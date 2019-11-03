Property transfers
Amherst County
Carrie Gina Ayers to Caleb M. and Rachel F. Masburn. Lot 8, section 1, Ivanhoe Forest, Elon District, $134,000
David L. Brandt and Zoee E. R. Attorelli to Townside Realty Corporation. Parcel, Va. 721, 1.070 acres, Courthouse District, $73,000
A & S LLC to Robert B. Lambeth Jr. and Lynn B. Lambeth, trustees. Parcel 1, 74.302 acres, south side of Tobacco Row Mountain. Parcel 2, Va. 779 at High Peak, 45.927 acres, Elon District, $529,000
Donald Wayne Wells to Thomas D. Thornton II. Parcel fronting Va. 610, 15.4 acres and additional parcel, Pedlar District, $100,000
Jack R. and Jo B. Roten to Linda G. Nash. Lot 27, Viking Fjord, Elon District, $168,000
Edward J. Stahl to Monty R. and Lisa L. Musgrave. Lot 20, Otter Creek, Pedlar District, $232,000
Appomattox County
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Benjamin L. Smith. Lot 9, section 1, Glover Estates, Cloverhill District, $132,000
Gary W. Stratton Sr. to Timothy L. Jones. Parcel 1, lot 6, Va. 618, 31.37 acres. Parcel 2, Va. 618, 4.25 acres, Cloverhill District, $87,836
Rosa Hatfield to Wheatland Restore LLC. Lots 1 and 2, 8.42 acres, $65,000
Brad C. Johnson to Christy J. Gaddy. Parcel, 0.82 acres, Stonewall District, $152,900
Bedford County
Bank of the James to John Tracy Gilmour and Louise Scarpa Gilmour. Lot 24, section 2, Wedgewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $172,000
Peggy H. Jenkins to Todd A. and Rachel A. Patulski. Amended tract 4 Va. 24, 31.50 acres, Lakes District, $94,000
Joshua T. Trevino to Betty Karen Moore, Danyelle Lynn Wilson and Kenny Jonathan Wilson. Lot 26, section 6, Scenic Acres, Blue Ridge District, $259,000
Robert C. Hooper and Carole A. Hooper to Michael C. and Dawn R. Lynch. Unit D1b, phase III, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $260,000
James D. Viars to Angela C. Lee. Lot 1, section 2, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $19,500
Catherine Payne, Jeanne Pierce, Arlene Tersey and Randolph Pierce and Charles Pierce to Marie R. and Ernest Emil Lademann III. Lot 58, Isle of Pines, Lakes District, $412,000
Richard L. and Ann E. Longenecker to Mary Lou McDonald. Lot 4, Mariner’s Landing, section 3, Lakes District, $10,000
Kevin R. McCorkle and Selena McCorkle to Cindy L. Blackburn. Lot 11, Emmaus Church Road, Blue Ridge District, $210,000
Anita H. Myers to Clyde Wesley Goodson Jr. and Melissa Joyce Marshall. Lot 6, section 1, Brookledge, $210,000
Brent Harkleroad to Thomas A. and Susan G. Walton. Lot 2, block 7, section 1, phase 3, Valleywood Townhomes, Jefferson District, $115,000
Scott Elwood Ashamn, trustee to Georgene G. Urbanek, trustee. Lot 15, block 2, Ivy Hill, Jefferson District, $450,000
The Church of God in Virginia to Riverside Baptist Church of Lynchburg, Virginia. Amended lot 4, section 1, Cypress Grove, $525,000
Walter L. Hartfiel and Robert W. Hartfiel to Jack Henry Staton. Parcel A, Wiggington Road. Parcel B, lot 3, 1,149 acres, $27,200
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Mark J. and Jane Harris. Lot 210, section 8, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $420,000
Jerome Scott and Jennifer D’Orio to Webster W. Leith. Lot 33, block 1, Ivy Hill, Jefferson District, $17,000
Dorothy W. Cobb to Charles Morris Hunter V and Stephanie Lynne Mitchell. Lot 10, Trents Meadow Farm, $700,000
Judith Ann Snowman to Christopher L. and Christian N. Sandidge. Lot 25, Ivy West Subdivision, Jefferson District, $27,500
Ronald R. Dixon, trustee to J. Kevin and Pamela S. Foster. Lot 5, VA. 711, Readmoor Farm, Jefferson District, $159,000
Campbell County
Southern Virginia Construction LLC to Chris A. Gay. Lot 4, 5 acres, Vista District, $227,000
Bobbie E. and James H. Gildewell Jr. to Leann Reynolds Hendricks. Lot 12, Dale Ave., Altavista, $131,000
