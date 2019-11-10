Property transfers
Amherst County
APPTEC Property Holdings LLC to Tony C. and Gail H. Campbell. Parcel, 176.793 acres, Richmond Highway, Courthouse District, $615,000
Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Amanda Marie Inc. Lot 27, section 1, West Briar, Elon District, $95,500
Elaine F. Phelps to Raul Lopez Ascencio and Josefina Santiago Cruz. Lot 64, Montrose Heights, $2,700
Duncan C. and Janice S. Augustine to Michael A. and Dena G. Lee. 580 Kenmore Road, $168,000
Carrie Gina Ayers Stinnett to Cecil E. and Jean P. Thacker. Lot 4, block 1, phase V, unit 104, Royal Gardens, $113,500
B & N Land & Equipment LLC to Clifton Mays. Parcel 1, lot 1, 5 acres and parcel 2, lot 2, 6 acres, Bethel Commons, $59,400
B & N Land & Equipment LLC to Judy Torboli. Lot 3, section II, New Bethel Commons, $33,000
Daniel Cecil Birdie Jr. to Glenn A. and Christie T. Bailey. Lots 7 and 8, section 1, River James Overlook, $292,000
Appomattox County
Mark W. Marston to Lonnie Lee Faulkner. 3 parcels, 27.497 acres, Southside District, $98,000
David G. Waller Sr. and Laurie Waller to Rodney Martin and Shelley G. Ebbs. Parcel, 4.850 acres, Va. 667, Stonewall District, $100,000
Classic Country Homes Inc. to Blake A. Johnson. Lot 23, Woodchase Subdivision, Southside District, $185,500
Sharon K. Bryant to Michael S. Miller. Lot 7, 23.28 acres, Va. 613, Stonewall District, $90,000
Bedford County
Joshua D. Saul to Cody J. Feury and Brandi L. Gulley. Parcel, Morris Road, Blue Ridge District, $132,000
Tiffani Amber Harris and Dallas Dwayne Yopp to Michael D. Hogan. Lot 7, Meeks Farm, Lakes District, $185,000
Susan Rhyme and Linda Rhyme to Mitchell and Lisa Marie Elmer. Lot 1, 1.24 acres, Lakes District, $272,500
Tracy Craghead to Wendy Witt Plattus. Residue of lot 1, 2.346 acres, Lakes District, $21,000
J & L Investment Properties LLC to Tyler L. Casey. Building 4, unit 8, St. Christopher’s Landing Condominium, Lakes District, $92,000
Joanne G. and Louis H. Milotte III to Joshua T. Holland. Parcel, Va. 24, 1 acre, Lakes District, $158,000
Bernd Krause to Michael and Nicole Lipscomb. Lot 1, Ivy Grove, Jefferson District, $16,000
Robert D. Gouin to Genett and Brenda D. Moore. Lot 2, Club Terrace, Jefferson District, $311,500
Arline S. Barksdale to George K. Leahey. Unit 8, Dogwood Court, phase III, Jefferson District, $224,000
Alvin L. Forehand Jr. and Pernice C. Forehand to William P. Tomlinson and Jane B. Tomlinson. Lot D-2, 3 acres, Sharps Mountain Road, Peaks District, $405,200
Kevin B. Shotwell to Leeana Miller Tankersley. Lot 25, Highland Oaks, Jefferson District, $480,000
Irish Enterprises LLC to Cymric David Lathan and Spencer E. Latham. Lot 39, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $194,900
Campbell County
Teresa Stafford and Edward J. Carr III to Juan M. Arellano and Megan M. Froeschl. Lot 25, section II, Jefferson Gardens, $224,900
Christian S. and Shirley U. Barger to Lloyd J. Matthes and Sandra L Matthes, co-trustees. Lot 1, section 6, phase 3, Village at Greenview, $127,500
Mona P. and Scott Bennett Jr. to Larry W. Roach. Parcel, 35.55 acres, Town of Altavista, $75,000
Gary Steven Bunch and Edwin Vaden Bunch to Drew I. Wells. Lot 4, section 1, Cherry Hill Estates, $160,000
In Town Enterprises LLC to Robin R. Johnson and Lawrence W. Burley Sr. Parcel 8D3, Altavista, $160,000
Thomas Scott Wilkerson to Carroll R. and Judy E. Cook. Lots 134-138, Woodlawn Subdivision, $100,000
Roger T. Eubank to Emmett P. Cunningham. Parcel, Bedford Ave., Altavista, $129,000
Justine H. and Kevin W. Lakes Jr. to Danny Lee Davis and Jennifer S. Riggs. Lot 4B, section II, Long Mountain Estates, $170,000
