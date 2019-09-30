Property transfers
Amherst County
Raymond D. and Faithy C. Burford to 4561 Excelsior LLC. Lot 1, O’Possum Island Road, $17,500
Kendall E. Parr to Scott and Savannah M. O’Connor. Lot 1, Va. 665, 0.908 acres, Temperance District, $130,000
Christina Simpson to Brandon O Glover. Parcel, 2,000 acres near Puppy Creek Road, Pedlar District, $179,900
Robert J. and Meredith M. Owen to Suzanne K. and Lawrence E. Filliaggi Jr. Lot 1, Elon District, $120,000
Falcon 78 Enterprises LLC to Stephen A. and Michelle C. Layne. 138 Vista Dr., $265,000
Mary W. Whorley to Joseph M. Donovan and Megan A. Donovan. Lot 19, section 1, Wedgewood Manor, Elon District, $145,000
Leigh Anne B. Gilbert to Teresa P. Tatlock. Lots 19-23 and part of lot 24, Douty Subdivision, Town of Amherst, $159,000
Ophelia Dorsey to Shante Amber Brown and Sherwin Devon Jones. Parcel, 4,5 acres, Elon District, $102,500
Appomattox County
Tyler C. Price to Kip L. and Kimberly L. Thompson. 2 parcels, Va. 682, 3.54 acres, Stonewall District, $125,000
Michelle J. and Donald W. Henley Sr. to Brian N. and Joan T. Kilpatrick. Lot 13, section II, Sunset Ridge, Stonewall District, $375,000
D & D Land Holdings LLC to Aaron and Tina Dufficy. Lot 5, 3.023 acres, Va. 695, $195,750
H. Curtis Pearson Jr. and Benjamin D. Cole to Robert C. Jordan and Rebecca A. Revis. Parcel, 76.624 acres, Va. 607, Stonewall District, $97,920
Robert C. Stephens Jr. and Stephanie B. Gilliam to Sheila M. Canody. Lot 1, 1.579 acres, Southside District, $186,000
Alan S. and Laura H Briceland to Joshua F. Coleman. Parcel 1, Va. 601, 20.6 acres and parcel 2, 36.7 acres, Va. 601, Cloverhill District, $260,000
Bedford County
Wayne R. and Margaret E. Kelly to Todd and Tonya R. Conner. Unit G-3, section 2, building G, The Waterways, Lakes District, $364,900
Allen Thomas and Tammy Lynn Owen to Stacey L. Lavender. Parcel, Owen Ridge Lane, Blue Ridge District, $325,000
Robert D. and Susan B. Overstreet to Susan M. Devine. Lot 12, section 3, Barrington Hills, Blue Ridge District, $278,900
Marvin P. Updike III to Anthony M. Stevens. 6330 Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $209,900
Elise B. Ellis to Daniel K. Fox. 2351 Diamond Hill Road, Lakes District, $175,000
J&D Holdings LLC to Anthony D. Nunley and Rhonda Willoughby-Nunley. Parcels, Stoney Creek Port, Lakes District, $115,000
Riley Thornock and Rebecca Thornock to Thornock Management Services LLC. 1576 Pineview Dr., Blue Ridge District, $65,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Richard Barbour. Lot 2, section 1, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $55,700
J. Kenneth Rush Jr. to Joseph Bates and Lillie McAllister. Unit 483, building 8, phase II, Oak Point Townhomes, Jefferson District, $108,000
Stephen F. and Emily K. Brisson to Jessica Chelsea Anders. Lots 121-125, Bryant Subdivision, Jefferson District, $199,900
Wendell E. and Sylvia B. Maddox to Jessica L. Myers. Lot 10, section 2, Homestead Haven, Jefferson District, $140,000
Highland Oaks Partners LLC and Peaks View Construction LLC to Christopher D and Maureen L Wilson. Lot 4, Highland Oaks, Jefferson District, $400,000
Ann E. Hoffman to Michael William and Mary Catherine Smith Lot 3, section II, Poplar Grove, Jefferson District, $245,000
Thomas F. and Jean M. LeGrys to Thomas F. and Barbara A. Mason. Lot 9, Splendora Estates, Center District, $26,000
Edward J. Friar Builder Inc. to Katie and Alvin D. Palmer III. Lot 15, section 16, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $269,900
Douglas P. and Nancy V. Fry to Gai M. Ferdon. Revised lot 25, section 2, Laurel Lake, Jefferson District, $329,900
