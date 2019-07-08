Property transfers

Amherst County

Deeds recorded:

Lyman S. Hall to Betty M. and Harold T. Mears Jr. Lot 10, 1.20 acres, Temperance District, $166,500

K & J Real Estate Investors LLC to Harris D. Watts. Lot 26, section 1, West Briar, Elon District, $180,000

Rosemary W. and Howard A. Hudson Jr. to Satya Narayan. Parcel, fronting Va. 130 and Bethel Road, Elon District, $325,000

Douglas Bland Ayers to Zachary G. Green. Parcel, Va. 675, estimated to be 0.931 acres, Elon District, $84,000

F.E. “Tripp” Isenhour to Barbara Lankford Crawley and Penny Marie Crawley. Parcel 1, portion of lot B-2. Parcel 2, lots 8, Lakeview Subdivision. Parcel 3, lot 10, section II, Madison Gardens. Parcel 4, lots 70 and 71, Warwick Survey, $116,000

David N. Herb to James C. Eno. Lot 4-B, 5.8 acres, Briarwood Estates, Courthouse District, $30,500

Bedford County

Deeds recorded:

Barry W. and Mary Ann Mountcastle to Kenneth A. and Rosetta C. Gilbert. 107 Peninsula Dr., Lakes District, $875,000

Eastlake-Sunset Cay LLC to Eastlake Property Holdings LLC. New parcel A, Sunset Cay, Lakes District, $862,000

Charles B. Seay and Ryan Giles Seawell to Brian Rozaiebki. 117 Charmwood Circle, Lakes District, $250,000

Linda S. Turner to Adam G. and Allyn W. Short. Lot 2, block 2, East View Subdivision, Lakes District, $235,229

Amanda Erhart, Jacalyn Mahler and Margo Hand to Roberto A. Machado Lemus. Lot 16, phase A, Mayberry Villas, Lakes District, $132,000

Gail Wallace Witt to Steadman D. and Naomi Ruth Patsel Grubb. Parcel, 1 acre, Va. 617, Blue Ridge District, $114,950

Carl D. Puckett to Jared W. Fizer and Bobby G. Dooley. Tract A, 1.001 acres, Statler Road, Blue Ridge District, $62,000

Larke W. Riordan to Sharon W. and William J. Charvis Jr. Lot 38, section 6, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $379,000

Barbara Ragland Young to John P. and Lois E. Griffith. Lot 10, phase II, Fairwinds, Jefferson District, $320,000

Gregory Scott and Lisa Ann Campbell to Diana C. Summers. Lot 12, Serene Creek Run Jefferson District, $635,000

Doulas E. and Deirdra M. Jones to Joshua J. and Tammy L. Carter. 303 Casaloma Dr., $230,000

James E. and Susan D .McSlarrow to James N. and Deborah E. Clark. 7765 Big Island Highway, $599,000

Campbell County

Deeds recorded:

Sarah E. Hagler to Sam Allen and Kristen Marie Preas. Lot 5, section 2, Royal Oaks Subdivision, $99,500

Ughondi Sabina Hamlor to Dailey W. and Mildred C. Hamlor. Lot B, Va. 602, Patrick Henry District, $43,000

Horance H. Floyd to Brandon L. and Brooke L. Stanley. Parcel A, 10.79 acres, Long Mountain District, $364,000

Wendy S. Harvey and William R. Herndon IV to Titus N. Toms. Parcel, Va. 605, 2 acres, Patrick Henry District, $128,000

Lance W. Hayes to Thomas G. Reo. Parcel, 2.043 acres, Vista District, $68,000

Kristopher W. Howard to Elliott T. and Maureen D. Lovell. Lot 127, East Quadrant, Timberlake, $200,000

Michael L. and Jane B. Hudgins to Jason W. and Michele W. Short. Lots 3A and 4A, subdivision 1, Ferguson-Jones Aces, $251,500

Steven A. Jefferson to Chad A. and Cynthia B. Maddox. Parcel B and D, Rough Creek, 11.101 acres, $65,500

Norman T. and Susan B. Leongrande to Robertson Real Estate LLC. Lot 1A Cox Subdivision, $246,750

Alexandru and Lauren E. Manolescu to Bethany Reaves. Parcel, Va. 731, 23.936 acres, $337,500

