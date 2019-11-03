Property transfers

Amherst County

Carrie Gina Ayers to Caleb M. and Rachel F. Masburn. Lot 8, section 1, Ivanhoe Forest, Elon District, $134,000

David L. Brandt and Zoee E. R. Attorelli to Townside Realty Corporation. Parcel, Va. 721, 1.070 acres, Courthouse District, $73,000

A & S LLC to Robert B. Lambeth Jr. and Lynn B. Lambeth, trustees. Parcel 1, 74.302 acres, south side of Tobacco Row Mountain. Parcel 2, Va. 779 at High Peak, 45.927 acres, Elon District, $529,000

Donald Wayne Wells to Thomas D. Thornton II. Parcel fronting Va. 610, 15.4 acres and additional parcel, Pedlar District, $100,000

Jack R. and Jo B. Roten to Linda G. Nash. Lot 27, Viking Fjord, Elon District, $168,000

Edward J. Stahl to Monty R. and Lisa L. Musgrave. Lot 20, Otter Creek, Pedlar District, $232,000

Appomattox County

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Benjamin L. Smith. Lot 9, section 1, Glover Estates, Cloverhill District, $132,000

Gary W. Stratton Sr. to Timothy L. Jones. Parcel 1, lot 6, Va. 618, 31.37 acres. Parcel 2, Va. 618, 4.25 acres, Cloverhill District, $87,836

Rosa Hatfield to Wheatland Restore LLC. Lots 1 and 2, 8.42 acres, $65,000

Brad C. Johnson to Christy J. Gaddy. Parcel, 0.82 acres, Stonewall District, $152,900

Bedford County

Bank of the James to John Tracy Gilmour and Louise Scarpa Gilmour. Lot 24, section 2, Wedgewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $172,000

Peggy H. Jenkins to Todd A. and Rachel A. Patulski. Amended tract 4 Va. 24, 31.50 acres, Lakes District, $94,000

Joshua T. Trevino to Betty Karen Moore, Danyelle Lynn Wilson and Kenny Jonathan Wilson. Lot 26, section 6, Scenic Acres, Blue Ridge District, $259,000

Robert C. Hooper and Carole A. Hooper to Michael C. and Dawn R. Lynch. Unit D1b, phase III, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $260,000

James D. Viars to Angela C. Lee. Lot 1, section 2, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $19,500

Catherine Payne, Jeanne Pierce, Arlene Tersey and Randolph Pierce and Charles Pierce to Marie R. and Ernest Emil Lademann III. Lot 58, Isle of Pines, Lakes District, $412,000

Richard L. and Ann E. Longenecker to Mary Lou McDonald. Lot 4, Mariner’s Landing, section 3, Lakes District, $10,000

Kevin R. McCorkle and Selena McCorkle to Cindy L. Blackburn. Lot 11, Emmaus Church Road, Blue Ridge District, $210,000

Anita H. Myers to Clyde Wesley Goodson Jr. and Melissa Joyce Marshall. Lot 6, section 1, Brookledge, $210,000

Brent Harkleroad to Thomas A. and Susan G. Walton. Lot 2, block 7, section 1, phase 3, Valleywood Townhomes, Jefferson District, $115,000

Scott Elwood Ashamn, trustee to Georgene G. Urbanek, trustee. Lot 15, block 2, Ivy Hill, Jefferson District, $450,000

The Church of God in Virginia to Riverside Baptist Church of Lynchburg, Virginia. Amended lot 4, section 1, Cypress Grove, $525,000

Walter L. Hartfiel and Robert W. Hartfiel to Jack Henry Staton. Parcel A, Wiggington Road. Parcel B, lot 3, 1,149 acres, $27,200

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Mark J. and Jane Harris. Lot 210, section 8, Somerset Meadows, Jefferson District, $420,000

Jerome Scott and Jennifer D’Orio to Webster W. Leith. Lot 33, block 1, Ivy Hill, Jefferson District, $17,000

Dorothy W. Cobb to Charles Morris Hunter V and Stephanie Lynne Mitchell. Lot 10, Trents Meadow Farm, $700,000

Judith Ann Snowman to Christopher L. and Christian N. Sandidge. Lot 25, Ivy West Subdivision, Jefferson District, $27,500

Ronald R. Dixon, trustee to J. Kevin and Pamela S. Foster. Lot 5, VA. 711, Readmoor Farm, Jefferson District, $159,000

Campbell County

Southern Virginia Construction LLC to Chris A. Gay. Lot 4, 5 acres, Vista District, $227,000

Bobbie E. and James H. Gildewell Jr. to Leann Reynolds Hendricks. Lot 12, Dale Ave., Altavista, $131,000

Carmen P. Evans and Christopher P. Lawrence to Albert K. Jabbour. Tract 1F, 4.271 acres, Flat Creek District, $250,000