Christopher K. and Jessica J. Donovant to Sterling T. and Rachel L. Harrison. Lot 3, Callahan Estates, $314,900
James L. and Wanda D. Holt to Justin William Younger. Tract 4, Va. 602, 49.27 acres, $130,000
City of Lynchburg
Jack E. May Jr. and George O. May to Cathy L. Wyatt and Brenda S. Hunt. Lot 4, section 3, Oak Park Subdivision, $437,650
Charles M. Lowry to Paul and Stacy Tabor. 2007 Tulip St., $15,000
Constance W. Harris to John A. and Kimberly B. Saville. Lots 23-26, Edgewood Subdivision, $65,900
Melken LLC to Tashama Woodberry. Lots 9-11, block 27, plan A, Rivermont Company Subdivision, $75,000
Thomas M. Rice to Kimberly R. Younger. Lot 42, section 1, Forest Dale Subdivision, $219,000
LTD Properties LLC to 542 Leesville LLC. Lots 100-103, 106-107 and 109-112, Heritage Court Subdivision, $715,000
Keith W. Baker to Avemco Properties LLC. 1808-1810 Shaffer St., $80,000
Theda Maxine Ross to Belong Here Homes LLC. Parcel, C St., $40,000
Michelle K. and Harry P. Cabell Sr. to Marvin and Ashley St. Macary. Lot 9, section 3, Maple Hills Subdivision, $227,000
Melvin H. Campbell to Warren D. McCracken. Lot 4, block 7, Homewood Acres, $55,000
Martin Santiago Cruz and Luiza R. Martinez to Misty Lynn and Stanley Crawford Ward Jr. Lots 32-33 and part of lots 31 and 34, block 13, Golf Park Subdivision, $145,600
Paul A. Goff to Larry D. and Sheila M. Sumler. Lot 34, section 1, Turtle Creek Subdivision, $180,000
J. Eugene Kidd, trustee to Bethany C. Hartman. Lot 3, block 1, Forest Townhouses, $87,500
Minh D. Ta and Tracy T. Nguygen to Tshambe A. and Alicia A. Hubbard. Lot 6, Bethel Park Subdivision, $475,000
JACCS Inc. to Nicholas J. Sweet. Parcel, Moorman Dr., $169,900
Brian J. Lancenese and Brandy M. Lancenese to Maxim A. Perminov and Elena V. Nalley. Unit 414, lot 2, Wyndhurst Subdivision, $148,000
Scott and Christina M. Spaulding to Sheneka Lefay Reid. Part of lot 21, block 58, plan A, Rivermont Subdivision, $137,000
Building Permits
City of Lynchburg
Alisan LLC, 3112 Old Forest Road, addition, $230,000
WSET Inc., 2320 Langhorne Road, repair, $117,839
GENEVAS Place LLC, 722 Commerce St., new construction, $450,000
700 Main Street LLC, 700 Main St., renovation, $1,000,000
Church of the Nazarene, 1737 Wards Ferry Road, foundation only, $350,000
R.E. Hartless Jr., 2419 Wards Road, repair, $25,000
Cameron Colquitt, 910 Harrison St., renovation, $95,000
Madalina Erighin, 2239 Woodcrest Dr., renovation, $10,230
Jacob Strong, 1233 Lakeview Dr., renovation, $9,744
DRV Construction LLC, 2313 Acorn St., new construction, $185,328
Wayne Moore Jr., 2716 Farmington Place, renovation, $36,000
John Guzlowski, 4904 Mountain Laurel Dr., renovation, $35,000
Timothy McGinn, 1208 Brandon Road, addition, $17,820
Long Meadows Inc., 3048 Fulton St., new construction, $160,000
Janet Jackson, 923 Johnson Road, renovation, $19,728
Terry Jones, 2480 Link Road, addition, $25,000
Robert Everson, 2021 Longwood Road, renovation, $8,000
Meg Chisler, 1107 Toledo Ave., renovation, $13,000
Richard Johnston, 204 Westover Blvd., renovation, $9,000
Chase Seavers, 1039 Ardmore Dr., renovation, $10,000
John Seminatore, 2104 Link Road, renovation, $14,000
James Marcouillier, 401 Northwynd Circle, renovation, $4,000
Willie Butler, 411 West Cadbury Dr., repair, $80,000
Kipp Bergum, 215 F St., renovation, $5,000
Thomas Meyer, 102 Oakwood Place, renovation, $50,000
Ian Smithson, 4784 John Scott Dr., new construction, $700,000
Thomas Taheny, 3818 Cambria St., repair, $35,750
WEMBOO LLC, 409 West Cadbury Dr., repair, $60,000
Carol McAlexander, 413 West Cadbury Dr., repair, $95,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.