Courtney S. West to Joanne G. and Louis H. Milotte II. Lot 40B, subdivision 5, Ferguson Jones Acres, $159,900

City of Lynchburg

Deeds recorded:

Holly M. Keesee to Christopher Daniel Abercrombie. Lot 9, block 11, Radcliff Subdivision, $125,000

AZ homes LLC to Tiffany Pritchatt. Lot B, Harrison Park Subdivision, $166,600

James W. Elliott to By Force LLC. Lot 185, The Mutual Home Association Subdivision, $15,700

Brittany J. Higley to Steven L. and Laura B. Clauch. Lot 11, section 2, Skyview Park Subdivision, $164,900

Geraldine Champney to Ali F. Rosenberger. Lot 10, Bonair Circle Subdivision $205,000

Anitra L. Monroe to Cross Sage LLC. Lot 2, section IX, Sheffield Subdivision, $113,000

Steven R. Driskill to Greta E. and James C. Rogers III. Lot 44, section 1, New Towne Subdivision, $176,900

Michelle M. and Robert D. Duncan III to Jordan A. Rockwell. Lot 2, block 1, Brooklawn Addition, $134,500

Nathan M. and Jenna R. Gagnon to Megan Suzanne Stoy. Lot 32, section 2, Maple Hills Subdivision, $167,000

Kay P. Gantt to Marquita A. Urguhart. Lots 2-4, block 3, Phillips Circle Subdivision, $121,000

David M. McDonald and Kimberly Gibson-McDonald to Robert Augustus Hardy and Alison Kayleen Tebbenhoff. Lot 1, Kensington Ave., $212,000

Andrea Leigh and James E. McKeever Jr. to Joshua W. Hinkle and Jessica V. Gonzalez. Lot 9, block 17, Westover Heights Subdivision, $159,900

Bryan M. and Allison B. Harnett to Catherine A. English. Lot 2, block 5, Sunset Heights Subdivision, $140,000

Leon James Haskins to Benjamin Colin Smith. Lot 2, block 3, Mayfield Subdivision, $192,000

Orville B. Hughes to Zoe Nelson. Unit #3-2, building 3, Stonegate Villas Condominium, $185,000

Justin Paul Murray and Lynne Engelina Forth to JW Daniel Consulting LLC. Lot 22, Thomas Addition Subdivision, $12,586.67

Ashoke Mitra and Royston Jester IV to Steven M. and Cristine T. Mays. Lot 53, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $425,900

Randy N. and Jeanell R. Smith to David M. McDonald and Kimberly Quynh-Khanh Gibson-McDonald. Lot 16, block 88, plan B, Lands of Rivermont Company, $225,000

Richard A. Lane and Cynthia D Lane to Luke J. Reddaway and Michelle R. Reddaway. Lot 2, Brookville Village Subdivision, $226,000

Earnest L. Thomas to L & B Family Properties LLC. Lot 6, section II, Herbert B. Falwell Estate, $95,000

Jeffrey W. Overstreet to James E. and Vicki L. Mann. Lot 69, Stuart Heights Subdivision, $67,500

Elk Valley Land Company LLC to Andrew T. and Courtney P. Mueller. Lot 34, phase III, Preserve at Oakwood Subdivision, $535,000

J. Michael and Vicki L. Thomas to Premier Investments Group LLC. Lots 1 and 2, block 12, first amended map of Craddock Addition, $105,000

Property Group Maycav LLC to Rivermont West LLC. 2923 and 2925 Rivermont Ave., $1,350,000

Jack J. Weymouth to Timothy James and Diane Rene Reddington. Lot 9, Irvington Woods Subdivision, $439,900

Reedy Creek Properties LLC to Fobi LLC. Lot 21, block 1, Roseland Park Subdivision, $82,500

Isabel C. and Preston B. Hundley Jr. to Annette M. Anderson. Lots 5-8, block 18, South Lynchburg Land Company, $35,000

Bradley T. and Sarah E. Andrus to Marshall Adam Langley. Lot 3, section 1, Villa Subdivision, $251,000

Robin C. Jones and Jeanette E. Arrington to Alex L. and Christi L. Goshey. Lot 5, Herberts Place Subdivision, $274,000

Louey Kachinsky and Catherine S.B. Basten to Patrick C. and Terri L. Proffitt. Lot 1, section 1, Irvington Park Subdivision, $55,000