Carmen P. Evans and Christopher P. Lawrence to Albert K. Jabbour. Tract 1F, 4.271 acres, Flat Creek District, $250,000
Christy L. Harris to John T. and Patricia S. Limmage. Lot 28, section 8, Cresthaven Subdivision, $189,900
Wooldridge Landscaping LLC to Clarissa Lee Jackson. Parcel, 0.57 acres, $153,000
Dennis Martin Elder Jr. to Genise M. Barnes. Parcel, 1 acre, Patrick Henry District, $89,000
James R. and Dorothy A. Conner to Bethany M. Scott. Lot 16, section 1, Buffalo Springs, $189,999
The County of Campbell, Virginia to Jason D. Watts. Parcel, 0.50 acres, Vista District, $2,000
Charles E. O’Roark Jr. to D & D Land Holdings LLC. Parcel, 7.38 acres, Long Mountain District, $44,000
Joann S. and Russell M. Weeks Sr. to Shelby Jean and Rickey Edward Daniel Sr. Residue parcel, 11.438 acres, Vista District, $40,000
City of Lynchburg
The Mary Anne E. Pamer Revocable Living Trust by Mary Anne Pamer Mclaren, trustee to Janette C. and John D. Albury III. Lot 22, section 3, Richland Hills Subdivision, $179,900
Shannon F. Adie to Chase Allen Seavers. Lot 4, block K, section 6, Blue Ridge Farms Subdivision, $117,500
New Properties LLC to Adam Beach. Lots 27-30, plan A, Beverly Hills Subdivision, $237,000
Bugg Family Properties LLC to Mace C. Archer. Lot 23, Rutherford Townhouses, $45,000
Blackstone LLC to Kyle Loudon. 1511 Seventh St., $35,000
Lucas A. and Karley O. Farmer to Tammy D. Farmer. Lot 10, Forest Brook Hills Subdivision, $99,900
Janet W. and Malcolm R. Childress Jr. to Luke Nathaniel Bowman, Greshma Mathew and Mathew Skaria. Lot 23, section 3, Chestnut Hill Subdivision, $116,900
C & E Realty LLC to Rachel G. Phillips. Lot 10 and part of lot 11, section B, Mapleton Addition, $97,200
Samuel E. and Cynthia M. Dickerson to Matthew Stanley Calabro and Barbara Streine. Lot 5, phase 1, Villas at Stonemill Subdivision, $189,900
Mildred Beatrice Cyrus Richardson to La’Keesha Davis. Lot 5 and parts of lot 6 and 13, block 4, Roseland Park Addition, $50,000
Jerry Michael and Pamela H. McPeake to William H. and Nancy E. Davis. Lot 7, block 14, section B, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $175,000
Lydia Nicole Disher to Samuel S. Housman. Lot 28, block 2, Craddock Addition, $130,000
Dilantha B. and Catharina J. Ellegala to Waltus Hughes Gill III and Shera Finn. 121 Linden Ave., $300,000
Barbara J. Ferguson to Gregory Neil Ferguson. Lot 13, section 2, Kenwood Hills Subdivision, $210,000
Rachel L. and Sterling T. Harrison to Christopher Gnanakan. Lot 6, section 4, Cedar Ridge Subdivision, $197,000
Sheri L. Lynch to Amy L. Gutierrez. 682 Leesville Road, $194,000
Building Permits
Appomattox County
Tractor Supply Co., 7645 Richmond Highway, add pet wash room, $45,000
David Dill, 1440 Lemon Ridge Lane, new dwelling, $60,000
Stewart Barney, lot 77, Sunset Ridge, new dwelling, $200,000
Nicole Lewis, 3075 Salem Road, solar module, $34,845
Robert Martin, Old Evergreen Road, new dwelling, $350,000
Thomas Wayne St. John Jr., Chestnut Mt. Road, renovations, $80,000
Noah Telling, 2537 Police Tower Road, deck, $1,000
Jeffrey Fulmer, Police Tower Road, new dwelling, $400,000
Phillip Howerton, Reedy Springs Road, new dwelling, $253,000
Robbie Stephens, Pine St., new dwelling, $140,000
Justin Rothgeb, 310 Morton Lane, mu/wash room, $4,000
P&D Builders LLC, lot 28, North Ave., new dwelling, $115,000
Steve Arthur, 1559 Spring Grove Road, solar panel system, $14,805
David Plank, corner of Holiday Lake Road and Cut Banks Road, new dwelling, $70,000
Michael Guess, Spruce Dr., renovations, $5,500
D&D Land Holders LLC, Horseshoe Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Alice Howard, 3619 Hancock Road, solar modules, $18,240
Benny Marston, Marston St., new dwelling, $145,000
Robert Stephens and Stephanie Gilliam, lot 13A, Skyline, new dwelling, $130,000
Leslie Lewis, 6273 Watt Abbitt Road, garage, $25,000