Christy L. Harris to John T. and Patricia S. Limmage. Lot 28, section 8, Cresthaven Subdivision, $189,900

Wooldridge Landscaping LLC to Clarissa Lee Jackson. Parcel, 0.57 acres, $153,000

Dennis Martin Elder Jr. to Genise M. Barnes. Parcel, 1 acre, Patrick Henry District, $89,000

James R. and Dorothy A. Conner to Bethany M. Scott. Lot 16, section 1, Buffalo Springs, $189,999

The County of Campbell, Virginia to Jason D. Watts. Parcel, 0.50 acres, Vista District, $2,000

Charles E. O’Roark Jr. to D & D Land Holdings LLC. Parcel, 7.38 acres, Long Mountain District, $44,000

Joann S. and Russell M. Weeks Sr. to Shelby Jean and Rickey Edward Daniel Sr. Residue parcel, 11.438 acres, Vista District, $40,000

City of Lynchburg

The Mary Anne E. Pamer Revocable Living Trust by Mary Anne Pamer Mclaren, trustee to Janette C. and John D. Albury III. Lot 22, section 3, Richland Hills Subdivision, $179,900

Shannon F. Adie to Chase Allen Seavers. Lot 4, block K, section 6, Blue Ridge Farms Subdivision, $117,500

New Properties LLC to Adam Beach. Lots 27-30, plan A, Beverly Hills Subdivision, $237,000

Bugg Family Properties LLC to Mace C. Archer. Lot 23, Rutherford Townhouses, $45,000

Blackstone LLC to Kyle Loudon. 1511 Seventh St., $35,000

Lucas A. and Karley O. Farmer to Tammy D. Farmer. Lot 10, Forest Brook Hills Subdivision, $99,900

Janet W. and Malcolm R. Childress Jr. to Luke Nathaniel Bowman, Greshma Mathew and Mathew Skaria. Lot 23, section 3, Chestnut Hill Subdivision, $116,900

C & E Realty LLC to Rachel G. Phillips. Lot 10 and part of lot 11, section B, Mapleton Addition, $97,200

Samuel E. and Cynthia M. Dickerson to Matthew Stanley Calabro and Barbara Streine. Lot 5, phase 1, Villas at Stonemill Subdivision, $189,900

Mildred Beatrice Cyrus Richardson to La’Keesha Davis. Lot 5 and parts of lot 6 and 13, block 4, Roseland Park Addition, $50,000

Jerry Michael and Pamela H. McPeake to William H. and Nancy E. Davis. Lot 7, block 14, section B, Sandusky Acres Subdivision, $175,000

Lydia Nicole Disher to Samuel S. Housman. Lot 28, block 2, Craddock Addition, $130,000

Dilantha B. and Catharina J. Ellegala to Waltus Hughes Gill III and Shera Finn. 121 Linden Ave., $300,000

Barbara J. Ferguson to Gregory Neil Ferguson. Lot 13, section 2, Kenwood Hills Subdivision, $210,000

Rachel L. and Sterling T. Harrison to Christopher Gnanakan. Lot 6, section 4, Cedar Ridge Subdivision, $197,000

Sheri L. Lynch to Amy L. Gutierrez. 682 Leesville Road, $194,000

Building Permits

Appomattox County

Tractor Supply Co., 7645 Richmond Highway, add pet wash room, $45,000

David Dill, 1440 Lemon Ridge Lane, new dwelling, $60,000

Stewart Barney, lot 77, Sunset Ridge, new dwelling, $200,000

Nicole Lewis, 3075 Salem Road, solar module, $34,845

Robert Martin, Old Evergreen Road, new dwelling, $350,000

Thomas Wayne St. John Jr., Chestnut Mt. Road, renovations, $80,000

Noah Telling, 2537 Police Tower Road, deck, $1,000

Jeffrey Fulmer, Police Tower Road, new dwelling, $400,000

Phillip Howerton, Reedy Springs Road, new dwelling, $253,000

Robbie Stephens, Pine St., new dwelling, $140,000

Justin Rothgeb, 310 Morton Lane, mu/wash room, $4,000

P&D Builders LLC, lot 28, North Ave., new dwelling, $115,000

Steve Arthur, 1559 Spring Grove Road, solar panel system, $14,805

David Plank, corner of Holiday Lake Road and Cut Banks Road, new dwelling, $70,000

Michael Guess, Spruce Dr., renovations, $5,500

D&D Land Holders LLC, Horseshoe Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Alice Howard, 3619 Hancock Road, solar modules, $18,240

Benny Marston, Marston St., new dwelling, $145,000

Robert Stephens and Stephanie Gilliam, lot 13A, Skyline, new dwelling, $130,000

Leslie Lewis, 6273 Watt Abbitt Road, garage, $25,000

 