Campbell County
Thomas N. Langhorne III to Richard G. Geha and Lisa M. Cifrese. Parcels, near Big Otter River, 86.49 acres, $280,000
Peggy B. Sligh to Jason Norwood and Tanya Nicole Wright Carwile. Lots 1 and 2, section 1-D and lot 4, section 1-E, Wildwood, $205,000
Jeffrey D. and Kathryn M. Carpenter to Candace Marie Crabtree. Lots 4-8, block 2, Ida N. Arthur Subdivision, $39,000
Nahonstar Mortgage LLC to Cape Henry Court Trust. Unit 332, Lighthouse Condominium, $66,000
Mayberry Joseph Rice Jr. and Katrina Y. Tilley-Rice to Michael D. and Jenelle K. Campbell. Lot 64, section 1-A, Wildwood, $160,000
Amber J. Bryant to Zachary Williams. Lot 153, section 2, Braxton Park, $189,900
Lillian M. Link to Theodore and Sherry Bell. Lot 11H, Green Meadows, section II, $61,919.33
Kara A. Wilson to Dorisia D. Belford. Lot 68, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $199,900
Hannah E. Beatty to Graham M. Cox. Lot 229, section 6, Tavern Grove, $148,500
Chungsoo and Jamie Jisun Han to Gerard and Adeline Auguste. Lot 130, section 2, Braxton Park, $189,900
Alum Springs Road Trusts to Mary Marie Hurt. Lot 17, section 1, Emerald Meadows, $174,000
Altavista Area Campbell County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Christopher W. Austin and Cari Melissa Francis. Lot 334, phase X, Runaway Bay, $7,500
Russell Meadows LLC to Cabaniss Homes LLC. Lot 47, section 1, Russell Meadows, $35,000
City of Lynchburg
David Strohecker, Donna Strohecker and Mitchell L. Strohecker to Linda Wright. Lot C and part of lots 12 and 13, block 24, Westover Heights Subdivision, $139,900
Ronald T. Wright to Newhome Network LLC. Lot 22, block 12, Radcliff Subdivision, $13,000
William T. and Elizabeth S. Miller to Millerbuilt Outdoor Equipment LLC. Lots 5-8, section F, Park Avenue Addition, $30,000
William K. and Diane M. Lietzau to Alvin Colin and Carylee Ellen Whiteside. 1008 Harrison St., $275,000
William T. and Elizabeth S. Miller to Lacey Enterprises LLC. 2200 12th St., 1217 Tilden Ave., 1208 Hendricks Place, $550,000
Ann A. Hatfield to Emanuel and Julia Anne Seewad. Lots 29-31 and part of lot 32, block 4, plan A, Lands of Rivermont Company, $85,000
Heather Carty Ward to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 31, block 7, Roseland Park Subdivision, $25,000
Jason W. Fleshman to John McChesney Merritt. Lot 6, block 8, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Co. Subdivision, $97,000
Melissa L. Craighill to Alexandra N. and James Christopher Johnson. Lot 5, block C, section 1, Locksview Subdivision, $320,000
Michael G. and Erin E. Burks to Myra Shawn Davis and Tyra Davis. Lot 7, Northwynd Village and Towers Subdivision, $177,000
Benjamin T. Corsih to D.M.H. Properties LLC. Lot 16, block 2, section 3, Boonsboro Forest Subdivision, $200,000
Gilliam M. and Irene C. Cobbs to Third Level LLC. 1311 13th St., $53,000
Shawn Alan Fanning to Emily E. Kubota. Lots 7-9, block 41, Westover Heights Co. Inc. Subdivision, $84,900
Mill Run Properties LLC to Roger Dale Juilfs. Lot 47, block F, Leaward Addition, $35,000
Stephanie B. and George H. Eilan III to Josiah A. and Erin T. Hall. Lot 12, Irvington Woods Subdivision, $55,000
Josiah A. and Erin T. Hall to Curtis R. and Ardyth L. Salisbury. 1319 Oakwood Court, $230,000
Roger W. and Valerie J. Mackey to Tianna Tyler. Lot A, Homewood Acres Subdivision, $117,000
Meg-Drew Properties LLC to Robert Bruce and Dorothy Lee Warrington. Lot 115, section 2, Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $234,900
Lowell B Sykes to Glen H. and Natalie R. Robinson. Lot 16, block 6, section C, Bedford Hills Subdivision, $185,000
Kristy R. Robinson to Derrick Lee and Trey Ashlee Smith. Lot 66, Sterling Park Townhomes, $131,000