Barbara J. Layne Revocable Trust to Premier Investments LLC. Lots 6-7, block 4, Forest Hill Subdivision, $55,000

Jay G. and Mary A. Barton to Lawrence J. and Denise M. Dempsey. Lot 7, section G, Linkhorne Forest Subdivision, $312,000

Bedford Four Inc. to Steven D. Tyree. Lot 1, block 4, Forest Hill Subdivision, $115,900

Richlyn Land L.C. to CL Overlook Development L.P. Lots 1-4, Stonemill and additional parcel, 1.209 acres, $40,000

Building Permits

Bedford County

Jordan Allen, Blue Ridge District, pool, $11,000.64

Richard Cawley, Blue Ridge District, addition, $4,800

Cendy Moran, Blue Ridge District, storage building, $6,235

Stephen Roberts, Blue Ridge District, garage, $22,000

Randy Noell, Blue Ridge District, storage building, $13,000

Thomas Karnes, Blue Ridge District, addition, $2,500

Robert Auxier, Center District, garage, $3,642

Ashley Carter, Center District, addition, $4,000

Robert Dolfini, Center District, addition, 475,000

Jonathan Berry, Center District, alteration, $48,862

Clyde Bondurant, Center District, new dwelling, $200,000

Constantine Rosko, Center District, garage, $40,000

Charles Spence, Center District, addition, $60,000

Michael Steenson, Jefferson District, pool, $82,800

Brentwood Church, Jefferson District, church, $6,400,000

Linda Zerby, Jefferson District, alteration, $17,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $235,000

MJD Builders Inc., Jefferson District, new dwelling, $250,000

MJD Builders Inc., Jefferson District, new dwelling, $250,000

Foster Construction Inc., Jefferson District, townhomes, $495,000

Elizabeth Smith, Jefferson District, addition, $200,000

Mitchell Vaughan, Jefferson District, addition, $27,873

Wayne Willis, Jefferson District, farm building, $20,000

April Smith, Jefferson District, addition, $6,585

DS Zechini Construction Inc., Jefferson District, townhomes, $200,000

DS Zechini Construction Inc., Jefferson District, townhomes, $200,000

Joseph Faitak, Jefferson District, garage, $15,000

Eugene Reed, Jefferson District, alteration, $42,875

Foxcrest Developers Inc., Jefferson District, new dwelling, $270,000

Foxcrest Developers Inc., Jefferson District, new dwelling, $280,000

David Daussin, Jefferson District, addition, $35,000

Michael O’Toole, Lakes District, new dwelling, $420,000

Cathy Jones, Lakes District, alteration, $4,415

Brian Gray, Lakes District, new dwelling, $221,588

Bobby Beckwith, Lakes District, alteration, $16,975

Robert Arney, Lakes District, new dwelling, $225,000

James Pharnes, Lakes District, new dwelling, $189,900

James Fitzgerald, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $150,000

Kurt Meier, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $46,000

Craddock Oaks Developers Inc., Lakes District, miscellaneous/other, $20,000

Glen Littlefield, Lakes District, addition, $100,000

Billy Hall, Lakes District, addition, $4,000

Fred Youngman, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $35,000

Food Lion – Moneta, Lakes District, commercial alteration, $25,000

Ryals Jordan Inc., Lakes District, commercial alteration, $50,000

Ryals Jordan Inc., Lakes District, miscellaneous/other, $120,000

Geoffrey Riddle, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $65,000

Tracey Fitch, Lakes District, miscellaneous/other, $14,268.15

Kamal Chantal, Peaks District, new dwelling, $691,306

Harb Rank, Peaks District, addition, $26,400

DNC Parks & Resorts at Peaks of Otter, Peaks District, commercial alteration, $45,263

Rodney Whorley, Peaks District, pool, $15,000

Richard Fennell, Peaks District, miscellaneous/other, $24,000

James Booth, Peaks District, addition, $15,000

Christopher Dolan, Peaks District, miscellaneous/other, $7,720

Patricia Gilhuly, Peaks District, garage, $33,000

 

Correction

Paul W. Glover Jr. and Pamela R. Nappier are the names on a recent building permit for lot 2, Summerhill Road, in Amherst County. That information was incorrect in an earlier version of these property transfers and building permits listings. Additionally, Bobby G. Clark’s first name was misspelled in a property transfer listing.

