and Michelle D. Coleman, co-trustees to Lula B. Adams. 707 14th St. and additional parcel, $82,000

Debby Ferguson Singleton to Jeffrey L. Slaughter. Lot 3, section 3, Russell Woods and additional parcel, $150,000

Warmstsone Properties LLC to Thomas T. and Sharon R. Bryant. 1237 Austin Mill Road, $265,000

Travis W. and Laiken B. Kuykendall to Brent Alan and Karen Lynn Holland. Tract 4, block 1, section 12, Holiday Forest, $337,700

Robert Shepard, trustee to Hoss Properties LLC. Lot 23, section III, Knoll Woods Subdivision, $81,100

City of Lynchburg

James L. Martin Jr., Karen Marie Wuttke and Karen Marie Wuttke to Daniele C. Mason. 1801 Clayton Ave., $171,000

Ellen May Properties LLC to Appalachian Management LLC. 1010 Fourth St., $75,000

Reedy Creek Properties LLC to Appalachian Management LLC. 1711 Fillmore St., $58,000

Michele A. Harvey and Cameron Scott to Appalachian Management LLC. 702 Norwood St., $55,000

NBS Holdings LLC to Teresa Grant. 831 Victoria Ave., $15,000

Julianne S. and Timothy T. Chong to Taylor A. Merritt. Lot 25, Tenbury Square Townhouses, $74,200

Bridgette M. Padgett to Brian D. Macdougall. Lot 9, section one, Woodbine Village West, $105,900

Andrew M. and Marie G. Bolton to Georgina M. Blanco. Lot 18, Section II, The Villa, $257,900

Ross A. Meyer to Micah and Samantha Eads. Lot 26, section I, Willow Bend, $210,000

John D. Hendricks Jr. to David W. and Robin V. Bawden. 4365 Forest Ave., $182,000

Anita E. Tinsley to Alison D. and John D. Pettit Jr. Lot 4, block 2, section one, Long Meadows, $134,000

Newell Besendorfer and Cristie Staples to Jeffrey and Heather Herrick. Lot 16, block 5, section B, Bedford Hills, $207,000

John L. Boland to Joshua A. Shea and Nicole E. Shea. Lot 7, block 2, section 1, Boonsboro Forest, $256,000

Devon M. Dean and Amanda J. Dean to Kimberly Michelle and Otis Harrison Williams III. Lot 17 and 18, block 2, Hickson Place, $145,900

Joshua A. and Nicole E. Shea to Robert B. and Nancy W. Taylor. Lot 20, block D, section 8, Blue Ridge Farms, $135,000

Jack and Jennifer Burton to Robert and Kim Kayal. Lot Q19, blocks P, Q, R, Cornerstone, $380,000

Pierre P. Mortemousque to Kristen R. and Christopher C. Deramo II. Lot 8 and parcel “A”, Briarwood, $199,900

John A. Skinnell Jr., Lynn Skinnell Ferguson and Kathy Skinnell Brown to Ivy Trace LLC. 100 and 206 Lake Crest Lane, $71,900

Xin Wen Huang and Wei Gang Xie to Nathan S. Schweikart. Lot 130, Northwynd Villas, $260,000

Steven A. and Sarah O. Combs to Ethan D. and Natalia R. Magee. 1403 Gates St., $150,000

Walter D. Forkey Jr., Carole B. Forkey, and Jacob Forkey to Daniel John and Stephanie Catherin Grafman. 6013 Igloe Dr., $135,500

Up Front Results LLC to Caleb James LePard. Lot 74, Sterling Park Townhomes, $151,400

Eva C. and Marcus L. Calloway III to Carlos Luis Sanchez Bracho and Justa Tibisay Carrento Tineo. 4704 Oakdale Dr., $225,500

Henry M. and Marcia C. Yochum to Carol Whitney Campbell. 340 Woodland Ave., $280,000

Charles L. Perkins to Charles O. Ferguson III. 1020 Ardmore Dr. and parcel “D part of lot 36” and 34, block C, section 9, Blue Ridge Farms, $161,000

Edward P. and Julia K. Prasse to Richard W. and Joan M. Garman. 607 Rotunda St., $289,900

Mark E. and Wenbren J. Coleman to Mary Stuart and G. Thomas Battle Jr. Lot 6, block A, section 1, Landon Hills, $525,000

Ryan Louis and Kelli A. Spiering to Marjorie Patten. Lot 7, block G, section 4 and part of lot 9, block G, section 5, Blue Ridge Farms, $194,999

Trudy M. Neiderer, Andrew J. Neiderer and Jacob M. Neiderer to K & A Good Life LLC. Lot 37, section 2, Richland Hills, $165,000

Andrew J. and Lauren Christine Tressler to Gloria S. Staten. 4928 Windsor Ave., $181,900

Dennis W. Montgomery, Lanelle Brooks, and Marjorie C. Montgomery to Elijah C. Romick. Lot 21, phase 1, section one, Townhouse Subdivision of Three Fountains, $79,000

Thomas W. and Rebecca D. Tweedy to Sandra E. Barker. 109 Village Park Court, $163,000

Building Permits

Appomattox County

Lonny Hamlett, 1357 Old Bethany Road, steel building, $9,900

Jody C. Lambert, 4378 Hummingbird Lane, pool, $1,000

Bruce Boone, 711 Applegate Road, addition, $50,000

Terry Kennett, 1625 Oakleigh Ave., garage, $27,000

Andrew Brown, 316 Tower Hill Road, finish half of basement, $23,160

Robert C. Stephens LLC, 186 Martha St., new dwelling, $100,000

David Renn, 135 Patteson School Road, porch, $5,000

Alan Budney, 2809 Horseshoe Road, shed, $6,083.55

Joseph Tarpy Jr., 285 River Bottom Lane, metal building, $53,000

John Male, 204 Stone Ridge Road, garage, $9,286.83

Denice DiAngelo, 738 Country Estates, deck, $3,200

James Walker Jr., 569 Oakville Road, garage, $15,000

Thomas Woodall, 898 James River Road, garage, $2,500

Aaron Mayhew, 2686 Purdum Mill Road, new dwelling, $244,000

Katherine Paulette, 653 Ancestry Lane, addition, $148,000

Mike Reeves, 2078 Police Tower Road, roof, $2,500

Carol Stratton, Oakville Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Alfonse Cestaro, 234 Highland Ave., deck, $2,870

Travis Ferguson, N. Creek Road, new dwelling, $235,000

Robbie Stephens, Lot F, Skyline, new dwelling, $140,000

Robbie Stephens, Lot E, Skyline, new dwelling, $140,000

Jamerson Real Estate, Dutch Lane, new dwelling, $145,000

Jamerson Real Estate, Rose Lane, townhouses, $520,000

Phillip Banton and Jeff Drinkard, Wildway, new dwelling, $175,000

 