The View at College Square LLC to Elizabeth D. Thomas. Lot 83, College Square at Wards Ferry Subdivision, $129,400
Bentridge Properties LLC to Logan S. and Brooke S. Bosiger and Todd J. Harman and Jennifer A. Harmon, trustees. Lot A, block 24, plan A, Rivermont Subdivision, $35,000
David A. Ellenburg to Karsten E. Andersen. Lot 7, block 3, Fort Hill Addition, $144,900
Cameo B. and Robert E. Tonkinson Jr. to Peter and Cheryl S. Betz. Lot 3, section 2, Oak Park Subdivision, $527,000
Annette D. Miller to Bradley Hart LLC. Parcel, Taylor St., $32,000
Patricia Patrick Brice to Aaron C. and Rebecca D. Moody. 71 Polk St., $59,000
Building Permits
Campbell County
Gilliam Metcalf, 243 Livestock Road, addition, $55,000
FLMCO LLC, Doss Road, office and shop, $898,860
Adam Coon, 134 Rowse Dr., renovation, $12,000
Michael Barney, 92 Garland Dr., new dwelling, $150,000
Kendall Hall, Riverview Road, garage, $40,000
James Kennon, 282 Frost Dr., deck, $5,000
Mary Brown, 707 13th St., addition, $40,000
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 125 Clarion Road, alteration/renovation, $40,000
Jane Godsey, 168 Rhonda Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Aaron Scott, 106 Addie Way, screened in porch, $7,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $389,000
Marvin Arthur III, 341 Hickory Hill Road, pool, $35,000
George Joy, Morris Church Road, new dwelling, $162,000
Christopher Cline, 194 Davids Way, alteration, $13,400
USCOC Of Virginia, 1336 Tower Hills Road, upgrades to towers, $75,000
Donald Wooldridge Jr., Gough Road, new dwelling, $150,000
Russell Meadows LLC, Jeter Court, new dwelling, $250,000
David Rowland, 1964 Waterlick Road, renovation, $41,000
James Watson, 434 Federal Hill Dr., addition, $99,000
Michael Hidgins, 82 Woodlake Circle, porch, $18,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $255,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $355,000
Gred Cruz Sr., 704 Nickland Dr., roof, $1,000
Steven Shockley, 230 Bridge Tree Court, pool, $48,000
Wards LLC, 120 Simons Run, addition, $5,000
Tobie Shelton, 3439 Dearing Ford Road, garage, $30,000
CG GPS Altavista LLC, 103 Ogden Road, alteration/renovation, $263,265
Ricky Trent, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $240,000
Greenview Associated LLC, 1765 Airport Road, alteration/renovation, $15,000
James Howard, Laxton Road, 80 unit storage facility, $375,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia, Carriage Parkway, new dwelling, $169,282
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, Crystal Lane, new dwelling, $167,244
Claude Owen, 33 Long Mountain Dr., laundry room, $23,500
Michael Oliver, Peninsula Point, new dwelling, $500,000
Altavista Water Tank, 1618 Melinda Dr., tower addition, $18,000
William Davis, 11201 Leesville Road, garage, $65,000
Campbell County, 774 Village Highway, elevator, $118,000
Marshall Doss, 3762 Stage Road, deck, $2,500
Appalachian Power Company, 2746 Mt. Athos Road, retaining wall, $312,150
Penny Crawley, Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $235,000
Timothy S. Cash Builders Inc., Davids Way, new dwelling, $250,000
Travis Wise, 505 Meadowbrook Lane, addition, $37,800
Mark Garrenton, Hat Creek Road, new dwelling, $71,000
Milton Keesee, 3156 Bethany Road, porch, $30,000
John Yansak, 1911 Tabby Lane, alteration/renovation, $18,000
Michelle Coates, 242 Greendale Dr., alteration, $15,000
James Smith, 1480 Timberlake Dr., alteration/renovation, $3,000
Old Stage Properties LLC, 7806 Richmond Highway, signage, $4,000
John Barrett, 1758 Timberlake Dr., addition to garage, $10,000
David Johnson, lot 7, section 2, Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $270,000
Barry Mitchell, 4369 Marysville Road, garage, $5,800
